Films of Latvia

24
24 Hr Sunshine
70
700 Vilniaus metų. Kelionė laiku su prof. Alfredu Bumblausku
A
A Gentle Creature
A Greyhound of a Girl
AL
Almost a Bachelor
AN
Anna LOL
AR
Ar putām uz lūpām
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone
AS
Astra
AW
Away
BO
BOOM!
BA
Baltic Tribes
Banana Boat
BE
Bekons, sviests un mana Mamma
Beyond the Fear
Bezkaunīgie
BI
Bille
BL
Black Velvet
Blizzard of Souls
Blue Blood
Blēži / Blezi
BR
Breathing underwater
CA
Call of God
CE
Cempionai
CI
Circenisa Ziemassvetki
CL
Class Reunion 2
Close Relations
DA
Dainos Lapei
Davana vientulai sievietei
DE
Devil's Bride
DO
Dog of God
Dogs Don't Wear Pants
Doppelgänger. The Double
DR
Drowning Dry
ER
Era of Dance
ES
Esperanza Film Festival. Korotkiy metr. Chast №3
EX
Exiled
FA
Family Instinct
Fati 2
FI
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
FL
Flow
GO
Good Hands
Gorbachev. Heaven
GU
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg
HE
Henry the Great
Here Comes the Rain
HO
Homo novus
I
I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
IH
Ihtiandr. Nachalo
IN
In The Land That Sings
In the Fog
IR
Irklais per Atlanta
JA
Jacob, MIMMI and the talking dogs
January
JE
Jelgava '94
JU
Jumprava: The Big Happening
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
KE
Keep Smiling, Mom!
KL
Klases Salidojums
Klucis: The Deconstruction of an Artist
KN
Knutifikācija / Knutifiction
KO
Kolka Cool
LA
Lame-os
LI
Lioness
LO
Lonely Island
Lotte and the Lost Dragons
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret
Lotte from Gadgetville
MA
Mana brīvība
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017
Mans Laulību Projekts
Maria's Silence
Mazie laupitaji
Maģiskais kimono / Magic Kimono
ME
Mellow Mud
MI
Midsummer Madness
Milulis
MO
Monotonija
More Than a Dance
MU
Munity
NA
Natural Light
NE
Neon Spring
Nesalauztie
NO
Nobody Talks About It
O2
O2
OL
Oleg
PA
Parents' School Meeting
Passengers
Pastkarte no Romas
Patrīcija
Pavlensky. Life Naked
PI
Pirmdzimtais
PO
Podnieks par Podnieku. Laika liecinieks
Poetas
PR
Prāta Vētra: Starp Krastiem
RO
Rocks in My Pockets
RU
Ruch and Norie
Rule of the Heart
S
S pyati do semi
SC
Scortum
SE
Sema ceļojumi
Seneca's Day
SI
Sisters
SL
Sleeping beast
SM
Smecka
SO
Soviet Milk
TE
TESA MAN
Telmas ideālā dzimenīte
TA
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Taurins Senior
TH
The Exalted
The Gambler
The Golden Horse
The Good Neighbor
The Humorist
The Invisible Fight
The Little Anna
The Mover
The Pagan King
The Piper
The Rossellinis
The Sign Painter
The Taste of Water
The Valley of Roses
The followers
Thirst
TO
To Be Continued
Touched by Eternity
TR
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
TU
Turpinājums. Pieaugšana
TW
Two Prosecutors
Two Women
TY
Tyotushki
UK
Ukrainian Sheriffs
UP
Upurga
VE
Vectevs, kas bistamaks par datoru
VU
Vulgar
WH
What Nobody Can See
WO
Wonderful Losers: A Different World
YO
Youth Eternal
КО
Ковчег завета
ШО
ШОК-Shorts 2
