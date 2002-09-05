7.3Dolls
Dolls, 2002
Japan / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
Three stories of never-ending love.
Cast
Chieko Matsubara
Ryoko, the Woman in the Park
Tatsuya Mihashi
Hiro, the Boss
Kyôko Fukada
Haruna Yamaguchi, the Pop Star
Kayoko Kishimoto
Haruna's Aunt
Ren Osugi
Haruna's Manager
Director Takeshi Kitano
Writer Takeshi Kitano
Composer Joe Hisaishi
Film details
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 5 September 2002
Release date
|1 May 2003
|Russia
|12+
|1 May 2003
|Belarus
|30 October 2003
|Germany
|12 October 2002
|Japan
|1 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|10 April 2003
|Netherlands
|24 October 2003
|South Korea
|5 September 2002
|USA
|1 May 2003
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,405,725
Production Bandai Visual Company, Office Kitano, TV Tokyo
Also known as
Dôruzu, Dolls, Lutke, Bábok, Bebekler, Dolls - Marionetas, Dolls（ドールズ）, Lalki, Lėlės, Κούκλες, Куклы, ドールズ, Kuklalar, Takeshi Kitanos Dolls, 돌스
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
This was the final Takeshi Kitano film to feature music by Joe Hisaishi. Kitano maintained that hiring Hisaishi for subsequent soundtracks had become prohibitively expensive, while Hisaishi said he disliked the film's screenplay. In truth, they quarrelled over certain pieces that were left off the soundtrack and over where to place the others within the film. They have not collaborated since.
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