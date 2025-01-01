Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of South Korea
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
#A
#Alive
(G
(G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN CINEMAS
12
12.12: The Day
13
13 Bombs
20
200 Pounds Beauty
20th Century Girl
3-
3-Iron
4P
4PM
6
6 Days
71
71: Into the Fire
A
A Birth
A Day
A Hard Day
A Man of Reason
A Moment to Remember
A Normal Family
A Tale of Two Sisters
A Taxi Driver
A Traveler's Needs
A Wild Roomer
A Year-End Medley
AA
Aachi & Ssipak
AB
Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
AD
Address Unknown
AE
Aespa World Tour in Cinemas
AF
Afterwater
AI
Air Murder
AJ
Ajoomma
AL
Alienoid
Alienoid: The Return to the Future
Aloners
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds
Always
AM
Amajon hwalmyeongsu
AN
Anarchists
Angry Woman
Animal Crackers
AP
Approved for Adoption
AR
Architecture 101
Arirang
AS
Ashfall
Assassination
AT
At the End of the Film
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Attack the Gas Station
AU
Audition
AY
Ayla: The Daughter of War
B
B Cut
BT
BTOB TIME: Be Together the Movie
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE: ON STAGE - SEOUL
BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
BA
Bad Guy
Badland Hunters
Baekhyun: Lonsdaleite [dot] in Cinemas
Ballerina
Barking Dogs Never Bite
Battleship Island
BE
Beasts Clawing at Straws
Beauty Water
Becoming Who I Was
Bedevilled
Before the Summer Passes Away
Believer 2
Bernard
BI
Bittersweet Life / Dalkomhan insaeng
BL
Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas
Blackpink: The Movie
Blind
Bling
BO
Bogota: City of the Lost
Borobudur-Kingdom of the Ocean Silk Road
BR
Brave Citizen
Break the Silence: The Movie
Breath
Broker
BU
Burn the Stage: The Movie
Burning
BY
By the Stream
CA
Cafe Noir
Canola
Carancho
Carter
Castaway on the Moon
CE
Cemetery of Splendour
CH
Chabak - Night of Murder and Romance
Chi-hwa-seon
Children
Christmas Carol
CI
Citizen of a Kind
CL
Claire's Camera
CO
Cobweb
Commitment
Concrete Utopia
Confidential Assignment
Confidential Assignment 2: International
CR
Crocodile
CU
Cut
CY
Cyrano Agency
D-
D-War
DO
DOKer Shorts #1
DOKer Shorts #2
Dog Days
Dokjeon / Believer
Doll Master
Dolmengi
Dongju
Doomsday Book
Door Lock
Doraemon: Nobita's Treasure Island
DA
Dark Figure of Crime
Dark Nuns
Daytime Drinking
DE
Dead Man
Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
Death Whisper
Decibel
Decision to Leave
Default
Deliver Us From Evil
Desert Dream
Devils
Devils Stay
DI
Dino King: Journey to Fire Mountain
Dino Time
Dirty Money
Dissolve
DR
Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman
Dream
Dream
Dream Palace
DU
Duelist / Hyeongsa
Duresori: The Voice of East
EI
Eileen
EL
Elysium
EM
Emergency Declaration
EN
Endings, Beginnings
Enfants de la pluie, Les
EO
Eonni Yujeong
Eonni-ga ganda / Go Go Sister
ES
Escape
Escape from Mogadishu
EX
Exhuma
Exist Within
Exit
Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning
Extreme Job
FA
Fabricated City
FE
Festival
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
FI
Firefighters
FO
Following
Forever the Moment
Forgotten
FR
Friend
FU
Fukuoka
GA
Gae oi neckdae sa yiyi chigan
Gangnam Zombie
GE
Genesis 2.0
Gentleman
Geukjangpan syainingseuta: saeroun runakwonui tansaeng!
Geumgangsan palseonnyeo jeonche
GH
Ghost Train
GI
Gieokui sigan
Girl Haunts Boy
GO
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
Goshawk, the Soul of the Wind
GU
Guimoon: The Lightless Door
GW
Gwi
HA
Haebangchon
Hahaha
Half a Loaf of Kung Fu
Hana sikdang
Hanggeo: Yoo Gwan-soon iyagi
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Hapkido
Harbin
Hard Hit
HE
Heaven: To the Land of Happiness
Hello Dayoung
Herb
Hero
HI
Hidden Face
Hijack 1971
Hit-and-Run Squad
Hitman: Agent Jun
HO
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Homo Erectus and the Hand Axe Revolution
Honest Candidate 2
Honey Sweet
House of the Disappeared
How to Use Guys with Secret Tips
HU
Human, Space, Time and Human
Hunt
I
I Haven't Done Anything
I Saw the Devil
I,
I, the Executioner
IU
IU CONCERT: THE WINNING
IU Concert: The Golden Hour
IV
IVE: The 1st World Tour in Cinema
ID
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
IM
Impetigore
IN
In Another Country
In Our Day
In Our Prime
In Water
Innocence
Inside Men
Intimate Strangers
Intruder
J-
J-hope in the Box
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING
J.
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area
JA
Jailangkung: Sandekala
JI
Jigureul jikyeora!
JU
Jung Kook: I Am Still
Jung_E
Jungle Shuffle
KA
KATURI the Movie: The Big City Adventure
Kai: geoul hosueui jeonseol
Kangdaniel: My Parade
KE
Keys to the Heart
KI
Kill Boksoon
Killing Romance
Kingdom: Ashinjeon
KN
Knuckle Girl
KU
Kundo: Age of the Rampant
Kung Food
KY
Kygo: Back at the Bowl
LA
Last Knights
LE
Leafie, a Hen Into the Wild
LI
Lies
Lifting King Kong
Limit
Lion's Den
LO
Lost in Starlight
Love Child
Love Lesson
Love Reset
Love and Leashes
Low Life
M
M
MI
MINIFORCE: New Heroes Rise
Midnight
Midnight FM
Midnight Sun
Mimang
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Miss & Mrs. Cops
Miss Granny
Mission Cross
MA
Made in Ethiopia
Maemilkkot, woonsoo joeun nal, geurigo bombom
Make Your Move
Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission
Mamamoo: My Con the Movie
Mantis
Manyeo 2: Lo go
Masquerade
Master
ME
Mega Racer
Memoir of a Murderer
Memories of Murder
Men of Plastic
Meongmongi
MO
Moebius
Money
Monsta X: The Dreaming
Montage
Moonwalk
Moss
Mother
MR
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP
Mr.Robot
MU
Mulgwisin
MY
My Annoying Brother
My Dearest Fu Bao
My Love, Don't Cross That River
My Lovely Week
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
My SHINee World
My Way
My Worst Neighbor
My new partner
Myeong-ryang
NC
NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM( )SCAPE in Cinemas
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
NCT NATION: To the World
NA
Nameless Gangster
Natural City
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
NE
Never Forever
New Normal
New World
Next Door
Next Sohee
NI
Night and Fog in Zona
Night of the Assassin
NO
No Other Choice
No Winter Holidays
Nobody's Daughter Haewon
Nocturnal
Noise
Noryang: Deadly Sea
Not One and Not Two
OA
Oasis
OB
Obsessed
OD
Ode to My Father
OF
Officer Black Belt
OK
Oki's Movie
Okja
OL
Old Marine Boy
Oldboy
OM
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
ON
On the Beach at Night Alone
On the Line
One Win
OO
Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so
OP
Open the Door
Opera
Operation Chromite
Opium War
OR
Ordinary Person
Oriental Odyssey
Original title: Robokar Poli. Priklyucheniye v Pustyne
OS
Ossakhan donggeo
OU
Our Song
Outback
PA
Padak
Paparoti
Paran daemun / Birdcage Inn
Parasite
Past Lives
PE
Peafowl
Peninsula
People in Wetland
PH
Phantom
PI
Pieta
Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert
Pipeline
PO
Poetry
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters
Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure
Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure
Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure
Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
Pororo: Dragon Castle Adventure
Portrait of a Beauty
Power Battle WatchCar: Return of Watch Mask
PR
Project Silence
Project Wolf Hunting
PS
Psychokinesis
PU
Public Toilet / Hwajangshil eodieyo?
PY
Pyongyangsung
QU
Queendom
RM
RM: Right People, Wrong Place
RA
Ransomed
RE
Real Fiction
Rebound
Recalled
Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
Red Velvet Happiness Diary : My Dear, ReVe1uv in Cinemas
Respati
Respite
Return to Seoul
Revelations
Revolver
RI
Right Now, Wrong Then
Rimembeo
RO
Road to Boston
Robocar Poli
Robocar Poli: New Adventure
Rough Cut
SU
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Suga: Road to D-Day
Sunflower
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
SA
Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK
Samaritan Girl
Satan's Slaves
Save the Green Planet
SE
Secret Sunshine
Secret: Untold Melody
Seeking the King
Seire
Seo Bok
Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River
Seoul Vibe
Seoulyeok
Seuteuriming
Seven Days
Seventeen Power of Love
Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
Seventeen World Tour in Japan: Live Viewing
Seventeen tour 'Follow' Again to Cinemas
Seventeen: Right Here - World Tour in Cinemas
SH
Shark Bait
Shark: The Beginning
SI
Sik-gaek / Best Chef / Shikgaek
Singing with Angry Bird
Single in Seoul
Sinkhole
SK
Sky Burial
SL
Sleep
SM
Smugglers
SN
Snowpiercer
SO
Soar Into the Sun
SP
Space Sweepers
Spark: A Space Tail
Special Cargo
Speckles: The Tarbosaurus
Spiritwalker
SpongeBob SquarePants 3
Spring Garden
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Sprinter
ST
Stargazer: Astroscope
Starsky & Hutch
Steel Rain 2
Steely Lovers
SV
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
SY
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
TO
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Hyperfocus
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Koncert tura «ACT: PROMISE»
To Kill with Intrigue
Together
Tomb of the River
TA
Tab
Taegukgi
Taeyong: TY Track in Cinemas
Take Off
Target
Tarot
Tastes of Horror
TH
The Accidental Detective 2
The Age of Shadows
The Beast
The Berlin File
The Bow
The Box
The Call
The Chaser
The Childe
The City of Violence
The Clockwork Girl
The Closet
The Coast Guard
The Crossing
The Crossing 2
The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey
The Day After
The Depths
The Devil's Deal
The Divine Fury
The Divine Weapon
The Dragon Lives Again
The Drug King
The Face Reader
The Fearless Hyena
The Flight of the Bee
The Flu
The Front Line
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
The Ghost Station
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
The Great Battle
The Grotesque Mansion
The Handmaiden
The Happy Life
The Hill of Secrets
The Host
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
The Killer
The King and the Clown
The King of Kings
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure
The Man Standing Next
The Man from Nowhere
The Match
The Merciless
The Moon
The Negotiation
The Net
The Night Owl
The Novelist's Film
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
The Old Woman with the Knife
The Other Child
The Outlaws
The Piper
The Pirates
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
The Plot
The Point Men
The Policeman's Lineage
The Priests
The Quiet Family
The Reef 2: High Tide
The Rift
The River — Odyssey of Life
The Roundup
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: Punishment
The Sin
The Soul-Mate
The Spy Gone North
The Suspect
The Swordsman
The Thieves
The Throne
The Treacherous
The Tunnel
The Villagers
The Wailing
The Warrior's Way
The Way Home
The Widow
The Wild
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
The Woman Who Ran
The World of Us
Thirst
Three... Extremes
TI
Tidal Wave
Time
Time to Hunt
TR
Train to Busan
Troll Factory
TU
Tube
TY
Typhoon
UN
Unstoppable
UP
Uprising
UR
Urban Myths
VA
Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned
VE
Very Ordinary Couple
Veteran
VI
Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors
WA
Wall to Wall
Warning: Do Not Play
Water Lilies
WE
Wedding Campaigh / Naui gyeolhon wonjeonggi
WH
What Does That Nature Say to You
When We Bloom Again
While You Were Sleeping
Whispering Corridors
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
White River
White-Tailed Sea-Eagle
Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East?
WI
Wish
With a Girl of Himalaya
WO
Woman on the Beach
Wonderful Days
Wonderful Nightmare
Woongnami
Worst Woman
YA
Yadang: The Snitch
YE
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club
YO
Yobi, the Five Tailed Fox
You Will Die in 6 Hours
Yourself and Yours
YU
Yumi's Cells: The Movie
ZE
ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR (TIMELESS WORLD) IN CINEMAS
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree