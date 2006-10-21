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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tekkonkinkreet
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Tekkonkinkreet
7.8

Tekkonkinkreet

, 2006
Tekkonkinkreet
Japan / Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime / 18+
Poster of Tekkonkinkreet
7.8

Cast

Kazunari Ninomiya
Kazunari Ninomiya
Itachi
Kazunari Ninomiya
Kazunari Ninomiya
Itachi
Yu Aoi
Yu Aoi
Shiro
Yūsuke Iseya
Kimura
Kankurō Kudō
Sawada
Min Tanaka
Suzuki
Rokuro Naya
Jitcha
Tomomichi Nishimura
Fujimura
Mugihito
Kumichô
Nao Omori
Nao Omori
Chokora
Yoshinori Okada
Banira
Director Michael Arias
Writer Taiyo Matsumoto, Anthony Weintraub, Michael Arias
Composer Plaid
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 21 October 2006
Release date
16 October 2007 Argentina
13 July 2007 Canada
2 May 2007 France
3 May 2008 Great Britain
31 May 2007 Hong Kong
22 January 2008 Italy
23 December 2006 Japan
2 August 2007 South Korea 15
20 November 2020 Taiwan
13 July 2007 USA
MPAA R
Budget $4,200,000
Worldwide Gross $229,288
Production Aniplex, Asmik Ace Entertainment, Beyond C.
Also known as
Tekkonkinkurîto, Tekkonkinkreet, En defensa de la ciudad tesoro, Tekkon Kinkreet, Amer béton, En busca de la ciudad tesoro, Hazine Şehri, Orașul Comorilor, Raudbetoon, Tekkon kinkurîto, Tekkonkinkreet - Mahites tis siderenias polis, Tekkonkinkreet - Soli contro tutti, Tekkonkinkreet: Taistelu Aarrekaupungista, Железобетон, Теконкинкрийт, 恶童, 惡童當街, 鉄コン筋クリート, Tekkon Kinkreet - Soli contro tutti, Tekkonkinkreet: A Cidade do Tesouro

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

Jiccha What is it about fire? So calm and peaceful but... inside, all power and destruction. It's hiding something. Just like people do. Sometimes you have to get close to find what's inside. Sometimes you have to get burned to see the truth.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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