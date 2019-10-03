The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Kazakhstan / Japan
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
28 July 2021
World premiere
3 October 2019
Release date
|28 July 2021
|France
|
|
|23 September 2021
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
Production
Kazakhfilm Studios, Tokyo New Cinema
Also known as
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time, At Hırsızları, Horse Thieves, Les voleurs de chevaux, Orujasu no shiroi uma, The Horse Thieves, Конокрады. Дороги времени, オルジャスの白い馬, 牧馬恩仇記