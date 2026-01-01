Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Idiot
Poster of The Idiot
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Idiot

The Idiot

Hakuchi / The Idiot 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 23 May 1951
Release date
26 October 1951 France
23 May 1951 Japan
Production Shochiku
Also known as
Hakuchi, The Idiot, El idiota, Idioten, O Idiota, Идиот, A félkegyelmű, Ablah, Der Idiot, Hakuchi - Der Idiot, Idiootti, Idiot, Idiota, Idiotas, Idiotul, L'idiot, L'idiota, Ο ηλίθιος, 白痴
Director
Akira Kurosawa
Akira Kurosawa
Cast
Masayuki Mori
Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Idiot
Down House 7.1
Down House (2001)
Dodes'ka-den 7.3
Dodes'ka-den (1970)
The Lower Depths 7.3
The Lower Depths (1957)
The Quiet Duel 7.5
The Quiet Duel (1949)
No Regrets for Our Youth 7.1
No Regrets for Our Youth (1946)
The Most Beautiful 5.6
The Most Beautiful (1944)
The Bad Sleep Well 7.9
The Bad Sleep Well (1960)
The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail 6.7
The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail (1945)
One Wonderful Sunday 7.2
One Wonderful Sunday (1947)
Drunken Angel 7.7
Drunken Angel (1948)
Stray Dog 7.8
Stray Dog (1949)
Sanshiro Sugata 6.7
Sanshiro Sugata (1943)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Ayako How did it feel when you were facing certain death?
Kinji Kameda Everyone in the world suddenly seemed so dear to me.
Ayako Everyone in the world?
Kinji Kameda Each and every person I'd ever known. Everyone I'd ever passed on the street. And not just people - the puppy I'd thrown a rock at as a child. Why hadn't I been kinder?
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more