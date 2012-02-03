Menu
Russian
Poster of Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King

Berserk Ogon Jidai-hen I: Hao no Tamago 18+
Synopsis

He trusts no one, only his sword.
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King - trailer with russian subtitles
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 3 February 2012
Release date
4 February 2012 France
24 October 2012 Germany
3 February 2012 Japan
Worldwide Gross $2,152,610
Production Beyond C., Lucent Pictures Entertainment, Studio 4°C
Also known as
Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen I - Haou no Tamago, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King, Berserk - Das goldene Zeitalter, Berserk - Era de Ouro Ato I: Ovo do Supremo Imperador, Berserk : L'Âge d'or I - L'Œuf du roi, Berserk: L'âge d'or: Arc I: L'oeuf du roi conquérant, Berserk: L'epoca d'oro - Capitolo I - L'uovo del re dominatore, Berserk. La Edad de Oro I: El Huevo del Rey Conquistador, Beserk: Egg of the Supreme Ruler, Kỵ Sĩ Đen 1: Quả Trứng Của Nhà Vua, Берсерк. Золотой век. Фильм I: Бехерит Властителя, ベルセルク　黄金時代篇I 覇王の卵
Director
Toshiyuki Kubooka
Cast
Hiroaki Iwanaga
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai
7.2
7.5 IMDb
Quotes
Griffith Why do men like to shed blood, you asked. You are right in saying that it is one of the facets we, men, possess. However, it is but a tool to obtain what our heart desires and keep it from harm's way. I believe it to be a double-edged blade.
Charlotte What your heart desires... a lover? A knight's honor?
Griffith Both are important, aren't they? Fighting and dying for love and honor is what a knight desires above all else. But for men there exists something even more important than that. You know of it, I believe.
Charlotte More important?
Griffith It is a dream formulated and fostered for your own sake. Men are entranced by their dreams regardless of birth, rank or social standing. The dream supports them. It makes them suffer and it breathes new life into them. And it kills them. Even after they've given up on it, it continues to smolder in their hearts. All men have a dream at least once in their lives. They imagine themselves being martyrs to the God their dream has become. Others live on powerlessly, birthed into the world. I could not endure such a life.
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King - trailer with russian subtitles
