Synopsis

A British comedy in Japanese clothes, with central character Ginji at once earnest farm boy and entrepreneurial savant, finding ingenious and entertaining solutions in a timeless tale of business and found family.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 23 November 2022
Production KCI
Also known as
Ginji the Speculator, Erakordne Ginji
Director
Ryuichi Mino
Cast
Yu Uemura
Yûki Morinaga
Yûki Morinaga
Sei Matobu
Hikari Kuroki
Tomoya Maeno
6.5
5.8 IMDb
