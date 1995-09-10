Стивен Бокко, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Чарльз Х. Игли, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Грегори Хоблит, Дэвид Милч, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Тед Манн
Победитель
Полиция Нью-ЙоркаNYPD Blue
Победитель
Все номинанты
8.7
Скорая помощьER
Майкл Крайтон, Мими Ледер, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
8.5
Закон и порядокLaw & Order
Рене Бальцер, Michael S. Chernuchin, Артур В. Форни, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Эдвин Шерин, Дик Вульф, Ed Zuckerman
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Al Jean, Джош Вайнштейн, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Победитель
9.3
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tiny Toons' Night GhouleryTiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Питер Хатингс, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Пол Рагг
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Роберт Стромберг, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Победитель
Earth 2Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood FolliesThe Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Победитель
Все номинанты
8.3
Скорая помощьER
Susan A. Cabral For the pilot.
8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врачDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Margaret Prentice, Lesa Nielsen, Vincent Prentice, Paul Sanchez, Jackie Tichenor, Linda Vallejo For episode "Halloween II".
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
See Jane RunSee Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Children of the DustChildren of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
Buffalo GirlsBuffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
JosephJoseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
In Search of Dr. SeussIn Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
Trace Beaulieu, Paul Chaplin, Frank Conniff, Mike Dodge, Bridget Jones, Jim Mallon, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson, Mary Jo Pehl, Colleen Henjum
The Kids in the HallThe Kids in the Hall
Дэйв Фоли, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Норм Хискок, Andy Jones, Брюс Маккаллок, Кевин МакДоналд, Марк МакКинни, Скотт Томпсон, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video SpecialLate Show with David Letterman: Video Special
Дэвид Леттерман, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Доник Кэри, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Джефф Стилсон, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
Politically IncorrectPolitically Incorrect
Scott Carter, Tim Long, Eric Weinberg, Christopher Case Erbland, Hayes Jackson
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Победитель
8.3
Скорая помощьER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Победитель
Все номинанты
8.7
The MarshalThe Marshal
Harry Cheney, Steve Danforth, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Mark Larry, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Michael W. Mitchell, Timothy Pearson, Rich Tavtigian For episode "Hit Woman".
Earth 2Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врачDr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
8.7
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained ForcesThe Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Dave Eastwood, Neal Gallagher, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Jim Scurti, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Barbra: The ConcertBarbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
Eagles: Hell Freezes OverEagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Tim Walbert, Keith Winikoff
