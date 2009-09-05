Menu
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man

Tetsuo: The Bullet Man 18+
Synopsis

Losing his son Tom in a hit and run triggers violent emotions in Anthony, whose body begins to transform. When the driver who killed Tom reappears, Anthony mutates into a mass of metal - a human weapon fuelled by an uncontrollable rage.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 5 September 2009
22 May 2010 Japan
Production Asmik Ace Entertainment, Kaijyu Theater, Sony Music Entertainment
Also known as
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man, Tetsuo Project, Tetsuo: O anthropos-sfaira, Tetsuo: O Homem Bala, Tetsuo: The Bulletman, Tetsuo: Ο άνθρωπος-σφαίρα, The Bullet Man, Тэцуо: Человек-пуля, 鉄男 THE BULLET MAN, 鐵男：21世紀極速版, 铁男 III：子弹人, 铁男3, 铁男3：子弹人
Director
Shinya Tsukamoto
Shinya Tsukamoto
Cast
Eric Bossick
Akiko Monô
Dwayne Lawler
Shinya Tsukamoto
Shinya Tsukamoto
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Tetsuo: The Iron Man 6.5
Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
Tetsuo II: Body Hammer 6.5
Tetsuo II: Body Hammer (1992)
The Adventure of Denchu Kozo 6.6
The Adventure of Denchu Kozo (1987)
Nightmare Detective 2 6.1
Nightmare Detective 2 (2008)
Eden Log 5.3
Eden Log (2007)
Nightmare Detective 4.8
Nightmare Detective (2006)
Haze 6.5
Haze (2005)
Vital 6.8
Vital (2004)
A Snake of June 6.9
A Snake of June (2002)
Gemini 6.8
Gemini (1999)
Bullet Ballet 7.0
Bullet Ballet (1998)
Tokyo Fist 7.0
Tokyo Fist (1995)

