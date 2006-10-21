ProductionAniplex, Asmik Ace Entertainment, Beyond C.
Also known as
Tekkonkinkurîto, Tekkonkinkreet, En defensa de la ciudad tesoro, Tekkon Kinkreet, Amer béton, En busca de la ciudad tesoro, Hazine Şehri, Orașul Comorilor, Raudbetoon, Tekkon kinkurîto, Tekkonkinkreet - Mahites tis siderenias polis, Tekkonkinkreet - Soli contro tutti, Tekkonkinkreet: Taistelu Aarrekaupungista, Железобетон, Теконкинкрийт, 恶童, 惡童當街, 鉄コン筋クリート, Tekkon Kinkreet - Soli contro tutti, Tekkonkinkreet: A Cidade do Tesouro
JicchaWhat is it about fire? So calm and peaceful but... inside, all power and destruction. It's hiding something. Just like people do. Sometimes you have to get close to find what's inside. Sometimes you have to get burned to see the truth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.