Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1966

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1966 году

Место проведения Hollywood Palladium, Голливуд, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 22 мая 1966
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Карл Райнер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Batman Batman
Howie Horwitz
Hogan's Heroes Hogan's Heroes
Edward H. Feldman
Get Smart Get Smart
Leonard Stern
Bewitched Bewitched
Jerry Davis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Achievements in Daytime Programming - Programs
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Победитель
Camera Three Camera Three
Dan Gallagher
Победитель
Все номинанты
Today Today
Al Morgan For episode "A Tribute to Stevenson" (15 July, 1965).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Achievements in Educational Television - Individuals
The French Chef The French Chef
Julia Child
Победитель
Все номинанты
News in Perspective News in Perspective
Tom Wicker, Max Frankel, Lester Markel
News in Perspective News in Perspective
Tom Wicker, Max Frankel, Lester Markel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Achievements in Educational Television - Programs
Все номинанты
Festival of Arts Festival of Arts
David Sloss For episode "A Roomful of Music".
Festival of Arts Festival of Arts
Jac Venza For episode "Dance Theatre of José Limon".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Art Direction
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
James Trittipo
Победитель
Все номинанты
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Tom H. John
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Carroll Clark, William H. Tuntke For episodes "Further Adventures of Gallegher" (#12.2, #12.3, #12.4)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
George W. Davis, Merrill Pye, James W. Sullivan
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Carroll Clark, William H. Tuntke For episodes "Further Adventures of Gallegher" (#12.2, #12.3, #12.4)
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
William J. Creber
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Edward Stephenson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Costume Design
Все номинанты
Danny Thomas' the Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition Danny Thomas' The Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
Danny Thomas' the Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition Danny Thomas' The Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Ed Smith
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Makeup
Все номинанты
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
Bob O'Bradovich Shown within _"Halllmark Hall of Fame" (1951)_
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Mechanical Special Effects
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Arnold Goode, Robert Murdock, Bill Graham
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Arnold Goode, Robert Murdock, Bill Graham
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Robert A. Tait
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Set Direction
Все номинанты
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Norman Rockett
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Bill Harp
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Grace, Frank Lombardo, Jack Mills, Charles S. Thompson
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Grace, Frank Lombardo, Jack Mills, Charles S. Thompson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Cinematography
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Winton C. Hoch
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Fred J. Koenekamp
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Tom Priestley
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Meredith M. Nicholson
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
Lionel Lindon For episode "The Cold, Cold War of Paul Bryan" (#1.1).
The Wild Wild West The Wild Wild West
Ted Voigtlander
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Special
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
L.B. Abbott, Howard Lydecker
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bonanza Bonanza
Edward P. Ancona Jr.
Lost in Space Lost in Space
L.B. Abbott, Howard Lydecker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Audio Engineering
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Laurence Schneider For Young Performers - No. 7: Pictures at an Exhibition (1966)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
William Cole
Perry Mason Perry Mason
Herman Lewis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Electronic Cameramen
Все номинанты
The Strolling '20s The Strolling '20s
Emile Husni, Mike English, John Lincoln, Al Loreto
The Strolling '20s The Strolling '20s
Emile Husni, Mike English, John Lincoln, Al Loreto
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Lighting
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Lon Stucky
Победитель
Все номинанты
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Robert Barry
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
John Freschi
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Phil Hymes
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Special Electronic Effects
Все номинанты
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Milt Altman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Technical Directors
O. Tamburri
Inherit the Wind Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Karl Messerschmidt
The Dean Martin Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Video Control
Все номинанты
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Arnold Dick
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Video Tape Editing
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Arthur Schneider, Craig Curtis
Победитель
Все номинанты
Lorne Greene's American West Lorne Greene's American West
Arthur Schneider, Stan Chlebek, Craig Curtis
Lorne Greene's American West Lorne Greene's American West
Arthur Schneider, Stan Chlebek, Craig Curtis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Film Editing
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
David E. Blewitt, William T. Cartwright
Победитель
Bonanza Bonanza
Marvin Coil, Everett Douglas, Ellsworth Hoagland
Победитель
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
David E. Blewitt, William T. Cartwright
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
James Baiotto, Robert Belcher, Dick Wormell
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Loftus McDonough
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
James Baiotto, Robert Belcher, Dick Wormell
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Music - Arranging
Все номинанты
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Joseph Lipman
Alice in Wonderland or What's a Nice Kid Like You Doing in a Place Like This? Alice in Wonderland or What's a Nice Kid Like You Doing in a Place Like This?
Marty Paich
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Music - Composition
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Laurence Rosenthal
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bonanza Bonanza
Дэвид Роуз
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Jerry Goldsmith For the original theme music.
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
Pete Rugolo
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
Lalo Schifrin
I Spy I Spy
Earle Hagen
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Morton Stevens For episode "Seven Hours To Dawn".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Music - Conducting
Все номинанты
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Laurence Rosenthal
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Gordon Jenkins, Nelson Riddle
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Donald Voorhees
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Mitchell Ayres
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Irwin Kostal
Saga of Western Man Saga of Western Man
Erich Leinsdorf For episode "Beethoven: Ordeal and Triumph".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in Sound Editing
Все номинанты
John Lipow
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
William Rival
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Ralph Hickey
Batman
Dick Le Grand
Batman
Ross Taylor
Batman
Harold E. Wooley
Batman
James Bourgeois
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
James Bourgeois
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Bob Cornett
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Hall
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Higgins
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Elwell Jackson
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
John Lipow
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
William Rival
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Ralph Hickey
Batman
Dick Le Grand
Batman
Ross Taylor
Batman
Harold E. Wooley
Batman
Bob Cornett
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Hall
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Higgins
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Elwell Jackson
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News and Documentaries - Individuals
Все номинанты
CBS Reports CBS Reports
David Lowe For episode: "Ku Klux Klan: The Invisible Empire". Nomination posthumous.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News and Documentaries - Programs
CBS Reports CBS Reports
David Lowe For episode: "Ku Klux Klan: The Invisible Empire". Awarded posthumously. The award was accepted by his wife Harriet Van Horne.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
Победитель
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Captain Kangaroo Captain Kangaroo
Al Hyslop
Discovery '70 Discovery
Jules Power
NBC Children's Theatre NBC Children's Theatre
George A. Heinemann For episode "The World of Stuart Little".
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Уолт Дисней, Ron Miller For episode "Further Adventures of Gallagher". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 1 (#11.16)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 2 (#11.17)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 3 (#11.18)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Дик Ван Дайк
Дик Ван Дайк
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bob Crane
Hogan's Heroes
Don Adams
Get Smart
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Билл Косби
I Spy
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дэвид Джэнссен
The Fugitive
Ричард Кренна
Slattery's People
David McCallum
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Роберт Калп
I Spy
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Мэри Тайлер Мур
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Победитель
Все номинанты
Люсиль Болл
The Lucy Show
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Барбара Стэнвик
Барбара Стэнвик
The Big Valley
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Parkins
Peyton Place
Энн Фрэнсис
Honey West
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy
Эшер, Уильям
Bewitched
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джерри Пэрис
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Paul Bogart
Get Smart For episode "Diplomat's Daughter".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Сидни Поллак
Сидни Поллак
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
George Schaefer
Inherit the Wind
George Schaefer
Eagle in a Cage
Шелдон Леонард
I Spy For episodes "So Long, Patrick Henry" (Hong Kong segments), "A Cup Of Kindness" and "Carry Me Back To Old Tsing-Tao".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety or Music
Alan Handley
The Julie Andrews Show
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dwight Hemion
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Greg Garrison
The Dean Martin Show
Dwight Hemion
Color Me Barbra
Bob Henry
The Andy Williams Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Program
Ages of Man Ages of Man
Daniel Melnick, David Susskind
Победитель
Ages of Man Ages of Man
Daniel Melnick, David Susskind
Победитель
Все номинанты
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
George Schaefer
Eagle in a Cage Eagle in a Cage
David Susskind
Slattery's People Slattery's People
Irving Elman For episode "Rally 'Round Your Own Flag, Mister".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Series
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Alan A. Armer
Победитель
Все номинанты
Slattery's People Slattery's People
Irving Elman
Bonanza Bonanza
David Dortort
I Spy I Spy
Morton S. Fine, David Friedkin
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Norman Felton
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Musical Program
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Dwight Hemion
Победитель
Все номинанты
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton
The Bolshoi Ballet The Bolshoi Ballet
Ted Mills Syndicated.
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Barry Wood
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Roger Englander
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Дон Ноттс
The Andy Griffith Show For episode "The Return of Barney Fife".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фрэнк Горшин
Batman For episode "Hi Diddle Riddle".
Вернер Клемперер
Hogan's Heroes
Morey Amsterdam
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Джеймс Дэйли
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Dr. O'Meara".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лео Дж. Кэрролл
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
David Burns
The Trials of O'Brien
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Элис Пирс
Bewitched Awarded posthumously. Pearce's husband, Paul Davis, accepted the award.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rose Marie
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Агнес Мурхед
Агнес Мурхед
Bewitched
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Ли Грант
Peyton Place
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дайэн Бэйкер
Дайэн Бэйкер
Inherit the Wind
Памела Франклин
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Betsy Balcombe".
Жанетт Нолан
I Spy For episode "The Conquest of Maude Murdock".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Клифф Робертсон
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тревор Ховард
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Napoléon Bonaparte".
Эд Бегли
Эд Бегли
Inherit the Wind
Кристофер Пламмер
Кристофер Пламмер
Hamlet at Elsinore
Мелвин Дуглас
Мелвин Дуглас
Inherit the Wind
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Симона Синьоре
Симона Синьоре
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "A Small Rebellion".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эарта Китт
I Spy For episode "The Loser".
Шелли Уинтерс
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For playing "Edith". For episode "Back to Back".
Маргарет Лейтон
Dr. Kildare For episodes "Behold The Great Man", "A Life for a Life", "Web of Hate", and "Horizontal Hero".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety Series
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Bob Finkel
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Seymour Berns
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
William O. Harbach, Nick Vanoff
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Art Stark
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Роберт Ширер
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety Special
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
Боб Хоуп For the Christmas Special (19 January 1966).
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Alan Handley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For Coast to Coast Big Mouth (1965)
Победитель
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For Coast to Coast Big Mouth (1965)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For The Ugliest Dog in the World (1965)
Get Smart Get Smart
Мэл Брукс, Бак Генри For Mr. Big (1965)
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For The Ugliest Dog in the World (1965)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
Eagle in a Cage Eagle in a Cage
Millard Lampell
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
S. Lee Pogostin For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
I Spy I Spy
Morton S. Fine, David Friedkin For episode "A Cup of Kindness".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety
An Evening with Carol Channing An Evening with Carol Channing
Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Sheldon Keller
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Пол Мазурски, Norman Barasch, Billy Barnes, Ernest Chambers, Ron Friedman, Пэт МакКормик, Carroll Moore, Bernard Rothman, Larry Tucker
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Пол Мазурски, Norman Barasch, Billy Barnes, Ernest Chambers, Ron Friedman, Пэт МакКормик, Carroll Moore, Bernard Rothman, Larry Tucker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification of Individual Achievements
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Burr Tillstrom For the "Berlin Wall" hand ballet.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Tony Charmoli
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Nick Castle
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Tony Charmoli
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Charles M. Schulz
The Jackie Gleason Show The Jackie Gleason Show
Арт Карни For episode "The Adoption".
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Джин Келли
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
Robert Hartung Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Linus the Lionhearted Linus the Lionhearted
Карл Райнер
Trustees Award
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Понравилась «Долгая прогулка»? Тогда вам точно стоит посмотреть культовый японский триллер с рейтингом 90% на RT
«Не кино, а пошлятина»: в 2025 году «Любовь и голуби» скорее ненавидят, чем обожают
Съемки с преступниками и деньги от братвы: почему актеры стыдились ролей в «Бандитском Петербурге»
5 главных красоток «Ван-Пис» доказывают, что это аниме — точно не для детей: «народный» рейтинг фанатов возглавила даже не Нико
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
Сэм скорбит, Фрэджайл мертва: в фильме по Death Stranding главных героев наверняка заменят — проболтался режиссер
Скучали по Неду Старку? Шон Бин наконец-то возвращается в фэнтези — делайте ставки, как он умрет
Этой серией «Друзей» гордились создатели, но ее пришлось почти полностью вырезать: из-за трагедии стала провокационной
«Это было поверхностно»: почему Броснан стыдится своего Бонда — а Крейг превратил это в преимущество
У «Заклятия» всего 4 номерных части, но фильмов в киновселенной — ровно 10: объясняем хронологию главной хоррор-франшизы XXI века
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше