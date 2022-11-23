Menu
Films
Ginji the Speculator
Ginji the Speculator
Ginji the Speculator
18+
Adventure
Comedy
Synopsis
A British comedy in Japanese clothes, with central character Ginji at once earnest farm boy and entrepreneurial savant, finding ingenious and entertaining solutions in a timeless tale of business and found family.
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
23 November 2022
Production
KCI
Also known as
Ginji the Speculator, Erakordne Ginji
Director
Ryuichi Mino
Cast
Yu Uemura
Yûki Morinaga
Sei Matobu
Hikari Kuroki
Tomoya Maeno
Film rating
6.5
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
