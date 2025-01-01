Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Yugoslavia
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
A
A Great Guy at Heart
A Suspicious Character
A Trip Around the World
AR
Armour of God
BA
Banović Strahinja
Battle for the Railway
BO
Boom Town
BU
Buffet Titanic
CA
Cabaret Balkan
Caught in the Throat
CE
Cervantes from the Small Town
CO
Colonel Redl
DA
Days
DE
Deps
Devetnaest djevojaka i jedan mornar
DI
Die Söhne der großen Bärin
DO
Do You Remember Dolly Bell?
Dobrovoljci
DR
Dr
EN
Enclosure
GL
Glasam za ljubav
GU
Gunfight
HA
Hajde da se volimo
HI
Hill of Death
I
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
IN
Innocence Unprotected
IT
It Rains in My Village
LA
La grande strada azzurra
LI
Liberation: Breakthrough
Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
Life Is Beautiful
LJ
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi
LO
Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator
Love and Fashion
LU
Lude godine
NA
Naperekor vsemu
NE
Need To Tell You Something Important
Nevjeste dolaze
NO
Noon
OK
Okovani soferi
OR
Orlovi rano lete
PO
Povratak otpisanih
PR
Provereno nema mina
SA
San
SC
Scalawag
SI
Siberian Lady Macbeth
ST
Strawberries in the Supermarket
SU
Super 8 Stories
TA
Taras Bulba
TH
The Battle of Sutjeska
The Camp Followers
The Coach
The Cordon
The Courageous
The Cyclists
The Dark Side of the Sun
The Descent Upon Drvar
The Dreams Came by Coach
The Elm Chanted Forest
The First Citizen of a Small Town
The Girl
The Gold Rimmed Glasses
The Man to Kill
The Master and Margaret
The Morning
The Organizer
The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla
The Substitute
The Timok Rebellion
The Tin Drum
The Train for Kraljevo
The Trial
The Widowhood of Karolina Zasler
The Wounds
Three for Happiness
TI
Time of the Gypsies
Tit for Tat
Tito and Me
TR
Treasure of Silver Lake
UN
Underground
VI
Virgina
Visnja na Tasmajdanu
W.
W.R.: Mysteries of the Organism
WE
We Are Sorry, We Are Very Sorry
WH
When Father Was Away on Business
Who's Singin' Over There?
WR
Written Off
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree