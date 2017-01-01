Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1985

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1985 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 22 сентября 1985
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Marcy Carsey, Michael Loman, Caryn Mandabach, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, Jerry Ross, Elliot Shoenman, Tom Werner
Победитель
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Marcy Carsey, Michael Loman, Caryn Mandabach, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, Jerry Ross, Elliot Shoenman, Tom Werner
Победитель
Все номинанты
Family Ties Family Ties
Ruth Bennett, Lloyd Garver, Гари Дэвид Голдберг, Carol Himes, Alan Uger, Майкл Джей Уайторн
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Ken Estin, Сэм Саймон
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Merrill Grant, Mort Lachman, Allan Leicht, Bill Persky, Bob Randall, George Barimo
Family Ties Family Ties
Ruth Bennett, Lloyd Garver, Гари Дэвид Голдберг, Carol Himes, Alan Uger, Майкл Джей Уайторн
Night Court Night Court
Джеффри Мэлман, Reinhold Weege
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Ken Estin, Сэм Саймон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Steve Brown, Terry Louise Fisher, Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Победитель
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Steve Brown, Terry Louise Fisher, Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Стивен Бокко, Scott Brazil, Грегори Хоблит, Jeff Lewis, Дэвид Милч
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Брюс Пэлтроу, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Майкл Манн, Richard Brams, George E. Crosby, Джон Николелла, Liam O'Brien, Mel Swope, Anthony Yerkovich
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Douglas Benton, Peter S. Fischer, Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк, Robert F. O'Neill
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Майкл Манн, Richard Brams, George E. Crosby, Джон Николелла, Liam O'Brien, Mel Swope, Anthony Yerkovich
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Брюс Пэлтроу, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Роберт Гийом
Benson For playing "Benson DuBois".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Боб Ньюхарт
Newhart For playing "Dick Loudon".
Джек Уорден
Джек Уорден
Crazy Like a Fox For playing "Harry Fox".
Гарри Андерсон
Night Court For playing "Harry Stone".
Тед Дэнсон
Тед Дэнсон
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Уильям Дэниелс
St. Elsewhere For playing "Mark Craig".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дэниел Дж.Траванти
Hill Street Blues For playing "Frank Furillo".
Том Селлек
Том Селлек
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Thomas Magnum".
Дон Джонсон
Дон Джонсон
Miami Vice For playing "Sonny Crockett".
Эд Флэндерс
St. Elsewhere For playing "Donald Westphall".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Джейн Кертин
Джейн Кертин
Kate & Allie For playing "Allie Lowell".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Susan Saint James
Kate & Allie For playing "Kate McArdle".
Шелли Лонг
Cheers For playing "Diane Chambers".
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing "Louise Jefferson".
Филисия Рашад
Филисия Рашад
The Cosby Show For playing "Clair Huxtable".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Тайн Дейли
Тайн Дейли
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Mary Beth Lacey".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Chris Cagney".
Вероника Хамель
Hill Street Blues For playing "Joyce Davenport".
Дэбби Аллен
Fame For playing "Lydia Grant".
Анджела Лэнсбери
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Джон Ларрокетт
Джон Ларрокетт
Night Court For playing "Dan Fielding".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Ратценбергер
Джон Ратценбергер
Cheers For playing "Cliff Clavin".
Джордж Уэндт
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Николас Коласанто
Николас Коласанто
Cheers For playing "Ernie Pantusso". Posthumously
Майкл Джей Фокс
Майкл Джей Фокс
Family Ties For playing "Alex Keaton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Эдвард Джеймс Олмос
Эдвард Джеймс Олмос
Miami Vice For playing "Martin Castillo".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Карлен
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Harvey Lacey".
Джон Хиллерман
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Jonathan Higgins".
Эд Бегли мл.
Эд Бегли мл.
St. Elsewhere For playing "Victor Ehrlich".
Брюс Уайтц
Hill Street Blues For playing "Mick Belker".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Ри Перлман
Ри Перлман
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Selma Diamond
Night Court For playing "Selma Hacker". Posthumously
Марла Гиббс
Марла Гиббс
The Jeffersons For playing "Florence Johnston".
Инга Суэнсон
Benson For playing "Gretchen Kraus".
Джулия Даффи
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Бетти Томас
Бетти Томас
Hill Street Blues For playing "Lucille Bates".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кристина Пиклз
St. Elsewhere For playing "Helen Rosenthal".
Barbara Bosson
Hill Street Blues For playing "Fay Furillo".
Дорис Робертс
Remington Steele For playing "Mildred Krebs".
Мэдж Синклер
Trapper John, M.D. For playing "Ernestine Shoop".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая анимационная программа
Garfield in the Rough Garfield in the Rough
Jim Davis, Phil Roman, Jay Poynor
Победитель
Garfield in the Rough Garfield in the Rough
Jim Davis, Phil Roman, Jay Poynor
Победитель
Все номинанты
Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson, Charles M. Schulz
Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown Snoopy's Getting Married, Charlie Brown
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson, Charles M. Schulz
Donald Duck's 50th Birthday Donald Duck's 50th Birthday
Peter Elbling, Phil Savenick, Andrew Solt
Donald Duck's 50th Birthday Donald Duck's 50th Birthday
Peter Elbling, Phil Savenick, Andrew Solt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Anita Mann For "A Solid Gold Christmas".
The 57th Annual Academy Awards The 57th Annual Academy Awards
Scott Salmon
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Albert Stephenson
Fame Fame
Дэбби Аллен For episode "The Rivalry".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Bob E. Horn, Thomas Welsh, Marko Cerovac
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Marjorie K. Chan, Bob E. Horn, Thomas Welsh
The Execution The Execution
James Kessler, Mina Mittelman
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Marjorie K. Chan, Bob E. Horn, Thomas Welsh
The Execution The Execution
James Kessler, Mina Mittelman
Scarecrow and Mrs. King Scarecrow and Mrs. King
James Lapidus, Andrea E. Weaver For episode "Ship of Spies".
Scarecrow and Mrs. King Scarecrow and Mrs. King
James Lapidus, Andrea E. Weaver For episode "Ship of Spies".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Robert L. Stevenson
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Stephen Robinette
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Lynda Gurasich For part I.
The Atlanta Child Murders The Atlanta Child Murders
Janice D. Brandow, Robert L. Stevenson
The Atlanta Child Murders The Atlanta Child Murders
Janice D. Brandow, Robert L. Stevenson
My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn
Adele Taylor
Love Lives On Love Lives On
Vivian McAteer
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Three Wishes of Billy Grier The Three Wishes of Billy Grier
Jamie Brown, Sandy Cooper, Robert Norin, Michael Westmore
Победитель
The Three Wishes of Billy Grier The Three Wishes of Billy Grier
Jamie Brown, Sandy Cooper, Robert Norin, Michael Westmore
Победитель
Все номинанты
V V
Alan Fama, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For episode "The Rescue".
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Stephen Abrums
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Fred C. Blau Jr., Michael Hancock
Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story
Robert Norin
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Angela Morley
Победитель
Все номинанты
Perry Como's Christmas in England Perry Como's Christmas in England
Nick Perito
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Tommy Newsom, Glen Roven, Torrie Zito, William Elton, Lawrence James
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Tommy Newsom, Glen Roven, Torrie Zito, William Elton, Lawrence James
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Lenny Stack, John Rodby, J. Hill, Tony Fox
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Lenny Stack, John Rodby, J. Hill, Tony Fox
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Love Lives On Love Lives On
James Di Pasquale, Douglas Brayfield
Победитель
Love Lives On Love Lives On
James Di Pasquale, Douglas Brayfield
Победитель
Все номинанты
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Дэбби Аллен, Earl Brown
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration Disneyland's 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" 6.8
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" Moonlighting
Lee Holdridge, Al Jarreau For episode "Moonlighting (Pilot) (#1.1)". For the theme song.
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Дэбби Аллен, Earl Brown
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
Evergreen Evergreen
Charles C. Bennett, Jacques M. Bradette, David Davis, Robert Drumheller, Jan Scott For part I.
Победитель
Evergreen Evergreen
Charles C. Bennett, Jacques M. Bradette, David Davis, Robert Drumheller, Jan Scott For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn
Richard Berger, Albert Heschong, Dave L. Love
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Mario Chiari, Enzo Eusepi, Francesco Frigeri
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Alan Pickford, Vic Symonds For "The Regimental Silver".
A Death in California A Death in California
Hub Braden, Donald J. Remacle
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Mario Chiari, Enzo Eusepi, Francesco Frigeri
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Alan Pickford, Vic Symonds For "The Regimental Silver".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jeffrey Howard, Robert Lacey Jr. For episode "No Exit".
Победитель
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jeffrey Howard, Robert Lacey Jr. For episode "No Exit".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Leslie Parsons, Robert Wingo For episode "Capitol Offense".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Leslie Parsons, Robert Wingo For episode "Capitol Offense".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Frank Lombardo For episode "Broadway Malady".
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "Royal Wedding".
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "Royal Wedding".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Frank Lombardo For episode "Broadway Malady".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 57th Annual Academy Awards The 57th Annual Academy Awards
René Lagler, Jeremy Railton
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 11th Annual People's Choice Awards The 11th Annual People's Choice Awards
William H. Harris, Anthony Sabatino
1st Annual MTV Video Music Awards 1st Annual MTV Video Music Awards
Charles Lisanby
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Bob Keene
The 12th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
Ray Klausen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Displaced Person Displaced Person
Барри Левинсон, Patrick Dromgoole, Patrick Lynch, Allison Maher, Barry Solomon, Rick Traum
Победитель
Displaced Person Displaced Person
Барри Левинсон, Patrick Dromgoole, Patrick Lynch, Allison Maher, Barry Solomon, Rick Traum
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Джордж Лукас, Thomas G. Smith
The Night They Saved Christmas The Night They Saved Christmas
Jack Haley Jr., Robert A. Halmi, Robert Halmi Sr., David R. Kappes, David Niven Jr.
The Night They Saved Christmas The Night They Saved Christmas
Jack Haley Jr., Robert A. Halmi, Robert Halmi Sr., David R. Kappes, David Niven Jr.
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
David W. Duclon, Rick Hawkins, Gary Menteer, Liz Sage
Reading Rainbow Reading Rainbow
Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Tony Buttino
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Джордж Лукас, Thomas G. Smith
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
David W. Duclon, Rick Hawkins, Gary Menteer, Liz Sage
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Philip H. Lathrop
Победитель
Все номинанты
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Чарльз Коррелл
The Bad Seed The Bad Seed
Ted Voigtlander
Evergreen Evergreen
Woody Omens For part II.
A Death in California A Death in California
Joseph F. Biroc
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Robert E. Collins For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Scarecrow and Mrs. King Scarecrow and Mrs. King
Edward R. Brown For episode "D.O.A.: Delirious On Arrival".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
Ted Voigtlander For episode "Child of God".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
Brianne Murphy For episode "A Match Made in Heaven".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Duke Callaghan For episode "No Exit".
Code Name: Foxfire Code Name: Foxfire
John Elsenbach For episode "Robin's Blue Egg".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Tosca Tosca
Michael Bronson, Samuel Paul (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977).)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Михаил Барышников, Rhoda Grauer, Don Mischer For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov
Питер Устинов, Christian P. Stehr, Byron Knight, Thomas Doggett, Hans Vetter
The Making of 'West Side Story' Leonard Bernstein Conducts West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein, Humphrey Burton, Thomas Skinner, Ian Squires, Harry J. Kraut (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Michael Bronson, Samuel Paul For episode "Aida".
The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov The Well-Tempered Bach with Peter Ustinov
Питер Устинов, Christian P. Stehr, Byron Knight, Thomas Doggett, Hans Vetter
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Barbara Lane For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Nolan Miller, Mina Mittelman
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Esther Dean, Diane Holmes For "Crossing the River".
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Maria De Matteis, Enrico Luzzi
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Esther Dean, Diane Holmes For "Crossing the River".
Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus
Maria De Matteis, Enrico Luzzi
Evergreen Evergreen
Julie Weiss For part I.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Dallas Dallas
Travilla For episode "Swan Song".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jodie Lynn Tillen For episode "No Exit".
Dynasty Dynasty
Nolan Miller For episode "Royal Wedding".
Eye to Eye Eye to Eye
Ret Turner For episode "The Dick and Tracy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Джей Сэндрич For episode "The Younger Woman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "Cheerio".
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" 6.8
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" Moonlighting
Роберт Батлер For episode "Moonlighting (Pilot) (#1.1)".
Alice Alice
Marc Daniels For episode "Tommy's Lost Weekend".
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Bill Persky For episode "Landlady".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Карен Артур For episode "Heat".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Пол Майкл Глэйзер For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Георг Стэнфорд Браун For episode "El Capitan".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Томас Картер For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Ли Х. Кацин For episode "Cool Runnin'".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Лэмонт Джонсон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Джефф Блекнер
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Christopher Morahan, Jim O'Brien For "Crossing the River".
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Christopher Morahan, Jim O'Brien For "Crossing the River".
Consenting Adult Consenting Adult
Гилберт Кэйтс
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Роберт Гринуолд
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Дэвид Грин
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Терри Хьюз (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Don Mischer
Night of 100 Stars II Night of 100 Stars II
Clark Jones
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode "3rd Anniversary Special".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Walter Halsey Davis, Dave Bell, Marilyn Hall, James Thompson, Wayne Threm
Победитель
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Walter Halsey Davis, Dave Bell, Marilyn Hall, James Thompson, Wayne Threm
Победитель
Все номинанты
Heartsounds Heartsounds
Norman Lear, Fern Field, Fay Kanin
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Richard Berg, Richard Irving, Лэмонт Джонсон, Phillip Levitan
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Джон Эвнет, Steve Tisch, Rose Leiman Goldemberg, Carol Schreder
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Mike Rosenfeld, Dan Wigutow
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Джон Эвнет, Steve Tisch, Rose Leiman Goldemberg, Carol Schreder
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Richard Berg, Richard Irving, Лэмонт Джонсон, Phillip Levitan
Heartsounds Heartsounds
Norman Lear, Fern Field, Fay Kanin
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
Mike Rosenfeld, Dan Wigutow
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul LaMastra
Победитель
Все номинанты
A.D. A.D.
John A. Martinelli For part V.
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Richard Fetterman, Michael A. Stevenson
Hollywood Wives Hollywood Wives
Fred A. Chulack, Ray Daniels For part II.
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Richard Fetterman, Michael A. Stevenson
Hollywood Wives Hollywood Wives
Fred A. Chulack, Ray Daniels For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Jim Gross For episode "Who Said It's Fair?", part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Robert A. Daniels For episode "Evan".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Donald Douglas For episode "The Murder of Sherlock Holmes".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Michael B. Hoggan For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Crazy Like a Fox Crazy Like a Fox
J. Terry Williams For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul Timothy Carden, Jeff Clark, Nicholas Eliopoulos, John La Salandra, Donald J. Malouf, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Greg Stacy, Dan Thomas, James Troutman, Mike Virnig, Jeff Koford
Победитель
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Paul Timothy Carden, Jeff Clark, Nicholas Eliopoulos, John La Salandra, Donald J. Malouf, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Greg Stacy, Dan Thomas, James Troutman, Mike Virnig, Jeff Koford
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Bunny's Tale A Bunny's Tale
David R. Elliott, John Kline, Val Kuklowsky, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Curt Sobel, Jill Taggart, Rusty Tinsley
Embassy Embassy
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Mark Friedgen, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Eugene Marks, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Denise Whiting
Space Space
Cliff Latimer, Terry Lynn Allen, David Bartlett, Lon Bender, Jill Demby Guest, John Duffy, Cameron Frankley, Stan Gilbert, Avram D. Gold, Randy Kelley, Elliott Koretz, Bobbe Kurtz, Joseph A. Mayer, Stephen M. Rowe, Wylie Stateman, Mark P. Stoeckinger For part 5.
A Bunny's Tale A Bunny's Tale
David R. Elliott, John Kline, Val Kuklowsky, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Curt Sobel, Jill Taggart, Rusty Tinsley
Children in the Crossfire Children in the Crossfire
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Allan K. Rosen, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
Space Space
Cliff Latimer, Terry Lynn Allen, David Bartlett, Lon Bender, Jill Demby Guest, John Duffy, Cameron Frankley, Stan Gilbert, Avram D. Gold, Randy Kelley, Elliott Koretz, Bobbe Kurtz, Joseph A. Mayer, Stephen M. Rowe, Wylie Stateman, Mark P. Stoeckinger For part 5.
Embassy Embassy
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Mark Friedgen, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Eugene Marks, Greg Schorer, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Denise Whiting
Children in the Crossfire Children in the Crossfire
Dino Dimuro, David R. Elliott, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Allan K. Rosen, Clive Smith, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Series
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Carl Mahakian, Bruce Bell, Jerry Cohen, Victor B. Lackey, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Charles E. Moran, John Oettinger, Bernard F. Pincus, Warren Smith, Bruce Stambler, Michael D. Wilhoit, Paul Wittenberg, Kyle Wright For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Carl Mahakian, Bruce Bell, Jerry Cohen, Victor B. Lackey, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Charles E. Moran, John Oettinger, Bernard F. Pincus, Warren Smith, Bruce Stambler, Michael D. Wilhoit, Paul Wittenberg, Kyle Wright For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Robert Fisher, Doug Gray, James Wolvington, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Accident Research".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jerry Cohen, Scott Hecker, John A. Larsen, Harry B. Miller III, Robert R. Rutledge, Norto Sepulveda, Gary Vaughan, Jay Wilkinson For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Laurie Higgins Tobias, Anthony Magro, Billy Mauch, Anthony Milch, Linda Moss, Steve Shearsby For episode "Funeral at Fifty Mile".
Airwolf Airwolf
Barney Cabral, Gene Corso, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Gary Mundheim, Bob Newlan, Michael D. Wilhoit, Asher Yates For episode "Firestorm".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Robert Fisher, Doug Gray, James Wolvington, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Accident Research".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jerry Cohen, Scott Hecker, John A. Larsen, Harry B. Miller III, Robert R. Rutledge, Norto Sepulveda, Gary Vaughan, Jay Wilkinson For episode "Smuggler's Blues".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Laurie Higgins Tobias, Anthony Magro, Billy Mauch, Anthony Milch, Linda Moss, Steve Shearsby For episode "Funeral at Fifty Mile".
Airwolf Airwolf
Barney Cabral, Gene Corso, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Gary Mundheim, Bob Newlan, Michael D. Wilhoit, Asher Yates For episode "Firestorm".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Special
Space Space
David J. Hudson, Clark King, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter For part V.
Победитель
Space Space
David J. Hudson, Clark King, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter For part V.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Alan Bernard, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, B. Tennyson Sebastian III
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Keith A. Wester, Gordon L. Day, Howard Wilmarth, Rick Alexander
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Tony Dawe, Gordon L. Day, Howard Wilmarth, Rick Alexander For part I.
The Jesse Owens Story The Jesse Owens Story
Alan Bernard, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, B. Tennyson Sebastian III
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Robin Gregory, David J. Hudson, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Heat".
Победитель
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Heat".
Победитель
Все номинанты
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, Dean Vernon For episode "Sweet Dreams".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, Dean Vernon For episode "Sweet Dreams".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Sunny Meyer, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Sunny Meyer, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, James Pilcher, Ken S. Polk For episode "Queen For a Day".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, James Pilcher, Ken S. Polk For episode "Queen For a Day".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Graphic and Title Design
Partners in Crime Partners in Crime
John Tribe
Победитель
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Charles Levi, Alex Weil
Победитель
Friday Night Friday Night Videos
Dick Ebersol, Аннабел Дженкел, Rocky Morton
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Directing
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Don Mischer, Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Победитель
Pagliacci Pagliacci
Франко Дзеффирелли (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_)
Победитель
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Don Mischer, Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tosca Tosca
Kirk Browning (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977).)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Performing
Great Performances Great Performances
Лучано Паваротти For episode "Duke of Mantua, Rigoletto".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming - Writing
Все номинанты
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Peter Elbling, Twyla Tharp For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Performing
Все номинанты
The Secret World of the Very Young The Secret World of the Very Young
Рут Гордон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Writing
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
Brian Winston For episode "Out of the Ashes".
Победитель
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
John G. Fox, Howard Enders, Marc Siegel, Michael Joseloff For episode "The Crucible of Europe".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Living Planet The Living Planet
Дэвид Аттенборо
Heritage: Civilization and the Jews Heritage: Civilization and the Jews
John G. Fox, Eugene Marner For episode "Roads from the Ghetto".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Джордж Хирн (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Анджела Лэнсбери (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Грегори Хайнс
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Patti LaBelle
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Билли Кристал
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
The Living Planet The Living Planet
Adrian Warren, Ned Kelly, Richard Brock, Andrew Neal
Победитель
The Living Planet The Living Planet
Adrian Warren, Ned Kelly, Richard Brock, Andrew Neal
Победитель
Все номинанты
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Heart of the Dragon Heart of the Dragon
Patrick W. Lui, Peter Montagnon, Herb Bloom, Alasdair Clayre, Nigel Houghton
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Gary Grossman, Jack Reilly
Heart of the Dragon Heart of the Dragon
Patrick W. Lui, Peter Montagnon, Herb Bloom, Alasdair Clayre, Nigel Houghton
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Gary Grossman, Jack Reilly
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
Все номинанты
Missing... Have You Seen This Person? Missing...Have You Seen This Person?
Dave Bell, Джон Косгров, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye
A Day in the Country: Impressionism and the French Landscape A Day in the Country: Impressionism and the French Landscape
Ann Zane Shanks, Bob Shanks
Amazon Amazon
Жак Ив Кусто, Jean-Michel Cousteau For epsiode "Snowstorm in the Jungle"
Judy Garland: The Concert Years Judy Garland: The Concert Years
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Jac Venza (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Missing... Have You Seen This Person? Missing...Have You Seen This Person?
Dave Bell, Джон Косгров, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye
Judy Garland: The Concert Years Judy Garland: The Concert Years
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Jac Venza (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Ричард Кренна
The Rape of Richard Beck For playing "Richard Beck".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ричард Кайли
Do You Remember Love For playing "George Hollis".
Джеймс Гарнер
Джеймс Гарнер
Heartsounds For playing "Harold Lear".
Джордж К. Скотт
Джордж К. Скотт
A Christmas Carol For playing "Ebenezer Scrooge".
Ричард Чемберлен
Ричард Чемберлен
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story For playing "Raoul Wallenberg".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Джоэнн Вудворд
Джоэнн Вудворд
Do You Remember Love For playing "Barbara Wyatt-Hollis".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мэри Тайлер Мур
Heartsounds For playing "Martha Weinman Lear".
Фарра Фосетт
The Burning Bed For playing "Francine Hughes".
Пегги Эшкрофт
Пегги Эшкрофт
The Jewel in the Crown For playing "Barbie Batchelor".
Джейн Александр
Malice in Wonderland For playing "Hedda Hopper".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Limited Series or a Special
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Bill Klages, Arnie Smith For episode "Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Ken Dettling, Danny Franks
Olympic Gala Olympic Gala
John Freschi
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Bill Klages
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Series
Mr. Belvedere Mr. Belvedere
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Strangers in the Night".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson For episode #230.
Night Court Night Court
Mark Buxbaum For episode "Bull Gets a Kid".
Night Court Night Court
John Appelroth For episode "Billie's Valentine".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Limited Series
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Denis Forman, Christopher Morahan
Победитель
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Denis Forman, Christopher Morahan
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Nick Gillott, Gabriel Katzka, Frank Konigsberg, Джерри Лондон
Space Space
Richard Berg, Robert Birnbaum, Jack Clements, Martin Manulis, Allan Marcil
A Woman of Substance A Woman of Substance
Дайэн Бэйкер, Tom Donald, Ian Warren
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Robert W. Christiansen, Rick Rosenberg
Space Space
Richard Berg, Robert Birnbaum, Jack Clements, Martin Manulis, Allan Marcil
Ellis Island Ellis Island
Nick Gillott, Gabriel Katzka, Frank Konigsberg, Джерри Лондон
Robert Kennedy and His Times Robert Kennedy and His Times
Robert W. Christiansen, Rick Rosenberg
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Limited Series or a Special
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Ed Greene, Bob Liftin, Carroll Pratt, Russell Terrana
Победитель
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Ed Greene, Bob Liftin, Carroll Pratt, Russell Terrana
Победитель
Все номинанты
Salute to Lady Liberty Salute to Lady Liberty
William H. Angarola, Ed Barton, Thomas J. Huth
Gidget's Summer Reunion Gidget's Summer Reunion
Glenn E. Anderson, Robert L. Harman, Jeremy Hoenack
Words by Heart Words by Heart
Mark Bovos, Thomas J. Huth, Michael J. Mitchell
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Doug Nelson, Jerry Clemans, Eric Levinson (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Salute to Lady Liberty Salute to Lady Liberty
William H. Angarola, Ed Barton, Thomas J. Huth
Words by Heart Words by Heart
Mark Bovos, Thomas J. Huth, Michael J. Mitchell
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Doug Nelson, Jerry Clemans, Eric Levinson (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Series
Cheers Cheers
Michael Ballin, Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Executive's Executioner".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Thomas J. Huth, Tim Philben, Harlan Riggs For episode "Accident Research".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
David E. Fluhr, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Presentation".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Thomas J. Huth, Tim Philben, Harlan Riggs For episode "Accident Research".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
David E. Fluhr, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Presentation".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "Good-Bye Mr. Fish".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special
Camille Camille
Allyn Ferguson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Murder with Mirrors Murder with Mirrors
Richard Rodney Bennett
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Дэвид Шайр
Seduced Seduced
Patrick Williams
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
John Addison For episode "The Murder of Sherlock Holmes".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Nan Schwartz For episode "Organized Crime".
Highway to Heaven Highway to Heaven
Дэвид Роуз For episode "Thoroughbreds".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Jan Hammer For episode "Evan".
Dynasty Dynasty
Angela Morley For episode "Triangles".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
J.A.C. Redford For episode "Fade To White".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Jon Berg, Christopher Evans, Harley Jessup, Dennis Muren, Michael Pangrazio, Фил Типпетт, John Ellis
Победитель
The Ewok Adventure Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Jon Berg, Christopher Evans, Harley Jessup, Dennis Muren, Michael Pangrazio, Фил Типпетт, John Ellis
Победитель
The Hugga Bunch The Hugga Bunch
Tim Donahue, Michael Z. Hanan, William Mesa, Eugene P. Rizzardi
Победитель
A.D. A.D.
Syd Dutton, Dennis Glouner, Lynn Ledgerwood, Bill Taylor, Albert Whitlock, Mark Whitlock
Победитель
The Brain The Brain
John Allison
Победитель
A.D. A.D.
Syd Dutton, Dennis Glouner, Lynn Ledgerwood, Bill Taylor, Albert Whitlock, Mark Whitlock
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Карл Молден
Fatal Vision For playing "Freddy Kassab".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рип Торн
The Atlanta Child Murders For playing "Lewis Slaton".
Ричард Мазур
The Burning Bed For playing "Aryon Greydanus".
Ричард Бёртон
Ричард Бёртон
Ellis Island For playing "Phipps Ogden".
Джон Гилгуд
Джон Гилгуд
Romance on the Orient Express For playing "Theodore Woodward".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Ким Стэнли
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof For playing "Big Mama". Kim Stanley was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Ted Danson accepted the award on her behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Penny Fuller
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof For playing "Mae".
Дебора Керр
Дебора Керр
A Woman of Substance For playing "Emma Harte".
Энн Джиллиан
Ellis Island For playing "Nellie Byfield".
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Words by Heart For playing "Claudie Sills".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Electronic Camera/Video Control for a Limited Series or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, David Levisohn, Dana Ross Martin, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Louis Fusari
Победитель
The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares The Magic of David Copperfield VII: Familiares
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, David Levisohn, Dana Ross Martin, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Louis Fusari
Победитель
Все номинанты
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Greg Cook, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For "Solid Gold Salutes the Songs of Summer".
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Juan Barrera, Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Luis Rojas, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Greg Cook, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For "Solid Gold Salutes the Songs of Summer".
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Jay Millard, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Jim Scurti, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Kevin Hayes
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Juan Barrera, Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Luis Rojas, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Bob Keys, Jay Millard, Wayne Orr, Bill Philbin, Jim Scurti, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Kevin Hayes
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Electronic Camerawork/Video Control for a Series
Benson Benson
Randy Baer, Stephen A. Jones, Bill McCloud, Donna Quante, Herm Falk, Victor Bagdadi For episode "Home for Christmas".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
Les Atkinson, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Henry Falls in Love", parts I and II.
Sara Sara
Les Atkinson, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, Kurt Tonnessen, Robert Vinson, Jerry Weiss For episode "Rock 'N Roll Father".
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Charles Barrett, Michael Bennett, D.J. Diomedes, Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Jim Marshall, Donna Quante, James Mott, Gerry Bucci, Brian Phraner, Jack Durkin For episode "Presentation".
Punky Brewster Punky Brewster
Les Atkinson, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Henry Falls in Love", parts I and II.
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Charles Barrett, Michael Bennett, D.J. Diomedes, Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Jim Marshall, Donna Quante, James Mott, Gerry Bucci, Brian Phraner, Jack Durkin For episode "Presentation".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Suzanne Coston, Suzanne De Passe, Don Mischer, Michael Weisbarth
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances Great Performances
Лена Хорн, Bill Siegler, Robert Manby, Diane M. Gioia, Sherman Sneed For episode "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music".
Great Performances Great Performances
Лена Хорн, Bill Siegler, Robert Manby, Diane M. Gioia, Sherman Sneed For episode "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gene Kelly A Tribute to Gene Kelly
George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Джек Роллинс, Barry Sand
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Videotape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Jimmy B. Frazier (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records
Jefferey Bass, Roger Ames Berger, Bruce Gowers, Michael Sachs, Marco Zappia
The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records
Jefferey Bass, Roger Ames Berger, Bruce Gowers, Michael Sachs, Marco Zappia
Olympic Gala Olympic Gala
Michael Weitzman
Perry Como's Christmas in England Perry Como's Christmas in England
Kris Trexler
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Frank Mazzaro, Mark West
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Videotape Editing for a Series
Fame Fame
Jim McElroy For episode "Reflections".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Night Court Night Court
Jerry Davis For episode "The Blizzard".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Michael Leeson, Ed. Weinberger For Pilot (1984)
Победитель
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Michael Leeson, Ed. Weinberger For Pilot (1984)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Rebound: Part 2 (1984)
Cheers Cheers
Питер Кэйси, David Lee For I Call Your Name (1984)
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Earl Pomerantz For Goodbye, Mr. Fish (1984)
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Rebound: Part 2 (1984)
Cheers Cheers
David Lloyd For Sam Turns the Other Cheek (1984)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Patricia Green For episode "Who Said It's Fair", part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Steve Bello, Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "Murder, She Rote".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Jacob Epstein, Michael I. Wagner For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Steve Bello, Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "Murder, She Rote".
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Anthony Yerkovich For episode "Brother's Keeper (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "Sweet Dreams".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Deborah Arakelian For episode "Child Witness".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Jacob Epstein, Michael I. Wagner For episode "The Rise and Fall of Paul the Wall".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
Vickie Patik
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Burning Bed The Burning Bed
Rose Leiman Goldemberg
Fatal Vision Fatal Vision
John Gay
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Ken Taylor For episode "Crossing the River".
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Gerald Green
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Eddie Gorodetsky, Fred Graver, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Christmas with the Lettermans".
Победитель
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Eddie Gorodetsky, Fred Graver, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Christmas with the Lettermans".
Победитель
Все номинанты
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gene Kelly A Tribute to Gene Kelly
Jeffrey Lane, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Late Night in Los Angeles".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "The Late Night Morning Show".
Motown Returns to the Apollo Motown Returns to the Apollo
Peter Elbling, Buz Kohan, Samm-Art Williams
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "Late Night in Los Angeles".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson, Sandy Frank For episode "The Late Night Morning Show".
Governor's Award
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)