Films of Switzerland

Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
19
1917 - Der wahre Oktober
4:
4:44 Last Day on Earth
7
7 Seconds
99
99 Moons
A
A City at Chandigarh
A Forgotten Man
A Jew Must Die
A Piece of Sky
A Sisters' Tale
A Visitor to a Museum
A Wolfpack Called Ernesto
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
Above and Below
AF
African Mirror
AL
Alice
Alma & Oskar
Almost There
Alptraum: the Last Great Adventure
AN
Another Man
Anthropocene
Anxiety
AP
Appassionata
Approved for Adoption
April & Amanda
AR
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One
Aria serena dell'ovest, L'
AT
Atlas
AU
Audrey
AV
Avanti
AZ
Azor
BA
Ballet For Life
Barkhatnyy sezon
BE
Before Sunrise
Behind the Sun
Belle du Seigneur
Beloved Sisters
Benny's Video
Bergfahrt - Reise zu den Riesen
Best Erotic Shorts-3
Beyond the Bridge
Beyond the Horizon
BI
Birds of Passage
BL
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry
Blame
Blind at Heart
Blood of My Blood
BO
Bonjour Switzerland
BR
Bread and Roses
Bread and Tulips
Breaking Social
Brigands
BU
Burning Out
CA
Café Nagler
Calabria
Carnages
CE
Celui au pasteur (ma vision personnelle des choses)
Cerebrum
CH
Chagrin Valley
Charles, Dead or Alive
Chimes at Midnight
CL
Cleopatra
CO
Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky
Come Undone
Conspirators of Pleasure
CU
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5
CY
Cyclique
DO
DOKer Shorts #4
Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World
Dog on Trial
Don't Say a Word
DA
Dangerous Moves
Das Prinzip Dada
Das dunkle Gen
Days and Clouds
DE
Der Frosch
Der grosse Sommer
Der rote Fritz — Auf Spurensuche in revolutionärer Zeit
Des épaules solides
Desire: The Carl Craig Story
DI
Die Affäre Conradi — Der Attentäter, Russland und die Schweiz
DÉ
Détective
E.
E.1027 - Eileen Gray and the House by the Sea
ED
Eden
EL
Eldorado
Electric Child
Elisa
EU
Europe, She Loves
EV
Every Man for Himself
Evviva Giuseppe
FA
Fabergé: A Life of Its Own
Facing Darkness
Falstaff
FE
Fellini e l'ombra
Festival Multividenie 2017. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Film socialisme
Fire of Wind
FO
Forgive Us Our Debts
Fortuna
Foudre
Foxtrot
FR
Fragile
Free to Run
Freight
From Ground Zero
Frontier(s)
FU
Future Shorts. Метаморфозы
GA
Gambling, Gods and LSD
Gangbé!
Garçon stupide
GE
Genesis
Genesis 2.0
GI
Gilles' Wife
Girl Gang
Girl in Flight
Girls of the Sun
GL
Glassboy
Gloria!
GO
God Is a Woman
GR
Greater Things
Grosse Stille, Die
HA
Hanami
Happiness Costs Nothing
Happy as Lazzaro
HE
Heidi
Het Chimpansee Complex
HI
Himalaya
Hive
HO
Holy Week
Home
Homo Sapiens
Horizontes
Horrible Histories: The Movie
Hotel Sinestra
I
I Festival kino frankogovoryaschey Shveycarii
I'
I'm Not Stiller
IL
Il colore nascosto delle cose
Il fiume ha sempre ragione
IM
Immortals
IN
In Praise of Love
In the Land of the Deaf
In the Shadow of Women
In the White City
Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey Into the Desert
IT
It Happened in Broad Daylight
JE
Jean de Florette
Jeune homme
JO
Johnny Suede
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
JU
Just Kids
KA
Kavita and Teresa
KE
Keep Your Right Up
Keeper
KI
Killed by Lightning
KO
Kommunisten
Kontinental '25
KU
KussKuss
L'
L'Argent
L'autostop
L'esercito più piccolo del mondo
LA
La provinciale
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Late Shift
Late Shift
LE
Le Quattro Volte
Le hibou et la Baleine
Le ultime cose
Le vent tourne
Le vénérable W.
Les Maîtres du temps
Les choses de la vie
Let Her Kill You
Let Me Go
Let's Get Lost
LI
Libertas
Light Years Away
Little Mountain Boy
LO
Lorik
Love Is the Perfect Crime
LoveTrips
Loving Highsmith
LU
Lubo
Luchshie korotkometrazhki: Horror
LY
Lynx
MA
Mad Heidi
Madeleine Collins
Maggie
Magic Hunter
Magic Paris-3: Gorod vlyublennyh
Malmkrog
Manga d'Terra
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017
Marguerite's Theorem
Marquise
Mary, Queen of Scots
Matta and Matto
Max & Co
ME
Melancoly Baby
Memoir of War
Memoria
Merci pour le Chocolat
Messidor
Metallicheskiy hleb
MI
Microcosmos
Midnight Runner
MO
More than Honey
Mostly Martha
Mother Mara
Mother's Baby
MR
Mr. Arkadin
Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
MY
My Brother Is Getting Married
My Class
My Life as a Zucchini
My Little Sister
My Worst Enemy
NA
Naked Tango
NI
Night Train to Lisbon
Night Wind
NO
No Dogs or Italians Allowed
Northmen - A Viking Saga
Nothing But the Sun
Nouvelle vague
Novo
Nowhere
NU
Nussknacker und Mausekönig
OB
Obscure Night - Goodbye Here, Anywhere
OC
Oceans
ON
One Day in September
One Way Trip
OP
Opération Casablanca
OU
Our Children
Out of Bounds
Outrage
OV
Overcast — An Investigation into Climate Engineering
PA
Paradise
Paradise Highway
Paris, je t aime
Particles
Pas de panique
PE
Pearl
Pepperminta
Perfect Addiction
Petrov's Flu
PO
Pola X
Polish Prayers
Polvo serán
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Dokumentalnaya animaciya
PR
Programma korotkometrazhek "Crazy Family Shorts"
Providence
PU
Pure Unknown
QU
Quello che resta
RA
Rapture
Rat Film
Raving Iran
RE
Reas
Reinas
Resuns
Return from Africa
RI
Ricardo and the Painting
Rigoletto
Riverboom
RO
Romeo & Juliet
RU
Ruin and Rose
RÄ
Räuberinnen
SA
Same Old Song
Same, It's Canadian!
Sarah joue un loup garou
Savages
SE
Secret Love
See You Friday, Robinson
Sentimental Destinies
September Babies
Sew Torn
SH
She-Shaman
SI
Sidonie in Japan
Sinestesia
Singularity
Sisi & I
Sister
SK
Skill Issue
SL
Sleepless in New York
Slumming
SO
Song Without a Name
Songs Within
Sonita
South of Hope Street
SP
Space Tourists
Spira Mirabilis
ST
Stella: A Life
Steppenwolf
SÁ
Sátántangó
TA
Taht Alshajra
Tandoori Love
TE
Ted Sieger's Molly Monster - Der Kinofilm
Teheran 43
TH
That Day
That Day
The Beautiful Troublemaker
The Black Spider
The Cameramurderer
The Chinese Lives of Uli Sigg
The Circle
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Damned
The Diary of Lady M
The Divine Order
The Driven Ones
The Foster Boy
The Giacomettis
The Girl and the Spider
The House That Jack Built
The Inner Cage
The Lacemaker
The Land Within
The Light at the Edge of the World
The Little Bedroom
The Little Ghost
The Little Witch
The Lullaby
The Middle of the World
The Mies van der Rohes – A Female Family Saga
The Missing Star
The Most Important Thing in Life Is Not Being Dead
The Mother
The Owner
The Palace
The Path of Excellence
The Plough
The Project of the Century
The Puppet Syndrome
The Robber Hotzenplotz
The Safe House
The Salamander
The Sandman
The Search
The Sparrow in the Chimney
The Turin Horse
The Universal Theory
The Unknown Man of Shandigor
The Wall of Shadows
The Wild Geese
The World's Fastest Indian
The colors of snowboarding
The end of Humanity
Thelma
Theo: A Conversation with Honesty
There Was Nothing Here Before
Those Who Work
Three Colors: Blue
Three Colors: Red
Three Colors: White
TI
Tides
TR
Transamazonia
TU
Tulpan
Tutti giù
TY
Tycoon's Interpreter
UN
Une liaison pornographique
Unrueh
Until Branches Bend
VA
Vagenda Stories
VI
Villa Amalia
Vitus
VO
Vodka Lemon
Volevo solo vivere
VR
Vraie vie est ailleurs, La
WA
War Photographer
WE
Wet Sand
WH
When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit
White Terror
WI
William Tell
Winged Migration
Wisdom of Happiness
WO
Wonderful Losers: A Different World
WU
Wunderlich's World
YA
Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness
YO
Yol
Youth
YU
Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
ZH
Zhizn Raz
À
À l'école des philosophes
МA
Мadonnen
