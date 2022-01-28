Following a near-death experience France's leading chef throws himself into a quest seeking the flavor that has confounded his life since he was defeated by a Japanese chef's bowl of noodles as a young man.
ProductionOliver-Frost Films, Sunny Side Up Never, Slony Pictures
Also known as
Umami, Der Geschmack der kleinen Dinge, El sabor de las cosas simples, El sabor de les coses simples, El sabor de los cosas simples, Il sapore della felicità, Umami-no Tabi, Umami: A boldogság íze, Umami: A Taste of Happiness, Вкус счастья, Умами, 尋找第5味, うま味の旅, 旨味の旅