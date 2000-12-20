Battle Royale
Batoru rowaiaru
18+
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2000
World premiere
20 December 2000
Release date
|21 April 2022
|Russia
| Arna Media
|
|22 August 2002
|Argentina
|
|
|20 March 2003
|Australia
|
|
|30 January 2002
|Belgium
|
|
|18 May 2001
|Brazil
|
|
|10 October 2002
|Chile
|
|
|22 July 2003
|Denmark
|
|
|4 October 2002
|Finland
|
|
|21 November 2001
|France
|
|
|18 April 2002
|Germany
|
|
|1 August 2021
|Great Britain
|
|
|26 September 2003
|Greece
|
|
|1 July 2021
|Hong Kong
|
|
|27 February 2007
|Hungary
|
|
|19 September 2002
|Iceland
|
|
|14 September 2001
|Ireland
|
|
|6 April 2001
|Japan
|
|
|18 January 2001
|Mexico
|
|
|18 June 2002
|Netherlands
|
|
|20 October 2002
|Norway
|
|
|6 February 2003
|Peru
|
|
|18 October 2001
|Singapore
|
|
|19 September 2003
|South Korea
|
|
|2 August 2002
|Spain
|
|
|28 October 2022
|Taiwan, Province of China
|
|
|17 October 2003
|Turkey
|
|
|20 December 2000
|USA
|
|
Budget
$4,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,347,166
Production
Toho, AM Associates, Fukasaku-gumi
Also known as
Batoru rowaiaru, Battle Royale, Juego Sangriento, 大逃殺, Bataille Royale, Batalha Real, Batalla real, Batoru rowaiaru 3D, Battle Royale 3-D, Battle Royale: Cuộc Chiến Sinh Tử, Battle Royale: Special Edition, Battle Royale: Special Version, Borba do poslednjeg, Karališkas mušis, Kraljevska bitka, Ölüm oyunu, Королевская битва, Королівська битва, Кралска битка, बैटल रॉयाल, バトル・ロワイアル, バトル・ロワイアル 特別篇, 大逃杀, 大逃殺3D：十周年特別版