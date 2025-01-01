Films of Iran (Islamic Republic of)

The Color of Paradise

The Cow

The Day I Became a Woman

The Elephant King

The Football Aficionado

The Gools

The Great Yawn of History

The Last Birthday

The Last Fiction

The Load

The Night

The Old Bachelor

The Other Side of the Wind

The Pear Tree

The Salesman

The Silence

The Son

The Warden

The Wastetown

The Wind Will Carry Us

The Year of the Everlasting Storm

There Is No Evil

This Is Not a Film

Three Faces

Through the Olive Trees