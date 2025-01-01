Films of Greece

Menu
A
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On A Tale of Three Sisters A Touch of Spice
AD
Adults in the Room
AF
After the End of the World
AL
Alien vs. Predator Alps
AN
Anamesa se duo patrides Animal Antigone
AP
Apples
AR
Arcadia
AT
Attenberg
AV
Avant-Drag
BA
Bar
BE
Beckett
BL
Black Cat, White Cat Black Stone Bleat
BO
Boy Eating the Bird's Food
BR
Broadway
BU
Burning Days
CA
Cabaret Balkan
CH
Chevalier
DA
Dancing the Sirtaki Daniel '16 Day of the Tiger
DO
Dogtooth Dogwatch Dolphin Man
DR
Drift
EL
El Greco Electra
EN
End of an Era
ET
Eternity and a Day
EV
Evridiki BA 2037
EX
Exodus
FI
Finders 2: Pharaoh’s Ring
FU
Fugitive Pieces
GA
Gaucho Gaucho
GL
Glory
GO
God Loves Caviar
HA
Handling the Undead Happy Homecoming, Comrade Harvest
HO
How to Have Sex
I
I gefsi tis agapis I poli kai i poli
IM
Iman
IP
Iphigenia
KA
Kalabush Kavafis
KE
Kerr
KL
Klucis: The Deconstruction of an Artist
LA
Landscape in the Mist Lazarus Path
LI
Light Falls Listen Little England Little Men
LO
Love's Greek to Me
MA
Madama Butterfly Man of God Mantra - Sounds into Silence Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs
ME
Medium Metéora
MI
Mighty Afrin: in the time of floods Minore Miss Violence
MO
Morning Patrol
MU
Music
NE
Never on Sunday
NY
Nyfes
O
O drapetis
ON
One Breath
OS
Oscuro animal
PA
Park
PE
People, Gods and Other Creatures
PL
Plato's Academy
PO
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Intermediya / Kuda my edem?»
QU
Queen of the Deuce Quiet Life
RO
Roza of Smyrna
SE
September Says
SH
She Loved Blossoms More
SI
Sisters Apart
SM
Small Crime Smyrna
SO
Son of Sofia Song of Goats Sovereign
ST
Stelios Stray Bodies
SU
Suntan
SW
Swimming Home
TA
TACK Ta delfinakia tou Amvrakikou Tailor
TE
Tears of April Terra incognita
TH
The Beekeeper The Cherry Orchard The Day the Fish Came Out The Dust of Time The Enemy Within The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas The Exalted The Father The Invisible Fight The Last Note The Lobster The Lost Daughter The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea The Other Me The Projectionist The Return The Summer with Carmen The Travelling Players The Trojan Women The Truffle Hunters The Wedding in Afrin TheatreHD: Currentzis & Sasha Waltz: Beethoven No. 7
TO
To the North Tommaso
TR
Trilogia I: To Livadi pou dakryzei Triumph
TW
Two Tickets to Greece
UL
Ulysses' Gaze
UR
Uranya
VO
Voyage to Cythera
WO
Working Class Goes to Hell
YO
Young Alexander the Great
ZO
Zorba the Greek
ΠΡ
Πρόστιμο (Prostimo)
