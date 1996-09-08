Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1996

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1996 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 8 сентября 1996
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Jack Burditt, Питер Кэйси, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Стивен Левитан, Кристофер Ллойд, Linda Morris, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Победитель
Все номинанты
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Michael Borkow, Betsy Borns, Кевин Брайт, Adam Chase, Дэвид Крэйн, Alexa Junge, Марта Кауффман, Todd Stevens, Ira Ungerleider
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Ларри Дэвид, Tom Gammill, Marjorie Gross, Tim Kaiser, Carol Leifer, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Майя Форбс, Brad Grey, Тодд Холлэнд, Стивен Левитан, John Riggi, Гарри Шендлинг, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон, Мими Ледер, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
Победитель
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Дэвид Милч, Theresa Rebeck, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Рене Бальцер, Michael S. Chernuchin, Артур В. Форни, Billy Fox, Morgan Gendel, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Эдвин Шерин, Дик Вульф, Ed Zuckerman
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Роб Бауман, Joseph Patrick Finn, Р. В. Гудвин, Ховард Гордон, Ким Мэннерс, Paul Rabwin
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Джон Литгоу
Джон Литгоу
Третья планета от Солнца For playing "Dick Solomon".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гарри Шендлинг
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Larry Sanders".
Джерри Сайнфелд
Джерри Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд For playing "Jerry Seinfeld".
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Фрейзер For playing "Frasier Crane".
Пол Райзер
Пол Райзер
Mad About You For playing "Paul Buchman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Деннис Франц
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Andy Sipowicz".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Bobby Simone".
Андре Брауэр
Андре Брауэр
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Frank Pembleton".
Джордж Клуни
Джордж Клуни
Скорая помощь For playing "Doug Ross".
Энтони Эдвардс
Энтони Эдвардс
Скорая помощь For playing "Mark Greene".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Хелен Хант
Хелен Хант
Mad About You For playing "Jamie Buchman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эллен ДеДженерес
Эллен ДеДженерес
Ellen For playing "Ellen Morgan".
Сибилл Шепард
Сибилл Шепард
Cybill For playing "Cybill Sheridan".
Патриша Ричардсон
Home Improvement For playing "Jill Taylor".
Фрэн Дрешер
The Nanny For playing "Fran Fine".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Кэти Бейкер
Кэти Бейкер
Picket Fences For playing "Jill Brock".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Анджела Лэнсбери
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Кристин Лати
Chicago Hope For playing "Kathryn Austin".
Шерри Стрингфилд
Скорая помощь For playing "Susan Lewis".
Джиллиан Андерсон
Джиллиан Андерсон
Секретные материалы For playing "Dana Scully".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Рип Торн
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Artie".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майкл Ричардс
Майкл Ричардс
Сайнфелд For playing "Cosmo Kramer".
Джеффри Тэмбор
Джеффри Тэмбор
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Hank Kingsley".
Джейсон Александр
Джейсон Александр
Сайнфелд For playing "George Costanza".
Дэвид Хайд Пирс
Фрейзер For playing "Niles Crane".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Рей Уолстон
Picket Fences For playing "Henry Bone".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ноа Уайли
Ноа Уайли
Скорая помощь For playing "John Carter".
Стэнли Туччи
Стэнли Туччи
Murder One For playing "Richard Cross".
Гектор Элизондо
Гектор Элизондо
Chicago Hope For playing "Phillip Watters".
Джеймс МакДэниэл
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Arthur Fancy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Сайнфелд For playing "Elaine Benes".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рене Тэйлор
Рене Тэйлор
The Nanny For playing "Sylvia Fine".
Джэйн Медоуз
High Society For playing "Alice Morgan-DuPont-Sutton-Cushing-Ferruke".
Джанин Гарофало
Джанин Гарофало
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Paula".
Кристин Барански
Кристин Барански
Cybill For playing "Maryann Thorpe".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Тайн Дейли
Тайн Дейли
Christy For playing "Alice Henderson".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Bosson
Murder One For playing "Miriam Grasso".
Джулианна Маргулис
Джулианна Маргулис
Скорая помощь For playing "Carol Hathaway".
Гейл О’Грейди
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Donna Abandando".
Шэрон Лоуренс
Шэрон Лоуренс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Sylvia Costas".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Питер Бойл
Секретные материалы For episode "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose". For playing "Clyde Bruckman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ричард Прайор
Chicago Hope For episode "Stand". For playing "Joe Springer".
Майкл Джетер
Chicago Hope For episode "A Coupla Stiffs". For playing "Bob Ryan".
Дэнни Гловер
Дэнни Гловер
Fallen Angels For episode "Red Wind". For playing "Phillip Marlowe".
Рип Торн
Chicago Hope For episode "Hello Goodbye". For playing "Warren Shutt".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Аманда Пламмер
Аманда Пламмер
За гранью возможного For episode "A Stitch in Time". For playing "Theresa Givens".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лили Томлин
Лили Томлин
Homicide: Life on the Street For episode "The Hat". For playing "Rose Halligan".
Penny Fuller
Скорая помощь For episode "Welcome Back Carter" For playing "Mrs. Constantine".
Морин Стейплтон
Морин Стейплтон
Avonlea For episode "What A Tangled Web We Weave". For playing "Maggie MacPhee".
Луиза Флетчер
Луиза Флетчер
Picket Fences For episode "Bye Bye, Bey Bey". For playing "Christine Bey".
Кэрол Кейн
Chicago Hope For episode "Stand". For playing "Marguerite Birch".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Тим Конуэй
Coach For episode "The Gardener". For playing "Kenny".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Larry Thomas
Сайнфелд For episode "The Soup Nazi". For playing "The Soup Nazi".
Мэнди Пэтинкин
Мэнди Пэтинкин
The Larry Sanders Show For episode "Eight". For playing himself.
Гриффин Данн
Гриффин Данн
Фрейзер For episode "The Friend". For playing "Bob".
Харрис Юлин
Фрейзер For episode "A Word to the Wiseguy". For playing "Jerome Belasco".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Бетти Уайт
Бетти Уайт
The John Larroquette Show For episode "Here We Go Again". For playing herself.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ирен Ворф
Remember WENN For episode "A Rock And A Soft Place". For playing "Mrs. Mellon".
Марло Томас
Друзья For episode "The One With The Lesbian Wedding". For playing "Sandra Green".
Рози О’Доннелл
Рози О’Доннелл
The Larry Sanders Show For episode "Eight". For playing herself.
Шелли Лонг
Фрейзер For episode "The Show Where Diane Comes Back". For playing "Diane Chambers".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая музыкальная композиция для телесериала
Picture Windows Picture Windows
Hummie Mann For episode "Language of the Heart".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Diagnosis Murder Diagnosis Murder
Dick DeBenedictis For episode "Mind Over Murder".
Space: Above and Beyond Space: Above and Beyond
Shirley Walker For episode "The River of Stars".
SeaQuest 2032 SeaQuest DSV
Russ Landau For episode "Brave New World".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jay Chattaway For episode "Our Man Bashir".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура драматического сериала
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Джереми Каган For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Мими Ледер For episode "The Healers".
Murder One Murder One
Чарльз Хейд For episode "Chapter One".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker For episode "Backboard Jungle".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Christopher Chulack For episode "Hell And High Water".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура комедийного сериала
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Майкл Лембек For episode "The One After The Superbowl".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Энди Экерман For episode "The Soup Nazi".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "Pilot".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Майкл Леманн For episode "I Was A Teenage Lesbian".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Тодд Холлэнд For episode "Arthur After Hours".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Пинки и Брейн
Пинки и Брейн Pinky and the Brain
Стивен Спилберг, Питер Хатингс, Rusty Mills, Tom Ruegger For A Pinky & the Brain Christmas (1995)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cow and Chicken Cow and Chicken
Дэвид Фейсс, Larry Huber, Сэм Кит, Buzz Potamkin, Pilar Menendez For episode "No Smoking".
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Крэйг Маккракен, Пол Рудиш, Генндий Тартаковский For episode "The Big Sister".
Дакмен
Дакмен Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Eva Almos, Габор Чупо, Арлин Класки, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Margot Pipkin, Jeff Reno, Ed Scharlach For episode "Noir Gang".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Боб Андерсон, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Брент Форрестер, Al Jean, Джош Вайнштейн, Ken Keeler, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Mike Reiss, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, John Swartzwelder, Стив Томпкинс, Michael Wolf For episode "Treehouse of Horror VI".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Frederic Evard, John Fenner, Roger Hall, Rosalind Shingleton, Alan Tomkins
Победитель
Все номинанты
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
Erica Rogalla, Jan Scott, Paul Steffensen
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Fred Harpman, Tom Pedigo, Janet Stokes
Andersonville Andersonville
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
Erica Rogalla, Jan Scott, Paul Steffensen
Rasputin Rasputin
Branimir Babic, Livia Balogh, Aleksandar Denic, Lóránt Jávor, Miljen Kreka Kljakovic, Yury Pashigorev
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Murder One Murder One
Mary Ann Biddle, Paul Eads, Mindy Roffman For episode "Chapter One".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "Jose Chung's 'From Outer Space'".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Bill Gregory, Lee Poll For episode "Nan's Ghost".
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Wedding Bell Blues".
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Wedding Bell Blues".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Jim Dultz, Val Strazovec, Jenny Wilkinson For episode with special guest star Tony Bennett.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Magicians' Favorite Magicians Magicians' Favorite Magicians
Romain Johnston, Rob Allen
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Dennis Craig Roof For show #914.
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Sandy Struth, Chez Cherry, Toby Corbett, Keith Neely
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker, Rebecca Holler Barkley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Truman Truman
Mary Colquhoun Tied with The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).
Победитель
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Robi Reed Tied with Truman (1995).
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Nancy Foy, Phyllis Huffman
Ребята по соседству 7.2
Ребята по соседству The Boys Next Door
Olivia Harris, Phyllis Huffman
Streets of Laredo Streets of Laredo
Lynn Kressel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Debi Manwiller
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Meg Liberman, Marc Hirschfeld, Brian Myers
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Craig Campobasso, Richard Pagano
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Peter and the Wolf Peter and the Wolf
Linda Jones Clough, George Daugherty, David Ka Lik Wong, Adrian Workman, Christine Losecaat
Победитель
Все номинанты
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Marsalis on Music Marsalis on Music
Daniel Anker, Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Laura Mitgang
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Murr LeBay, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Bob Brienza, Chichi Pierce For the special "Clearing the Air: Kids Talk to the President about Smoking".
Reading Rainbow Reading Rainbow
ЛеВар Бёртон, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Orly Wiseman, Stacey Raider, Mark Mannucci, Ronnie Krauss, Jill Gluckson, Tony Buttino, Robin Fogelman, Kathy Kinsner For the special "Act Against Violence".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
75th Annual Miss America Pageant 75th Annual Miss America Pageant
Anita Mann, Charonne Mose
Победитель
Все номинанты
1995 MTV Video Music Awards 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
Travis Payne, LaVelle Smith Jr. For the Michael Jackson performance.
Die Eisprinzessin Die Eisprinzessin
Michael Seibert
Гордость и предубеждение 8.8
Гордость и предубеждение Pride and Prejudice
Jane Gibson For part I.
Comic Relief VII Comic Relief VII
Винсент Патерсон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Rasputin Rasputin
Elemér Ragályi
Победитель
Все номинанты
Harrison: Cry of the City Harrison: Cry of the City
Robert Primes
Руби Ридж: Американская трагедия 6.6
Руби Ридж: Американская трагедия The Siege at Ruby Ridge
Donald M. Morgan For part II.
Норма Джин и Мэрилин 6.0
Норма Джин и Мэрилин Norma Jean & Marilyn
John Thomas
Andersonville Andersonville
Ric Waite
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Howard Atherton
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
John S. Bartley For episode "Grotesque".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
John C. Flinn III For episode "Comes The Inquisitor".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Richard Thorpe For episode "Hell And High Water".
Murder One Murder One
Аарон Шнайдер For episode "Chapter One".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Kenneth Zunder For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
Гордость и предубеждение 8.8
Гордость и предубеждение Pride and Prejudice
Dinah Collin For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Shirley Russell
Lily Dale Lily Dale
Jean-Pierre Dorléac
Andersonville Andersonville
May Routh
Rasputin Rasputin
Natasha Landau
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "Hillary Booth Registered Nurse".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sisters Sisters
Rachael M. Stanley For episode "Don't Go To Springfield".
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Cheri Ingle For episode "When A Child Is Born", part I.
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Madeleine Stewart For episode "What A Tangled Web We Weave".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Robert Blackman For episode "The Muse".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Mandrell: Steppin Out Barbara Mandrell: Steppin Out
Bill Hargate
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Polly Smith For episode with special guest star Garth Brooks.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
The Christmas Box The Christmas Box
Jean Rosone
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
Cybill Cybill
Marion Kirk, Daniel Grant North, Leslie Simmons-Potts For episode "Where's Zoey?".
Победитель
Cybill Cybill
Marion Kirk, Daniel Grant North, Leslie Simmons-Potts For episode "Where's Zoey?".
Победитель
Все номинанты
JAG JAG
L. Paul Dafelmair For episode "Smoked".
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "The Kibbutz".
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Three Weddings And A Meltdown".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cultural Music-Dance Program
Great Performances Great Performances
James Arntz, Glenn DuBose, Don Lenzer, Sara Lukinson, Bill Murphy, Itzhak Perlman, Jac Venza For episode "Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler's House". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Победитель
Great Performances Great Performances
James Arntz, Glenn DuBose, Don Lenzer, Sara Lukinson, Bill Murphy, Itzhak Perlman, Jac Venza For episode "Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler's House". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances Great Performances
Laurie Donnelly, Ken Fritz, David Horn, Mitch Owgang, Richard R. Schilling, Jac Venza, Peter Paul & Mary For episode "Peter, Paul and Mary: Lifelines". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Brian Wilson: I Just Wasn't Made for These Times Brian Wilson: I Just Wasn't Made for These Times
Don Was, Jonathon Ker, Ken Kushnick, Anne-Marie Mackay, David Passick, Larry Schapiro, Brian Wilson
Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit
Bruce T. Marcus, Ellen G. Marcus, Barry Stoner
Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies
Steve Bell, Kevin Burns, Kim Egan, Louise Gallop-Roholt, Michael E. Katz, Debra Sanderson
Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies
Steve Bell, Kevin Burns, Kim Egan, Louise Gallop-Roholt, Michael E. Katz, Debra Sanderson
Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit
Bruce T. Marcus, Ellen G. Marcus, Barry Stoner
Great Performances Great Performances
Laurie Donnelly, Ken Fritz, David Horn, Mitch Owgang, Richard R. Schilling, Jac Venza, Peter Paul & Mary For episode "Peter, Paul and Mary: Lifelines". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Andersonville Andersonville
Джон Франкенхаймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Бетти Томас
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Paul Bogart
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Чарльз Стёрридж
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story
Питер Уэрнер
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Louis J. Horvitz
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #914.
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
Marsalis on Music Marsalis on Music
Майкл Линдсей-Хогг For episode "Sousa To Satchmo".
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode #503.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
20 Years of Comedy on HBO 20 Years of Comedy on HBO
Mark West
Победитель
Все номинанты
Pavarotti on Miami Beach Pavarotti on Miami Beach
Floyd Ingram, Richard J. Piccini, Tim Clark
Pavarotti on Miami Beach Pavarotti on Miami Beach
Floyd Ingram, Richard J. Piccini, Tim Clark
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Maria S. Schlatter, Nikole Hoyer, Beth Gallagher
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito
Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny
Ray Miller, Leslie Tong
Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny
Ray Miller, Leslie Tong
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Maria S. Schlatter, Nikole Hoyer, Beth Gallagher
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
David Beatty
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Dominique Fortin, Denis Papillon, John Soh
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Peter Coulson
Andersonville Andersonville
Paul Rubell
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Dominique Fortin, Denis Papillon, John Soh
Truman Truman
Lisa Fruchtman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "The Show Where Diane Comes Back".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "The Longest Day".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Timothy Mozer For episode "The Adventures Of Bad Boy And Dirty Girl".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "The Longest Day".
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Janet Ashikaga For episode "The Rye".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Up in Smoke".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
JAG JAG
Jon Koslowsky For episode "Pilot".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Randy Jon Morgan For episode "The Healers".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Craig Bench For episode "Death in the Family".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Jacque Elaine Toberen For episode "Hell And Water High".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Jim Stewart For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Caroline in the City Caroline in the City
Bruce Bryant, James Castle, Mark Dennison, Carol Johnsen
Победитель
Все номинанты
C.P.W. Central Park West
Billy Pittard, Paul Newman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Aileen Seaton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Норма Джин и Мэрилин 6.0
Норма Джин и Мэрилин Norma Jean & Marilyn
Andre Blaise
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Cynthia P. Romo
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Evelyn Rozenfeld
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Evelyn Rozenfeld
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Judy Crown, Dean Scheck, Geordie Sheffer, Roy Sidick
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Karl Wesson For episode "When a Child is Born".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Suzan Bagdadi, Laura Connolly, Barbara Minster For episode "Persistence of Vision".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Valerie Gladstone-Appel, Wanda Gregory, Linda Rice, David H. Lawrence For episode with Quentin Tarantino.
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Pixie Schwartz For episode "The Dicks They Are a Changin".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mary Ann Valdes, Dione Taylor For episode "Right to Life".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Michael Pitts, Tim Shepherd, Neil Bromhall, Richard Ganniclifft, Gavin Thurston, Richard Kirby
Победитель
Survivors of the Holocaust Survivors of the Holocaust
Allan Holzman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hollywood's Amazing Animal Actors Hollywood's Amazing Animal Actors
Michael Sachs
Целлулоидный шкаф 7.8
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Danny Longhurst, Andy Matthews For part II.
American Experience American Experience
Ken Eluto For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
The Good, the Bad & the Beautiful The Good, the Bad & the Beautiful
Arnold Glassman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Shakespeare: The Animated Tales Shakespeare: The Animated Tales
Наталья Дабижа For episode "The Winter's Tale".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special
Тони Беннетт For his performance.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Эллен ДеДженерес For hosting the show.
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Вупи Голдберг For hosting the show.
Comic Relief VII Comic Relief VII
Вупи Голдберг, Робин Уильямс, Билли Кристал For hosting the show.
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман For her performance.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
Lost Civilizations Lost Civilizations
Сэм Уотерстон, Ed Fields, Robert H. Gardner, William Morgan, Joel Westbrook, Jason Williams
Победитель
Lost Civilizations Lost Civilizations
Сэм Уотерстон, Ed Fields, Robert H. Gardner, William Morgan, Joel Westbrook, Jason Williams
Победитель
Все номинанты
TV Nation TV Nation
Kathleen Glynn, Jerry Kupfer, Майкл Мур, Джефф Стилсон, Louis Theroux, John Derevlany, Francis Gasparini, Jay Martel, Annie Cohen
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Дэвид Аттенборо, Neil Lucas, Pat Mitchell, Нил Найтингейл, Mike Salisbury, Vivian Schiller, Кейт Шолей
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, Bill Harris, Josh Howard, Brooke Runnette, Diane Ferenczi, Randy Martin
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Дэвид Аттенборо, Neil Lucas, Pat Mitchell, Нил Найтингейл, Mike Salisbury, Vivian Schiller, Кейт Шолей
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Neil Aspinall, Chips Chipperfield, Bob Smeaton, Geoff Wonfor
TV Nation TV Nation
Kathleen Glynn, Jerry Kupfer, Майкл Мур, Джефф Стилсон, Louis Theroux, John Derevlany, Francis Gasparini, Jay Martel, Annie Cohen
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, Bill Harris, Josh Howard, Brooke Runnette, Diane Ferenczi, Randy Martin
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Neil Aspinall, Chips Chipperfield, Bob Smeaton, Geoff Wonfor
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
Survivors of the Holocaust Survivors of the Holocaust
James Moll, Jacoba Atlas, June Beallor, Allan Holzman, Pat Mitchell, Vivian Schiller
Победитель
Все номинанты
American Experience American Experience
Michael Epstein, Thomas Lennon For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
American Experience American Experience
Michael Epstein, Thomas Lennon For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
Целлулоидный шкаф 7.8
Целлулоидный шкаф The Celluloid Closet
Лили Томлин, Bernie Brillstein, Роб Эпштейн, Джеффри Фридман, Brad Grey, Michael Lumpkin, Armistead Maupin, Sheila Nevins, Howard Rosenman, Sharon Wood
Andersonville Diaries Andersonville Diaries
Чарлтон Хестон, Kaye Zusmann, Amy Walter Richards
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Алан Рикман
Алан Рикман
Rasputin For playing "Grigori Rasputin".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лоуренс Фишберн
Лоуренс Фишберн
The Tuskegee Airmen For playing "Hannibal Lee".
Гэри Синиз
Гэри Синиз
Truman For playing "Harry Truman".
Алек Болдуин
Алек Болдуин
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Stanley Kowalski".
Бо Бриджес
Бо Бриджес
Kissinger and Nixon For playing "Richard Nixon".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Хелен Миррен
Хелен Миррен
Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness For playing "Jane Tennison".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Села Уорд
Села Уорд
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story For playing "Jessica Savitch".
Джессика Лэнг
Джессика Лэнг
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Blanche DuBois".
Эшли Джадд
Эшли Джадд
Норма Джин и Мэрилин For playing "Norma Jean Dougherty".
Мира Сорвино
Мира Сорвино
Норма Джин и Мэрилин For playing "Marilyn Monroe".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "Room Without a View".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Thanksgiving In Hawaii", part II.
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Here We Go Again".
Принц из Беверли-Хиллз 8.0
Принц из Беверли-Хиллз The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Art Busch For episode "Burnin' Down the House".
Living Single Living Single
Bryan Hays For episode "A Raze in Harlem".
Dave's World Dave's World
Tony Yarlett For episode "Writing Wrongs".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Greg Brunton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Neil Diamond: Under a Tennessee Moon Neil Diamond: Under a Tennessee Moon
John Rook
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Olin Younger For episode with guest star Tony Bennett.
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 49th Annual Tony Awards The 49th Annual Tony Awards
Bill Klages
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Truman Truman
Doro Bachrach, Anthea Sylbert, Paula Weinstein
Победитель
Все номинанты
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story
Adam Haight, Bernard Sofronski
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Don Carmody, Daniel Goldberg, Joe Medjuck, Айвэн Райтман
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Carol Bahoric, Bill Carraro, Фрэнк Прайс, R. Wayland Williams
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Steven J. Brandman, Michael Brandman, Leanne Moore
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Murder One Murder One
Mike Post
Победитель
Все номинанты
C.P.W. Central Park West
Tim Truman
Nowhere Man Nowhere Man
Mark Snow
JAG JAG
Bruce Broughton
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark Isham
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Kissinger and Nixon Kissinger and Nixon
Patricia Green, Kevin Haney, Charles Porlier Charles Porlier was recognized for winning achievement, but due to an incorrect credit no statue was given.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman
Alien Nation: Body and Soul Alien Nation: Body and Soul
David Abbott, Steve LaPorte, Kenny Myers, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Jill Rockow, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Del Acevedo, Sharin Helgestad, Matthew W. Mungle, June Westmore, Monty Westmore
Truman Truman
Russell Cate, Louise Mackintosh, Raymond Mackintosh, Evan Penny, Ashlee Petersen, Benjamin Robin, Heidi Seeholzer, Gordon J. Smith, Joe Ventura
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Ellis Burman Jr., Tina Hoffman, Brad Look, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, R. Stephen Weber, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Threshold".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Wings Wings
Tommy Cole, Ken Wensevic For episode "Death Becomes Him".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Coree Lear, Norman T. Leavitt For episode: "Quiet Riot".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Coree Lear, Norman T. Leavitt For episode: "Quiet Riot".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Брайан Хенсон, Robert Halmi Sr., Duncan Kenworthy
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Andrew Adelson, Tracey Alexander, Майкл Кампус, Tetsuya Ikeda, Paul E. Painter, Robin Spry, Kazutoshi Wadakura
Гордость и предубеждение 8.8
Гордость и предубеждение Pride and Prejudice
Sue Birtwistle, Michael Wearing
Moses Moses
Laura Fattori, Lorenzo Minoli, Gerald Rafshoon
Andersonville Andersonville
Джон Франкенхаймер, Diane Batson-Smith, David W. Rintels, Ethel Winant
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Andrew Adelson, Tracey Alexander, Майкл Кампус, Tetsuya Ikeda, Paul E. Painter, Robin Spry, Kazutoshi Wadakura
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special
The Canterville Ghost The Canterville Ghost
Ernest Troost
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Lee Holdridge
Annie: A Royal Adventure! Annie: A Royal Adventure!
David Michael Frank
Dead Man's Walk Dead Man's Walk
David Bell For part I.
Норма Джин и Мэрилин 6.0
Норма Джин и Мэрилин Norma Jean & Marilyn
Christopher Young
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Direction
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Glen Roven
Победитель
Все номинанты
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Ian Fraser
Peter and the Wolf Peter and the Wolf
George Daugherty
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Irwin Fisch
The 39th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 39th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Krzysztof Penderecki
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Lee Adams, Charles Strouse For the song "Let's Settle Down".
Победитель
Все номинанты
People: A Musical Celebration People: A Musical Celebration
Nona Hendryx, Jason Miles For the song "Children of the World".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Джош Вайнштейн, Билл Окли For the song "Señor Burns". For the episode "Who Shot Mr. Burns".
The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Come On In".
Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree
Michael Silversher, Patty Silversher For the song "The Perfect Tree".
Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree
Michael Silversher, Patty Silversher For the song "The Perfect Tree".
People: A Musical Celebration People: A Musical Celebration
Nona Hendryx, Jason Miles For the song "Children of the World".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Джош Вайнштейн, Билл Окли For the song "Señor Burns". For the episode "Who Shot Mr. Burns".
The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Come On In".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Mark Heyes, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Stan Jones, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Darren Wright
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Rockford Files: Godfather Knows Best The Rockford Files: Godfather Knows Best
Jeffrey Kaplan, Norval D. Crutcher III, Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Michael Gollom, Tom Jaeger, Patty McGettigan, Patty Morena, Stacey Nakasone, Robb Navrides, Cindy Rabideau, John O. Robinson III, Lydian Tone, Richard Webb, Kyle Wright, Steve Burger
The Beast The Beast
Norval D. Crutcher III, Gary S. Gerlich, William Hooper, William Jacobs, Stan Jones, Elliott Koretz, Richard LeGrand Jr., Bob McNabb, Harry E. Snodgrass, Walter Spencer, Robert Ulrich For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Jerry Jacobson, Michael Kimball, Kitty Malone, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Joseph T. Sabella, Marty Stein, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie, Greg Pusateri For episode "Nisei".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Kami Asgar, John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Gary A. Hecker, Amy Morrison, Bob Redpath, Kenneth Kobett, Brian Connell For episode "Halloween III".
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Jeffrey Kaplan, Michael Gollom, Libby Pedersen, Mark Server For episode "Hot Pursuit".
Strange Luck Strange Luck
Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Stacey Nakasone, Richard Webb For episode "The Liver Wild".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure, David M. Weishaar For episode "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cybill Cybill
Jerry Clemans, Edward L. Moskowitz, Craig Porter For episode "Zing!".
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Charlie McDaniel, Craig Porter, Pete San Filipo Sr. For episode "The Cadillac".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "A Taylor Runs Through It".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Richard I. Birnbaum, Sam Black
Победитель
Все номинанты
Andersonville Andersonville
Mary H. Ellis, Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, John J. Stephens
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Nick Alphin, Wayne Artman, Veda Campbell, Robert L. Harman
Truman Truman
James Bolt, Joel Fein, Wayne Heitman, Reinhard Stergar
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Nello Torri, Doug E. Turner, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "Nisei".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Heavin' Can Wait".
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Joseph D. Citarella, Kenn Fuller, Dan Hiland For episode "Don't Tug On Superman's Cape".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Russell C. Fager, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "Quiet Riot".
American Gothic American Gothic
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Richard Van Dyke For episode "Damned If You Don't".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone, Will Yarbrough For episode "Hell And High Water".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Music for the Movies: The Hollywood Sound Music for the Movies: The Hollywood Sound
Ken Hahn, Dick Lewzey
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Robert Douglass, Paul Sandweiss
Annie Lennox... In the Park Annie Lennox... In the Park
Heff Moraes
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Robert Douglass, Ed Greene, James Ledner, Gary Lux
Bonnie Raitt: Road Tested Bonnie Raitt: Road Tested
Ed Cherney, Mitch Dorf, Bob La Masney, Rick Pekkonen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Tim Webber
Победитель
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Joshua Cushner, Judy Elkins, Dennis Hoerter, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Glenn Neufeld, Scott Rader, Jim Rider, Joshua D. Rose, Steve Fong, Fredric Meininger For episode "The Way Of The Warrior".
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Fred Cramer, David Fiske, Ray McIntyre Jr., Michael Muscal
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the Hawkmen The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the Hawkmen
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Bill Mather, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis, Danielle Ciccarelli
Space: Above and Beyond Space: Above and Beyond
Karl Denham, Glenn Campbell, Justin Hammond, David Jones, Tim McHugh, Matthew Merkovich, Скотт Вилер, Wayne England, Genevieve Lovitt For episode "Never No More".
Family Matters Family Matters
Келли Сэндфер For episode "Send In The Clone".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Том Халс
The Heidi Chronicles For playing "Peter Patrone".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Андре Брауэр
Андре Брауэр
The Tuskegee Airmen For playing "Benjamin O. Davis".
Иэн МакКеллен
Иэн МакКеллен
Rasputin For playing "Nicholas".
Джон Гудман
Джон Гудман
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Harold Mitchell".
Трит Уильямс
Трит Уильямс
The Late Shift For playing "Michael Ovitz".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Грета Скакки
Грета Скакки
Rasputin For playing "Tsarina Alexandra".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дайана Скаруид
Truman For playing "Bess Truman".
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Gulliver's Travels For playing "Queen of Brobdingnag".
Кэти Бейтс
Кэти Бейтс
The Late Shift For playing "Helen Kushnick".
Мэр Уиннингхэм
Мэр Уиннингхэм
Ребята по соседству For playing "Sheila".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Keith Winikoff
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dave Hilmer, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Andrew Sabol, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Mark Lacamera
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Rob Palmer, G. John Slagle, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Lance Gardhouse For episode #914.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Neal Carlos, William C. Irwin, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Corey Kimball, John O'Brien For episode "Here We Go Again".
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Theodore Ashton, Tom Conkright, Rocky Danielson, Randy Gomez, Marc Hunter, John Palacio, Ken Tamburri For episode with guest star Cindy Crawford.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Víctor González, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler For episode "The Longest Day".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull For episode starring Christopher Walken and musical guest Joan Osborne.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Eddie Feldmann, Деннис Миллер, Kevin C. Slattery
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Jon Beckerman, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Peter Lassally, Joe Toplyn
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар, Scott Carter, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Kevin Hamburger, Douglas M. Wilson
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Брайан Хенсон, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Пол Флаэрти, Alex Rockwell, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Джей Лено, Larry Goitia, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Don Mischer, George Stevens Jr.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Kevin Berg, Дик Клемент, Kim Fuller, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Томас Шламме, Tony Sheehan, Allen J. Zipper
Dennis Miller: Citizen Arcane Dennis Miller: Citizen Arcane
Pat Tourk Lee, Деннис Миллер, John Moffitt, Nancy Kurshner
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Donn Hoyer, Buz Kohan, Gary Necessary, George Schlatter, Maria S. Schlatter
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Куинси Джонс, David Salzman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Jack Burditt, Anne Flett-Giordano, Роб Гринберг, Joe Keenan, Кристофер Ллойд, Linda Morris, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo For Moon Dance (1996)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Майя Форбс, Стивен Левитан, Гарри Шендлинг For Roseanne's Return (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Питер Толан For Arthur After Hours (1995)
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Spike Feresten For The Soup Nazi (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Jon Vitti For Hank's Sex Tape (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Дэрин Морган For episode "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Murder One Murder One
Стивен Бокко, Чарльз Х. Игли, Channing Gibson, Дэвид Милч For episode "Chapter One".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Neal Baer For episode "Hell And High Water".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Джон Уэллс For episode "The Healers".
Murder One Murder One
Стивен Бокко, Чарльз Х. Игли, Channing Gibson, Дэвид Милч For episode "Chapter One".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Дэвид Миллс, William L. Morris For episode "The Backboard Jungle".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Simon Moore
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Джордж Эрмитаж, Bill Carter
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
T.S. Cook, Trey Ellis, Ron Hutchinson, Paris Qualles, R. Wayland Williams
Гордость и предубеждение 8.8
Гордость и предубеждение Pride and Prejudice
Эндрю Дэвис
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
T.S. Cook, Trey Ellis, Ron Hutchinson, Paris Qualles, R. Wayland Williams
Truman Truman
Томас Рикман
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Mike Gandolfi, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Деннис Миллер, Рик Овертон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар, Chris Albers, Scott Carter, Chris Kelly, Eric Weinberg, Billy Martin, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Christopher Case Erbland, Jon Hotchkiss, Hayes Jackson
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special II Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special II
Дэвид Леттерман, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Доник Кэри, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young, Davey DiGiorgio, Bill Scheft, Rob Young, Jill Davis, Steve Sherrill, Larry Jacobson
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Kim Fuller, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Tony Sheehan, Allen J. Zipper
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Конан О’Брайен, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Ned Goldreyer, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Энди Рихтер, Dino Stamatopoulos, Mike Sweeney
Blacklist: Hollywood on Trial Blacklist: Hollywood on Trial
Победитель
Все номинанты
Целлулоидный шкаф 7.8
Целлулоидный шкаф The Celluloid Closet
Biography Biography
Survivors of the Holocaust Survivors of the Holocaust
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
