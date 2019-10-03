Menu
Russian
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time

Country Kazakhstan / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 28 July 2021
World premiere 3 October 2019
Release date
28 July 2021 France
23 September 2021 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Kazakhfilm Studios, Tokyo New Cinema
Also known as
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time, At Hırsızları, Horse Thieves, Les voleurs de chevaux, Orujasu no shiroi uma, The Horse Thieves, Конокрады. Дороги времени, オルジャスの白い馬, 牧馬恩仇記
Director
Yerlan Nurmukhambetov
Lisa Takeba
Cast
Dulyga Akmolda
Dulyga Akmolda
Mirai Moriyama
Mirai Moriyama
Madi Minaidarov
Adiya Mussina
Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
