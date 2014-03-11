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Big in Japan
6.0
Big in Japan
, 2014
Big in Japan
USA, Japan / Musical, Comedy / 18+
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6.0
Synopsis
A struggling Seattle Rock band, Tennis Pro, take one last shot at making it big as they embark on a comical musical odyssey in Tokyo with hopes to prevent their day jobs from becoming their careers.
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Cast
David Drury
David
John Jeffcoat
Dax
Sean Lowry
Sean
Tiffany Lowry
Tiffany
Robin Marsh
Robin (Phil's wife)
Phillip Peterson
Adam Powers
Aya Kawahara
Cello Girl
Yuko Kawahara
Cello Girl's Mother
Kailena Mai
Claire the Seattle Bar Patron
Kevin Mcgue
Reporter
Ken Nishijo
Bouncer
Director
John Jeffcoat
Writer
John Jeffcoat
Composer
Phillip Peterson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Japan
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
11 March 2014
Release date
11 March 2014
Russia
16+
11 March 2014
Kazakhstan
11 March 2014
USA
11 March 2014
Ukraine
Production
Outsider Pictures, Strangelife Productions, Whitewater Films
Also known as
Big in Japan
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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