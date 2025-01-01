Films of Yugoslavia

Menu
A
A Great Guy at Heart A Suspicious Character A Trip Around the World
AR
Armour of God
BA
Banović Strahinja Battle for the Railway
BO
Boom Town
BU
Buffet Titanic
CA
Cabaret Balkan Caught in the Throat
CE
Cervantes from the Small Town
CO
Colonel Redl
DA
Days
DE
Deps Devetnaest djevojaka i jedan mornar
DI
Die Söhne der großen Bärin
DO
Do You Remember Dolly Bell? Dobrovoljci
DR
Dr
EN
Enclosure
GL
Glasam za ljubav
GU
Gunfight
HA
Hajde da se volimo
HI
Hill of Death
I
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
IN
Innocence Unprotected
IT
It Rains in My Village
LA
La grande strada azzurra
LI
Liberation: Breakthrough Liberation: The Battle of Berlin Life Is Beautiful
LJ
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi
LO
Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator Love and Fashion
LU
Lude godine
NA
Naperekor vsemu
NE
Need To Tell You Something Important Nevjeste dolaze
NO
Noon
OK
Okovani soferi
OR
Orlovi rano lete
PO
Povratak otpisanih
PR
Provereno nema mina
SA
San
SC
Scalawag
SI
Siberian Lady Macbeth
ST
Strawberries in the Supermarket
SU
Super 8 Stories
TA
Taras Bulba
TH
The Battle of Sutjeska The Camp Followers The Coach The Cordon The Courageous The Cyclists The Dark Side of the Sun The Descent Upon Drvar The Dreams Came by Coach The Elm Chanted Forest The First Citizen of a Small Town The Girl The Gold Rimmed Glasses The Man to Kill The Master and Margaret The Morning The Organizer The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla The Substitute The Timok Rebellion The Tin Drum The Train for Kraljevo The Trial The Widowhood of Karolina Zasler The Wounds Three for Happiness
TI
Time of the Gypsies Tit for Tat Tito and Me
TR
Treasure of Silver Lake
UN
Underground
VI
Virgina Visnja na Tasmajdanu
W.
W.R.: Mysteries of the Organism
WE
We Are Sorry, We Are Very Sorry
WH
When Father Was Away on Business Who's Singin' Over There?
WR
Written Off
