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Poster of Dodes'ka-den
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dodes'ka-den
7.3

Dodes'ka-den

, 1970
Dodes`ka-den
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dodes'ka-den
7.3

Cast

Yoshitaka Zushi
Roku-chan
Kin Sugai
Okuni
Tomoko Yamazaki
Hiroshi Akutagawa
Noboru Mitani
Toshiyuki Tonomura
Taro Sawagami
Shinsuke Minami
Ryotaro Sawagami
Yūko Kusunoki
Misao Sawagami
Junzaburô Ban
Yukichi Shima
Kiyoko Tange
Mrs. Shima
Michio Hino
Mr. Ikawa
Keiji Furuyama
Mr. Matsui
Director Akira Kurosawa
Writer Akira Kurosawa, Hideo Oguni, Shinobu Hashimoto, Shûgorô Yamamoto
Composer Tôru Takemitsu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 1 October 1970
Release date
23 March 1979 Brazil
6 November 1974 France
9 November 1978 Italy
31 October 1970 Japan
1 October 1970 USA
Worldwide Gross $981
Production Yonki-no-Kai Productions, Toho, Kurosawa Production Co.
Also known as
Dodesukaden, Dodes'ka-den, Dodeskaden, Додескаден, Byen uden årstider, Camino de la vida, Clickety-Clack, Do-des-ka-den, Dodeskaden - Menschen im Abseits, Dodeskaden - O Caminho da Vida, I geitonia ton katafronemenon, Köyhän pikajuna, Pouca Terra... Pouca Terra - Dodesukaden, Slummens skjebner - Dodeskaden, Tramvajaus ratams bildant, Під стукіт трамвайних коліс, Под стук трамвайных колёс, どですかでん, 没有季节的小墟, Skjebner i slummen, Trammirataste mürinal

Film rating

7.3
Rate 24 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1291 In the Drama genre  589 In films of Japan  59 In films of 1970  2
Updated 1 November 2021

Quotes

Beggar Our house ought to be built on a hill. We Japanese used to build houses in valleys and mountain coves. We've always preferred the lowlands.
Beggar's Son That's true. I saw pictures of foreign countries. They have their houses in high places, but ours are in low places.
Beggar There's a reason for that. There are many earthquakes and typhoons in Japan. Wooden houses in high places are easily shaken by earthquakes and typhoons. So they chose the lowlands to avoid the danger. But that's not the only reason.
Beggar [continues] The Japanese prefer soft light to bright sunshine. We like shady places. We like to live in the midst of nature. So we couldn't get used to concrete houses.
Beggar's Son That's right. I don't like concrete houses either. They're too cold for me.
Beggar But we shouldn't forget one thing. It's true that wooden houses suit the Japanese people. But we mustn't cling to our culture and characteristics if we become weak and lose endurance as a result. By living in houses made of stone, iron, and concrete, foreigners have strengthened their characters and capabilities. Now we're building our own house. We must take our future into consideration. We must think of you, your children, and your grandchildren.
Beggar's Son Yes, that's true.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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