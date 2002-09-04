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Poster of 11'09''01 - September 11
6.7
Kinoafisha Films 11'09''01 - September 11
6.7

11'09''01 - September 11

, 2002
11'09''01 - September 11
Great Britain, Egypt, Japan, France, Mexico, USA, Iran / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of 11'09''01 - September 11
6.7

Cast

Maryam Karimi
L'institutrice (segment: Iran)
Mohamad Dolati
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Agelem Habibi
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Esmat Vahedi
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Ameneh Banizadeh
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Razieh Jafari
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Hassan Rezai
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Najibeh Habibi
Enfant (segment: Iran)
Emmanuelle Laborit
Elle (segment: France)
Jérôme Horry
Lui (segment: France)
Director Youssef Chahine, Amos Gitai, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Shohei Imamura, Claude Lelouch, Ken Loach, Samira Makhmalbaf, Mira Nair, Idrissa Ouédraogo, Sean Penn, Danis Tanovic
Writer Alain Brigand, Youssef Chahine, Sabrina Dhawan, Amos Gitai
Composer Michael Brook, Michael Brook, Michael Brook, Mohammad Reza Darvishi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Egypt / Japan / France / Mexico / USA / Iran
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 4 September 2002
Release date
24 October 2003 Russia
24 October 2003 Belarus
11 September 2002 Czechia
4 September 2002 France
11 September 2002 Italy
24 October 2003 Kazakhstan
11 September 2002 USA
24 October 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,266,063
Production CIH Shorts, Catherine Dussart Productions (CDP), Comme des Cinémas
Also known as
11'09''01 - September 11, 11'09''01. Septiembre 11, 11 de septiembre, 11 de Setembro, 11 eylül, 11 povesti pentru 11 septembrie, 11 september, 11 septembre 2001, 11 settembre 2001, 11 Сентября, 11 септември 2001г, 11-09-01: El día que cambió el mundo, 11. September, 11.09.01, 11' 09'' 01 - September 11, 11'09''01, 11'09''01 - 11 de septiembre, 11'09''01 - 11 Perspectivas, 11'09''01 セプテンバー11, 11'09''01: Onze minutes, neuf secondes, un cadre, 11'09'01 - szeptember tizenegy, 9.11事件簿, Eleven Minutes, Nine Seconds, One Image: September 11, September 11, Syyskuun 11. päivä, 11'09'11 - September 11, 11 minutes 9 secondes 1 image, 11'09''01: September 11, 09.11.01, 11-09-01: September 11, September 11: Eleven Short Films About 9/11

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Pablo Mothers, fathers and loved ones of those who died in New York, soon will be the 29th anniversary of our tuesday, 11th of September and the first anniversary of yours. We will remember you. I hope you will remember us.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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