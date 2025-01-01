Films of Norway

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
10
1001 Grams
101 Reykjavík
12
12 Dares
12th Man
22
22 July
A
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
A New Kind of Wilderness
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
A Somewhat Gentle Man
A Splendid Tragedy
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
Aberdeen
About Endlessness
AF
After Work
After the Wedding
AL
Alle Utlendinger Har Lukka Gardiner
AM
Amundsen
AN
An Enemy of the People
An Enemy to Die For
Angels of the Universe
Anthropocene
AR
Armand
Arven
AS
Askeladden - I Dovregubbens hall
Asphalt Burning
Astrid Lindgren's Christmas
BA
Battle: Freestyle
BE
Being Ola
Betrayed
BL
Blasted
Blind
BO
Bonded Parallels
BR
Bravehearts
Breaking Social
Breaking Surface
Breaking the Waves
Bright Nights
Brothers
BU
Burnout
BØ
Børning
Børning 2
CA
Cadaver
Can't Feel Nothing
Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel
Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama
Casper and Emma - Best Friends
Casper and Emma Go Hiking
Casper and Emma Go Treasure Hunting
Casper and Emma at the Theatre
Casper and Emma on Safari
Casper and Emma's Winter Vacation
Casper and Emma's Wonderful Christmas
Caterella
Cathedrals of Culture
Cave
CE
Cemetery of Splendour
CH
Charter
Chasing the Wind
Children of Nature
Children of Stars
Christmas Cruelty!
Christmas as Usual
Christmas at Cattle Hill
CI
Cinema Futures
CO
Cold Lunch
Complications
Cool and Crazy
Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CU
Cu Li Never Cries
DA
Dancer in the Dark
Dancing Queen
Daniel
Dark Woods 2
Dark windows
DE
Dead Snow
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
Deliver Us from Evil
Den første julen i Skomakergata
Den goda viljan
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Detector
Devil's Bride
DI
Dirk Ohm - Illusjonisten som forsvant
Divine Love
DO
Do Not Split
Dogville
Don't Hang Up
DR
Dragon Girl
Dreaming Arizona
Dreams (Sex Love)
Dryads - Girls Don't Cry
DU
Du levande / You, the Living
Dugma: The Button
DY
Dyrene i Hakkebakkeskogen
EG
Eggs
EL
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Elias og kongeskipet
Ella Bella Bingo
Elling
Elsk meg i morgen
EN
Enskilda samtal
ES
Escape
Essential Killing
ET
Et dukkehjem
Eternal
EV
Everlasting Moments
Every Thing Will Be Fine
Everybody Hates Johan
Everybody Loves Touda
EX
Excursion
FA
Factotum
Falcons
Family Therapy
Farming the Revolution
Fat Front
FI
Finding Friends
FL
Flee
Flåklypa Grand Prix
FO
Force Majeure
Forgotten Christmas
FR
Free Jimmy
From the North: Games they play
Fru Inger til Øestråt
Fruen fra havet
GE
Georgi and the Butterflies
GI
Girls Will Be Girls
GN
Gnade
GO
Gold Run
Golden Dawn Girls
Gone with the Woman
GR
Grand Hotel
Growth of the Soil / Markens groede
GU
Gunda
HI
HIM
Hiding Saddam Hussein
HA
Haakon Haakonsen
Hacking Hate
Hamsun
Handling the Undead
Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Headhunters
Heavy Trip
Hedi Schneider Is Stuck
Here Is Harold
Hevn
HJ
Hjemsøkt / Haunted
HO
Home for Christmas
Homecoming
Hope
How to Save a Dead Friend
HU
Hunger
I
I Am Yours
IB
Ibelin
IC
Ice kiss / Iskyss
IN
In Order of Disappearance
Into the White
JA
Jackpot
JE
JerryMaja's Detective Agency – Stella Nostra
JO
Journey to the Christmas Star
JU
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
Just Super
KA
Kalak
Kaptein Sabeltann
Kaptein Sabeltann og den magiske diamant
Karenina & I
Karlsson pa taket
Karsten and Petra – The Golden Ring from Atlantis
KI
King Curling
King of Devil's Island
Kiss Me You Fucking Moron
Kitchen Stories
KJ
Kjøter
KO
Kon-Tiki
KR
Kristin Lavransdatter
KU
KuToppen / Cattle Hill
Kurt blir grusom
KV
Kvinner i for store herreskjorter
LA
Landfill Harmonic
Landstrykere
Larmar och gör sig till
Lars Is Funny
Last Summer
LE
Leave
Legend of the Ghost Dagger
Let the River Flow
LI
Liberation Day
Life Is Beautiful
Liv Ullmann scener fra et liv
Live a Little
LO
Louder Than Bombs
Louis & Luca - Mission to the Moon
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
Love
Loveable
MA
Magic Silver
Magnus
Maiko: Dancing Child
Mamma Gógó
ManIslam: Islam and Masculinity
Margrete - Queen of the North
Mattress Men
Max Manus: Man of War
ME
Me, You & Frank
Men's choice
Metropia
MI
Min datter terroristen
Mio in the Land of Faraway
Miss Julie
MO
Moj dida je pao s Marsa
More Than Ever
More than a museum
Mortal
MR
Mr. K
MU
Mummy Operation
Munch
Munch in Hell
Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires
Murmuring Hearts
Muñequita Linda
MY
My Norwegian Holiday
My Uncle Jens
My Wonderful Stranger
NE
Nelly & Nadine
New Dawn Fades
NI
Night Ride
Nightmare
NO
No Other Land
North
Norwegian Democrazy
Norwegian Dream
NR
Nr. 24
O'
O' Horten
OF
Of Horses and Men
OK
Okkar eigin Osló
ON
Onus
OP
Operation Arctic
Operation Shadowman
Opponent
OS
Oslo, August 31st
OU
Out Stealing Horses
Out of Nature
OX
Oxen
PA
Pan
Pathfinder
PE
Pelle Politibil på sporet
Peter & the Wolf
PH
Phantoms of the Sierra Madre
PI
Pioneer
Pitbullterje
PO
Polaroid
Pooja, Sir
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 2
PR
Practice
Praying for Armageddon
Programma «Nordic Shorts»
Project Z
PS
Psychobitch
PU
Pushwagner
QU
Quisling: The Final Days
Quo Vadis, Aida?
RA
Ragnarok
Rahčan - Ella's Riot
Rams
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
RE
Reprise
Revolution
RI
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
RO
Rock Band
Ronja Robbersdaughter
Rosmersholm
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
SA
Sami Blood
Saraband
SE
Sentimental Value
Sex
SH
Shambhala
SI
Simon & the Oaks
SO
So Damn Easy Going
Solan og Ludvig - Jul i Flåklypa
Songs from the Second Floor
Songs of Earth
Sonja: The White Swan
SP
Spermageddon
ST
Stelios
Storm
Stranger
Strings
SU
Suicide Tourist
Sukkwan Island
SV
Svein and the Rat
SY
Syk Pike
SØ
Søsken til evig tid
TP
TPB AFK
TR
TRIO - The Hunt for the Holy Shrine
Trees Grow on the Stones Too
Trigger
Troll
Troll 2
Troll – Kongens hale
Trollhunter
Tromso: FILMS FROM THE NORTH
Tromsø International Film Festival
Troubled Water
Tröbbel
TE
Teddybjørnens jul
TH
Thale
The Act of Killing
The Architect
The Arctic Convoy
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
The Birdcatcher
The Boss of It All
The Bothersome Man
The Burning Sea
The Christmas King: In Full Armor
The Congo Murders
The Crossing
The Double Life of Veronique
The Eclipse
The Emigrants
The Flight of the Eagle
The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden
The German Doctor
The Gullspång Miracle
The Hypnosis
The Innocents
The Invisible Extinction
The Kautokeino Rebellion
The King's Choice
The Last Joint Venture
The Last King
The Last Relic
The Last Seagull
The Last Sentence
The Look of Silence
The Man Who Loved Yngve
The Middle Man
The Monitor
The Painter and the Thief
The Polar Bear Prince
The Promised Land
The Quake
The Right Track
The Scars of Ali Boulala
The Sea
The Self Portrait
The Shamer's Daughter
The Snow Sister
The Spy
The Storm in My Heart
The Sunlit Night
The Telegraphist
The Tundra Within Me
The Ugly Stepsister
The Wave
The Wild Duck
The Woman That Dreamed About a Man
The Worst Person in the World
Thelma
There's Something in the Barn
Things We Do for Love
Three Wishes For Cinderella
TI
Titina
TO
Tongue Cutters
Total Paranoia
Totally True Love
TU
Tunnelen
Turn Me On, Dammit!
TW
Two Buddies and a Badger
Two Buddies and a Badger: The Great Big Beast
Two Lives
U
U – July 22
UB
Ubey menya yarko
UD
Udødelige Ibsen
UN
Under a Stone Sky
Underdog
UP
Upperdog
VA
Valhalla
Varicella
VI
Victoria
Vidar the Vampire
Viking Wolf
Vildanden
WA
Wajib
War Sailor
WE
Welcome to Norway!
WH
When the Robbers Came to Cardamom Town
Who Do I Belong To
WI
Wildwitch
ZH
Zhizn Ivanny
A-
a-ha: The Movie
