Poster of The House of Small Cubes
Poster of The House of Small Cubes
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha Films The House of Small Cubes

The House of Small Cubes

Tsumiki no ie / The House of Small Cubes 18+
Synopsis

To save his house from rising flood waters, an old man uses bricks to build it higher, then he relives events from his past while searching for his dropped pipe.
Country Japan
Runtime 12 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 2 July 2009
World premiere 18 April 2008
Release date
10 June 2008 France
Production Robot Communications
Also known as
Tsumiki no ie, The House of Small Cubes, La maison en petits cubes, A Casa de Pequenos Cubinhos, Das Haus aus kleinen Schachteln, Dom z małych kostek, Haus der Bauklötze, La casa dei piccoli cubi, Väikestest telliskividest maja, Дім із маленьких кубиків, Дом из маленьких кубиков, つみきのいえ, 回忆积木小屋, 回憶積⽊⼩屋, 积木之家
Director
Kunio Kato
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The House of Small Cubes
Paperman 8.5
Paperman (2012)
Presto 8.3
Presto (2008)
Peter & the Wolf 7.6
Peter & the Wolf (2006)
For the Birds 7.9
For the Birds (2000)
The Man Who Planted Trees 8.5
The Man Who Planted Trees (1987)
Vincent 8.5
Vincent (1982)

8.2
8.2 IMDb
