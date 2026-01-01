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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Chibi Maruko-chan
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan
, 2006
Chibi Maruko-chan
Japan / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Cast
Ei Morisako
Momoko 'Maruko' Sakura
Karen Miyama
Tamae Honami
Katsumi Takahashi
Hiroshi Sakura
Michiko Shimizu
Sumire Sakura
Fuyuki Moto
Tomozo Sakura
Yoshie Ichige
Kotake Sakura
Mayuko Fukuda
Sakiko Sakura
Rio Asahi
Toshiko Tsuchihashi
Hiroto Itô
Kenichi Ono
Sairi Ito
Maruko's friend
Director
Masaki Nishiura
Writer
Momoko Sakura
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2006
Production
Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV)
Also known as
Chibi Maruko-chan, ちびまる子ちゃん, 櫻桃小丸子真人版
More
Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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