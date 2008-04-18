To save his house from rising flood waters, an old man uses bricks to build it higher, then he relives events from his past while searching for his dropped pipe.
CountryJapan
Runtime12 minutes
Production year2008
Online premiere2 July 2009
World premiere18 April 2008
Release date
10 June 2008
France
ProductionRobot Communications
Also known as
Tsumiki no ie, The House of Small Cubes, La maison en petits cubes, A Casa de Pequenos Cubinhos, Das Haus aus kleinen Schachteln, Dom z małych kostek, Haus der Bauklötze, La casa dei piccoli cubi, Väikestest telliskividest maja, Дім із маленьких кубиків, Дом из маленьких кубиков, つみきのいえ, 回忆积木小屋, 回憶積⽊⼩屋, 积木之家