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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Chibi Maruko-chan
7.3

Chibi Maruko-chan

, 2006
Chibi Maruko-chan
Japan / Comedy / 18+
7.3

Cast

Ei Morisako
Momoko 'Maruko' Sakura
Karen Miyama
Tamae Honami
Katsumi Takahashi
Hiroshi Sakura
Michiko Shimizu
Sumire Sakura
Fuyuki Moto
Tomozo Sakura
Yoshie Ichige
Kotake Sakura
Mayuko Fukuda
Sakiko Sakura
Rio Asahi
Toshiko Tsuchihashi
Hiroto Itô
Kenichi Ono
Sairi Ito
Sairi Ito
Maruko's friend
Director Masaki Nishiura
Writer Momoko Sakura
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2006
Production Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV)
Also known as
Chibi Maruko-chan, ちびまる子ちゃん, 櫻桃小丸子真人版

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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