Kinoafisha Films Battle Royale

Battle Royale

Batoru rowaiaru 18+
Battle Royale - trailer in russian
Battle Royale  trailer in russian
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 20 December 2000
Release date
21 April 2022 Russia Arna Media
22 August 2002 Argentina
20 March 2003 Australia
30 January 2002 Belgium
18 May 2001 Brazil
10 October 2002 Chile
22 July 2003 Denmark
4 October 2002 Finland
21 November 2001 France
18 April 2002 Germany
1 August 2021 Great Britain
26 September 2003 Greece
1 July 2021 Hong Kong
27 February 2007 Hungary
19 September 2002 Iceland
14 September 2001 Ireland
6 April 2001 Japan
18 January 2001 Mexico
18 June 2002 Netherlands
20 October 2002 Norway
6 February 2003 Peru
18 October 2001 Singapore
19 September 2003 South Korea
2 August 2002 Spain
28 October 2022 Taiwan, Province of China
17 October 2003 Turkey
20 December 2000 USA
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $1,347,166
Production Toho, AM Associates, Fukasaku-gumi
Also known as
Batoru rowaiaru, Battle Royale, Juego Sangriento, 大逃殺, Bataille Royale, Batalha Real, Batalla real, Batoru rowaiaru 3D, Battle Royale 3-D, Battle Royale: Cuộc Chiến Sinh Tử, Battle Royale: Special Edition, Battle Royale: Special Version, Borba do poslednjeg, Karališkas mušis, Kraljevska bitka, Ölüm oyunu, Королевская битва, Королівська битва, Кралска битка, बैटल रॉयाल, バトル・ロワイアル, バトル・ロワイアル 特別篇, 大逃杀, 大逃殺3D：十周年特別版
Director
Kindzi Fukasaku
Kindzi Fukasaku
Cast
Takeshi Kitano
Takeshi Kitano
Tatsuya Fujiwara
Tatsuya Fujiwara
Aki Maeda
Aki Maeda
Kō Shibasaki
Kō Shibasaki
Chiaki Kuriyama
Chiaki Kuriyama
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Best Horror Films About Teenagers and Students Best Horror Films About Teenagers and Students

Film rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  447 In the Drama genre  199 In the Action genre  113 In the Thriller genre  82 In films of Japan  30
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 16 June 2024, 01:03
Кино про детей, но не для детей. Классный фильм. Классика. 10 из 10. 👍
Film Trailers All trailers
Battle Royale - trailer in russian
Battle Royale Trailer in russian
Stills
