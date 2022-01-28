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Poster of Umami
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Umami
5.8

Umami

, 2022
Umami
France, Japan / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Umami
5.8

Synopsis

Following a near-death experience France's leading chef throws himself into a quest seeking the flavor that has confounded his life since he was defeated by a Japanese chef's bowl of noodles as a young man.

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Gabriel Carvin
Kyôzô Nagatsuka
Tetsuichi Morita
Pierre Richard
Pierre Richard
Rufus
Rod Paradot
Rod Paradot
Nino Carvin
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Louise Carvin
Eriko Takeda
Fumi Morita
Akira Emoto
Akira Emoto
Salaryman
Bastien Bouillon
Bastien Bouillon
Jean Carvin
Zinedine Soualem
Zinedine Soualem
Mohammad
Sumire
Mai Morita
Director Slony Sow
Writer Slony Sow
Composer Frederic Holyszewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 13 July 2023
World premiere 28 January 2022
Release date
19 June 2026 Russia Кинологистика
2 June 2023 Andorra
5 January 2024 Estonia
17 May 2023 France
9 February 2023 Germany 6
9 February 2023 Netherlands 14
24 March 2023 Spain
3 March 2023 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $1,452,724
Production Oliver-Frost Films, Sunny Side Up Never, Slony Pictures
Also known as
Umami, Der Geschmack der kleinen Dinge, El sabor de las cosas simples, El sabor de les coses simples, El sabor de los cosas simples, Il sapore della felicità, Umami-no Tabi, Umami: A boldogság íze, Umami: A Taste of Happiness, Вкус счастья, Умами, 尋找第5味, うま味の旅, 旨味の旅

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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