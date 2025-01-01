Films of China

Menu
10
100 Yards
20
2046
24
24 City
24 Hours to Live
A
A Gilded Game
A Horse with Hope
A Legend
A Place Called Silence
A Rain Cloud in the Sky
A Shanghai Bride
A Song Sung Blue
A Tibetan Love Song
A Touch of Sin
A Writer's Odyssey
A Yangtze Landscape
AB
Absence
AC
Action Team Overlord Flower
AF
Aftershock
AG
Agent Backkom: King's Bear
AI
Ainu Mosir
AL
Aladdin 3477- I: The Jinn of Wisdom
All Ears
All My Life
All, or Nothing at All
Almost Christmas
Almost a Comedy
Always
AM
Am anderen Ende der Brucke
American Dreams in China
AN
An Elephant Sitting Still
An Empress and the Warriors
Anarchists
Ang hupa
Angels Wear White
Angry Rescue
AniMen: Triton Force
Animal World
Another Year
AP
Apocalypse - Stirring Change
AR
Are You Lonesome Tonight?
Art College 1994
AS
Ash / Zhui zong
Ash Is Purest White
Ashes of Time
Assembly
BA
Back to 1942
Back to the Sea
Back to the South
Balloon
Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress
Bao hu lu de mi mi
BE
Be There or Be Square
Beautiful Accident
Behemoth
Bei fang yi pian cang mang
Ben Niao
Bernard: Mission Mars
BI
Big Fish & Begonia
Big Match
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Birth of the Dragon
BL
Black Blood
Black Dog
Black Dragon
Black Snow
Blacklight
Bleeding Steel
Blind Massage
Bliss
Blood Brothers
BO
Bobby the Hedgehog
Bodyguards and Assassins
Boonie Bears III
Boonie Bears, to the Rescue!
Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds
Boonie Bears: Future Reborn
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code
Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Boonie Bears: Time Twist
Born in China
Born to Fly
BR
Breaking News
Brief History of a Family
CA
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea
Caught by the Tides
Caught in Time
Caught in the Web
CE
Cell Phone
Cesium Fallout
CH
Chai dan zhuan jia 2
Chang An
Chang jin hu
Chang jin hu zhi shui men qiao
Chi
Children Are Not Afraid of Death, Children Are Afraid of Ghosts
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love
Chinese Zodiac
Chong fan zhu luo ji
Chubby Café
Chun nuan hua kai / From Tomorrow on, I Will
CI
City of Life and Death
CL
Cliff Walkers
CO
Come Back Home
Confucius
Cosmicrew: Storm Force
CR
Crazy Alien
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Crazy Racing
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Crocodile Island
Croczilla
Crosscurrent
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
CU
Curse of the Golden Flower
Customs Frontline
CY
Cyber Heist
DA
Da hong zha
Dance with the Finless Promise
Day Tripper
DE
Dead to Rights
Decoded
Deep Sea
Deep Sea Mutant Snake
Deep Sea Python
Defying Chase
Detective Chinatown 1900
Detective Chinatown 2
Detective Dee and the Pact with the Underworld Gods
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
DI
Dino King: Journey to Fire Mountain
DO
Dog Tashi
Dongji Rescue
DR
Dragon Blade
Dragon Girls
Dragon Nest: Warriors' Dawn
Dragonkeeper
Drug War
DU
Duck, Duck, Goose
Duiande zhangzheng / The War of the Shore
DW
Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains
DY
Dying to Survive
EA
Eat Bitter
ED
Edge of the World
EN
Endless Journey
ER
Eros
ES
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape from the 21st Century
Escape of Shark
ET
Eto zhizn
EV
Ever Victorious
EY
Eye for an Eye 2
Eye for an Eye: The Blind Swordsman
FA
Fabric of Lives
Fade Away Pastoral
Fading Shadow
Fall in Love at First Kiss
Farewell My Concubine
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Fat Buddies
FE
Fearless
Fei yue lao ren yuan
Feng bao
Feng yu zhou / Wind Guardians
Fengshen Trilogy
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Kinotanec»
Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FI
Finding Mr. Right
Finding Mr. Right 2
Fish Under The Ice
FL
Flaming Cloud
Flight from Hell
Flying Swords of Dragon Gate
FO
Follia
Foodiverse
Foreigner
Forever Enthralled
FR
Free and Easy
FU
Full River Red
GG
GG Bond: Diary Of Dinosaurs
GG Bond: Ocean Mission
GG Bond: Racing 72H
GA
Gada Meilin
Gambling on Extinction
GE
Genesis 2.0
GI
Girl
GO
Go Brother!
God with Three Eyes
Gojira: Fainaru uôzu
Goldbeak
Golden Spider City
Goodbye Monster
Gospozha Ango
GR
Grand Tour
Green Night
Greyhound
GU
Guardians of the Tomb
HA
Hachiko
Happy Heroes 3: The Stones
Happy Mom and Girl 1: Sweetheart on Mission
HE
Hei chu you shen me
Hello Mr. Billionaire
Hero
Hero Kid
HI
High Forces
High Tech, Low Life
HO
Home Coming
House of Flying Daggers
How Long Will I Love U
HU
Hua Mulan
Huayao Bride In Shangri-La / Hua Yao Xin Niang
Hug Me. The Honey Seekers
Huge Shark
Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
I
I Am Not Madame Bovary
I Am T-Rex
I Did It My Way
I Remember
IN
In Love We Trust
In Search of Echo / Hǎiyáng dòngwù
In Search of Lost Time
In the Belly of a Tiger
In the Same Breath
Initial D
Inseparable
Into the Mortal World
Into the Shaolin
Inu-oh
Invincible Swordsman
IP
Ip Man
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
JA
Jade Warrior
JE
Jetsons: The Movie
JI
Ji gong zhi xiang long jiang shi
Jiang Ziya
JO
Journey to the West
Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
JU
Ju Dou
KA
Kaili Blues
Kanny 2018: Korotkiy metr
KE
Kekexili: Mountain Patrol
KI
Killer Shark
King Xian's Worm Valley of Ghost Blowing Lamp
Kino za 7 dney-2020
Kitayskiy Novyy God. Schelkunchik
KL
Klassiki kitayskoy animacii - "Tri monaha"
KN
Knights of Valour
KO
Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa
Kong que gong zhu
KU
Kun ta: Fan zhuan xing qiu
Kung Fu Hustle
Kung Fu League
Kung Fu Mulan
Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Yoga
LA
Land Shark
Lao shi hao
Last Suspect
LE
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Legend of the Demon Cat
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants
LI
Liang ge ren de ba lei
Liberation
Life After Life
Life Imitation
Life of Pi
Lighting Dindin
Lighting up the Stars
Little Big Panda
Little Big Soldier
Little Emma
Little Gobie
Liu Sanjie
Living the Land
LO
Lobster Cop
Long ma jing shen
Lop Nor Tomb
Lost in Beijing
Lost in Thailand
Lost in the Stars
Love Never Ends
Love is Not Blind
Love off the cuff
LU
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
MA
MA.AMA
Magic Wonderland
Man of Tai Chi
Man you / Vanishing Days
Master Cheng
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
May
ME
Megalodon Returns
Memoria
MI
Mini World: Powers Awaken
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Mistress Dispeller
MO
Mongolian Ping Pong
Monkey King Reborn
Monkey King Reloaded
Monkey King: Hero Is Back
Monster Hunt
Monster Hunt 2
Monster Hunter
Moon Man
Moonfall
Moscow Mission
Mosley
Mother's Airfield
Mountains May Depart
Mozart from Space
MR
Mr. Six
Mr. Tang
Mrs. Fang
MU
Mulan
Mutant Ghost Wargirl
MY
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Blueberry Nights
My Dream
My Memories of Old Beijing / Cheng nan jiu shi
NA
Namiya
NE
Ne Zha
Ne Zha 2
New Air
New Gods: Yang Jian
New Police Story
News of the World
Next Gen
NI
Nick and Jade Tree
NO
No.7 Cherry Lane
Noch korotkogo metra. Chast 2
Norjmaa
North by Northeast
Novaya pesn molodosti
NU
Nu lan wu hao
OF
Office
OL
Old Stone
ON
On Wings of Eagles
On the Mountain of Tai Hang
On the Way to School
Once Upon a Time in China III
Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong
One Second
One Step Away
One and Four
One and Only
Only the River Flows
OP
Open Wound: The Über-Movie
Operation Hadal
Operation Red Sea
OU
Out of the Nest
OV
Over the Moon
Oversize Love
P
P Storm
PA
Painted Skin
Painted Skin: The Resurrection
Panda Plan
Panda vs. Aliens
Paths of the Soul
Pavilion of Women
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
PE
Pegasus
Pegasus 2
Peony Pavilion
Perehod v Chistuyu Zemlyu
Pets United
PH
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
PI
Ping Pong: The Triumph
Pionovaya besedka
PL
Plastic China
Platform
Playmobil: The Movie
Please Vote for Me
PO
Point Break
Polar Adventure
Police Story: Lockdown
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Dokumentalnaya animaciya
Postmen in the Mountains / Nashan naren nagou
PR
Project Gutenberg
PU
Puppy Love
Purple Butterfly
RA
Racing Extinction
Raid on the Lethal Zone
Railroad Tigers
Raise the Red Lantern
Rapid Action
Rapture
RE
Record Without Words
Red Cliff
Red Cliff II
Red Sorghum
Redemption with Life
Regarding Lambs in the City
Reign of Assassins
Restart the Earth
Return
RI
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
RO
Rock Dog
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
RU
Run, Tiger, Run!
Rusty Blade
S.
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
SA
Sanskriti
Saturday Fiction
Saving Goola
Saving Mr. Wu
SC
Schemes in Antiques
SE
Seventh Son
SH
Shadow
Shanghai Rumba / Shanghai Lonba
Shanghai, I Love You
Shao nian de ni
Shaolin Soccer
Shaonian Ye Wen zhi Weiji shike
Shark Evil
Sharktopus
She Dances by the Sea
She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones
Sheep Without a Shepherd
Shen bing te gong
Shimmy: The First Monkey King
Shock Wave
Shuang-Qi-Zhen daoke / The Swordsman in Double Flag Town
SI
Silent Friend
SK
Skiptrace
Skyfire
SN
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
Snow Leopard
SO
So Long for Love
So Long, My Son
So Young
Some Rain Must Fall
Someone to Talk To
SP
Spellbinder: Land of the Dragon Lord
Spring Fever
Spycies
ST
Star Abyss
Step Up: Year of the Dance
Still Life
Still Tomorrow
Stranded in Canton
Striking Rescue
SU
Successor
Suddenly Seventeen
Summer Palace
Summer of Changsha
Sun Flower
Sun Rises on Us All
Suo dao yi sheng
Super Bear
SW
Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue
TA
Tai Chi Hero
Tai Chi Zero
Tale of Three Cities
Tayna pechati drakona
TE
Tea Pets / A tang qi yu
Tears of Shark in Kunlun
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
TH
The 355
The Adventures of Jinbao
The Assassin
The Banquet
The Bravest
The Breaking Ice
The Card Counter
The Children of Huang Shi
The Coldest City
The Comeback
The Crossing
The Crossing 2
The Darker the Lake
The Dead End
The Distant Tianxiong Mountain / Yao Yuan De Tian Xiong Shan
The Dumpling Queen
The Eight Hundred
The Emperor and the Assassin
The Family
The Flowers of War
The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission
The Gools
The Grandmaster
The Great Arms Robbery
The Hidden Fox
The Hidden Soldier
The Invisible Extinction
The Island
The Joy Luck Club
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
The Knot / Yun shui yao
The Ladybug
The Land of Many Palaces
The Last Dance
The Last Emperor
The Last Frenzy
The Last Year of Darkness
The Lin Family Shop
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
The Little One
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure
The Magical Craftsmanship of Suzhou
The Magical Portrait
The Meg 2: The Trench
The Mermaid
The Missing
The Mob
The Monk
The Monkey King 2
The Monkey King 3
The Myth
The New King of Comedy
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The Painted Veil
The Promise
The Prosecutor
The Rescue
The Rib
The Road Home
The Rookies
The Royal Cat
The Sacrifice
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadowless Tower
The Shallows
The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
The Storm
The Story of Qiu Ju
The Third Way of Love
The Tokyo Trial / Dongjing Shenpan
The Transporter Refueled
The True Cost
The Victims
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu
The Wandering Earth II
The Warlords
The White Countess
The White Storm 2: Drug Lords
The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell
The Wild Goose Lake
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
This Life of Mine
Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon
Three... Extremes
Throne of Elves
Thru the Moebius Strip
TI
Tie xue Kunlun guan
Time and Tide
Tin lung baat bou
TO
To Live
To Live to Sing
To the Bright Side
Tofu
Together
Tomb Adventurer
Toy Boy
TR
Transcendence
Triangle
Troll – Kongens hale
True Legend
TU
Tuya's Marriage
TW
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
TY
Typhoon
UN
Under the Hawthorn Tree
Underground Monster
US
Us and Them
VA
Vanguard
WA
Waiting for the Sun
Wan ou qi bing
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
Water Mill at Badi
WE
We Girls
Weaving
Welcome to Gobi
Wet Season
WH
When a Peking Family Meets Aupair
Where's the Dragon?
White Snake
WI
Wind from the East
Wish Dragon
Within
WO
Wolf Totem
Wolf Warrior 2
Woman Sesame Oil Maker
Woof Woof Daddy
XI
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen
Xia yi ren: qian ren
Xiao Hong
Xiong Chu Mo: Kuang Ye Da Lu
XU
Xuan Zang
Xue zhan Taierzhuang
YA
Yang Guifei
Yangguang Tianjing / Sunny Courtyard
YE
Yellow Earth
YI
Yi ge he ba ge
YO
Yolo
Yong zhi cheng
Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon
Youth (Spring)
YU
Yuan Shang
Yugo and Lala
ZH
Zhong Guo Fan Gao
Zhong Kui fu yao
ZU
Zui qiang tie xue nai ba
Zuo ri qing kong
ДО
Док Станция #2
白日
白日焰火
