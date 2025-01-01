Films of Switzerland

Menu
19
1917 - Der wahre Oktober
4:
4:44 Last Day on Earth
7
7 Seconds
99
99 Moons
A
A City at Chandigarh A Forgotten Man A Jew Must Die A Piece of Sky A Sisters' Tale A Visitor to a Museum A Wolfpack Called Ernesto
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds Above and Below
AF
African Mirror
AL
Alice Alma & Oskar Almost There Alptraum: the Last Great Adventure
AN
Another Man Anthropocene Anxiety
AP
Appassionata Approved for Adoption April & Amanda
AR
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One Aria serena dell'ovest, L'
AT
Atlas
AU
Audrey
AV
Avanti
AZ
Azor
BA
Ballet For Life Barkhatnyy sezon
BE
Before Sunrise Behind the Sun Belle du Seigneur Beloved Sisters Benny's Video Bergfahrt - Reise zu den Riesen Best Erotic Shorts-3 Beyond the Bridge Beyond the Horizon
BI
Birds of Passage
BL
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Blame Blind at Heart Blood of My Blood
BO
Bonjour Switzerland
BR
Bread and Roses Bread and Tulips Breaking Social Brigands
BU
Burning Out
CA
Café Nagler Calabria Carnages
CE
Celui au pasteur (ma vision personnelle des choses) Cerebrum
CH
Chagrin Valley Charles, Dead or Alive Chimes at Midnight
CL
Cleopatra
CO
Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky Come Undone Conspirators of Pleasure
CU
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5
CY
Cyclique
DO
DOKer Shorts #4 Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World Dog on Trial Don't Say a Word
DA
Dangerous Moves Das Prinzip Dada Das dunkle Gen Days and Clouds
DE
Der Frosch Der grosse Sommer Der rote Fritz — Auf Spurensuche in revolutionärer Zeit Des épaules solides Desire: The Carl Craig Story
DI
Die Affäre Conradi — Der Attentäter, Russland und die Schweiz
Détective
E.
E.1027 - Eileen Gray and the House by the Sea
ED
Eden
EL
Eldorado Electric Child Elisa
EU
Europe, She Loves
EV
Every Man for Himself Evviva Giuseppe
FA
Fabergé: A Life of Its Own Facing Darkness Falstaff
FE
Fellini e l'ombra Festival Multividenie 2017. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Film socialisme Fire of Wind
FO
Forgive Us Our Debts Fortuna Foudre Foxtrot
FR
Fragile Free to Run Freight From Ground Zero Frontier(s)
FU
Future Shorts. Метаморфозы
GA
Gambling, Gods and LSD Gangbé! Garçon stupide
GE
Genesis Genesis 2.0
GI
Gilles' Wife Girl Gang Girl in Flight Girls of the Sun
GL
Glassboy Gloria!
GO
God Is a Woman
GR
Greater Things Grosse Stille, Die
HA
Hanami Happiness Costs Nothing Happy as Lazzaro
HE
Heidi Het Chimpansee Complex
HI
Himalaya Hive
HO
Holy Week Home Homo Sapiens Horizontes Horrible Histories: The Movie Hotel Sinestra
I
I Festival kino frankogovoryaschey Shveycarii
I'
I'm Not Stiller
IL
Il colore nascosto delle cose Il fiume ha sempre ragione
IM
Immortals
IN
In Praise of Love In the Land of the Deaf In the Shadow of Women In the White City Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey Into the Desert
IT
It Happened in Broad Daylight
JE
Jean de Florette Jeune homme
JO
Johnny Suede Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
JU
Just Kids
KA
Kavita and Teresa
KE
Keep Your Right Up Keeper
KI
Killed by Lightning
KO
Kommunisten Kontinental '25
KU
KussKuss
L'
L'Argent L'autostop L'esercito più piccolo del mondo
LA
La provinciale Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District Late Shift Late Shift
LE
Le Quattro Volte Le hibou et la Baleine Le ultime cose Le vent tourne Le vénérable W. Les Maîtres du temps Les choses de la vie Let Her Kill You Let Me Go Let's Get Lost
LI
Libertas Light Years Away Little Mountain Boy
LO
Lorik Love Is the Perfect Crime LoveTrips Loving Highsmith
LU
Lubo Luchshie korotkometrazhki: Horror
LY
Lynx
MA
Mad Heidi Madeleine Collins Maggie Magic Hunter Magic Paris-3: Gorod vlyublennyh Malmkrog Manga d'Terra Manhattan Short Film Festival 2017 Marguerite's Theorem Marquise Mary, Queen of Scots Matta and Matto Max & Co
ME
Melancoly Baby Memoir of War Memoria Merci pour le Chocolat Messidor Metallicheskiy hleb
MI
Microcosmos Midnight Runner
MO
More than Honey Mostly Martha Mother Mara Mother's Baby
MR
Mr. Arkadin Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
MY
My Brother Is Getting Married My Class My Life as a Zucchini My Little Sister My Worst Enemy
NA
Naked Tango
NI
Night Train to Lisbon Night Wind
NO
No Dogs or Italians Allowed Northmen - A Viking Saga Nothing But the Sun Nouvelle vague Novo Nowhere
NU
Nussknacker und Mausekönig
OB
Obscure Night - Goodbye Here, Anywhere
OC
Oceans
ON
One Day in September One Way Trip
OP
Opération Casablanca
OU
Our Children Out of Bounds Outrage
OV
Overcast — An Investigation into Climate Engineering
PA
Paradise Paradise Highway Paris, je t aime Particles Pas de panique
PE
Pearl Pepperminta Perfect Addiction Petrov's Flu
PO
Pola X Polish Prayers Polvo serán Pope Francis: A Man of His Word Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Dokumentalnaya animaciya
PR
Programma korotkometrazhek "Crazy Family Shorts" Providence
PU
Pure Unknown
QU
Quello che resta
RA
Rapture Rat Film Raving Iran
RE
Reas Reinas Resuns Return from Africa
RI
Ricardo and the Painting Rigoletto Riverboom
RO
Romeo & Juliet
RU
Ruin and Rose
Räuberinnen
SA
Same Old Song Same, It's Canadian! Sarah joue un loup garou Savages
SE
Secret Love See You Friday, Robinson Sentimental Destinies September Babies Sew Torn
SH
She-Shaman
SI
Sidonie in Japan Sinestesia Singularity Sisi & I Sister
SK
Skill Issue
SL
Sleepless in New York Slumming
SO
Song Without a Name Songs Within Sonita South of Hope Street
SP
Space Tourists Spira Mirabilis
ST
Stella: A Life Steppenwolf
Sátántangó
TA
Taht Alshajra Tandoori Love
TE
Ted Sieger's Molly Monster - Der Kinofilm Teheran 43
TH
That Day That Day The Beautiful Troublemaker The Black Spider The Cameramurderer The Chinese Lives of Uli Sigg The Circle The Count of Monte Cristo The Damned The Diary of Lady M The Divine Order The Driven Ones The Foster Boy The Giacomettis The Girl and the Spider The House That Jack Built The Inner Cage The Lacemaker The Land Within The Light at the Edge of the World The Little Bedroom The Little Ghost The Little Witch The Lullaby The Middle of the World The Mies van der Rohes – A Female Family Saga The Missing Star The Most Important Thing in Life Is Not Being Dead The Mother The Owner The Palace The Path of Excellence The Plough The Project of the Century The Puppet Syndrome The Robber Hotzenplotz The Safe House The Salamander The Sandman The Search The Sparrow in the Chimney The Turin Horse The Universal Theory The Unknown Man of Shandigor The Wall of Shadows The Wild Geese The World's Fastest Indian The colors of snowboarding The end of Humanity Thelma Theo: A Conversation with Honesty There Was Nothing Here Before Those Who Work Three Colors: Blue Three Colors: Red Three Colors: White
TI
Tides
TR
Transamazonia
TU
Tulpan Tutti giù
TY
Tycoon's Interpreter
UN
Une liaison pornographique Unrueh Until Branches Bend
VA
Vagenda Stories
VI
Villa Amalia Vitus
VO
Vodka Lemon Volevo solo vivere
VR
Vraie vie est ailleurs, La
WA
War Photographer
WE
Wet Sand
WH
When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit White Terror
WI
William Tell Winged Migration Wisdom of Happiness
WO
Wonderful Losers: A Different World
WU
Wunderlich's World
YA
Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness
YO
Yol Youth
YU
Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
ZH
Zhizn Raz
À
À l'école des philosophes
МA
Мadonnen
