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Poster of Good Night, and Good Luck.
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Good Night, and Good Luck.
6.4

Good Night, and Good Luck.

, 2005
Good Night, and Good Luck.
USA, Japan, France, Great Britain / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Good Night, and Good Luck.
6.4

Synopsis

Broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow looks to bring down Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Cast

David Strathairn
David Strathairn
Edward R. Murrow
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Shirley Wershba
George Clooney
George Clooney
Fred Friendly
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
Sig Mickelson
Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein
Natalie
Rose Abdoo
Rose Abdoo
Mili Lerner
Dianne Reeves
Jazz Singer
Director George Clooney
Writer George Clooney, Grant Heslov
Composer Jim Papoulis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 16 September 2005
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
9 March 2006 Russia Интерсинема
22 December 2005 Australia
9 March 2006 Belarus
4 January 2006 Belgium
3 February 2006 Brazil
16 December 2005 Denmark
4 January 2006 France
6 April 2006 Germany
17 February 2006 Great Britain
5 January 2006 Greece
17 February 2006 Ireland
16 September 2005 Italy
9 March 2006 Kazakhstan
2 March 2006 Portugal
16 March 2006 South Korea
24 March 2006 Sweden
4 November 2005 USA
9 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $54,641,191
Production Warner Independent Pictures (WIP), 2929 Productions, Participant
Also known as
Good Night, and Good Luck., Buenas noches, y buena suerte., Buenas noches, buena suerte, Arlabunakti un visu labu, Boa Noite e Boa Sorte, Boa Noite, e Boa Sorte, Bona nit i bona sort, Bonsoir, et bonne chance, Buenas noches y buena suerte, Buenas noches... y buena suerte, Dobrou noc a hodně štěstí, Dobrú noc a veľa šťastia, Good Night and Good Luck, Good Night, and Good Luck, Good Night, and Good Luck - Der Fall McCarthy, Head õhtut ja õnn kaasa, Hyvää yötä ja onnea, İyi geceler, iyi şanslar, Jó estét, jó szerencsét!, Kalinyhta, kai kali tyhi, Labos nakties ir sekmes, Lahko noc in srecno, Laila tov u've'hatzlaha, Laku noć i srećno, Laku noc, i sretno, Ngủ Ngon và Chúc May Mắn, Noapte bună şi noroc!, Καληνύχτα και καλή τύχη, Добраніч, і нехай щастить., Доброй ночи и удачи, Лека нощ и късмет, グッドナイト＆グッドラック, 各位观众晚安, 各位觀眾晚安, 晚安，好运, 晚安，祝你好运, 晚安，祝你好運, Good Night and Good Luck - Der Fall McCarthy, Buenas Noches, y Buena Suerte, Kalinyhta, kai kali tyhi., Kalinyxta, kai kali tyxi.

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Good Night, and Good Luck.

Quotes

Edward R. Murrow No one familiar with the history of this country, can deny that congressional committees are useful. It is necessary to investigate before legislating. But the line between investigating and persecuting is a very fine one, and the Junior Senator from Wisconsin has stepped over it repeatedly. We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must remember always, that accusation is not proof, and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of law. We will not walk in fear, one of another. We will not be driven by fear into an age of unreason if we dig deep into our history and our doctrine, and remember that we are not descended from fearful men. Not from men who feared to write, to associate, to speak, and to defend the causes that were for the moment unpopular. This is no time for men who oppose Sen. McCarthy's methods to keep silent or for those who approve. We can deny our heritage and our history but we cannot escape responsibility for the result. We proclaim ourselves as indeed we are, the defenders of freedom wherever it continues to exist in the world. But we cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home. The actions of the Junior Senator from Wisconsin have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies. And whose fault is that? Not really his, he didn't create this situation of fear, he merely exploited it, and rather successfully. Cassius was right, the fault dear Brutus is not in our stars, but in ourselves. Good night, and good luck.
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