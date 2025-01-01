Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
All films

Films of China

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
10
100 Yards
20
2046
24
24 City 24 Hours to Live
A
A Gilded Game A Horse with Hope A Legend A Place Called Silence A Rain Cloud in the Sky A Shanghai Bride A Song Sung Blue A Tibetan Love Song A Touch of Sin A Writer's Odyssey A Yangtze Landscape
AB
Absence
AC
Action Team Overlord Flower
AF
Aftershock
AG
Agent Backkom: King's Bear
AI
Ainu Mosir
AL
Aladdin 3477- I: The Jinn of Wisdom All Ears All My Life All, or Nothing at All Almost Christmas Almost a Comedy Always
AM
Am anderen Ende der Brucke American Dreams in China
AN
An Elephant Sitting Still An Empress and the Warriors Anarchists Ang hupa Angels Wear White Angry Rescue AniMen: Triton Force Animal World Another Year
AP
Apocalypse - Stirring Change
AR
Are You Lonesome Tonight? Art College 1994
AS
Ash / Zhui zong Ash Is Purest White Ashes of Time Assembly
BA
Back to 1942 Back to the Sea Back to the South Balloon Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress Bao hu lu de mi mi
BE
Be There or Be Square Beautiful Accident Behemoth Bei fang yi pian cang mang Ben Niao Bernard: Mission Mars
BI
Big Fish & Begonia Big Match Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Birth of the Dragon
BL
Black Blood Black Dog Black Dragon Black Snow Blacklight Bleeding Steel Blind Massage Bliss Blood Brothers
BO
Bobby the Hedgehog Bodyguards and Assassins Boonie Bears III Boonie Bears, to the Rescue! Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter Boonie Bears: Back To Earth Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds Boonie Bears: Future Reborn Boonie Bears: Guardian Code Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink Boonie Bears: Time Twist Born in China Born to Fly
BR
Breaking News Brief History of a Family
CA
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea Caught by the Tides Caught in Time Caught in the Web
CE
Cell Phone Cesium Fallout
CH
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 Chang An Chang jin hu Chang jin hu zhi shui men qiao Chi Children Are Not Afraid of Death, Children Are Afraid of Ghosts Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love Chinese Zodiac Chong fan zhu luo ji Chubby Café Chun nuan hua kai / From Tomorrow on, I Will
CI
City of Life and Death
CL
Cliff Walkers
CO
Come Back Home Confucius Cosmicrew: Storm Force
CR
Crazy Alien Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away Crazy Racing Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force Crocodile Island Croczilla Crosscurrent Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
CU
Curse of the Golden Flower Customs Frontline
CY
Cyber Heist
DA
Da hong zha Dance with the Finless Promise Day Tripper
DE
Dead to Rights Decoded Deep Sea Deep Sea Mutant Snake Deep Sea Python Defying Chase Detective Chinatown 1900 Detective Chinatown 2 Detective Dee and the Pact with the Underworld Gods Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
DI
Dino King: Journey to Fire Mountain
DO
Dog Tashi Dongji Rescue
DR
Dragon Blade Dragon Girls Dragon Nest: Warriors' Dawn Dragonkeeper Drug War
DU
Duck, Duck, Goose Duiande zhangzheng / The War of the Shore
DW
Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains
DY
Dying to Survive
EA
Eat Bitter
ED
Edge of the World
EN
Endless Journey
ER
Eros
ES
Escape Plan 2: Hades Escape from the 21st Century Escape of Shark
ET
Eto zhizn
EV
Ever Victorious
EY
Eye for an Eye 2 Eye for an Eye: The Blind Swordsman
FA
Fabric of Lives Fade Away Pastoral Fading Shadow Fall in Love at First Kiss Farewell My Concubine Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie Fat Buddies
FE
Fearless Fei yue lao ren yuan Feng bao Feng yu zhou / Wind Guardians Fengshen Trilogy Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment» Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Kinotanec» Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FI
Finding Mr. Right Finding Mr. Right 2 Fish Under The Ice
FL
Flaming Cloud Flight from Hell Flying Swords of Dragon Gate
FO
Follia Foodiverse Foreigner Forever Enthralled
FR
Free and Easy
FU
Full River Red
GG
GG Bond: Diary Of Dinosaurs GG Bond: Ocean Mission GG Bond: Racing 72H
GA
Gada Meilin Gambling on Extinction
GE
Genesis 2.0
GI
Girl
GO
Go Brother! God with Three Eyes Gojira: Fainaru uôzu Goldbeak Golden Spider City Goodbye Monster Gospozha Ango
GR
Grand Tour Green Night Greyhound
GU
Guardians of the Tomb
HA
Hachiko Happy Heroes 3: The Stones Happy Mom and Girl 1: Sweetheart on Mission
HE
Hei chu you shen me Hello Mr. Billionaire Hero Hero Kid
HI
High Forces High Tech, Low Life
HO
Home Coming House of Flying Daggers How Long Will I Love U
HU
Hua Mulan Huayao Bride In Shangri-La / Hua Yao Xin Niang Hug Me. The Honey Seekers Huge Shark Huāngyě Kāfēi Guǎn / Cafe by the Highway
I
I Am Not Madame Bovary I Am T-Rex I Did It My Way I Remember
IN
In Love We Trust In Search of Echo / Hǎiyáng dòngwù In Search of Lost Time In the Belly of a Tiger In the Same Breath Initial D Inseparable Into the Mortal World Into the Shaolin Inu-oh Invincible Swordsman
IP
Ip Man Ip Man 4: The Finale Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
JA
Jade Warrior
JE
Jetsons: The Movie
JI
Ji gong zhi xiang long jiang shi Jiang Ziya
JO
Journey to the West Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back
JU
Ju Dou
KA
Kaili Blues Kanny 2018: Korotkiy metr
KE
Kekexili: Mountain Patrol
KI
Killer Shark King Xian's Worm Valley of Ghost Blowing Lamp Kino za 7 dney-2020 Kitayskiy Novyy God. Schelkunchik
KL
Klassiki kitayskoy animacii - "Tri monaha"
KN
Knights of Valour
KO
Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa Kong que gong zhu
KU
Kun ta: Fan zhuan xing qiu Kung Fu Hustle Kung Fu League Kung Fu Mulan Kung Fu Panda 3 Kung Fu Yoga
LA
Land Shark Lao shi hao Last Suspect
LE
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit Legend of the Demon Cat Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants
LI
Liang ge ren de ba lei Liberation Life After Life Life Imitation Life of Pi Lighting Dindin Lighting up the Stars Little Big Panda Little Big Soldier Little Emma Little Gobie Liu Sanjie Living the Land
LO
Lobster Cop Long ma jing shen Lop Nor Tomb Lost in Beijing Lost in Thailand Lost in the Stars Love Never Ends Love is Not Blind Love off the cuff
LU
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
MA
MA.AMA Magic Wonderland Man of Tai Chi Man you / Vanishing Days Master Cheng Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy May
ME
Megalodon Returns Memoria
MI
Mini World: Powers Awaken Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon Mistress Dispeller
MO
Mongolian Ping Pong Monkey King Reborn Monkey King Reloaded Monkey King: Hero Is Back Monster Hunt Monster Hunt 2 Monster Hunter Moon Man Moonfall Moscow Mission Mosley Mother's Airfield Mountains May Depart Mozart from Space
MR
Mr. Six Mr. Tang Mrs. Fang
MU
Mulan Mutant Ghost Wargirl
MY
My Best Friend's Wedding My Blueberry Nights My Dream My Memories of Old Beijing / Cheng nan jiu shi
NA
Namiya
NE
Ne Zha Ne Zha 2 New Air New Gods: Yang Jian New Police Story News of the World Next Gen
NI
Nick and Jade Tree
NO
No.7 Cherry Lane Noch korotkogo metra. Chast 2 Norjmaa North by Northeast Novaya pesn molodosti
NU
Nu lan wu hao
OF
Office
OL
Old Stone
ON
On Wings of Eagles On the Mountain of Tai Hang On the Way to School Once Upon a Time in China III Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong One Second One Step Away One and Four One and Only Only the River Flows
OP
Open Wound: The Über-Movie Operation Hadal Operation Red Sea
OU
Out of the Nest
OV
Over the Moon Oversize Love
P
P Storm
PA
Painted Skin Painted Skin: The Resurrection Panda Plan Panda vs. Aliens Paths of the Soul Pavilion of Women Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
PE
Pegasus Pegasus 2 Peony Pavilion Perehod v Chistuyu Zemlyu Pets United
PH
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
PI
Ping Pong: The Triumph Pionovaya besedka
PL
Plastic China Platform Playmobil: The Movie Please Vote for Me
PO
Point Break Polar Adventure Police Story: Lockdown Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Dokumentalnaya animaciya Postmen in the Mountains / Nashan naren nagou
PR
Project Gutenberg
PU
Puppy Love Purple Butterfly
RA
Racing Extinction Raid on the Lethal Zone Railroad Tigers Raise the Red Lantern Rapid Action Rapture
RE
Record Without Words Red Cliff Red Cliff II Red Sorghum Redemption with Life Regarding Lambs in the City Reign of Assassins Restart the Earth Return
RI
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
RO
Rock Dog Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
RU
Run, Tiger, Run! Rusty Blade
S.
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
SA
Sanskriti Saturday Fiction Saving Goola Saving Mr. Wu
SC
Schemes in Antiques
SE
Seventh Son
SH
Shadow Shanghai Rumba / Shanghai Lonba Shanghai, I Love You Shao nian de ni Shaolin Soccer Shaonian Ye Wen zhi Weiji shike Shark Evil Sharktopus She Dances by the Sea She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones Sheep Without a Shepherd Shen bing te gong Shimmy: The First Monkey King Shock Wave Shuang-Qi-Zhen daoke / The Swordsman in Double Flag Town
SI
Silent Friend
SK
Skiptrace Skyfire
SN
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan Snow Leopard
SO
So Long for Love So Long, My Son So Young Some Rain Must Fall Someone to Talk To
SP
Spellbinder: Land of the Dragon Lord Spring Fever Spycies
ST
Star Abyss Step Up: Year of the Dance Still Life Still Tomorrow Stranded in Canton Striking Rescue
SU
Successor Suddenly Seventeen Summer Palace Summer of Changsha Sun Flower Sun Rises on Us All Suo dao yi sheng Super Bear
SW
Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue
TA
Tai Chi Hero Tai Chi Zero Tale of Three Cities Tayna pechati drakona
TE
Tea Pets / A tang qi yu Tears of Shark in Kunlun Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
TH
The 355 The Adventures of Jinbao The Assassin The Banquet The Bravest The Breaking Ice The Card Counter The Children of Huang Shi The Coldest City The Comeback The Crossing The Crossing 2 The Darker the Lake The Dead End The Distant Tianxiong Mountain / Yao Yuan De Tian Xiong Shan The Dumpling Queen The Eight Hundred The Emperor and the Assassin The Family The Flowers of War The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission The Gools The Grandmaster The Great Arms Robbery The Hidden Fox The Hidden Soldier The Invisible Extinction The Island The Joy Luck Club The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang The Knot / Yun shui yao The Ladybug The Land of Many Palaces The Last Dance The Last Emperor The Last Frenzy The Last Year of Darkness The Lin Family Shop The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster The Little One The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure The Magical Craftsmanship of Suzhou The Magical Portrait The Meg 2: The Trench The Mermaid The Missing The Mob The Monk The Monkey King 2 The Monkey King 3 The Myth The New King of Comedy The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl The Painted Veil The Promise The Prosecutor The Rescue The Rib The Road Home The Rookies The Royal Cat The Sacrifice The Shadow's Edge The Shadowless Tower The Shallows The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru The Sorcerer and the White Snake The Storm The Story of Qiu Ju The Third Way of Love The Tokyo Trial / Dongjing Shenpan The Transporter Refueled The True Cost The Victims The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu The Wandering Earth II The Warlords The White Countess The White Storm 2: Drug Lords The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell The Wild Goose Lake The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity This Life of Mine Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon Three... Extremes Throne of Elves Thru the Moebius Strip
TI
Tie xue Kunlun guan Time and Tide Tin lung baat bou
TO
To Live To Live to Sing To the Bright Side Tofu Together Tomb Adventurer Toy Boy
TR
Transcendence Triangle Troll – Kongens hale True Legend
TU
Tuya's Marriage
TW
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
TY
Typhoon
UN
Under the Hawthorn Tree Underground Monster
US
Us and Them
VA
Vanguard
WA
Waiting for the Sun Wan ou qi bing Warriors of Heaven and Earth Water Mill at Badi
WE
We Girls Weaving Welcome to Gobi Wet Season
WH
When a Peking Family Meets Aupair Where's the Dragon? White Snake
WI
Wind from the East Wish Dragon Within
WO
Wolf Totem Wolf Warrior 2 Woman Sesame Oil Maker Woof Woof Daddy
XI
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen Xia yi ren: qian ren Xiao Hong Xiong Chu Mo: Kuang Ye Da Lu
XU
Xuan Zang Xue zhan Taierzhuang
YA
Yang Guifei Yangguang Tianjing / Sunny Courtyard
YE
Yellow Earth
YI
Yi ge he ba ge
YO
Yolo Yong zhi cheng Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon Youth (Spring)
YU
Yuan Shang Yugo and Lala
ZH
Zhong Guo Fan Gao Zhong Kui fu yao
ZU
Zui qiang tie xue nai ba Zuo ri qing kong
ДО
Док Станция #2
白日
白日焰火
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more