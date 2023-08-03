Menu
Poster of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto 18+
Synopsis

Bullied by his boss, worked around the clock, he's nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive!
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - trailer
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead  trailer
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 August 2023
World premiere 3 August 2023
Production BOT VFX, Robot Communications, Shogakukan
Also known as
Zon 100: Zonbi ni naru made ni shitai 100 no koto, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Zom 100: Cien cosas que quiero hacer antes de convertirme en zombi, Zom 100: La liste de la mort, 100 Coisas para Fazer Antes de Virar Zumbi, Zom 100: 100 Điều Cần Làm Trước Khi Trở Thành Thây Ma, Zom 100: 100 Điều Cần Làm Trước Khi Trở Thành Xác Sống, Zom 100: 100 rzeczy do zrobienia, zanim zostanę zombie, Zom 100: Bakancslista zombiapokalipszis idejére, Zom 100: Cem Coisas Para Fazer Antes de te Transformares Num Zombie, Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto, Zom 100: Список справ майбутнього зомбі, Zom100: Co chceš stihnout, než tě sejme zombie, Zombie 100 - Cento cose da fare prima di non-morire, Зом 100: Сотня справ, які треба зробити перш, ніж стати зомбаком, Зомби-апокалипсис и список из 100 дел, что я выполню перед смертью, ゾン100～ゾンビになるまでにしたい100のこと～, 殭屍100：在成為殭屍前要做的100件事
Director
Yûsuke Ishida
Cast
Kazuki Kitamura
Yui Ichikawa
Akaso Eiji
Mai Shiraishi
Shuntaro Yanagi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Trailers
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - trailer
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Trailer
Stills
