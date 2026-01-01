Menu
The Idiot
Hakuchi / The Idiot
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 43 minutes
Production year
1951
World premiere
23 May 1951
Release date
26 October 1951
France
23 May 1951
Japan
Production
Shochiku
Also known as
Hakuchi, The Idiot, El idiota, Idioten, O Idiota, Идиот, A félkegyelmű, Ablah, Der Idiot, Hakuchi - Der Idiot, Idiootti, Idiot, Idiota, Idiotas, Idiotul, L'idiot, L'idiota, Ο ηλίθιος, 白痴
Director
Akira Kurosawa
Cast
Masayuki Mori
Toshiro Mifune
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Ayako
How did it feel when you were facing certain death?
Kinji Kameda
Everyone in the world suddenly seemed so dear to me.
Ayako
Everyone in the world?
Kinji Kameda
Each and every person I'd ever known. Everyone I'd ever passed on the street. And not just people - the puppy I'd thrown a rock at as a child. Why hadn't I been kinder?
