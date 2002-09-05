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Poster of Dolls
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dolls
7.3

Dolls

, 2002
Dolls
Japan / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dolls
7.3

Synopsis

Three stories of never-ending love.

Cast

Miho Kanno
Sawako
Chieko Matsubara
Ryoko, the Woman in the Park
Tsutomu Takeshige
Nukui, the Fan
Hidetoshi Nishijima
Hidetoshi Nishijima
Matsumoto
Tatsuya Mihashi
Hiro, the Boss
Kyôko Fukada
Haruna Yamaguchi, the Pop Star
Kayoko Kishimoto
Haruna's Aunt
Kanji Tsuda
Young Hiro
Yūko Daike
Young Ryoko
Ren Osugi
Haruna's Manager
Director Takeshi Kitano
Writer Takeshi Kitano
Composer Joe Hisaishi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 5 September 2002
Release date
1 May 2003 Russia 12+
1 May 2003 Belarus
30 October 2003 Germany
12 October 2002 Japan
1 May 2003 Kazakhstan
10 April 2003 Netherlands
24 October 2003 South Korea
5 September 2002 USA
1 May 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,405,725
Production Bandai Visual Company, Office Kitano, TV Tokyo
Also known as
Dôruzu, Dolls, Lutke, Bábok, Bebekler, Dolls - Marionetas, Dolls（ドールズ）, Lalki, Lėlės, Κούκλες, Куклы, ドールズ, Kuklalar, Takeshi Kitanos Dolls, 돌스

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
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Venice Film Festival — all awards and nominations (1)
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

This was the final Takeshi Kitano film to feature music by Joe Hisaishi. Kitano maintained that hiring Hisaishi for subsequent soundtracks had become prohibitively expensive, while Hisaishi said he disliked the film's screenplay. In truth, they quarrelled over certain pieces that were left off the soundtrack and over where to place the others within the film. They have not collaborated since.

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