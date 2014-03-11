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Poster of Big in Japan
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Big in Japan
6.0

Big in Japan

, 2014
Big in Japan
USA, Japan / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Big in Japan
6.0

Synopsis

A struggling Seattle Rock band, Tennis Pro, take one last shot at making it big as they embark on a comical musical odyssey in Tokyo with hopes to prevent their day jobs from becoming their careers.

Cast

David Drury
David
John Jeffcoat
Dax
Sean Lowry
Sean
Tiffany Lowry
Tiffany
Robin Marsh
Robin (Phil's wife)
Phillip Peterson
Adam Powers
Aya Kawahara
Cello Girl
Yuko Kawahara
Cello Girl's Mother
Kailena Mai
Claire the Seattle Bar Patron
Kevin Mcgue
Reporter
Ken Nishijo
Bouncer
Director John Jeffcoat
Writer John Jeffcoat
Composer Phillip Peterson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 11 March 2014
Release date
11 March 2014 Russia 16+
11 March 2014 Kazakhstan
11 March 2014 USA
11 March 2014 Ukraine
Production Outsider Pictures, Strangelife Productions, Whitewater Films
Also known as
Big in Japan

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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