CountryGreat Britain / Egypt / Japan / France / Mexico / USA / Iran
Runtime2 hours 14 minutes
Production year2002
World premiere4 September 2002
Release date
24 October 2003
Russia
24 October 2003
Belarus
11 September 2002
Czechia
4 September 2002
France
11 September 2002
Italy
24 October 2003
Kazakhstan
11 September 2002
USA
24 October 2003
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross$1,266,063
ProductionCIH Shorts, Catherine Dussart Productions (CDP), Comme des Cinémas
Also known as
11'09''01 - September 11, 11'09''01. Septiembre 11, 11 de septiembre, 11 de Setembro, 11 eylül, 11 povesti pentru 11 septembrie, 11 september, 11 septembre 2001, 11 settembre 2001, 11 Сентября, 11 септември 2001г, 11-09-01: El día que cambió el mundo, 11. September, 11.09.01, 11' 09'' 01 - September 11, 11'09''01, 11'09''01 - 11 de septiembre, 11'09''01 - 11 Perspectivas, 11'09''01 セプテンバー11, 11'09''01: Onze minutes, neuf secondes, un cadre, 11'09'01 - szeptember tizenegy, 9.11事件簿, Eleven Minutes, Nine Seconds, One Image: September 11, September 11, Syyskuun 11. päivä, 11'09'11 - September 11, 11 minutes 9 secondes 1 image, 11'09''01: September 11, 09.11.01, 11-09-01: September 11, September 11: Eleven Short Films About 9/11
Film rating
6.7
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
PabloMothers, fathers and loved ones of those who died in New York, soon will be the 29th anniversary of our tuesday, 11th of September and the first anniversary of yours. We will remember you. I hope you will remember us.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Amos Gitai's segment was filmed in a single uninterrupted take.