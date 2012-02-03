Griffith Why do men like to shed blood, you asked. You are right in saying that it is one of the facets we, men, possess. However, it is but a tool to obtain what our heart desires and keep it from harm's way. I believe it to be a double-edged blade.

Charlotte What your heart desires... a lover? A knight's honor?

Griffith Both are important, aren't they? Fighting and dying for love and honor is what a knight desires above all else. But for men there exists something even more important than that. You know of it, I believe.

Charlotte More important?