Losing his son Tom in a hit and run triggers violent emotions in Anthony, whose body begins to transform. When the driver who killed Tom reappears, Anthony mutates into a mass of metal - a human weapon fuelled by an uncontrollable rage.
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2009
World premiere5 September 2009
Release date
22 May 2010
Japan
ProductionAsmik Ace Entertainment, Kaijyu Theater, Sony Music Entertainment
Also known as
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man, Tetsuo Project, Tetsuo: O anthropos-sfaira, Tetsuo: O Homem Bala, Tetsuo: The Bulletman, Tetsuo: Ο άνθρωπος-σφαίρα, The Bullet Man, Тэцуо: Человек-пуля, 鉄男 THE BULLET MAN, 鐵男：21世紀極速版, 铁男 III：子弹人, 铁男3, 铁男3：子弹人