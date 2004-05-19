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Poster of Exils
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Exils
6.7

Exils

, 2004
Exils
France, Japan / Drama, Adventure, Musical / 18+
Poster of Exils
6.7

Cast

Romain Duris
Romain Duris
Leila Makhlouf
Zouhir Gacem
Lubna Azabal
Lubna Azabal
Habib Cheik
Latifah Ahrar
Director Tony Gatlif
Writer Tony Gatlif
Composer Tony Gatlif, Delphine Mantoulet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 31 December 2017
World premiere 19 May 2004
Release date
25 August 2004 France
19 May 2004 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,903,861
Production Princes Films, Pyramide Productions, Cofimage 15
Also known as
Exils, Exil, Exiles, Exílios, Prognanici, El viaje inolvidable, Exoristoi, Száműzetés, The Exiles, Изгнанники, Прогнани/Prognani, 北非行路遙, 愛より強い旅

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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