Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1995

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1995 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 10 сентября 1995
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Питер Кэйси, Elias Davis, Anne Flett-Giordano, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Кристофер Ллойд, Linda Morris, David Pollock, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Питер Кэйси, Elias Davis, Anne Flett-Giordano, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Кристофер Ллойд, Linda Morris, David Pollock, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Все номинанты
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Кевин Брайт, Дэвид Крэйн, Jeff Greenstein, Марта Кауффман, Todd Stevens, Jeff Strauss
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Mad About You Mad About You
Пол Райзер, Bruce Chevillat, Liz Coe, Eileen Conn, Виктор Фреско, Andy Gordon, Billy Grundfest, Danny Jacobson, Jeffrey Klarik, Craig Knizek, Jeffrey Lane, Marjorie Weitzman
Mad About You Mad About You
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Майя Форбс, Brad Grey, Гарри Шендлинг, Paul Simms, Питер Толан, John Ziffren
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Ларри Дэвид, Tom Gammill, Tim Kaiser, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, George Shapiro, Howard West
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Чарльз Х. Игли, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Грегори Хоблит, Дэвид Милч, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Тед Манн
Победитель
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Burton Armus, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Чарльз Х. Игли, Channing Gibson, Walon Green, Грегори Хоблит, Дэвид Милч, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker, Тед Манн
Все номинанты
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Дэвид Э. Келли, Michael Braverman, Dennis Cooper, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, James C. Hart, John Heath, Майкл Прессман, Джон Тинкер
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Роб Бауман, Joseph Patrick Finn, Р. В. Гудвин, Ховард Гордон, Ким Мэннерс, Глен Морган, Дэвид Наттер, Paul Rabwin, Джеймс Вонг
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон, Мими Ледер, Christopher Chulack, Paul Manning, Dennis Murphy, Robert Nathan, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Рене Бальцер, Michael S. Chernuchin, Артур В. Форни, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Mark B. Perry, Эдвин Шерин, Дик Вульф, Ed Zuckerman
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Фрейзер For playing "Frasier Crane".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Пол Райзер
Пол Райзер
Mad About You For playing "Paul Buchman".
Джон Гудман
Джон Гудман
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Гарри Шендлинг
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Larry Sanders".
Джерри Сайнфелд
Джерри Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд For playing "Jerry Seinfeld".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Мэнди Пэтинкин
Мэнди Пэтинкин
Chicago Hope For playing "Jeffrey Geiger".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Энтони Эдвардс
Энтони Эдвардс
Скорая помощь For playing "Mark Greene".
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Bobby Simone".
Джордж Клуни
Джордж Клуни
Скорая помощь For playing "Doug Ross".
Деннис Франц
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Кэндис Берген
Кэндис Берген
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Хелен Хант
Хелен Хант
Mad About You For playing "Jamie Buchman".
Сибилл Шепард
Сибилл Шепард
Cybill For playing "Cybill Sheridan".
Розанна Арнольд
Эллен ДеДженерес
Эллен ДеДженерес
Ellen For playing "Ellen Morgan".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Кэти Бейкер
Кэти Бейкер
Picket Fences For playing "Jill Brock".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Клэр Дэйнс
Клэр Дэйнс
Моя так называемая жизнь For playing "Angela Chase".
Шерри Стрингфилд
Скорая помощь For playing "Susan Lewis".
Анджела Лэнсбери
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Сисели Тайсон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Дэвид Хайд Пирс
Фрейзер For playing "Niles Crane".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майкл Ричардс
Майкл Ричардс
Сайнфелд For playing "Cosmo Kramer".
Джейсон Александр
Джейсон Александр
Сайнфелд For playing "George Costanza".
Рип Торн
Дэвид Швиммер
Дэвид Швиммер
Друзья For playing "Ross Geller".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Рей Уолстон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ноа Уайли
Ноа Уайли
Скорая помощь For playing "John Carter".
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Эрик Ла Салль
Эрик Ла Салль
Скорая помощь For playing "Peter Benton".
Гектор Элизондо
Гектор Элизондо
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Кристин Барански
Кристин Барански
Cybill For playing "Maryann Thorpe".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Сайнфелд For playing "Elaine Benes".
Лори Меткаф
Лори Меткаф
Roseanne For playing "Jackie Harris".
Лиза Кудроу
Лиза Кудроу
Друзья For playing "Phoebe Buffay".
Liz Torres
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Джулианна Маргулис
Джулианна Маргулис
Скорая помощь For playing "Carol Hathaway".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тайн Дейли
Тайн Дейли
Christy For playing "Alice Henderson".
Гейл О’Грейди
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Donna Abandando".
Барбара Бэбкок
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач For playing "Dorothy Jennings".
Шэрон Лоуренс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing "Sylvia Costas".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Пол Уинфилд
Picket Fences For playing "Judge Harold Nance".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Милтон Берл
Милтон Берл
Беверли-Хиллз 90210 For episode "Sentenced To Life". For playing "Saul Howard".
Алан Розенберг
Скорая помощь For episode "Into That Good Night". For playing "Sam Gasner".
Бо Бриджес
Бо Бриджес
За гранью возможного For episode "Sandkings". For playing "Simon Kress".
Вонди Кертис-Холл
Вонди Кертис-Холл
Скорая помощь For episode "ER Confidential". For playing "Rena".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Ширли Найт
Ширли Найт
Полиция Нью-Йорка For episode "Large Mouth Bass". For playing "Agnes Cantwell".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Си Си Эйч Паундер
Секретные материалы For episode "Duane Barry". For playing "Agent Kazdin".
Эми Бреннеман
Эми Бреннеман
Полиция Нью-Йорка For episode "For Whom The Skell Tolls". For playing "Janice Licalsi".
Colleen Flynn
Скорая помощь For episode "Love's Labor Lost". For playing "Jodi O'Brien".
Rosemary Clooney
Скорая помощь For episode "Going Home". For playing "Madame X".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Карл Райнер
Карл Райнер
Mad About You For episode "The Alan Brady Show". For playing "Alan Brady".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Роберт Пасторелли
Murphy Brown For episode "Bye, Bye Bernecky". For playing "Eldin Bernecky".
Сид Сизар
Love & War For episode "At The Pantheon", part II. For playing "Mr. Stein ".
Натан Лэйн
Натан Лэйн
Фрейзер For episode "Fool Me Once, Shame On You. Fool Me Twice...". For playing "Phil".
Пол Рубенс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Cyndi Lauper
Mad About You For episode "Money Changes Everything". For playing "Marianne Lugasso".
Победитель
Все номинанты
ДжоБет Уильямс
ДжоБет Уильямс
Фрейзер For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II. For playing "Madeline".
Кристина Пиклз
Друзья For episode "The One Where Nana Dies Twice". For playing "Judy Geller".
Биби Ньювирт
Биби Ньювирт
Фрейзер For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II. For playing "Lilith".
Джин Стэплтон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшее озвучивание
Доктор Катц
Доктор Катц Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist
Джонатан Катц For playing "Dr. Katz".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Al Jean, Джош Вайнштейн, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, David Sacks, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, Michael Wolf For episode "Lisa's Wedding".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Daisy-Head Mayzie Daisy-Head Mayzie
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Buzz Potamkin, Генндий Тартаковский For episode "Changes".
Ох уж эти детки!
Ох уж эти детки! Rugrats
Tiny Toons' Night Ghoulery Tiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Michael Gerard, Питер Хатингс, Rusty Mills, Greg Reyna, Tom Ruegger, Пол Рагг
Tiny Toons' Night Ghoulery Tiny Toon Night Ghoulery
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger
Эллен Гусенберг Кент, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Эми Шатц
Победитель
Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger
Все номинанты
Smart Kids Smart Kids
Mitchel C. Resnick, John Walsh, Lance Heflin, Jay A. Bakerink
Smart Kids Smart Kids
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Joni Levin
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Lamb Chop in the Haunted Studio Lamb Chop in the Haunted Studio
Richard Borchiver, Shari Lewis, Jack McAdam, Bernard Rothman, Jon Slan
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cultural Program
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Verdi's 'La Traviata' With The New York City Opera".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Tibor Rudas
Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues
Мартин Скорсезе, John Beug, Ken Ehrlich, David Horn, Stephen 'Scooter' Weintraub
Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith, Gail Purse, Patrick Davidson
A Tribute to Black Music Legends A Tribute to Black Music Legends
Candace Jones-Sutton, Joyce Cannady, Curtis Gadson, Cindy Mahmoud
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
A Tribute to Black Music Legends A Tribute to Black Music Legends
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Cultural Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
David Hinton For episode "Two by Dove".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances Great Performances
Larry Weinstein For episode "September Songs: The Music of Kurt Weill" (#23.7).
Love in 4 Acts Love in 4 Acts
Jack Ginay, Gordon Peirce Schmidt For segment "Act 2 - Gesualdo"
Robbie Robertson: Going Home Robbie Robertson: Going Home
Great Performances Great Performances
Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra Disney's Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra
The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
Все номинанты
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Krzysztof Domaradzki, Richard Fiocca, Ken Hahn, David Jaunai, Robert Silverthorne, Merce Williams
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Sue Clarke, Craig A. Colton, Michael Mayhew, Judy Reidel
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Mark Linden, Paul Schremp, Eric Williams
Baseball Baseball
Кен Бёрнс, Allen Moore, Buddy Squires
Moon Shot Moon Shot
Bob Sarles, Aaron Fischer, Jim Ohm, Amy Young
A Century of Women A Century of Women
A Century of Women A Century of Women
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Baseball Baseball
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Visual Effects
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Роберт Стромберг, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Победитель
Earth 2 Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Победитель
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Adam Howard, Michael Backauskas, Joe Bauer, Dan Curry, Joshua Cushner, Don Greenberg, Don Lee, John F.K. Parenteau, Scott Rader, Joshua D. Rose, David Stipes, Роберт Стромберг, Edward L. Williams For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Earth 2 Earth 2
David Goldberg, Tim Landry, Daniel J. Lombardo, Kevin Pike, Michael Shea For episode "First Contact (#1.1)".
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Fatherland Fatherland
Richard Patterson, Robert Scifo, Роберт Стромберг, David S. Williams Jr.
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Ricky Eyres, Paul Huston, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Fatherland Fatherland
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Скарлетт
Скарлетт Scarlett
Brian Ackland-Snow, Joseph Litsch, Josie MacAvin, Rodger Maus For episode 1.
Победитель
Все номинанты
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Thomas A. Walsh, Ricardo Morin, Leslie E. Rollins, Thomas P. Wilkins
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Barbara Haberecht, Alistair Kay, Michael J. Sullivan, Cary White
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
James William Newport, Tim Saternow, Diana Stoughton
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
James J. Agazzi, Sandy Getzler, Donald Krafft For part II.
Joseph Joseph
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Series
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Virgin, Mother, Crone".
Победитель
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Virgin, Mother, Crone".
Все номинанты
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Bill Gregory, Lee Poll For episode "Death 'N' Denial".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Roy Christopher, Ron Olsen For episode "The Innkeepers".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner For episode "The One Where Rachel Finds Out".
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Kathleen Ankers For show #379.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Randy L. Blom, Roy Christopher, Elina Katsioula
Greatest Hits on Ice Greatest Hits on Ice
Artie Contreras, Charles Lisanby, Keaton S. Walker
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marc Brickman, David George
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
David Eckert, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Casting
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Susan Bluestein, Donna Ekholdt, Alexa L. Fogel, Junie Lowry-Johnson Tied with ER (1994).
Победитель
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Susan Bluestein, Donna Ekholdt, Alexa L. Fogel, Junie Lowry-Johnson Tied with ER (1994).
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller Tied with NYPD Blue (1993).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами 7.4
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Mali Finn
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Гражданин Икс Citizen X
Joyce Nettles
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Wendy Kurtzman
Joseph Joseph
Shaila Rubin, Jeremy Zimmermann
Joseph Joseph
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Ulysses Dove For episode "Two by Dove".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Дэбби Аллен
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Smith Wordes, Винсент Патерсон
House of Buggin' House of Buggin'
Ken Roberson For episode #102.
The 22nd Annual American Music Awards The 22nd Annual American Music Awards
Jamie King
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
My Antonia My Antonia
Robert Primes
Победитель
Все номинанты
Family Album Family Album
Майкл В. Уоткинс
Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story
Richard M. Rawlings Jr.
Take Me Home Again Take Me Home Again
Chuck Arnold
My Brother's Keeper My Brother's Keeper
Thomas Del Ruth
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Cinematography for a Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Tim Suhrstedt For episode "Over The Rainbow".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
John S. Bartley For episode "One Breath".
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
John C. Flinn III For episode "The Geometry Of Shadows".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Marvin V. Rush For episode "Heroes And Demons".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Brian J. Reynolds For episode "You Bet Your Life".
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Roland 'Ozzie' Smith For episode "A Washington Affair".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Julie Weiss For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Van Broughton Ramsey
Скарлетт
Скарлетт Scarlett
Marit Allen For episode 1.
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Vicki Sánchez
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Merilyn Murray-Walsh
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Series
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Madeleine Stewart For episode "Strictly Melodrama".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cybill Cybill
Robert Turturice For episode "As The World Turns To Crap".
One West Waikiki One West Waikiki
Jerry Skeels For episode "Scales Of Justice".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Robert Blackman For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Байки из склепа
Байки из склепа Tales from the Crypt
Warden Neil For episode "Whirlpool".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Men, Movies & Carol Men, Movies & Carol
Bob Mackie
Победитель
Все номинанты
She TV She TV
Ret Turner
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Aghayan
Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice
Jef Billings
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
Все номинанты
Madonna: Innocence Lost Madonna: Innocence Lost
Lynne MacKay
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costuming for a Series
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "Canasta Masta".
Победитель
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "The Song Of Rome".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Judith Brewer Curtis, Darryl Levine For episode "That Old Gang Of Mine".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Shannon Litten, Don Vargas, Eilish Zebrasky For episode "Murder A La Mode".
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Judith Brewer Curtis, Darryl Levine For episode "That Old Gang Of Mine".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Shannon Litten, Don Vargas, Eilish Zebrasky For episode "Murder A La Mode".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Comedy Series
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Lee For episode "The Matchmaker".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Тодд Холлэнд For episode "Hank's Night In The Sun".
The Nanny The Nanny
Ли Шаллат Чемел For episode "Canasta Master".
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "The One With The Blackout".
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Энди Экерман For episode "The Jimmy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Мими Ледер Episode: "Love's Labor Lost (1995)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Лу Антонио Episode: "Life Support (1995)"
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Rod Holcomb Episode: "24 Hours (1994)"
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker Episode: "Innuendo (1995)"
Моя так называемая жизнь
Моя так называемая жизнь My So-Called Life
Скотт Уинант Episode: "Pilot (1994)"
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
Джон Франкенхаймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Гражданин Икс Citizen X
Крис Джеролмо
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Lloyd Richards
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Джефф Блекнер
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами 7.4
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Мик Джексон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #541.
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Барбра Стрейзанд, Dwight Hemion
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode #384.
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Барбра Стрейзанд, Dwight Hemion
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Louis J. Horvitz
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Ray Miller, Jeff U'ren
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Bruce Motyer
Sinatra Duets Sinatra Duets
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Valerie Remy-Milora, Barney Robinson, Laurie Schmidt
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Ray Miller
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Stan Kellam
Sinatra Duets Sinatra Duets
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Valerie Remy-Milora, Barney Robinson, Laurie Schmidt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами 7.4
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Richard A. Harris
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Jim Oliver
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Гражданин Икс Citizen X
William Goldenberg
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Geoffrey Rowland
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Richard Bracken
Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight
Michael D. Ornstein
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Janet Ashikaga For episode "The Diplomats Club".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "The Matchmaker".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Andy Zall For episode "The One With 2 Parts", part II.
Mad About You Mad About You
Sheila Amos For episode "The Ride Home".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Randy Jon Morgan, Rick Tuber For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
James Coblentz For episode "Duane Barry".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Randy Roberts For episode "The Quarantine".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Lori Jane Coleman For the pilot.
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Stephen Mark For episode "Sleepless".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Randy Jon Morgan For the pilot.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Suzanne Kiley, Billy Pittard
Победитель
Все номинанты
Futurequest Futurequest
Michael Kory, Rick Simone, Jeff Wunderlich
Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown
Judy Korin, Michael Kory, Jeff Wunderlich
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Dan Curry, John Grower, Eric Guaglione, Erik Tiemens
The Promised Land The Promised Land
Anthony Geffen, Alyson Hamilton, Guy Thomson, Jacob Lawrence
Futurequest Futurequest
Michael Kory, Rick Simone, Jeff Wunderlich
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Dan Curry, John Grower, Eric Guaglione, Erik Tiemens
Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown Science Fiction: A Journey Into the Unknown
Judy Korin, Michael Kory, Jeff Wunderlich
The Promised Land The Promised Land
Anthony Geffen, Alyson Hamilton, Guy Thomson, Jacob Lawrence
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Скарлетт
Скарлетт Scarlett
Tricia Cameron, Linda De Andrea
Победитель
Скарлетт
Скарлетт Scarlett
Все номинанты
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Erwin H. Kupitz, Danny Valencia
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Dorothy D. Fox, Lynda Gurasich, Michael Kriston
Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story Big Dreams & Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story
James Encao
Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge
Linda De Andrea
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Laura Connolly, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Carol Pershing, Karl Wesson For episode "A Washington Affair".
Победитель
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Laura Connolly, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Carol Pershing, Karl Wesson For episode "A Washington Affair".
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Norma Lee, Chris McBee, Michael Moore, Josée Normand, Joan Phillips, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Faith Vecchio For episode "Improbable Cause".
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
Tracy Smith For episode "The Geometry Of Shadows".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Janice D. Brandow, Caryl Codon-Tharp, Rebecca De Morrio, Dino Ganziano, Virginia Kearns, Audrey Levy, Shawn McKay, Patricia Miller, Barbara Minster, Josée Normand, Gloria Ponce, Katherine Rees, Faith Vecchio, Patricia Vecchio For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
The Nanny The Nanny
Dugg Kirkpatrick For episode "Stock Tip".
Roseanne Roseanne
Pixie Schwartz For episode "Skeletons In The Closet".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "My Dinner With Wilson".
Победитель
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "It's A Love Thang".
Все номинанты
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Alan Keath Walker For episode "In The Pink".
Living Single Living Single
Bryan Hays For episode "Thanks for Giving".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Program, Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Jeff Engel
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Olin Younger
The 48th Annual Tony Awards The 48th Annual Tony Awards
Bill Klages
Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice Nancy Kerrigan Special: Dreams on Ice
Greg Brunton
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Simon Miles, Peter Morse
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Jerry Goldsmith
Победитель
Все номинанты
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark Isham
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
James Newton Howard
Моя так называемая жизнь
Моя так называемая жизнь My So-Called Life
W.G. Snuffy Walden
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Michael Skloff, Allee Willis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
The Show Formerly Known as the Martin Short Show The Show Formerly Known as the Martin Short Show
Kevin Haney, Beverly Schechtman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story
John E. Jackson, Cheri Minns, Matthew W. Mungle, Penelope Staley
Alien Nation: Dark Horizon Alien Nation: Dark Horizon
Zoltan Elek, Edouard F. Henriques, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Stephen Abrums, Del Acevedo, Hallie D'Amore, Todd McIntosh, Gerald Quist
Alien Nation: Dark Horizon Alien Nation: Dark Horizon
Zoltan Elek, Edouard F. Henriques, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Tom Brumberger, Darren Perks, Rick Stratton, Marja Webster
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Dean Gates, Camille Calvet, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Michael Key, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Distant Voices".
Победитель
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Все номинанты
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
Everett Burrell, Nik E. Carey, Fionagh Cush, Greg Funk, Will Huff, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, Tania Wanstall, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "Acts Of Sacrifice".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Tina Hoffman, Michael Key, Barry R. Koper, Bill Myer, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler, Natalie Wood For episode "Faces".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Greg Cannom, Angela Nogaro, Stephen Prouty For episode "After The Thaw".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Susan A. Cabral For the pilot.
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Margaret Prentice, Lesa Nielsen, Vincent Prentice, Paul Sanchez, Jackie Tichenor, Linda Vallejo For episode "Halloween II".
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Earth 2 Earth 2
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies
Laurence Rosenthal
Победитель
Все номинанты
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Jay Chattaway
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Lee Holdridge For part I.
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Mark Snow For part I.
Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long
Patrick Williams
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
SeaQuest 2032 SeaQuest DSV
Don Davis For episode "Daggers".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Tree House Of Horror V".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Bruce Babcock For episode "Murder In High C".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Dennis McCarthy For episode "Heroes & Demons".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Jay Chattaway For episode "Caretaker (#1.1)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marvin Hamlisch
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 38th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Krzysztof Penderecki
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Elliot Lawrence
The Walt Disney Company Presents the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company Presents the American Teacher Awards
Ian Fraser
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "Ordinary Miracles".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cagney & Lacey: Together Again Cagney & Lacey: Together Again
Nan Schwartz For the song "All The Days aka Rooftop Source".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, John Swartzwelder For episode "Homer The Great". For the song "We Do (The Stonecutters Song)".
A Season of Hope A Season of Hope
Ken Thorne, Dennis Spiegel For the song "For A Love Like You".
Robbie Robertson: Going Home Robbie Robertson: Going Home
Робби Робертсон For the song "Pray".
A Season of Hope A Season of Hope
Ken Thorne, Dennis Spiegel For the song "For A Love Like You".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, John Swartzwelder For episode "Homer The Great". For the song "We Do (The Stonecutters Song)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
OP Center OP Center
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Победитель
OP Center OP Center
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Mark R. La Pointe, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Patty von Arx, Darren Wright For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
See Jane Run See Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
See Jane Run See Jane Run
Michael Broomberg, Andre Caporaso, John Chalfant, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Michael O'Corrigan, David M. Cowan, Adam DeCoster, Terry Delsing, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Vince Gutierrez, Devin Joseph, Jay Keiser, Marla McGuire
Joseph Joseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Joseph Joseph
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Myron Nettinga, Peter Austin, Benjamin Beardwood, Margaret Carlton, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis, Marty Wereski For part I.
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
In Search of Dr. Seuss In Search of Dr. Seuss
Peter Austin, David Beadle, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, James Hebenstreit, Sonya Lindsay, Pamela Kahn, Albert Edmund Lord III, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Adam Sawelson, Bruce Tanis
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Stan Jones, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Rusty Tinsley, Darren Wright For part I.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing for a Comedy Series
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Anne Flett-Giordano, Chuck Ranberg For An Affair to Forget (1995)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Друзья 8.2
Друзья Friends
Jeff Greenstein, Jeff Strauss For The One Where Underdog Gets Away (1994)
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Joe Keenan For The Matchmaker (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Гарри Шендлинг, Питер Толан For The Mr. Sharon Stone Show (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Питер Толан For Hank's Night in the Sun (1994)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Гарри Шендлинг, Питер Толан For The Mr. Sharon Stone Show (1994)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Джефф Цезарио, Эд Дрисколл, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Деннис Миллер, Kevin Rooney, Gregory Greenberg
Победитель
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Джефф Цезарио, Эд Дрисколл, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Деннис Миллер, Kevin Rooney, Gregory Greenberg
Все номинанты
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Scott Carter, Tim Long, Eric Weinberg, Christopher Case Erbland, Hayes Jackson
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Mystery Science Theater 3000
Trace Beaulieu, Paul Chaplin, Frank Conniff, Mike Dodge, Bridget Jones, Jim Mallon, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson, Mary Jo Pehl, Colleen Henjum
The Kids in the Hall The Kids in the Hall
Дэйв Фоли, Paul Bellini, Diane Flacks, Brian Hartt, Норм Хискок, Andy Jones, Брюс Маккаллок, Кевин МакДоналд, Марк МакКинни, Скотт Томпсон, Garry Campbell
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special
Дэвид Леттерман, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Доник Кэри, Spike Feresten, Dave Hanson, Chris Kelly, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Джефф Стилсон, Steve Young, Bill Scheft, Jill Davis, Larry Jacobson
The Kids in the Hall The Kids in the Hall
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Mystery Science Theater 3000
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Барбра Стрейзанд
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rosie O'Donnell Rosie O'Donnell
Рози О’Доннелл
The Sound of Julie Andrews The Sound of Julie Andrews
Джули Эндрюс
Women of the Night IV Women of the Night IV
Трейси Ульман
Men, Movies & Carol Men, Movies & Carol
Кэрол Барнетт
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
TV Nation TV Nation
Randy Cohen, Kathleen Glynn, Chris Kelly, Jerry Kupfer, Майкл Мур, Eric Zicklin, Steve Sherrill, David Wald
Победитель
TV Nation TV Nation
Randy Cohen, Kathleen Glynn, Chris Kelly, Jerry Kupfer, Майкл Мур, Eric Zicklin, Steve Sherrill, David Wald
Baseball Baseball
Кен Бёрнс, John Chancellor, Линн Новик, Geoffrey C. Ward
Все номинанты
Punk Punk
Ted Haimes, Куинси Джонс, David Axlerod, Robert B. Meyrowitz, Jeffrey Peisch, Marc Sachnoff, David Salzman, Andrew Solt, Greg Vines
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Джейн Фонда, Jacoba Atlas, Chris Harty, Барбара Коппл, Judy Korin, Susan Krakower, Pat Mitchell, Carol Romo, Линн Рот, Vivian Schiller, Heidi Schulman, Kyra Thompson, Lynne Tuite, Sylvia Morales
A Century of Women A Century of Women
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Raymond Bridgers, Джон Косгров, Jim Lindsay, Mike Mathis, Terry Dunn Meurer, Tim Rogan, Stuart Schwartz, Роберт Стэк, Боб Уайз, Glenn Kirschbaum, Joshua Alper, Lynn Lawrence
The Hermitage: A Russian Odyssey The Hermitage: A Russian Odyssey
Daniel Wilson, John Baehrend, Rod MacLeish
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Punk Punk
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins Tied with One Survivor Remembers (1995).
Победитель
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Kary Antholis, Michael Berenbaum, Raye Farr, Sheila Nevins Tied with Taxicab Confessions (1995).
Победитель
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins Tied with One Survivor Remembers (1995).
One Survivor Remembers One Survivor Remembers
Kary Antholis, Michael Berenbaum, Raye Farr, Sheila Nevins Tied with Taxicab Confessions (1995).
Все номинанты
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Ричард Кайли, Nicolas Noxon, Barry Nye, Gail Willumsen
Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream
Дензел Вашингтон, Дориан Хэрвуд, Брайан Роббинс, Debra Martin Chase, Fredric Golding, Tom McMahon, Pat Mitchell, Vivian Schiller, Майкл Толлин, David Houle, Jack Myers
5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns 5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns
Бо Бриджес, Vince DiPersio, Билл Гуттентаг, Sheila Nevins
Moon Shot Moon Shot
Барри Корбин, Rushmore DeNooyer, Aaron Fischer, David Hoffman, Sarah Kerruish, Dan Gordon-Levitt, Pat Mitchell, Jim Ohm, John Savage, Vivian Schiller, Dana Rae Warren, Kirk Wolfinger
Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream
30 Years of National Geographic Specials 30 Years of National Geographic Specials
Moon Shot Moon Shot
5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns 5 American Kids - 5 American Handguns
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Рауль Хулиа
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Chico Mendes". Posthumously.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джеймс Вудс
Джеймс Вудс
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами For playing "Danny Davis".
Джон Литгоу
Джон Литгоу
My Brother's Keeper For playing "Tom Bradley/Bob Bradley".
Чарльз С. Даттон
Чарльз С. Даттон
The Piano Lesson For playing "Boy Willie Charles".
Джон Гудман
Джон Гудман
Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long For playing "Huey Long".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Гленн Клоуз
Гленн Клоуз
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story For playing "Margarethe Cammermeyer'".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Анжелика Хьюстон
Анжелика Хьюстон
Buffalo Girls For playing "Calamity Jane".
Салли Филд
Салли Филд
A Woman of Independent Means For playing "Bess Garner Steed".
Дайан Китон
Дайан Китон
Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight For playing "Amelia Earhart".
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
The Piano Lesson For playing "Berniece Charles".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами 7.4
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Оливер Стоун, Abby Mann, Diana Pokorny, Janet Yang
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
Джон Франкенхаймер, Diane Batson-Smith, Thomas M. Hammel, David Puttnam
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Гленн Клоуз, Барбра Стрейзанд, Cis Corman, Richard Heus, Neil Meron, Craig Zadan
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Craig Anderson, Robert Huddleston, Brent Shields, Richard Welsh, August Wilson
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Гражданин Икс Citizen X
Laura Bickford, Мэтью Чэпмен, David R. Ginsburg, Тимоти Маркс
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
Joseph Joseph
Laura Fattori, Lorenzo Minoli, Gerald Rafshoon
Победитель
Все номинанты
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Joyce Eliason, Frank Konigsberg, Harold Tichenor
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Sandra Saxon Brice, Suzanne Coston, Suzanne De Passe
Children of the Dust Children of the Dust
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Rebecca Eaton, Chris Parr, Michael Wearing
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Салли Филд, Steven P. Saeta, Preston Fischer, Роберт Гринуолд, Philip K. Kleinbart
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
A Woman of Independent Means A Woman of Independent Means
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Победитель
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
James Bailey, John Voss Bonds Jr., Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Susan Mick, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Steven M. Sax For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Kitty Malone, Yvonne Preble, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Marty Stein, David F. Van Slyke, Susan Welsh, Matthew West, Ira Leslie For episode "Duane Barry".
The Marshal The Marshal
Harry Cheney, Steve Danforth, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Mark Larry, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Michael W. Mitchell, Timothy Pearson, Rich Tavtigian For episode "Hit Woman".
Earth 2 Earth 2
Myron Nettinga, Peter Bergren, Joe Earle, Eric Erickson, Mitch Gettleman, John Haeny, David Hankins, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For episode "First Contact".
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Paul J. Diller, Gary Friedman, Lawrence E. Neiman For episode "Washita", part II.
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Earth 2 Earth 2
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Mad About You Mad About You
John Bickelhaupt, Peter Damski, Marti D. Humphrey, Gary D. Rogers For episode "Up In Smoke".
Победитель
Mad About You Mad About You
John Bickelhaupt, Peter Damski, Marti D. Humphrey, Gary D. Rogers For episode "Up In Smoke".
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Anthony D'Amico, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "Bart vs. Australia".
Dream On Dream On
David E. Fluhr, Marc A. Gilmartin, Melissa Sherwood Hofmann For episode "The Taking Of Pablum 1-2-3", part II.
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure, David M. Weishaar For episode "Adventures In Paradise", part II.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "Don't Tell Momma".
Love & War Love & War
Phil Brown, Anthony Constantini, Robert Douglass, Doug Gray For episode "10 Cents A Dance".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Dream On Dream On
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
David Brownlow, Patrick Cyccone Jr., Edward F. Suski, James G. Williams For part I.
Победитель
Buffalo Girls Buffalo Girls
David Brownlow, Patrick Cyccone Jr., Edward F. Suski, James G. Williams For part I.
Все номинанты
The Return of the Native The Return of the Native
Tony Dawe, David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black
The Old Curiosity Shop The Old Curiosity Shop
Laurie Clarkson, Thomas J. Huth, Craig M. Otte, David M. Weishaar For part I.
The Old Curiosity Shop The Old Curiosity Shop
Redwood Curtain Redwood Curtain
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Nelson Stoll
The Return of the Native The Return of the Native
Redwood Curtain Redwood Curtain
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
Лангольеры
Лангольеры The Langoliers
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Russell C. Fager, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Победитель
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Russell C. Fager, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Love's Labor Lost".
Все номинанты
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Joseph D. Citarella, Kenn Fuller, Dan Hiland For episode "Wall Of Sound".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, David Kirschner For episode "Internal Affairs".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Vishy Vashy Vinnie".
The Watcher The Watcher
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Will Yarbrough For episode "The Human Condition".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Ed Greene, Bruce Jackson, Bob La Masney
Победитель
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Ed Greene, Bruce Jackson, Bob La Masney
Все номинанты
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Ken Hahn, Elliot Scheiner, Rob Jacobs
John Tesh Live at Red Rocks John Tesh Live at Red Rocks
Guy Charbonneau, Mitch Dorf, Ross Pallone, Andre Perreault
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Tamara Johnson, Rick Himot, Paul Sandweiss, Glenn T. Labay, Terry McCauley
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
John Tesh Live at Red Rocks John Tesh Live at Red Rocks
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
A Special Evening with Elton John A Special Evening with Elton John
Ed Greene, Rick Himot, Terry Kulchar
A Special Evening with Elton John A Special Evening with Elton John
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Дональд Сазерленд
Дональд Сазерленд
Гражданин Икс For playing "Mikhail Fetisov".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бен Кингсли
Бен Кингсли
Joseph For playing "Potiphar".
Джеффри ДеМанн
Джеффри ДеМанн
Гражданин Икс For playing "Andrei Chikatilo'".
Эдвард Джеймс Олмос
Эдвард Джеймс Олмос
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Wilson Pinheiro".
Сэм Эллиотт
Сэм Эллиотт
Buffalo Girls For playing "Wild Bill Hickok".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Джуди Дэвис
Джуди Дэвис
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story For playing "Diane". Tied with Shirley Knight for Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995).
Победитель
Ширли Найт
Ширли Найт
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами For playing "Peggy Buckey". Tied with Judy Davis for Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сэда Томпсон
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами For playing "Virginia McMartin".
Сисси Спейсек
Сисси Спейсек
The Good Old Boys For playing "Spring Renfro".
Соня Брага
Соня Брага
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story For playing "Regina de Catrvalho".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces The Magic of David Copperfield XVI: Unexplained Forces
Dave Eastwood, Neal Gallagher, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Jim Scurti, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, Greg Harms, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, David Levisohn, Bruce Oldham, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff, Edgar De La Espriella
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Ken Dahlquist, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Marc Hunter, David Levisohn, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Vince Singletary
The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994 The 3 Tenors in Concert 1994
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Sam Drummy, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Charlie Huntley, Bruce Oldham, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Tim Walbert, Keith Winikoff
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull, William Vaccaro
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Al Cialino, Jerry Foley, Angel Herrera, Joseph DeBonis, Dave Dorsett For episode #340.
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Neal Carlos, William C. Irwin, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Corey Kimball, John O'Brien For episode "In The Pink".
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, Don Barker, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen For episode #541.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Стив Яконелли, Greg Cook, Rex Hosea, Vince Longo, Michael Marson, Wayne Parsons, Scott Lee, John Milek, Greg Chastan For episode #3391.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Randy Baer, Chris Donovan, Rick Edwards, Larry Gaudette, Víctor González, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Kenneth Shapiro For episode "Tool Time After Dark".
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Джей Лено, Larry Goitia, Bill Royce, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Джефф Цезарио, Деннис Миллер, Kevin C. Slattery
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Hal Gurnee, Peter Lassally, Robert Morton
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар, Scott Carter, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Douglas M. Wilson
Unplugged MTV Unplugged
Alex Coletti, Carol Donovan, Robert Small, Joel Stillerman, Audrey Johns, Drana Prekelezaj
Unplugged MTV Unplugged
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Барбра Стрейзанд, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith
Победитель
Barbra: The Concert Barbra: The Concert
Все номинанты
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg A Tribute to Steven Spielberg
George Stevens Jr., Michael Stevens
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
Irving Azoff, Carol Donovan, Joel Stillerman
Eagles: Hell Freezes Over Eagles: Hell Freezes Over
A Comedy Salute to Andy Kaufman A Comedy Salute to Andy Kaufman
John Davies, Michael Petok, George Shapiro, Howard West, Bob Zmuda
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg A Tribute to Steven Spielberg
The 67th Annual Academy Awards The 67th Annual Academy Awards
Гилберт Кэйтс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Lance Gentile Episode: "Love's Labor Lost (1995)"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Walon Green, Дэвид Милч Episode: "Simone Says (1994)"
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон Episode: "24 Hours (1994)"
Моя так называемая жизнь
Моя так называемая жизнь My So-Called Life
Winnie Holzman Episode: "Pilot (1994)"
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер Episode: "Duane Barry (1994)"
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
Alison Cross
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гражданин Икс 7.3
Гражданин Икс Citizen X
Крис Джеролмо
The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story The Burning Season
Ron Hutchinson, William Mastrosimone, Майкл Толкин
The Piano Lesson The Piano Lesson
August Wilson
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами 7.4
Вердикт: Суд над МакМартинами Indictment: The McMartin Trial
Abby Mann, Myra Mann
Governor's Award
Год проведения
Номинации