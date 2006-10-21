What is it about fire? So calm and peaceful but... inside, all power and destruction. It's hiding something. Just like people do. Sometimes you have to get close to find what's inside. Sometimes you have to get burned to see the truth.

Jiccha What is it about fire? So calm and peaceful but... inside, all power and destruction. It's hiding something. Just like people do. Sometimes you have to get close to find what's inside. Sometimes you have to get burned to see the truth.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.