ProductionBeyond C., Lucent Pictures Entertainment, Studio 4°C
Also known as
Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen I - Haou no Tamago, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King, Berserk - Das goldene Zeitalter, Berserk - Era de Ouro Ato I: Ovo do Supremo Imperador, Berserk : L'Âge d'or I - L'Œuf du roi, Berserk: L'âge d'or: Arc I: L'oeuf du roi conquérant, Berserk: L'epoca d'oro - Capitolo I - L'uovo del re dominatore, Berserk. La Edad de Oro I: El Huevo del Rey Conquistador, Beserk: Egg of the Supreme Ruler, Kỵ Sĩ Đen 1: Quả Trứng Của Nhà Vua, Берсерк. Золотой век. Фильм I: Бехерит Властителя, ベルセルク 黄金時代篇I 覇王の卵
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Quotes
GriffithWhy do men like to shed blood, you asked. You are right in saying that it is one of the facets we, men, possess. However, it is but a tool to obtain what our heart desires and keep it from harm's way. I believe it to be a double-edged blade.
CharlotteWhat your heart desires... a lover? A knight's honor?
GriffithBoth are important, aren't they? Fighting and dying for love and honor is what a knight desires above all else. But for men there exists something even more important than that. You know of it, I believe.
CharlotteMore important?
GriffithIt is a dream formulated and fostered for your own sake. Men are entranced by their dreams regardless of birth, rank or social standing. The dream supports them. It makes them suffer and it breathes new life into them. And it kills them. Even after they've given up on it, it continues to smolder in their hearts. All men have a dream at least once in their lives. They imagine themselves being martyrs to the God their dream has become. Others live on powerlessly, birthed into the world. I could not endure such a life.