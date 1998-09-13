Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1998

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1998 году

Место проведения Шрайн-Аудиториум, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 13 сентября 1998
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Питер Кэйси, Mary Fukuto, Роб Гринберг, Joe Keenan, Lori Kirkland Baker, Джей Коген, David Lee, Кристофер Ллойд, David Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Джеффри Ричманн
Все номинанты
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Дэвид Э. Келли, Джеффри Крамер, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Стив Робин, Pamela J. Wisne
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Энди Экерман, Алек Берг, Дженнифер Криттенден, Spike Feresten, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Steve Koren, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Дэвид Мэндел, Andy Robin, Джефф Шаффер, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Richard Day, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Алекс Грегори, Brad Grey, Питер Хайк, Adam Resnick, Гарри Шендлинг, Крейг Зиск
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Майкл Глуберман, David Israel, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, Jim O'Doherty, Эндрю Оренштейн, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Дэвид Э. Келли, Джеффри Крамер, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Стив Робин, Pamela J. Wisne
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Практика
Практика The Practice
Дэвид Э. Келли, Robert Breech, Джеффри Крамер, Christina Musrey, Jonathan Pontell, Эд Редлих, Gary M. Strangis, Alice West, Pamela J. Wisne
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Роб Бауман, Joseph Patrick Finn, Винс Гиллиган, Р. В. Гудвин, Ken Horton, Ким Мэннерс, Lori Jo Nemhauser, Paul Rabwin, John Shiban, Фрэнк Спотниц
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Рене Бальцер, David Black, William N. Fordes, Артур В. Форни, Billy Fox, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Кэти МакКормик, I.C. Rapoport, Эдвин Шерин, David Shore, Richard Sweren, Дик Вульф
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Kevin Arkadie, Пэрис Барклай, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Дэвид Милч, Mark Tinker
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Walon Green, Дэвид Миллс, Джек Орман, Tom Park, Wendy Spence, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Фрейзер For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майкл Джей Фокс
Майкл Джей Фокс
Spin City For playing: "Mike Flaherty".
Джон Литгоу
Джон Литгоу
Третья планета от Солнца For playing: "Dick Solomon".
Гарри Шендлинг
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Larry Sanders".
Пол Райзер
Пол Райзер
Mad About You For playing: "Paul Buchman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Андре Брауэр
Андре Брауэр
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing: "Frank Pembleton".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Энтони Эдвардс
Энтони Эдвардс
Скорая помощь For playing: "Mark Greene".
Дэвид Духовны
Дэвид Духовны
Секретные материалы For playing: "Fox Mulder".
Деннис Франц
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Andy Sipowicz".
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Bobby Simone".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Хелен Хант
Хелен Хант
Mad About You For playing: "Jamie Buchman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Калиста Флокхарт
Калиста Флокхарт
Ally McBeal For playing: "Ally McBeal".
Эллен ДеДженерес
Эллен ДеДженерес
Ellen For playing: "Ellen Morgan".
Керсти Элли
Керсти Элли
Veronica's Closet For playing: "Veronica Chase".
Дженна Эльфман
Дженна Эльфман
Dharma & Greg For playing: "Dharma Montgomery".
Патриша Ричардсон
Home Improvement For playing: "Jill Taylor".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Кристин Лати
Chicago Hope For playing: "Kathryn Austin".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джулианна Маргулис
Джулианна Маргулис
Скорая помощь For playing: "Carol Hathaway".
Джиллиан Андерсон
Джиллиан Андерсон
Секретные материалы For playing: "Dana Scully".
Рома Дауни
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Monica".
Джейн Сеймур
Джейн Сеймур
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач For playing: "Michaela Quinn".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Дэвид Хайд Пирс
Фрейзер For playing: "Niles Crane".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фил Хартмен
NewsRadio For playing: "Bill McNeal". Nominated posthumously.
Джейсон Александр
Джейсон Александр
Сайнфелд For playing: "George Costanza".
Рип Торн
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Artie".
Джеффри Тэмбор
Джеффри Тэмбор
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Hank Kingsley".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Gordon Clapp
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Greg Medavoy".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эрик Ла Салль
Эрик Ла Салль
Скорая помощь For playing: "Peter Benton".
Гектор Элизондо
Гектор Элизондо
Chicago Hope For playing: "Phillip Watters".
Стивен Хилл
Стивен Хилл
Закон и порядок For playing: "Adam Schiff".
Ноа Уайли
Ноа Уайли
Скорая помощь For playing: "John Carter".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Лиза Кудроу
Лиза Кудроу
Друзья For playing: "Phoebe Buffay".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кристен Джонстон
Кристен Джонстон
Третья планета от Солнца For playing: "Sally Solomon".
Джейн Ливз
Фрейзер For playing: "Daphne Moon".
Кристин Барански
Кристин Барански
Cybill For playing: "Maryann Thorpe".
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Сайнфелд For playing: "Elaine Benes".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Камрин Менхейм
Камрин Менхейм
Практика For playing: "Ellenor Frutt".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Глория Рубен
Глория Рубен
Скорая помощь For playing: "Jeanie Boulet".
Ким Делани
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Diane Russell".
Делла Риз
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Tess".
Laura Innes
Скорая помощь For playing: "Kerry Weaver".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в мини-сериале или телефильме
Мэр Уиннингхэм
Мэр Уиннингхэм
George Wallace For playing: "Lurleen Wallace".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джудит Айви
What the Deaf Man Heard For playing: "Lucille".
Хелена Бонем Картер
Хелена Бонем Картер
Великий Мерлин For playing: "Morgan le Fay".
Джули Харрис
Ellen Foster For playing: "Leonora Nelson".
Анджелина Джоли
Анджелина Джоли
George Wallace For playing: "Cornelia Wallace".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Джон Ларрокетт
Джон Ларрокетт
Практика For playing "Joey Heric".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Charles Nelson Reilly
Тысячелетие For playing "Jose Chung". For episode "Jose Chung's Doomsday Defense".
Винсент Д’Онофрио
Винсент Д’Онофрио
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "John Lange". For episode "The Subway".
Чарльз Дернинг
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Thomas Finnegan". For episode "Finnegan's Wake".
Брюс Дэвисон
Брюс Дэвисон
Touched by an Angel For playing "Jake". For episode "Elijah".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Клорис Личмен
Клорис Личмен
Promised Land For playing "Aunt Mooster". For episode "Mooster's Revenge".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Dr. Roxanne Turner". For episode "Mercy".
Лили Тейлор
Лили Тейлор
Секретные материалы For playing "Marty Glenn". For episode "Mind's Eye".
Свузи Кёрц
Свузи Кёрц
Скорая помощь For playing "Tina-Marie Chambliss". For episode "Suffer The Little Children".
Вероника Картрайт
Вероника Картрайт
Секретные материалы For playing "Cassandra Spender". For episodes "Patient X" and "The Red & The Black".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Мэл Брукс
Мэл Брукс
Mad About You For playing "Uncle Phil". For episode "Uncle Phil And The Coupons".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Хэнк Азария
Хэнк Азария
Mad About You For playing "Nat".
Ллойд Бриджес
Сайнфелд For playing "Izzy Mandelbaum". For episode "The Blood".
Натан Лэйн
Натан Лэйн
Mad About You For playing "Professor Twilley". For episode "Good Old Reliable Nathan".
Джон Клиз
Джон Клиз
Третья планета от Солнца For playing "Dr. Neesam".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Эмма Томпсон
Эмма Томпсон
Ellen For playing "Herself". For episode "Emma".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кэрол Барнетт
Mad About You For playing "Theresa Stemple".
Бетт Мидлер
Бетт Мидлер
Murphy Brown For playing "Caprice Feldman". For episode "Never Can Say Goodbye".
Пэтти ЛюПон
Пэтти ЛюПон
Фрейзер For playing "Zora". For episode "Beware Of Greeks".
Jan Hooks
Третья планета от Солнца For playing "Vicki Dubcek".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшее озвучивание
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Хэнк Азария For playing "Apu". This award was previously announced.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура драматического сериала
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Пэрис Барклай For episode "Lost Israel", part II. Tied with Mark Tinker for Brooklyn South (1997).
Победитель
Brooklyn South Brooklyn South
Mark Tinker For the pilot episode. Tied with Paris Barclay for NYPD Blue (1993).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Билл Д’Элиа For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Томас Шламме For episode "Ambush".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура комедийного сериала
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Тодд Холлэнд For episode "Flip".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Терри Хьюз For episode "Dick And The Other Guy".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Аллан Аркуш For episode "Cro-Magnon".
Dharma & Greg Dharma & Greg
Берроуз, Джеймс For the pilot episode.
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Джеймс Фроули For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Ричард Аппель, Lolee Aries, Доник Кэри, David X. Cohen, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, Джош Вайнштейн, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Bonita Pietila, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Brian Scully, Mike Scully, Сэм Саймон, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf For episode "Trash Of The Titans".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Царь горы
Царь горы King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Уэс Арчер, Lolee Aries, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Брент Форрестер, Cheryl Holliday, Майк Джадж, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, Jeff Myers, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Texas City Twister".
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Davis Doi, Michael Ryan, Генндий Тартаковский, Jason Butler Rote For episode "Dyno-might & Lab-retto".
Cow and Chicken Cow and Chicken
Vincent Davis, Davis Doi, Дэвид Фейсс, Steve Marmel, Richard Pursel, Michael Ryan For episode "Free Inside, Journey to the Center of Cow".
Южный Парк 7.9
Южный Парк South Park
Мэтт Стоун, Трей Паркер, Frank C. Agnone II, Pam Brady, Anne Garefino, Брайан Граден, Deborah Liebling, Стоф, Эрик For episode "Big Gay Al's Big Gay Boat Ride".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Movie
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Michael Boone, Karen Brookes, Roger Hall, John King For "Part I".
Победитель
Все номинанты
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Lise Ethier, Anne Grenier, Normand Sarrazin For part II.
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Kitty Doris-Bates, Michele Poulik, Seth Reed, Richard Toyon, Amy Wells For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Leslie Binns, Jill Eden, Peter Kendall, Andrew Walpole
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
Michael Baugh, Уильям Вэйл
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Greg Loewen, Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dharma & Greg Dharma & Greg
Anne H. Ahrens, John Shaffner For episode "Invasion Of The Buddy Snatcher".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Randall McIlvain, Laura Richarz, Herman F. Zimmerman For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Nothing Sacred Nothing Sacred
Michael Baugh, Cate Bangs, Уильям Вэйл For episode "Hodie Christus Natus Est".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Diane O'Connell, Peter Politanoff For episode "Boy To The World".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Cinderella Cinderella
Julie Kaye Fanton, Edward L. Rubin, Randy Ser
Победитель
Все номинанты
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Maggie Goldman, Steve Kimmel, Ben Oshman
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Chez Cherry, Chip Dox, Evette Knight For episode "Smoking".
The 40th Annual Grammy Awards The 40th Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Brian J. Stonestreet
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Steve Olson, Keaton S. Walker, Dorothy Christopher
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Movie
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Meg Liberman, Craig Fincannon, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Mark Fincannon, Marc Hirschfeld, Sharon Klein, Deborah Brown
Победитель
Все номинанты
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Noel Davis, Lynn Kressel
George Wallace George Wallace
Iris Grossman
Джиа 7.6
Джиа Gia
Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Robi Reed
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Series
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Jeanie Bacharach, Sharon Jetton
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Lynn Kressel, Suzanne Ryan
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Scott Genkinger, Junie Lowry-Johnson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Брайан Хенсон, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Пол Флаэрти, Bernie Keating, Jim Lewis, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone, Chris Plourde Tied with Nick News with Linda Ellerbee (1991), episode "What Are You Staring At?".
Победитель
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition: "What Are You Staring At?". Tied with Muppets Tonight (1996).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Absent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science Guy Absent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science Guy
James McKenna, Erren Gottlieb, Jamie Hammond, Michele Bornheim
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Брайан Хенсон, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Уилл Райан, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray, Bob Stein
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
Fame L.A. Fame L.A.
Пегги Холмс, Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cinderella Cinderella
Роб Маршалл
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Daniel Ezralow
Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon
Anita Mann For the 1997 edition of the MDA Labor Day Telethon.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Programming
America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye
Nick Caloyianis, Richard Chisolm, Gerald Cotts, Jon Else, Paul Goldsmith, Buddy Squires Tied with Wolves at Our Door (1997).
Победитель
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Jim Dutcher Tied with America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye (1998).
Победитель
Все номинанты
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Курас, Эллен
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Movie
What the Deaf Man Heard What the Deaf Man Heard
Eric van Haren Noman
Победитель
Все номинанты
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Gale Tattersall For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Ronald Víctor García
George Wallace George Wallace
Алан Казо For part I.
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
William Wages
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Sergei Kozlov For "Part I".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Константин Макрис For episode "Stalker".
Победитель
Все номинанты
JAG JAG
Hugo Cortina For episode "The Good Of The Service".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
James R. Bagdonas For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Earth: Final Conflict Earth: Final Conflict
Michael McMurray For episode "Float Like A Butterfly".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Joel Ransom For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Music-Dance Program
Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach
Патриция Розема, Niv Fichman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Standing Stone Standing Stone
Пол Маккартни, Lawrence Foster, Frances Peters, Kris Slava, Christopher Swann
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Variety and Virtuosity: American Ballet Theatre Now".
Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks! Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks!
Tony Charmoli, David Oakland, Mark A. Rosenberger
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Commercial
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Movie
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Ann Hollowood For "Part I".
Победитель
Все номинанты
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Denis Sperdouklis For part II.
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка 6.7
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Marit Allen, Charles Knode
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
Джиа 7.6
Джиа Gia
Robert Turturice
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
The Magnificent Seven The Magnificent Seven
Dan Moore For episode "Working Girls".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Melina Root For episode "36! 24! 36! Dick!".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Audrey M. Bansmer For episode "Halloween".
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "From The Pen Of Gertrude Reece".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Robert Blackman For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm For episode "Sports".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks! Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks!
Bob Mackie
Cinderella Cinderella
Ellen Mirojnick
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Войны Пентагона 7.2
Войны Пентагона The Pentagon Wars
Amy Stofsky This award was previously announced.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
NewsRadio NewsRadio
Luellyn Harper, Carol Lupo For episode "Sinking Ship".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral, Michelle Roth For episode "Cro-Magnon".
The Nanny The Nanny
Shawn Holly Cookson, Terry Gordon For episode "Not Without My Nanny".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
George Wallace George Wallace
Джон Франкенхаймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Джон Херцфелд
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Том Хэнкс For part I: "Can We Do This?".
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Стив Бэррон
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
Уильям Фридкин
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Дон Скардино For episode "Smoking".
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Люк Крессуелл, Стив МакНиколас
Cinderella Cinderella
Роберт Исков
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Марти Коллнер
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Bruce Gowers
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Lynda Gurasich, Vicky Phillips
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Osiris Chronicles The Warlord: Battle for the Galaxy
Norma Lee, Josée Normand
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Bob Harper, Sally J. Harper
Cinderella Cinderella
Carla Farmer, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kimberly Kimble, Ellin La Var, Lucia Mace, Julia L. Walker
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Leonard Drake, Pauletta O. Lewis, Alan Scott
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern For episode "Smoking".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
Баффи — истребительница вампиров 8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампиров Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
Баффи — истребительница вампиров 8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампиров Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Спаун 8.0
Спаун Spawn
Эрик Радомски This award was previously announced.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Гэри Синиз
Гэри Синиз
George Wallace For playing: "George Wallace".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Винг Реймз
Винг Реймз
Don King: Only in America For playing: "Don King".
Сэм Нил
Сэм Нил
Великий Мерлин For playing: "Merlin".
Патрик Стюарт
Патрик Стюарт
Moby Dick For playing: "Captain Ahab".
Джек Леммон
Джек Леммон
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #8".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Эллен Баркин
Эллен Баркин
Before Women Had Wings For playing: "Glory Marie".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Анджелина Джоли
Анджелина Джоли
Джиа For playing: "Gia Carangi".
Джейми Ли Кертис
Джейми Ли Кертис
Nicholas' Gift For playing: "Maggie Green".
Олимпия Дукакис
Олимпия Дукакис
More Tales of the City For playing: "Anna Madrigal".
Сигурни Уивер
Сигурни Уивер
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка For playing: "Claudia Hoffman".
Джуди Дэвис
Джуди Дэвис
The Echo of Thunder For playing: "Gladwyn".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Smokler For episode "Flip".
The Nanny The Nanny
James Jansen For episode "The Wedding"
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Mo' Credit, Mo' Problems".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Matt Ford, Andy O'Reilly
Победитель
Все номинанты
Yanni: Tribute Yanni: Tribute
Matt Firestone, Lee Rose, Paul Lennon, David 'Gurn' Kaniski, Dietrich Juengling, Warwick Price
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Richard Thorpe For episode "Ambush".
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Mike Baldassari, David Butzler, David M. Hill, Patrick Woodroffe
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Phil Callan, Jeff Engel, Tim Sheldon For episode with guests: 'Ron Silver', Matthew Modine, Faye Anderson, Harlan Ellison.
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
David Blocker, Томас Картер
Победитель
Все номинанты
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
Terence A. Donnelly
What the Deaf Man Heard What the Deaf Man Heard
Tom Luse, Brent Shields, Richard Welsh
A Bright Shining Lie A Bright Shining Lie
Lois Bonfiglio, Greg Ricketson
Джиа 7.6
Джиа Gia
James D. Brubaker, David R. Ginsburg, Ilene Kahn Power, Marvin Worth
A Bright Shining Lie A Bright Shining Lie
Lois Bonfiglio, Greg Ricketson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Design
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Ed Sullivan
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Hunger The Hunger
Nick Livesey
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Mark Woods, Nancy Giandomenico, Nancy Laurence, Kelly Moseley
Popular Science Popular Science
Mark Dwyer, Greg Pecknold
Union Square Union Square
Bruce Bryant, Mark Dennison, Carol Johnsen
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Mark Woods, Nancy Giandomenico, Nancy Laurence, Kelly Moseley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Fame L.A. Fame L.A.
Robbie Buchanan, Maribeth Derry, Richard Barton Lewis, Tom Snow
Победитель
Все номинанты
Nothing Sacred Nothing Sacred
Mark Isham
Earth: Final Conflict Earth: Final Conflict
Micky Erbe, Maribeth Solomon
Four Corners Four Corners
Christopher Klatman
Sessions at West 54th Sessions at West 54th
Mitchell Froom
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Mark Coulier, Aileen Seaton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Oliver Twist Oliver Twist
Ken Jennings, Matthew W. Mungle
George Wallace George Wallace
Cheryl Ann Nick, Patricia Androff, John E. Jackson, Jamie Kelman, Matthew W. Mungle, Keith Sayer, Janeen Schreyer
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка 6.7
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Ann Brodie, Linda DeVetta
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Greg Cannom, Gina Lamendola, Ve Neill
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка 6.7
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Ann Brodie, Linda DeVetta
George Wallace George Wallace
Cheryl Ann Nick, Patricia Androff, John E. Jackson, Jamie Kelman, Matthew W. Mungle, Keith Sayer, Janeen Schreyer
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Greg Cannom, Gina Lamendola, Ve Neill
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Баффи — истребительница вампиров 8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампиров Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Robin Beauchesne, Michael F. Blake, Alan Friedman, Dayne Johnson, Margie Kaklamanos, John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Gerald Quist, Craig Reardon, Mark Shostrom, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Surprise/Innocence".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Babylon 5: In the Beginning Babylon 5: In the Beginning
Jason Barnett, Manny Case, Gabriel De Cunto, Glen Eisner, Jeffrey S. Farley, Greg Funk, Mark Garbarino, Jerry Gergely, Michael S. Pack, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Suzanne Diaz, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Mary Kay Morse, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, Bernd Rantscheff, Jill Rockow, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Who Mourns For Morn".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Dave Coughtry, Wayne Dang, Rachel Griffin, Robin Lindala, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, Leanne Rae Podavin, Brad Proctor, Geoff Redknap, Tony Wohlgemuth, Vince Yoshida For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Culture".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Том Хэнкс, Рон Ховард, Грэм Йост, Брайан Грейзер, Erik Bork, Michael Bostick, John P. Melfi, Bruce Richmond, Janace Tashjian, Tony To
Победитель
Все номинанты
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола, Fred Fuchs, Robert Halmi Sr., Steven R. McGlothen, Kris Noble, Фрэнк Роддэм
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Tim Bevan, Suzanne Girard, Алан Пол, Kevin Tierney
George Wallace George Wallace
Джон Франкенхаймер, Mitch Engel, Mark Carliner, Julian Krainin, James Sbardellati, Ethel Winant
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Richard Daws, Jason Porthouse
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito, Joseph Wiedenmayer, Mark Muheim, Barbara Ballow, Randy Magalski
Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years
Alan Carter, Randy Magalski
Garth Brooks: Ireland and Back Garth Brooks: Ireland and Back
Michael Salomon
AMC Salute to Film Noir AMC Salute to Film Noir
Floyd Ingram
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Girish Bhargava For episode "Variety and Virtuosity: American Ballet Theatre Now".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "Room Service".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Skip Collector For episode "The Finale".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Janet Ashikaga For episode "Roz And The Schnoz".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Paul Anderson, Sean K. Lambert, Leslie Tolan For episode "Flip".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Opus One".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Movie (Dramatic Underscore)
Glory & Honor Glory & Honor
Bruce Broughton
Победитель
Все номинанты
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Michael Kamen For part IV: "1968".
Forbidden Territory: Stanley's Search for Livingstone Forbidden Territory: Stanley's Search for Livingstone
Mark Adler
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Trevor Jones For "Part I".
House of Frankenstein House of Frankenstein
Don Davis For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Баффи — истребительница вампиров 8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампиров Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Christophe Beck For episode: "Becoming: Part 1".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Treehouse Of Horror VIII".
Roar Roar
Jon Ehrlich For the pilot episode.
Звездные врата: ЗВ-1 6.5
Звездные врата: ЗВ-1 Stargate SG-1
Joel Goldsmith For episode "The Nox".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Mark Snow For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Direction
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
Победитель
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "All Singing All Dancing".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jay Chattaway For episode "His Way".
Michael Crawford in Concert Michael Crawford in Concert
Ian Fraser
Cinderella Cinderella
Paul Bogaev
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Ken Keeler For the song "You're Checkin' In (A Musical Tribute To The Betty Ford Center)". For episode "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Closer The Closer
Ed Alton, Рон Берч, Дэвид Кидд For the song "You Don't Know Jack".
Зена — королева воинов 7.9
Зена — королева воинов Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca, Dennis Spiegel For the song "Hearts Are Hurting".
Зена — королева воинов 7.9
Зена — королева воинов Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For the song "The Love Of Your Love".
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
Дэвид Кросс, Bill Odenkirk, Боб Оденкерк, Eban Schletter, Dino Stamatopoulos For the song "How High The Mountain".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Non-Fiction Series
American Experience American Experience
Judy Crichton, Margaret Drain, David Grubin, Allyson Luchak, Mark Samels
Победитель
Все номинанты
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Джеймс Липтон, Vienna Steiner, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio For episode "Bravo".
The Human Sexes The Human Sexes
Clive Bromhall, Sandra Gregory, Desmond Morris, Бонни Коэн, Michael Rosenberg, Clare Hargreaves, John Longley, Beverley Parr
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, CarolAnne Dolan, Susan E. Leventhal, Dierdre O'Hearn, Diane Ferenczi
Discover Magazine Discover Magazine
Suzy Geller-Wolf, Nancy Dubuc, Marc Etkind, David McKillop, Bob Burns, Dan McCabe
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Vietnam POWSs: Stories of survival Vietnam POWs: A Story of Survival
Jacinda A. Davis, Brian Leonard, Bob Reid
Победитель
Все номинанты
American Masters American Masters
Tamar Hacker, Сьюзен Лейси, Susan Steinberg For episode "Don Hewitt: 90 Minutes on 60 Minutes".
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Спайк Ли, Jacqueline Glover, Daphne McWilliams, Sheila Nevins, Сэмюэл Д. Поллард
Dead Blue: Surviving Depression Dead Blue: Surviving Depression
Nancy Abraham, Sheila Nevins, Eames Yates, John Parsons Peditto, Sara M. Chereskin, Blanka Nedela
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Gaynelle Evans, Mose Richards, Jim Dutcher
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Джей Лено
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Garth Brooks
Michael Crawford in Concert Michael Crawford in Concert
Майкл Кроуфорд
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Picture Editing for Non-Fiction Programming
Все номинанты
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Сэмюэл Д. Поллард
Frank Capra's American Dream Frank Capra's American Dream
Arnold Glassman
The Last Days of Kennedy and King The Last Days of Kennedy and King
Michael Bloecher, William Haugse
Trauma: Life in the E.R. Trauma: Life in the E.R.
Amanda Zinoman For episode "Wrong Place Wrong Time".
Vietnam POWSs: Stories of survival Vietnam POWs: A Story of Survival
Mike Harvey, Graham Knight
America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye
Leonard Feinstein
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Джиа 7.6
Джиа Gia
Eric A. Sears
Победитель
Все номинанты
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Colin Green For "Part I".
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Richard Pearson For part IV: "1968".
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Steven Cohen
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Laurie Grotstein For part I: "Can We Do This?".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Heather MacDougall For episode "Kill Switch".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Алек Смайт For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Casey O. Rohrs For episode "Mind's Eye".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Thomas R. Moore For episode "Cro-Magnon".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Kevin Casey For episode "Exodus".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Lynne Willingham For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Rough Riders Rough Riders
Suzanne Angel, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Kim Naves, Jill Schachne, Greg Schorer, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Timothy A. Cleveland, Gloria D'Alessandro, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, J. Paul Huntsman, Michael E. Lawshe, Mark L. Mangino, George Nemzer, Dale W. Perry, Carin Rogers, Joseph T. Sabella, Terry Wilson
Creature Creature
William H. Angarola, Steve Bissinger, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Ellen Heuer, Rick Hinson, Jason Lezama, Anna MacKenzie, Mike Marchain, Aaron Martin, Craig Ng, Cindy Rabideau, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For part I.
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
John Ireland, Tim Lewiston For "Part I"
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Benjamin Beardwood, Christopher Brooks, Joe Earle, Jerry Edemann, Dennis Gray, Barbara Issak, David Melhase, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor, James A. Williams For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Oliver Barth, Jeff Charbonneau, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
James Bailey, Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Dittrick, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Darren Wright For episode "Exodus".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Visitor The Visitor
Michael Broomberg, William H. Angarola, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Rick Hinson, Anna MacKenzie, James Moriana, Cindy Rabideau, Jay B. Richardson, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For the pilot episode.
Тысячелетие 7.7
Тысячелетие Millennium
Maciek Malish, Donna Beltz, Jeff Charbonneau, Mark R. Crookston, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Ken Gladden, Michael Kimball, Gary Marullo, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Jarmil Maupin For episode "Owls".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Michael Salvetta, Ira Leslie For episode "The Red And The Black".
Soldier of Fortune, Inc. Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Myron Nettinga, Michael Baber, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, Dennis Gray, Jason W. Jennings, Bradley C. Katona, Eric A. Norris, Nancy Parker, Matt Sawelson For episode "Last Chance".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing in Non-Fiction Program
Rat Rat
Patrick M. Griffith, Lisa Hannan, Paul N.J. Ottosson
Победитель
Все номинанты
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Eugene Gearty, Glenfield Payne, Maisie Weissman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Kurt Kassulke, Peter Kelsey, Paul Lewis, Nello Torri For episode "Boy To The World".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "A Night To Dismember".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Flip".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Kathy Oldham, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "36! 24! 36! Dick!".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Beware Of Greeks".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Movie
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
David E. Fluhr, Расселл Уильямс II, Adam Jenkins
Победитель
Все номинанты
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Rick Ash, Joe Foglia, Adam Sawelson For part VII: "That's All There Is".
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
Tim Cooney, Pete Elia, Larry Stensvold
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Joe Foglia, Scott Millan, Brad Sherman For part IV: "1968".
С Земли на Луну
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Russell C. Fager, William Freesh, R. Russell Smith For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Harry Andronis, Kurt Kassulke, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "The Red And The Black".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "A Box Of Wendy".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Peter Baird, John Cevetello, Ed Greene, Lowell Harris For episode "Ambush".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Nelson Funk, Jamie Dutcher
Победитель
Все номинанты
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Skip Lievsay, Rolf Pardula, J.T. Takagi
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Patrick Baltzell, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 40th Annual Grammy Awards The 40th Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, John Harris, Dick Maitland, Don Worsham, Mark Hutchins
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
John Harris, Mark Miller, Christopher M. Taylor, Don Worsham
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Susan Pelino, Elliot Scheiner
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
John Harris, Mark Miller, Christopher M. Taylor, Don Worsham
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Ken Hahn, Lawrence Loewinger, Mike Roberts
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Susan Pelino, Elliot Scheiner
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries or a Movie
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Avtar Bains, William Bartlett, Murray Butler, Richard Conway, Matthew Cope, Timothy Greenwood, Stefan Lange, George Roper, Pedro Sabrosa, Tim Webber, Angus Wilson For "Part I".
Победитель
Все номинанты
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
David Altenau, Tony Cutrono, Burt Dalton, Ernest Farino, Matthew Gratzner, John Hoffman, Evan Jacobs, Adam Lovell, Eroc Moralls, James L. Roberts, Ariel Velasco-Shaw For part IV: "1968".
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Kit Amore, Tim Crosbie, Jamie Doolan, Graham Duesberry, Dale Duguid, Rob Heggie, Mike Logan, Brian Pearce, James Rogers, Ry Snow, David Tremont, Lisa Wang, Peter Armstrong
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach
Pedro Pires For episode "The Sound Of The Carceri".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Eric Chauvin, Arthur J. Codron, Paul Hill, Adam 'Mojo' Lebowitz, Mitch Suskin, John Teska, Gregory Rainoff, Koji Kuramura For episode "Year of Hell", part II.
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Steve Bowen, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gary Monak, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples, Fredric Meininger For episode "One Little Ship".
Suddenly Susan Suddenly Susan
Lori Freitag-Hild, Mark Zarate, Jerry Spivack, Kevin Prendiville, Tim Bird For episode "I Love You, I Think".
Звездные врата: ЗВ-1 6.5
Звездные врата: ЗВ-1 Stargate SG-1
Michelle Comens, John Gajdecki, Robert Habros, Ted Rae, David Alexander, Pete Mastalyr For episode "Children of the Gods (#1.1)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Джордж К. Скотт
Джордж К. Скотт
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #3". George C. Scott was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Julianna Margulies accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Хьюм Кронин
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #9".
Мартин Шорт
Мартин Шорт
Великий Мерлин For playing: "Frik".
Дж. Т. Уолш
Hope For playing: "Ray Percy". Nominated posthumously.
Грегори Пек
Грегори Пек
Moby Dick For playing: "Father Mapple".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
David Chameides, Gene Crowe, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Don Lenzer, John O'Brien, Bill Philbin, Chuck Reilly For episode "Ambush".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Bettina Levesque, Jeff Barnes For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Gregory Aull, Barry Frisher For episode with host 'Nathan Lane' and musical guest: Metallica.
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Edward Nelson, Les Nourse, Richard Portanova, Donna Stock, Marty Wagner, Joel Binger, Terry Clark, John J. Aguirre Sr.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser, Lance Gardhouse For episode with guests Arsenio Hall, Siskel & Ebert, Leno Look-A-Likes, Blue Man Group.
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Sandra Harris, Rick Labgold, Edward Nelson, Michael J. Schwartz, Donna Stock, Jimmy A Velarde, Terry Clark, Paul Johnson, Jacqueline Moore, Thomas Luth For episode with guests: Scott Thompson, Doug McIntyre, Robert Goulet, Garcelle Beauvais.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Special
Все номинанты
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Rob Balton, Juan Barrera, Gary Childs, Rocky Danielson, Bob DelRusso, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Dave Hilmer, Mark Hryma, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, Scott Johnson, Jay Kulick, Jeff Muhlstock, Lyn Noland, Wayne Orr, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Maria Pope
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Carey Dietrich, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Stephanie Laing, Ian La Frenais, George McGrath, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Eddie Feldmann, Colleen Grillo, Деннис Миллер, Kevin C. Slattery
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар, Bernie Brillstein, Scott Carter, Nancy Geller, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Kevin Hamburger, Douglas M. Wilson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
The 51st Annual Tony Awards The 51st Annual Tony Awards
Walter C. Miller, Gary Smith, Roy A. Somlyo
Победитель
Все номинанты
Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope
Кристофер Рив, Danette Herman, Don Mischer, Michael B. Seligman
Cinderella Cinderella
Уитни Хьюстон, Debra Martin Chase, David R. Ginsburg, Neil Meron, Mike Moder, Chris Montan, Craig Zadan
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Garth Brooks, Douglas C. Forbes, Tom Forrest, Randall Gladstein, Jon Small, Shelby Werwa
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Гилберт Кэйтс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Гарри Шендлинг, Питер Толан For Flip (1998)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Richard Day, Алекс Грегори, Питер Хайк For Putting the 'Gay' Back in Litigation (1998)
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Дэвид Э. Келли For Theme of Life (1998)
Ellen Ellen
Lawrence Broch For Emma (1997)
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Joe Keenan For The Ski Lodge (1998)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Bill Clark, Дэвид Милч, Николас Вуттон For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 2".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bill Clark, Дэвид Милч, Meredith Stiehm, Тед Манн For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 1".
Практика
Практика The Practice
Дэвид Э. Келли For episode "Betrayal".
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
James Yoshimura For episode "The Subway".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Kario Salem
Победитель
Все номинанты
С Земли на Луну
С Земли на Луну From the Earth to the Moon
Грэм Йост For part 2: "Apollo 1".
Великий Мерлин
Великий Мерлин Merlin
Питер Барнс, Эдвард Хмара, Дэвид Стивенс
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Nicholas Wright
Джиа 7.6
Джиа Gia
Майкл Кристофер, Jay McInerney
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
José Arroyo, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Leah Krinsky, Деннис Миллер, David Weiss, Jim Hanna
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Chris Rock Show The Chris Rock Show
Крис Рок, Луис С.К., Lance Crouther, Jon Hayman, Paul Kozlowski, Эли Лерой, Steve O'Donnell, Chuck Sklar, Джефф Стилсон, Ванда Сайкс, Gregory Greenberg
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Конан О’Брайен, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Энди Рихтер, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Gabe Abelson, Michael Barrie, Carter Bays, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Уилл Форте, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel, Craig Thomas, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
Пол Ф. Томпкинс, Дэвид Кросс, Джей Джонстон, Bill Odenkirk, Боб Оденкерк, Brian Posehn, Dino Stamatopoulos, Michael Stoyanov, Mike Upchurch
Governor's Award
Great Books Great Books
TLC was selected for its ongoing television series, "Great Books", which highlights the relevence of outstanding literature in today's society, and encourages literacy and creative thinking. The series was the idea of John S. Hendricks, founder, chairman and CEO of Discovery Communications, Inc., the parent company of TLC. An advisory panel assembled the The Center for the Book at the Library of Congress assists in selecting titles for the production. The series currently includes 25 titles, each accompanied by teacher's guide book and curriculum kit. TLC's overall mission is to offer people of all ages an enjoyable entertaining way to learn and satisfy their natural curiosity.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации