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The Great Yokai War: Guardians
5.7
The Great Yokai War: Guardians
, 2021
Yokai Daisenso Gâdianzu
Japan / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
5.7
Synopsis
Kei Watanabe is a fifth grade elementary school student. He has inherited the hunter's blood to hunt yōkai. To save the world from being destroyed, Kei Watanabe challenges a war against the yōkai.
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Cast
Kokoro Terada
Watanabe Kei
Hana Sugisaki
Kitsunemen no onna
Rei Inomata
Watanabe Dai
Nanako Matsushima
Reika Watanabe
Kazuki Kitamura
Watanabe no Tsuna
Sakura Ando
Ubume
Kôji Ohkura
Shôjô
Takahiro Miura
Tengu
Tarô Nakatani
Tengu Elite #1
Kôji Takeda
Tengu Elite #2
Director
Takashi Miike
Writer
Watanabe Yusuke
Composer
Kôji Endô
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
1 July 2021
Release date
1 July 2021
Japan
Production
Oriental Light and Magic (OLM), CyberAgent, Fujishoji
Also known as
Yokai Daisenso Gâdianzu, The Great Yokai War: Guardians, 妖怪大戦争 ガーディアンズ, Yokai daisenso Gârdianzu, Yôkai Daisensô: Gâdianzu, Yôkai Daisensô: Guardians, Yōkai Daisensō: Gādianzu, The Great Yokai War -Guardians-, Yōkai Daisensō: Guardians, Великая война ёкаев: Хранители
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 10 January 2023
Stills
Quotes
Kato
Humans... live in limbo knowing nothing...
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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