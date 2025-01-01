A Charlie Brown ChristmasA Charlie Brown Christmas
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
Победитель
A Charlie Brown ChristmasA Charlie Brown Christmas
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Captain KangarooCaptain Kangaroo
Al Hyslop
Discovery '70Discovery
Jules Power
NBC Children's TheatreNBC Children's Theatre
George A. Heinemann For episode "The World of Stuart Little".
The Magical World of DisneyDisneyland
Уолт Дисней, Ron Miller For episode "Further Adventures of Gallagher". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 1 (#11.16)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 2 (#11.17)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 3 (#11.18)".