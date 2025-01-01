Menu
All films

Films of Iran (Islamic Republic of)

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
11
11'09''01 - September 11
18
180° Rule
A
A Band of Dreamers and a Judge A Childless Village A Dragon Arrives! A Hero A Man of Integrity A Moment of Innocence A Passenger From Ganora A Separation A Sisters' Tale A Time for Drunken Horses
AB
About Elly
AC
Achilles
AF
After Leaving
AL
All the Mountains Give
AY
Aynehaye rooberoo
BA
Ballad of Tara Banu
BE
Bedoune Gharare Ghabli Bespokoystvo Between Revolutions
BI
Bishtar az do saat
BO
Bodyguard Borderless
BR
Breakfast with Giraffes Breath
BU
Buddha Collapsed out of Shame
CA
Captain Caravans
CE
Certified Copy
CH
Cheshm Badoomi Children of Heaven
CI
Cinema Jazireh Circumstance
CL
Close-Up
CO
Cold Sigh
CR
Crazy Rook Critical Zone
DO
DOKer Shorts #1 DOKer Shorts #3 DOKer Shorts #4 Doker Kids 6+
DA
Dancing in the Dust Daughter
DR
Drum
DU
Duet
EM
Empty Nets
EV
Every night loneliness
F
F for Fake
FA
Facing the Rook Fasl-e Narges
FE
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
FO
For Rana Fosil
GA
Gabbeh Gazelle
GD
Gde zh moy Romeo?
GE
Gesher
GH
Ghosts
GR
Grand Me
HA
Hamoon
HI
Hit the Road
HO
How Dare You Have Such a Rubbish Wish
I
I Want to Be a King
IM
Immortal
IN
In the Arms of the Tree
IS
Isatis
IT
It Was Just an Accident
JU
Just 6.5 Justice
KA
Kafshhayam koo Kandahar Kanny 2018: Korotkiy metr
KH
Khers nist
KO
Koroche. International section
LE
Leila
LI
Life & Life Life and Nothing More...
LO
Loupetoo
MA
MANHATTAN SHORT 2019 Manhattan Short 2020
ME
Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 Others
MI
Mim Mesle Madar
MO
Modest Reception Moscow Shorts-2022 Motherless
MU
Muhammad: The Messenger of God
MY
My Favourite Cake
NA
Naboodan Nahid
NI
Night and Fog in Kurdistan
NO
Noch korotkogo metra. Chast 2
OR
Orbital
OS
Osama
PA
Paradise Pari
PI
Pig
PL
Platform
PO
Polaris Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Ssyklo / Vremya dlya osmotra / Affekt / Morskoy dyavol»
RA
Raz
RO
Roma şahzadəsi
SA
Saint Mary Sal-e Gorbeh Sale dovom daneshkadeh man
SC
Scream of the Ants
SE
See You Friday, Robinson Seven Citrus Aurantium Sex & Philosophy
SH
Shab, Dakheli, Divar.
SI
Sima's Unfinished Narration
SN
Snow
SO
Sonita
ST
Starless Dreams Still Life Stranger and the Fog
SU
Subtraction
TA
Taste of Cherry Taxi
TE
Tehran, Another View Tehran, Tehran Terrestrial Verses
TH
The Color of Paradise The Cow The Day I Became a Woman The Elephant King The Football Aficionado The Gools The Great Yawn of History The Last Birthday The Last Fiction The Load The Night The Old Bachelor The Other Side of the Wind The Pear Tree The Salesman The Silence The Son The Warden The Wastetown The Wind Will Carry Us The Year of the Everlasting Storm There Is No Evil This Is Not a Film Three Faces Through the Olive Trees
TR
Trucker and the Fox
TW
Two-Legged Horse
WE
Wedding: A Film
WH
Where Is the Friend's House?
YA
Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness
YE
Yellow (2017)
«K
«Koroche». Programma №4
