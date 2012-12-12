Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 2013

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 2013 году

Место проведения Peacock Theater, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 22 сентября 2013
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Американская семейка 7.7
Американская семейка Modern Family
Paul Corrigan, Ben Karlin, Стивен Левитан, Кристофер Ллойд, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Джеффри Ричманн, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko
Все номинанты
Теория большого взрыва 8.3
Теория большого взрыва The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Питер Чакос, Дэвид Гоетч, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eric Kaplan, Чак Лорри, Стивен Моларо, Билл Прэди, Мария Феррари, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
Вице-президент 6.7
Вице-президент Veep
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Армандо Ианнуччи, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
Луи 8.1
Луи Louie
Dave Becky, Blair Breard, Луис С.К., Vernon Chatman, Tony Hernandez
Девочки 7.7
Девочки Girls
Джадд Апатоу, Ilene S. Landress, Брюс Эрик Каплан, Murray Miller, Jenni Konner, Лина Данэм
Студия 30
Студия 30 30 Rock
Алек Болдуин, Jack Burditt, Тина Фей, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, Josh Siegal, Джефф Ричмонд, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Коллин МакГиннесс, Люк Дель Тредичи, Мэтт Хаббард, Трэйси Вигфилд
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Во все тяжкие 8.5
Во все тяжкие Breaking Bad
Брайан Крэнстон, Винс Гиллиган, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Мишель МакЛарен, Moira Walley-Beckett, Sam Catlin, Diane Mercer, Томас Шнауз, Melissa Bernstein, Джордж Мастрас
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Джулиан Феллоуз, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
Родина 8.3
Родина Homeland
Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Майкл Куэста, Alex Gansa, Ховард Гордон, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Гидеон Рафф, Avi Nir
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Джордж Реймонд Ричард Мартин, Christopher Newman, Грег Спенс, Vanessa Taylor, Дэвид Бениофф, Vince Gerardis, Carolyn Strauss, Д.Б. Уайсс
Карточный домик 8.3
Карточный домик House of Cards
Кевин Спейси, Дэвид Финчер, Dana Brunetti, Рик Кливланд, Эндрю Дэвис, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, Karyn McCarthy, John P. Melfi, Eric Roth, Robert Zotnowski, Beau Willimon, Сара Трим, Keith Huff
Безумцы 8.4
Безумцы Mad Men
Semi Chellas, Джон Хэмм, Scott Hornbacher, André Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, Janet Leahy, Мэттью Уэйнер, Blake McCormick, Erin Levy
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Джим Парсонс
Джим Парсонс
Теория большого взрыва For playing "Sheldon Cooper".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Луис С.К.
Луис С.К.
Луи For playing "Louie".
Алек Болдуин
Алек Болдуин
Студия 30 For playing "Jack Donaghy".
Мэтт ЛеБлан
Мэтт ЛеБлан
Эпизоды For playing "Matt LeBlanc".
Джейсон Бэйтман
Джейсон Бэйтман
Задержка в развитии For playing "Michael Bluth".
Дон Чидл
Дон Чидл
Обитель лжи For playing "Marty Kaan".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Джефф Дэниелс
Джефф Дэниелс
Служба новостей For playing "Will McAvoy".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дэмиэн Льюис
Дэмиэн Льюис
Родина For playing "Nicholas Brody".
Брайан Крэнстон
Брайан Крэнстон
Во все тяжкие For playing "Walter White".
Хью Бонневилль
Хью Бонневилль
Аббатство Даунтон For playing "Robert Crawley".
Джон Хэмм
Джон Хэмм
Безумцы For playing "Don Draper".
Кевин Спейси
Кевин Спейси
Карточный домик For playing "Francis Underwood".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Вице-президент For playing "Selina Meyer".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эми Полер
Эми Полер
Парки и зоны отдыха For playing "Leslie Knope".
Лина Данэм
Лина Данэм
Девочки For playing "Hannah Horvath".
Тина Фей
Тина Фей
Студия 30 For playing "Liz Lemon".
Иди Фалько
Иди Фалько
Сестра Джеки For playing "Jackie Peyton".
Лора Дерн
Лора Дерн
Просветленная For playing "Amy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Клэр Дэйнс
Клэр Дэйнс
Родина For playing "Carrie Mathison".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Конни Бриттон
Конни Бриттон
Нэшвилл For playing "Rayna James".
Вера Фармига
Вера Фармига
Мотель Бейтса For playing "Norma Bates".
Элизабет Мосс
Элизабет Мосс
Безумцы For playing "Peggy Olson".
Керри Вашингтон
Керри Вашингтон
Скандал For playing "Olivia Pope".
Мишель Докери
Мишель Докери
Аббатство Даунтон For playing "Lady Mary Crawley".
Робин Райт
Робин Райт
Карточный домик For playing "Claire Underwood".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Тони Хейл
Тони Хейл
Вице-президент For playing "Gary Walsh".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Билл Хейдер
Билл Хейдер
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters".
Эд О’Нил
Эд О’Нил
Американская семейка For playing "Jay Pritchett".
Джесси Тайлер Фергюсон
Джесси Тайлер Фергюсон
Американская семейка For playing "Mitchell Pritchett".
Тай Буррелл
Тай Буррелл
Американская семейка For playing "Phil Dunphy".
Адам Драйвер
Адам Драйвер
Девочки For playing "Adam Sackler".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Бобби Каннавале
Бобби Каннавале
Подпольная империя For playing "Gyp Rosetti".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аарон Пол
Аарон Пол
Во все тяжкие For playing "Jesse Pinkman".
Мэнди Пэтинкин
Мэнди Пэтинкин
Родина For playing "Saul Berenson".
Питер Динклэйдж
Питер Динклэйдж
Игра престолов For playing "Tyrion Lannister".
Джонатан Бэнкс
Джонатан Бэнкс
Во все тяжкие For playing "Mike Ehrmantraut".
Джим Картер
Джим Картер
Аббатство Даунтон For playing "Charles Carson".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Мерритт Уивер
Мерритт Уивер
Сестра Джеки For playing "Zoey Barkow".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джейн Краковски
Джейн Краковски
Студия 30 For playing "Jenna Maroney".
Майем Биалик
Майем Биалик
Теория большого взрыва For playing "Amy Farrah Fowler".
Джейн Линч
Джейн Линч
Хор For playing "Sue Sylvester".
Джули Боуэн
Джули Боуэн
Американская семейка For playing "Claire Dunphy".
Анна Кламски
Анна Кламски
Вице-президент For playing "Amy Brookheimer".
София Вергара
София Вергара
Американская семейка For playing "Gloria Delgado-Pritchett".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Анна Ганн
Анна Ганн
Во все тяжкие For playing "Skyler White".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кристин Барански
Кристин Барански
Хорошая жена For playing "Diane Lockhart".
Эмилия Кларк
Эмилия Кларк
Игра престолов For playing "Daenerys Targaryen".
Мэгги Смит
Мэгги Смит
Аббатство Даунтон For episode "Violet Crawley".
Морена Баккарин
Морена Баккарин
Родина For playing "Jessica Brody".
Кристина Хендрикс
Кристина Хендрикс
Безумцы For playing "Joan Harris".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в мини-сериале или телефильме
Эллен Берстин
Эллен Берстин
Политиканы For playing "Margaret Barrish Worthington".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Steel Magnolias For playing "Ouiser".
Имелда Стонтон
Имелда Стонтон
The Girl For playing "Alma Hitchcock".
Шарлотта Рэмплинг
Шарлотта Рэмплинг
Restless For playing "Sally Gilmartin".
Сара Полсон
Сара Полсон
Американская история ужасов For playing "Lana Winters".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Дэн Бакатински
Скандал For playing "James Novak".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Роберт Морс
Безумцы For playing "Bertram Cooper".
Майкл Джей Фокс
Майкл Джей Фокс
Хорошая жена For playing "Louis Canning".
Гарри Хэмлин
Безумцы For playing "Jim Cutler".
Руперт Френд
Руперт Френд
Родина For playing "Peter Quinn".
Натан Лэйн
Натан Лэйн
Хорошая жена For playing "Clarke Hayden".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Кэрри Престон
Кэрри Престон
Хорошая жена For playing "Elsbeth Tascioni".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джоан Кьюсак
Джоан Кьюсак
Бесстыжие For playing "Sheila Jackson".
Дайана Ригг
Дайана Ригг
Игра престолов For playing "Lady Olenna Tyrell".
Джейн Фонда
Джейн Фонда
Служба новостей For playing "Leona Lansing".
Марго Мартиндейл
Марго Мартиндейл
Американцы For playing "Claudia".
Линда Карделлини
Линда Карделлини
Безумцы For playing "Sylvia Rosen".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Боб Ньюхарт
Теория большого взрыва For playing "Arthur Jeffries and Professor Proton". For episode "The Proton Resurgence".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Уилл Форте
Уилл Форте
Студия 30 For playing "Paul L'astnamé". For episode "My Whole Life Is Thunder".
Натан Лэйн
Натан Лэйн
Американская семейка For playing "Pepper Saltzman". For episode "A Slight at the Opera".
Бобби Каннавале
Бобби Каннавале
Сестра Джеки For playing "Mike Cruz".
Джастин Тимберлейк
Джастин Тимберлейк
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Justin Timberlake".
Луис С.К.
Луис С.К.
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Louis C.K./Fun".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Мелисса Лео
Мелисса Лео
Луи For playing "Laurie". For episode "Telling Jokes/Set Up".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кристен Уиг
Кристен Уиг
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Kristen Wiig/Vampire Weekend".
Дот-Мари Джонс
Дот-Мари Джонс
Хор For playing "Shannon Beiste".
Молли Шеннон
Молли Шеннон
Просветленная For playing "Eileen Foliente".
Мелисса МакКарти
Мелисса МакКарти
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Melissa McCarthy/Phoenix".
Илэйн Стритч
Студия 30 For playing "Colleen Donaghy". For episode "My Whole Life Is Thunder".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая анимационная программа
Южный Парк 7.9
Южный Парк South Park
Мэтт Стоун, Трей Паркер, Frank C. Agnone II, Эдриан Бирд, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, Стоф, Эрик, Jack Shih, Jenny Yu For episode: "Raising the Bar".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Richard Gasparian, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Дэвид Мэндел, Steven Dean Moore, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Pete 'Kid Flash' Gomez, Matt Warburton For episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII".
Закусочная Боба 6.5
Закусочная Боба Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Лорен Бушар, Anthony Chun, Джим Дотерайв, Бернард Дерриман, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Gregory Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Wendy Molyneux, Нора Смит, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet".
Кунг-фу Панда: Удивительные легенды 8.8
Кунг-фу Панда: Удивительные легенды Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
Gene Grillo, Bret Haaland, Питер Хатингс, Scott Kreamer, Даг Лангдейл, Майкл Маллен, Gabe Swarr, Randy Dormans, Aaron Hammersley, Andrew Huebner, Kyoung Joon Hwang For episode: "Enter the Dragon".
Обычное шоу
Обычное шоу Regular Show
Роберт Альварес, Брайан А Миллер, Мэтт Прайс, Curtis Lelash, Jennifer Pelphrey, Mike Roth, Шон Шелес, Rob Sorcher, Райан Слэйтер, John Davis Infantino, Gi-ho Hwang, Дж.Дж. Куинтел, Kat Morris, Benton Connor, Michele Cavin, Hilary Florido, Yu-Seong Kim For episode: "The Christmas Special".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшее озвучивание
An Apology to Elephants An Apology to Elephants
Лили Томлин For playing "Narrator".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гриффины 8.6
Гриффины Family Guy
Алекс Борштейн For playing "Lois Griffin" and "Tricia Takanawa". For episode "Lois Comes Out of Her Shell".
Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special
Сет Грин For playing "Abin Sur", "Aquaman", "Batman", "Green Arrow", "Martian Manhunter", "Nerd" and "Robin".
Луни Тюнз шоу
Луни Тюнз шоу The Looney Tunes Show
Боб Берген For playing "Porky Pig". For episode "We're in Big Truffle".
Робоцып 7.6
Робоцып Robot Chicken
Сэм Эллиотт For playing "Narrator". For episode "Hurtled from a Helicopter Into a Speeding Train".
Гриффины 8.6
Гриффины Family Guy
Сет МакФарлейн For playing "Brian Griffin", "Peter Griffin" and "Stewie Griffin". For episode "Brian's Play".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая оригинальная музыка и слова
The 66th Annual Tony Awards The 66th Annual Tony Awards
David Javerbaum, Adam Schlesinger For song: "If I Had Time".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Студия 30
Студия 30 30 Rock
Тина Фей, Джефф Ричмонд, Трэйси Вигфилд For song: "Rural Juror". For episode "Hogock!" and "Last Lunch".
Жизнь как шоу 8.0
Жизнь как шоу Smash
Andrew McMahon For song: "I Hear Your Voice in a Dream". For episode "The Bells and Whistles".
Соседи 7.2
Соседи The Neighbors
Alan Menken, Glenn Slater For song: "More or Less the Kind of Thing You May or May Not Possibly See on Broadway". For episode "Sing Like a Larry Bird".
Жизнь как шоу 8.0
Жизнь как шоу Smash
Марк Шейман, Scott Wittman For song: "Hang the Moon". For episode "The Parents".
Нэшвилл 7.5
Нэшвилл Nashville
Sarah Buxton, Kate York For song: "Nothing in This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again" For episode "I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая оригинальная главная вступительная музыкальная тема
Демоны Да Винчи
Демоны Да Винчи Da Vinci's Demons
Bear McCreary
Победитель
Все номинанты
Хемлок Гроув 7.0
Хемлок Гроув Hemlock Grove
Nathan Barr
Легавый 7.5
Легавый Copper
Brian Keane
Американцы 7.2
Американцы The Americans
Nathan Barr
Элементарно 8.0
Элементарно Elementary
Sean Callery
Карточный домик 8.3
Карточный домик House of Cards
Jeff Beal
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура драматического сериала
Карточный домик 8.3
Карточный домик House of Cards
Дэвид Финчер For Chapter 1 (2013)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Джереми Уэбб For Episode #3.4 (2012)
Во все тяжкие 8.5
Во все тяжкие Breaking Bad
Мишель МакЛарен For Gliding Over All (2012)
Подпольная империя 8.6
Подпольная империя Boardwalk Empire
Тим Ван Паттен For Margate Sands (2012)
Родина 8.3
Родина Homeland
Лесли Линка Глаттер For Q&A (2012)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура комедийного сериала
Американская семейка 7.7
Американская семейка Modern Family
Гейл Манкусо For Arrested (2012)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Студия 30
Студия 30 30 Rock
Бет МакКарти-Миллер For Hogcock!/Last Lunch (2013)
Девочки 7.7
Девочки Girls
Лина Данэм For On All Fours (2013)
Хор 6.8
Хор Glee
Пэрис Барклай For Diva (2013)
Луи 8.1
Луи Louie
Луис С.К. For New Year's Eve (2012)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Sara Bernstein, Алекс Гибни, Alexandra Johnes, Sheila Nevins, Jedd Wider, Todd Wider
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Raywood For episodes: "Host: Justin Timberlake", "Host: Martin Short" and "Host: Ben Affleck". Tied with London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder (2012).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Голос Америки 8.5
Голос Америки The Voice
Anton Goss, James Connelly, Zeya Maurer For episodes: "Battle Rounds (Part 1)," The Live Shows, Semi-Finals, and "The Blind Auditions (Part 1)"
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Jason Howard, James Yarnell, Dave Edwards For episode: "1608A".
The Oscars The Oscars
Joe Celli, Derek McLane
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or Movie
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Howard Cummings, Barbara Munch, Patrick M. Sullivan Jr.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Andrew Murdock, Mark Worthington For episode: "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2"
Фил Спектор 6.2
Фил Спектор Phil Spector
Diane Lederman, Fredda Slavin, Patrizia von Brandenstein
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Edward L. Rubin, Mark Worthington For episode: "Welcome to Briarcliff"
Кодовое имя "Джеронимо" 5.6
Кодовое имя "Джеронимо" Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Guy Barnes, Wendy Ozols-Barnes, Rosario Provenza
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Andrew Murdock, Mark Worthington For episode: "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2"
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Лучший повар Америки
Лучший повар Америки MasterChef
Heidi Miller, John Janavs, Robert Frye For episode "3-20".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Теория большого взрыва 8.3
Теория большого взрыва The Big Bang Theory
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, John Shaffner, Ann Shea For episodes: "The Date Night Variable", "The Bakersfield Expedition", and "The Love Spell Potential".
Как я встретил вашу маму 9.1
Как я встретил вашу маму How I Met Your Mother
Susan Mina Eschelbach, Steve Olson For episodes: "Farhampton," "P.S. I Love You," and "The Final Page: Part Two".
Два с половиной человека
Два с половиной человека Two and a Half Men
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, John Shaffner, Ann Shea For episodes: "Avoid the Chinese Mustard", "Grab a Feather and Get in Line", and "My Bodacious Vidalia".
Две девицы на мели 8.2
Две девицы на мели 2 Broke Girls
Amy Feldman, Glenda Rovello For episodes: "And the Bear Truth," "And Not-So-Sweet Charity," and "And the Silent Partner".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series
Подпольная империя 8.6
Подпольная империя Boardwalk Empire
Bill Groom, Adam Scher, Carol Silverman For episodes: "Sunday Best", "Two Impostors" and "Margate Sands".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Gemma Jackson, Andy Thomson, Rob Cameron For episodes: "Valar Dohaeris" and "Kissed By Fire".
Борджиа 8.3
Борджиа The Borgias
Jonathan McKinstry, Adam O'Neill, Judit Varga For episode: "Siblings".
Настоящая кровь 7.8
Настоящая кровь True Blood
Ron Franco, Catherine Smith, Suzuki Ingerslev For episodes: "Whatever I Am, You Made Me", "Let's Boot And Rally" and "Sunset".
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Gina Cromwell, Mark Kebby, Donal Woods For episode "3.7'"
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Студия 30
Студия 30 30 Rock
Jennifer McNamara, Jessica Daniels, Katja Blichfeld
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вице-президент 6.7
Вице-президент Veep
Allison Jones, Pat Moran, Meredith Tucker
Девочки 7.7
Девочки Girls
Jennifer Euston
Сестра Джеки
Сестра Джеки Nurse Jackie
Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson
Американская семейка 7.7
Американская семейка Modern Family
Jeff Greenberg
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Карточный домик 8.3
Карточный домик House of Cards
Laray Mayfield, Julie Schubert
Победитель
Все номинанты
Родина 8.3
Родина Homeland
Craig Fincannon, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Judy Henderson
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Jill Trevellick
Хорошая жена 8.5
Хорошая жена The Good Wife
Mark Saks
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Carmen Cuba
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вершина озера 6.9
Вершина озера Top of the Lake
Kirsty McGregor, Tina Cleary
Политиканы 7.1
Политиканы Political Animals
Diane Heery, David Rubin
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Eric Dawson, Robert J. Ulrich
Час 7.9
Час The Hour
Jill Trevellick
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Wally Berger, Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Martin D. Toub, Wendy Lobel For episode: "Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS" .
Победитель
Все номинанты
АйКарли 7.0
АйКарли iCarly
Bruce Rand Berman, Dan Schneider, Robin Weiner, Jake Farrow, Joe Catania
Renée Fleming: A YoungArts MasterClass Renée Fleming: A YoungArts MasterClass
Jacqueline Glover, Karen Goodman, Sheila Nevins, Kirk Simon, Lin Arison
Держись, Чарли!
Держись, Чарли! Good Luck Charlie
Phil Baker, Dan Staley, Christopher Vane, Drew Vaupen, Erika Kaestle, Patrick McCarthy, Jim Gerkin, Pixie Wespiser
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Derek Hough For routines: "Hey Pachuco," "Para Los Rumberos," and "Walking on Air"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall For routines: "Where the Light Gets in," "Without You," and "Unchained Melody"
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Sonya Tayeh For routines: "Possibly Maybe," "Turning Page," and "Sail".
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Mandy Moore Routines: "The Power of Love" and "Wild Horses".
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Tabitha Dumo, Napoleon Dumo Routines: "Call of the Wild (Circle Of Life)," "Love Cats," and "Beautiful People".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Warren Carlyle For episode: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Morgan Fallon, Todd Liebler, Zach Zamboni For episode: "Myanmar".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Lisa Rinzler
Этель Кеннеди 7.9
Этель Кеннеди Ethel
Buddy Squires
Люди, построившие Америку
Люди, построившие Америку The Men Who Built America
Ричард Лопез For episode: "A New War Begins".
Охота на Усаму 6.8
Охота на Усаму Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Erich Roland, Frank-Peter Lehmann
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming
Смертельный улов
Смертельный улов Deadliest Catch
For episode: "Mutiny on the Bering Sea".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Top Chef Top Chef
Ariel Boles For episode: "Glacial Gourmand".
Удивительная гонка
Удивительная гонка The Amazing Race
For episode: "Be Safe and Don't Hit a Cow".
Проект Подиум 7.7
Проект Подиум Project Runway
Gus Dominguez For episode: "A Times Square Anniversary Party".
Последний герой
Последний герой Survivor
For episode: "Create a Little Chaos".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Вершина озера 6.9
Вершина озера Top of the Lake
Adam Arkapaw For episode: "Part 1".
Победитель
Все номинанты
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Стивен Содерберг
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Майкл Гои For episode: "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2".
Конец парада
Конец парада Parade's End
Mike Eley For episode: "Part 5".
The Girl The Girl
John Pardue
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Как я встретил вашу маму 9.1
Как я встретил вашу маму How I Met Your Mother
Chris La Fountaine For episode: "The Final Page: Part Two".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Две девицы на мели 8.2
Две девицы на мели 2 Broke Girls
Chris La Fountaine For episode: "And the Psychic Shakedown".
Бывшие 7.4
Бывшие The Exes
George Mooradian For episode: "Pirates of the Care of Eden".
Майк и Молли 7.7
Майк и Молли Mike & Molly
Gary Baum For episode: "Molly's Birthday".
Два с половиной человека
Два с половиной человека Two and a Half Men
Steven V. Silver For episode: "Grab a Feather and Get in Line".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Карточный домик 8.3
Карточный домик House of Cards
Eigil Bryld For episode: "Chapter 1".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Родина 8.3
Родина Homeland
Нельсон Крегг For episode: "Beirut Is Back".
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Роберт Маклаклен For episode: "Mhysa".
Подпольная империя 8.6
Подпольная империя Boardwalk Empire
William Coleman For episode: "Margate Sands".
Во все тяжкие 8.5
Во все тяжкие Breaking Bad
Майкл Словис For episode: "Gliding Over All".
Безумцы 8.4
Безумцы Mad Men
Chris Manley For episode: "The Doorway".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Commercial
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Robert Q. Mathews, Ellen Mirojnick
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
The Girl The Girl
Diana Cilliers, Melissa Moritz
Убийство Линкольна 6.7
Убийство Линкольна Killing Lincoln
Amy Andrews, Renee Jones
Конец парада
Конец парада Parade's End
Sheena Napier, Jenna McGranaghan For episode: "Part 3".
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Lou Eyrich, Marcy Lavender For episode: "Madness Ends".
Убийство Линкольна 6.7
Убийство Линкольна Killing Lincoln
Amy Andrews, Renee Jones
Фил Спектор 6.2
Фил Спектор Phil Spector
Lorraine Calvert, Debra McGuire
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Борджиа 8.3
Борджиа The Borgias
Gabriella Pescucci, Uliva Pizzetti, Gábor Homonnay For episode: "The Gunpowder Plot".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Chloe Aubry For episode: "Walk of Punishment".
Подпольная империя 8.6
Подпольная империя Boardwalk Empire
John Dunn, Lisa Padovani, Maria Zamansky For episode: "Resolution".
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Dulcie Scott, Caroline McCall For episode "3.4".
Однажды в сказке 8.7
Однажды в сказке Once Upon a Time
Eduardo Castro, Monique McRae For episode: "Queen of Hearts".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
Люди, построившие Америку
Люди, построившие Америку The Men Who Built America
Sarah Beers, Rachel Greene, Lisa Faibish For episode: "Bloody Battles".
Победитель
Портландия 7.1
Портландия Portlandia
Amanda Needham, Monika Schmidt For episode: "Blackout".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Multiplatform Storytelling
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
The Lizzie Bennet Diaries The Lizzie Bennet Diaries
Jay Bushman, Bernie Su, Alexandra Edwards youtube.com/lizziebennet
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - User Experience and Visual Design
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming
American Masters American Masters
Robert Trachtenberg For episode: "Mel Brooks: Make a Noise".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God
Алекс Гибни
Последний герой
Последний герой Survivor
Майкл Саймон For episode: "(Survivor Philippines) Live Finale and Reunion".
Этель Кеннеди 7.9
Этель Кеннеди Ethel
Рори Кеннеди
Последний герой
Последний герой Survivor
Glenn Weiss For episode: "(Survivor Caramoan: Fans vs. Favorites) Live Finale and Reunion".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Стивен Содерберг
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Эллисон Андерс
The Girl The Girl
Джулиан Джаррольд
Вершина озера 6.9
Вершина озера Top of the Lake
Джейн Кэмпион, Гарт Дэвис For episode: "Part 5".
Фил Спектор 6.2
Фил Спектор Phil Spector
Дэвид Мэмет
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Дон Рой Кинг For episode: "Justin Timberlake".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Chuck O'Neil For episode "17153".
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Andy Fisher For episode "13-1810".
Портландия 7.1
Портландия Portlandia
Джонатан Крисел For episode: "Alexandra".
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Jim Hoskinson For episode "pisode 8131.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode "3749".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Louis J. Horvitz
Победитель
Все номинанты
Louis C.K. Oh My God Louis C.K. Oh My God
Луис С.К.
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Хамиш Хэмилтон, Bucky Gunts
The Oscars The Oscars
Don Mischer
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Хамиш Хэмилтон, Bucky Gunts
12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief
Michael Dempsey
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters American Masters
Сьюзен Лейси, Julie Sacks, Prudence Glass, Jessica Levin
Победитель
Все номинанты
Vice Vice
Билл Маар, Jonah Kaplan, Bradley J. Levin, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald
Discovery: Сквозь пространство и время с Морганом Фрименом
Discovery: Сквозь пространство и время с Морганом Фрименом Through the Wormhole
Люди, построившие Америку
Люди, построившие Америку The Men Who Built America
Stephen David, David C. White, Tim W. Kelly, Dirk Hoogstra, Paul Cabana, Расселл МакКэрролл, Randy Counsman
The Abolitionists: Part 1 The Abolitionists: Part 1
Sharon Grimberg, Mark Samels, Rob Rapley
Люди, построившие Америку
Люди, построившие Америку The Men Who Built America
Stephen David, David C. White, Tim W. Kelly, Dirk Hoogstra, Paul Cabana, Расселл МакКэрролл, Randy Counsman
Vice Vice
Билл Маар, Jonah Kaplan, Bradley J. Levin, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, Jason Mojica, Brendan Fitzgerald
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Охота на Усаму 6.8
Охота на Усаму Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden
Nancy Abraham, John Battsek, Julie Goldman, Sheila Nevins, Грег Баркер
Победитель
Все номинанты
American Experience American Experience
Ric Burns, Robin Espinola, Sharon Grimberg, Mark Samels, Bonnie Lafave For episode: "Death and the Civil War".
Этель Кеннеди 7.9
Этель Кеннеди Ethel
Nancy Abraham, Рори Кеннеди, Sheila Nevins, Джек Янгельсон
Crossfire Hurricane Crossfire Hurricane
Мик Джаггер, Victoria Pearman
All the President's Men Revisited All the President's Men Revisited
Роберт Редфорд, Denise Contis, Andrew Lack, Laura Michalchyshyn, Peter Schnall, Nancy Daniels
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Kay Georgiou, Kerrie Smith, Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Фил Спектор 6.2
Фил Спектор Phil Spector
Cydney Cornell, Stanley Hall, Michael Kriston
Лиз и Дик 5.3
Лиз и Дик Liz & Dick
Lee Ann Brittenham, Beatrice De Alba, Richard De Alba
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Deena Adair, Susan Jennifer Lipson, Darrell Redleaf-Fielder
Политиканы 7.1
Политиканы Political Animals
Qodi Armstrong, Mary Ann Valdes, Nancy Stimac
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Стэйси К. Блэк, Janis Clark, Monte Haught, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Deena Adair, Susan Jennifer Lipson, Darrell Redleaf-Fielder
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Bettie O. Rogers, Jodi Mancuso, Inga Thrasher, Jennifer Serio, Cara Hannah For episode: "Jennifer Lawrence".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Oscars The Oscars
Barbara Cantu, Maria Valdivia, Cynthia P. Romo, Anthony Wilson, Vickie Mynes, Luke O'Connor
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Cyndra Dunn, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kim Messina, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Sean Smith, Mary Guerrero For episode "1608".
Теория большого взрыва 8.3
Теория большого взрыва The Big Bang Theory
Louise Dowling, Sylvia Surdu, Faye Woods For episode: "The Bakersfield Expedition".
Голос Америки 8.5
Голос Америки The Voice
Renee Ferruggia, Kathleen Leonard, Corey Hill, Jerilynn Stephens, Cheryl Marks, Shawn Finch For episode: "The Live Shows (Part 1)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Подпольная империя 8.6
Подпольная империя Boardwalk Empire
Francesca Paris, Sarah Stamp, Lisa DelleChiaie For episode: "Resolution".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Безумцы 8.4
Безумцы Mad Men
David Blair, Arturo Rojas, Theraesa Rivers, Jules Holdren For episode: "The Doorway".
Аббатство Даунтон 9.0
Аббатство Даунтон Downton Abbey
Magi Vaughan, Vanya Pell For episode: "3.4".
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks, Gary Machin, Dana Kalder, Rosalia Culora For episode: "Second Sons".
Борджиа 8.3
Борджиа The Borgias
Claudia Catini, Stefano Ceccarelli, Judit Halász, Sevlene Roddy For episode: "The Wolf and the Lamb".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Проект Подиум 7.7
Проект Подиум Project Runway
Хайди Клум, Tim Gunn
Победитель
Все номинанты
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Том Бержерон
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Кэт Дили
Betty White's Off Their Rockers Betty White's Off Their Rockers
Бетти Уайт
The Taste The Taste
Энтони Бурден
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Райан Сикрест
Betty White's Off Their Rockers Betty White's Off Their Rockers
Бетти Уайт
The Taste The Taste
Энтони Бурден
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Jennifer C. Baker Episode: "Croissant de Triomphe (2013)"
Победитель
Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse
Joseph Holt Episode: "Croissant de Triomphe (2013)"
Победитель
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Paul Wee Episode: "Treehouse of Horror XXIII (2012)"
Победитель
Трон: Восстание 6.3
Трон: Восстание Tron: Uprising
Alberto Mielgo Episode: "The Stranger (2012)"
Победитель
Время приключений 8.2
Время приключений Adventure Time
Andy Ristaino Episode "Puhoy (2013)"
Победитель
Драконы и всадники Олуха 5.5
Драконы и всадники Олуха Dragons: Riders of Berk
Andy Bialk Episode: "We Are Family: Part 2 (2013)"
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Энтони Бурден, Tom Vitale, Sandra Zweig, Sally Freeman Tied with Inside the Actors Studio (1994).
Победитель
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Все номинанты
Игры разума
Игры разума Brain Games
Adam 'Tex' Davis, Jason Williams, Джерри Колбер, Jason Silva, Allan Butler, Исаак Голуб
Stand Up to Cancer Stand Up to Cancer
Гвинет Пэлтроу, Джоэл Галлен, Emily Wolfe, Rick Austin, Nikki Varhely-Gillingham
Oprah's Master Class Oprah's Master Class
Опра Уинфри, Jon Kamen, Annetta Marion, Justin Wilkes, Jonathan Sinclair
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Interactive Program
Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs
Роберт Шмигель, Steve Grimes, Shaw Bowman, Mike Henneberger, Akash Goyal ComedyCentral.com
Победитель
Все номинанты
Убийство Линкольна 6.7
Убийство Линкольна Killing Lincoln
Kim Miller, Matthew Zymet, Dustin Johnson, Alison Walsh With Nicole Berard
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Майкл Дуглас
Майкл Дуглас
За канделябрами For playing "Liberace".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бенедикт Камбербэтч
Бенедикт Камбербэтч
Конец парада For playing "Christopher Tietjens".
Аль Пачино
Аль Пачино
Фил Спектор For playing "Phil Spector".
Тоби Джонс
Тоби Джонс
The Girl For playing "'Alfred Hitchcock'".
Мэтт Дэймон
Мэтт Дэймон
За канделябрами For playing "Scott Thorson".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Лора Линни
Лора Линни
Диагнозу вопреки For playing "Cathy Jamison".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джессика Лэнг
Джессика Лэнг
Американская история ужасов For playing "Sister Jude Martin".
Хелен Миррен
Хелен Миррен
Фил Спектор For playing "Linda Kenney-Baden".
Элизабет Мосс
Элизабет Мосс
Вершина озера For playing "Robin".
Сигурни Уивер
Сигурни Уивер
Политиканы For playing "Elaine Barrish Hammond".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Голос Америки 8.5
Голос Америки The Voice
Sam Barker, Oscar Dominguez, Craig Housenick, Daniel K. Boland For episode: "(Season 3) Live Final Performances".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo For episode "1605".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral, Rick McGuinness For episode: "Martin Short".
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать?
Значит, ты умеешь танцевать? So You Think You Can Dance
Robert T. Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Pete Radice, Patrick Boozer For episode: "Finale".
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Kieran Healy, Josh Hutchings For episode: "Finale".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show
Robert T. Barnhart, Alex Gurdon, David Grill, Michael Owen
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards The 55th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, Jon Kusner, Travis Hagenbuch, Harrison Lippman
The 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Allen Branton, Kevin Lawson, Felix Peralta
Great Performances Great Performances
Robert T. Barnhart, David Grill For episode: "Andrea Bocelli: Love in Portofino".
The Oscars The Oscars
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner
London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Isles of Wonder
Alex Gurdon, Patrick Woodroffe, Adam Bassett, Tim Routledge
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Design
Демоны Да Винчи
Демоны Да Винчи Da Vinci's Demons
Hugo Moss, Nathan Mckenna, Paul McDonnell, Tamsin McGee
Победитель
Все номинанты
Викинги 8.2
Викинги Vikings
Rama Allen, Daniel Morris, Ryan McKenna, Westley Sarokin, Audrey Davis
Служба новостей
Служба новостей The Newsroom
Michael Riley, Justine Gerenstein, Bob Swensen, Denny Zimmerman, Cory Shaw
Halo 4: Идущий к рассвету 5.9
Halo 4: Идущий к рассвету Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn
Heiko Schneck, Csaba Letay, Jan Bitzer, Fabian Poss
Элементарно 8.0
Элементарно Elementary
Kyle Cooper, Nathaniel Park, Benji Bakshi, Ryan Robertson, Simon Clowes
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
Juan Ruiz Anchía, Kyle Cooper, Райан Мерфи, Kate Berry
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
За канделябрами 7.5
За канделябрами Behind the Candelabra
Christine Beveridge, Kate Biscoe, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Todd Kleitsch, Deborah Rutherford
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фил Спектор 6.2
Фил Спектор Phil Spector
Chris Bingham, John Caglione Jr., Hildie Ginsberg
Лиз и Дик 5.3
Лиз и Дик Liz & Dick
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Myriam Arougheti
Американская история ужасов 7.9
Американская история ужасов American Horror Story
John M. Elliott Jr., Eryn Krueger Mekash, Silvina Knight, Kim Ayers
Ring of Fire Ring of Fire
Jay Wejebe, Susan Ransom, Kimberly Jones
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Josh Turi, Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Melanie Demetri, Daniela Zivkovic For episode: "Justin Timberlake".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Oscars The Oscars
Patricia Bunch, Barbara Fonte, Брюс Грейсон, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kenneth Paul Schoenfeld, Farah Bunch
Ки и Пил 7.1
Ки и Пил Key & Peele
Suzanne Diaz, Scott Wheeler For episode: "209".
Как я встретил вашу маму 9.1
Как я встретил вашу маму How I Met Your Mother
Cheryl Calo, Renee Caruso-Napolitano, Brian Sipe, Jennifer Turchi Nigh, Megan Moore For episode: "P.S. I Love You".
Танцы со звездами
Танцы со звездами Dancing with the Stars
Barbara Fonte, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli, Julie Socash, Zena Shteysel, Sarah Woolf For episode: "1603".
The Oscars The Oscars
Patricia Bunch, Barbara Fonte, Брюс Грейсон, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kenneth Paul Schoenfeld, Farah Bunch
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Игра престолов 8.6
Игра престолов Game of Thrones
Paul Engelen, Melissa Lackersteen, Martina Byrne, Daniel Lawson Johnston For episode: "Kissed by Fire".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Хор 6.8
Хор Glee
Jennifer Greenberg, Kelley Mitchell, Tanya Cookingham, Melissa Buell For episode: "Guilty Pleasures".
Безумцы 8.4
Безумцы Mad Men
Ken Niederbaumer, Ron Pipes, Maurine Burke, Cyndilee Rice, Lana Horochowski For episode: "The Doorway".
Однажды в сказке 8.7
Однажды в сказке Once Upon a Time
Naomi Bakstad, Juliana Vit, Sarah Graham For episode: "The Evil Queen".
Борджиа 8.3
Борджиа The Borgias
Federico Laurenti, Vincenzo Mastrantonio, Jekaterina Oertel, Katia Sisto For episode: "The Gunpowder Plot".
