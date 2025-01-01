Films of Norway

Menu
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
10
1001 Grams 101 Reykjavík
12
12 Dares 12th Man
22
22 July
A
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express A New Kind of Wilderness A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence A Somewhat Gentle Man A Splendid Tragedy
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds Aberdeen About Endlessness
AF
After Work After the Wedding
AL
Alle Utlendinger Har Lukka Gardiner
AM
Amundsen
AN
An Enemy of the People An Enemy to Die For Angels of the Universe Anthropocene
AR
Armand Arven
AS
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall Asphalt Burning Astrid Lindgren's Christmas
BA
Battle: Freestyle
BE
Being Ola Betrayed
BL
Blasted Blind
BO
Bonded Parallels
BR
Bravehearts Breaking Social Breaking Surface Breaking the Waves Bright Nights Brothers
BU
Burnout
Børning Børning 2
CA
Cadaver Can't Feel Nothing Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama Casper and Emma - Best Friends Casper and Emma Go Hiking Casper and Emma Go Treasure Hunting Casper and Emma at the Theatre Casper and Emma on Safari Casper and Emma's Winter Vacation Casper and Emma's Wonderful Christmas Caterella Cathedrals of Culture Cave
CE
Cemetery of Splendour
CH
Charter Chasing the Wind Children of Nature Children of Stars Christmas Cruelty! Christmas as Usual Christmas at Cattle Hill
CI
Cinema Futures
CO
Cold Lunch Complications Cool and Crazy Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CU
Cu Li Never Cries
DA
Dancer in the Dark Dancing Queen Daniel Dark Woods 2 Dark windows
DE
Dead Snow Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead Deliver Us from Evil Den første julen i Skomakergata Den goda viljan Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Detector Devil's Bride
DI
Dirk Ohm - Illusjonisten som forsvant Divine Love
DO
Do Not Split Dogville Don't Hang Up
DR
Dragon Girl Dreaming Arizona Dreams (Sex Love) Dryads - Girls Don't Cry
DU
Du levande / You, the Living Dugma: The Button
DY
Dyrene i Hakkebakkeskogen
EG
Eggs
EL
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet Elias og kongeskipet Ella Bella Bingo Elling Elsk meg i morgen
EN
Enskilda samtal
ES
Escape Essential Killing
ET
Et dukkehjem Eternal
EV
Everlasting Moments Every Thing Will Be Fine Everybody Hates Johan Everybody Loves Touda
EX
Excursion
FA
Factotum Falcons Family Therapy Farming the Revolution Fat Front
FI
Finding Friends
FL
Flee Flåklypa Grand Prix
FO
Force Majeure Forgotten Christmas
FR
Free Jimmy From the North: Games they play Fru Inger til Øestråt Fruen fra havet
GE
Georgi and the Butterflies
GI
Girls Will Be Girls
GN
Gnade
GO
Gold Run Golden Dawn Girls Gone with the Woman
GR
Grand Hotel Growth of the Soil / Markens groede
GU
Gunda
HI
HIM Hiding Saddam Hussein
HA
Haakon Haakonsen Hacking Hate Hamsun Handling the Undead Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Headhunters Heavy Trip Hedi Schneider Is Stuck Here Is Harold Hevn
HJ
Hjemsøkt / Haunted
HO
Home for Christmas Homecoming Hope How to Save a Dead Friend
HU
Hunger
I
I Am Yours
IB
Ibelin
IC
Ice kiss / Iskyss
IN
In Order of Disappearance Into the White
JA
Jackpot
JE
JerryMaja's Detective Agency – Stella Nostra
JO
Journey to the Christmas Star
JU
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri Just Super
KA
Kalak Kaptein Sabeltann Kaptein Sabeltann og den magiske diamant Karenina & I Karlsson pa taket Karsten and Petra – The Golden Ring from Atlantis
KI
King Curling King of Devil's Island Kiss Me You Fucking Moron Kitchen Stories
KJ
Kjøter
KO
Kon-Tiki
KR
Kristin Lavransdatter
KU
KuToppen / Cattle Hill Kurt blir grusom
KV
Kvinner i for store herreskjorter
LA
Landfill Harmonic Landstrykere Larmar och gör sig till Lars Is Funny Last Summer
LE
Leave Legend of the Ghost Dagger Let the River Flow
LI
Liberation Day Life Is Beautiful Liv Ullmann scener fra et liv Live a Little
LO
Louder Than Bombs Louis & Luca - Mission to the Moon Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race Love Loveable
MA
Magic Silver Magnus Maiko: Dancing Child Mamma Gógó ManIslam: Islam and Masculinity Margrete - Queen of the North Mattress Men Max Manus: Man of War
ME
Me, You & Frank Men's choice Metropia
MI
Min datter terroristen Mio in the Land of Faraway Miss Julie
MO
Moj dida je pao s Marsa More Than Ever More than a museum Mortal
MR
Mr. K
MU
Mummy Operation Munch Munch in Hell Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires Murmuring Hearts Muñequita Linda
MY
My Norwegian Holiday My Uncle Jens My Wonderful Stranger
NE
Nelly & Nadine New Dawn Fades
NI
Night Ride Nightmare
NO
No Other Land North Norwegian Democrazy Norwegian Dream
NR
Nr. 24
O'
O' Horten
OF
Of Horses and Men
OK
Okkar eigin Osló
ON
Onus
OP
Operation Arctic Operation Shadowman Opponent
OS
Oslo, August 31st
OU
Out Stealing Horses Out of Nature
OX
Oxen
PA
Pan Pathfinder
PE
Pelle Politibil på sporet Peter & the Wolf
PH
Phantoms of the Sierra Madre
PI
Pioneer Pitbullterje
PO
Polaroid Pooja, Sir Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 2
PR
Practice Praying for Armageddon Programma «Nordic Shorts» Project Z
PS
Psychobitch
PU
Pushwagner
QU
Quisling: The Final Days Quo Vadis, Aida?
RA
Ragnarok Rahčan - Ella's Riot Rams Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
RE
Reprise Revolution
RI
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
RO
Rock Band Ronja Robbersdaughter Rosmersholm Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
SA
Sami Blood Saraband
SE
Sentimental Value Sex
SH
Shambhala
SI
Simon & the Oaks
SO
So Damn Easy Going Solan og Ludvig - Jul i Flåklypa Songs from the Second Floor Songs of Earth Sonja: The White Swan
SP
Spermageddon
ST
Stelios Storm Stranger Strings
SU
Suicide Tourist Sukkwan Island
SV
Svein and the Rat
SY
Syk Pike
Søsken til evig tid
TP
TPB AFK
TR
TRIO - The Hunt for the Holy Shrine Trees Grow on the Stones Too Trigger Troll Troll 2 Troll – Kongens hale Trollhunter Tromso: FILMS FROM THE NORTH Tromsø International Film Festival Troubled Water Tröbbel
TE
Teddybjørnens jul
TH
Thale The Act of Killing The Architect The Arctic Convoy The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle The Birdcatcher The Boss of It All The Bothersome Man The Burning Sea The Christmas King: In Full Armor The Congo Murders The Crossing The Double Life of Veronique The Eclipse The Emigrants The Flight of the Eagle The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden The German Doctor The Gullspång Miracle The Hypnosis The Innocents The Invisible Extinction The Kautokeino Rebellion The King's Choice The Last Joint Venture The Last King The Last Relic The Last Seagull The Last Sentence The Look of Silence The Man Who Loved Yngve The Middle Man The Monitor The Painter and the Thief The Polar Bear Prince The Promised Land The Quake The Right Track The Scars of Ali Boulala The Sea The Self Portrait The Shamer's Daughter The Snow Sister The Spy The Storm in My Heart The Sunlit Night The Telegraphist The Tundra Within Me The Ugly Stepsister The Wave The Wild Duck The Woman That Dreamed About a Man The Worst Person in the World Thelma There's Something in the Barn Things We Do for Love Three Wishes For Cinderella
TI
Titina
TO
Tongue Cutters Total Paranoia Totally True Love
TU
Tunnelen Turn Me On, Dammit!
TW
Two Buddies and a Badger Two Buddies and a Badger: The Great Big Beast Two Lives
U
U – July 22
UB
Ubey menya yarko
UD
Udødelige Ibsen
UN
Under a Stone Sky Underdog
UP
Upperdog
VA
Valhalla Varicella
VI
Victoria Vidar the Vampire Viking Wolf Vildanden
WA
Wajib War Sailor
WE
Welcome to Norway!
WH
When the Robbers Came to Cardamom Town Who Do I Belong To
WI
Wildwitch
ZH
Zhizn Ivanny
A-
a-ha: The Movie
