Мэтт Стоун, Трей Паркер, Frank C. Agnone II, Эдриан Бирд, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, Стоф, Эрик, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode: "Raising the Bar".
Победитель
7.9
Южный ПаркSouth Park
Победитель
9.3
СимпсоныThe Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Richard Gasparian, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Дэвид Мэндел, Steven Dean Moore, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Pete 'Kid Flash' Gomez, Matt Warburton For episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII".
6.5
Закусочная БобаBob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Лорен Бушар, Anthony Chun, Джим Дотерайв, Бернард Дерриман, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Нора Смит, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet".
8.8
Кунг-фу Панда: Удивительные легендыKung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
Gene Grillo, Bret Haaland, Питер Хатингс, Scott Kreamer, Даг Лангдейл, Майкл Маллен, Gabe Swarr, Randy Dormans, Aaron Hammersley, Andrew Huebner, Kyoung Joon Hwang For episode: "Enter the Dragon".
9.3
СимпсоныThe Simpsons
8.8
Кунг-фу Панда: Удивительные легендыKung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
6.5
Закусочная БобаBob's Burgers
Обычное шоуRegular Show
Роберт Альварес, Брайан А Миллер, Мэтт Прайс, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Mike Roth, Шон Шелес, Rob Sorcher, Райан Слэйтер, John Davis Infantino, Gi-ho Hwang, Дж.Дж. Куинтел, Kat Morris, Benton Connor, Michele Cavin, Hilary Florido, Yu-Seong Kim For episode: "The Christmas Special".
Обычное шоуRegular Show
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood For episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck". Tied with London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder (2012).
Победитель
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of WonderLondon 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Дэнни Бойл, Mark Tildesley, Suttirat Anne Larlarb Tied with Saturday Night Live (1975) for episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck".
Победитель
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of WonderLondon 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Победитель
Saturday Night Live
Победитель
8.5
Голос АмерикиThe Voice
Anton Goss, James Connelly, Zeya Maurer For episodes: "Battle Rounds (Part 1)," The Live Shows, Semi-Finals, and "The Blind Auditions (Part 1)"
Танцы со звездамиDancing with the Stars
Jason Howard, James Yarnell, Dave Edwards For episode: "1608A".
The OscarsThe Oscars
Joe Celli, Derek McLane
8.5
Голос АмерикиThe Voice
Танцы со звездамиDancing with the Stars
