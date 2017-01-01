Меню
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1984

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1984 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 23 сентября 1984
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles
Победитель
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles
Победитель
Все номинанты
Newhart Newhart
Sheldon Bull, Barry Kemp
Newhart Newhart
Sheldon Bull, Barry Kemp
Family Ties Family Ties
Lloyd Garver, Гари Дэвид Голдберг, Carol Himes, Майкл Джей Уайторн
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Merrill Grant, Mort Lachman, Bill Persky, Bob Randall, George Barimo
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Bernie Brillstein, Carol Gary, Dennis Klein, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses
Family Ties Family Ties
Lloyd Garver, Гари Дэвид Голдберг, Carol Himes, Майкл Джей Уайторн
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Bernie Brillstein, Carol Gary, Dennis Klein, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Стивен Бокко, Scott Brazil, Грегори Хоблит, David J. Latt, Jeff Lewis, Sascha Schneider
Победитель
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Стивен Бокко, Scott Brazil, Грегори Хоблит, David J. Latt, Jeff Lewis, Sascha Schneider
Победитель
Все номинанты
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Benton, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Reuben Leder, Nick Thiel, Rick Weaver
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Ken Ehrlich
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Benton, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Reuben Leder, Nick Thiel, Rick Weaver
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Брюс Пэлтроу, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Ken Ehrlich
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Брюс Пэлтроу, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Джон Риттер
Three's Company For playing "Jack Tripper".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дэбни Коулмен
Buffalo Bill For playing "Bill Bittinger".
Роберт Гийом
Benson For playing "Benson DuBois".
Шерман Хемзли
The Jeffersons For playing "George Jefferson".
Тед Дэнсон
Тед Дэнсон
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Том Селлек
Том Селлек
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Thomas Magnum".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эд Флэндерс
St. Elsewhere For playing "Donald Westphall".
Уильям Дэниелс
St. Elsewhere For playing "Mark Craig".
Джон Форсайт
Dynasty For playing "Blake Carrington".
Дэниел Дж.Траванти
Hill Street Blues For playing "Frank Furillo".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Джейн Кертин
Джейн Кертин
Kate & Allie For playing "Allie Lowell".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing "Louise Jefferson".
Джоанна Кэссиди
Buffalo Bill For playing "Jo Jo White".
Шелли Лонг
Cheers For playing "Diane Chambers".
Susan Saint James
Kate & Allie For playing "Kate McArdle".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Тайн Дейли
Тайн Дейли
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Mary Beth Lacey".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джоан Коллинз
Джоан Коллинз
Dynasty For playing "Alexis Colby".
Дэбби Аллен
Fame For playing "Lydia Grant".
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Chris Cagney".
Вероника Хамель
Hill Street Blues For playing "Joyce Davenport".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time For playing "Dwayne Schneider".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рене Обержонуа
Benson For playing "Clayton Endicott III".
Джордж Уэндт
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Том Постон
Newhart For playing "George Utley".
Николас Коласанто
Николас Коласанто
Cheers For playing "Ernie Pantusso".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Брюс Уайтц
Hill Street Blues For playing "Mick Belker".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Хиллерман
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Jonathan Higgins".
Джеймс Сиккинг
Hill Street Blues For playing "Howard Hunter".
Майкл Конрад
Hill Street Blues For playing "Phil Esterhaus". Posthumous nomination.
Эд Бегли мл.
Эд Бегли мл.
St. Elsewhere For playing "Victor Ehrlich".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Ри Перлман
Ри Перлман
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джулия Даффи
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Paula Kelly
Night Court For playing "Liz Williams".
Марла Гиббс
Марла Гиббс
The Jeffersons For playing "Florence Johnston".
Мэрион Росс
Happy Days For playing "Marion Cunningham".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Hill Street Blues For playing "Doris Robson". For episode: "Doris in Wonderland".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мэдж Синклер
Trapper John, M.D. For playing "Ernestine Shoop".
Бетти Томас
Бетти Томас
Hill Street Blues For playing "Lucille Bates".
Barbara Bosson
Hill Street Blues For playing "Fay Furillo".
Пайпер Лори
Пайпер Лори
St. Elsewhere For playing "Fran Singleton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая анимационная программа
Garfield on the Town Garfield on the Town
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson, Jay Poynor
Победитель
Garfield on the Town Garfield on the Town
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson, Jay Poynor
Победитель
Все номинанты
It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Gerard Baldwin, Джозеф Барбера, Уильям Ханна
A Disney Christmas Gift A Disney Christmas Gift
No recipients listed.
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Gerard Baldwin, Джозеф Барбера, Уильям Ханна
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Michael Smuin For episode "A Song for Dead Warriors - San Francisco Ballet".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Peter Martins For episode "Choreographer's Notebook: Stravinsky Piano Ballets by Peter Martins".
Fame Fame
Дэбби Аллен For episode "Fame Takes a Look at Music '83".
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Albert Stephenson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Dino Ganziano
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Day After The Day After
Judy Crown, Dorothea Long
The Day After The Day After
Judy Crown, Dorothea Long
George Washington George Washington
Irene Aparicio, Janice D. Brandow, Shirley Crawford, Emma M. diVittorio, Cathy Engel For part I.
George Washington George Washington
Irene Aparicio, Janice D. Brandow, Shirley Crawford, Emma M. diVittorio, Cathy Engel For part I.
Samson and Delilah Samson and Delilah
Jan Van Uchelen
Dempsey Dempsey
Adele Taylor
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
Why Me? Why Me?
Michael Westmore
Победитель
Все номинанты
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For part II.
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For part II.
The Day After The Day After
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
George Washington George Washington
Jay Cannistraci, Alan Fama, Rod Wilson
The Day After The Day After
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr.
George Washington George Washington
Jay Cannistraci, Alan Fama, Rod Wilson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Bruce Broughton For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Gerald Fried For part 1.
Master of the Game Master of the Game
Allyn Ferguson For part I.
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Mark Snow
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Jonathan Tunick For Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Dallas Dallas
Bruce Broughton For episode "The Letter".
Победитель
Все номинанты
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
J.A.C. Redford For episode "In Sickness and in Health".
Emerald Point N.A.S. Emerald Point N.A.S.
Angela Morley For episode "The Homecoming".
Mr. Smith Mr. Smith
Patrick Williams For episode "Mr. Smith Falls in Love".
Trapper John, M.D. Trapper John, M.D.
John Carl Parker For episode "Send in the Clowns".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Lenny Stack, J. Hill
Победитель
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Lenny Stack, J. Hill
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Jon Charles, Ray Charles
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Paul Chihara, William David Brohn, Glenn Osser, Leonard Slatkin, Jonathan Tunick, Jack Gale For episode "Marilyn Horne's Great American Songbook".
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Mauro Bruno, George Wyle
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Nick Perito
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Jon Charles, Ray Charles
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Paul Chihara, William David Brohn, Glenn Osser, Leonard Slatkin, Jonathan Tunick, Jack Gale For episode "Marilyn Horne's Great American Songbook".
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Mauro Bruno, George Wyle
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Gone Too Soon".
Победитель
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Gone Too Soon".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For the song "No Time Now".
Fame Fame
Earl Brown For the song "Whatever Happened to the Heroes?". For episode "Catch a Falling Star".
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For the song "No Time Now".
Fame Fame
Gary Portnoy, Susan Sheridan For the song "I Still Believe In Me". For episode "Break Dance".
Fame Fame
Gary Portnoy, Susan Sheridan For the song "I Still Believe In Me". For episode "Break Dance".
Two Marriages Two Marriages
Bruce Broughton, Dory Previn For the song "Home Here".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Programming
История солдата 7.2
История солдата The Soldier's Tale
Р.О. Блехман
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Tedd Anasti, Patsy Cameron, Yvan Delporte, Peyo
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
James Hulsey, George R. Nelson
Победитель
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
James Hulsey, George R. Nelson
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Day After The Day After
Mary Ann Good, Peter Wooley
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Fred Carter, Petros Kapouralis, Terry Parr, Michael Stringer
Invitation to Hell Invitation to Hell
Hub Braden, Bill Harp
Chiefs Chiefs
Charles C. Bennett, Victor Kempster For part II.
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Fred Carter, Petros Kapouralis, Terry Parr, Michael Stringer
Invitation to Hell Invitation to Hell
Hub Braden, Bill Harp
The Master of Ballantrae The Master of Ballantrae
John Biggs, Derek Nice
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
James Hulsey, Bruce Kay For the pilot.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Fame Fame
Ira Diamond, Leonard A. Mazzola For episode "Catch a Falling Star".
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "The Voice", part 2.
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "The Voice", part 2.
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Jacqueline Webber For episode "After Dark".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 56th Annual Academy Awards The 56th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher
Победитель
Все номинанты
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Debe Hale, Romain Johnston
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Debe Hale, René Lagler For episode #1.1.
On Stage America On Stage America
René Lagler For episode "Premiere".
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Debe Hale, Romain Johnston
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ray Klausen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Эмиль Ардолино, Judy Kinberg, Scott Rudin, Edgar J. Scherick
Победитель
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Эмиль Ардолино, Judy Kinberg, Scott Rudin, Edgar J. Scherick
Победитель
Все номинанты
Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Tony Geiss, Dulcy Singer, Lisa Simon, Arlene Sherman
Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Tony Geiss, Dulcy Singer, Lisa Simon, Arlene Sherman
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Merrill H. Karpf, George Schaefer
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Bill Butler
Победитель
Все номинанты
George Washington George Washington
Harry Stradling Jr. For part II.
The Day After The Day After
Gayne Rescher
Celebrity Celebrity
Philip H. Lathrop For part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
The New Mike Hammer Mike Hammer
James Crabe For episode "More Than Murder".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dynasty Dynasty
Richard L. Rawlings For episode "New Lady in Town".
Airwolf Airwolf
Robert E. Collins, Howard Schwartz For episode #1.
Fame Fame
Sherman Kunkel For episode "Break Dance".
Airwolf Airwolf
Robert E. Collins, Howard Schwartz For episode #1.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances Great Performances
Пласидо Доминго, Thomas Buerger, David Griffiths, Horant H. Hohlfeld For episode "Placido Domingo Celebrates Seville".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
James Galway, John Goberman, Zubin Mehta For episode "James Galway and Zubin Mehta with the New York Philharmonic".
Great Performances Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein, Thomas Buerger, Horant H. Hohlfeld, Harry J. Kraut For episode "Bernstein: Conductor, Soloist and Teacher".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
James Galway, John Goberman, Zubin Mehta For episode "James Galway and Zubin Mehta with the New York Philharmonic".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman, Barbara Horgan For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
The Compleat Gilbert & Sullivan The Compleat Gilbert & Sullivan
Judith de Paul, George Walker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Julie Weiss
Победитель
Все номинанты
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Joyce Mortlock For part III.
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Travilla
The Master of Ballantrae The Master of Ballantrae
Olga Lehmann
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Dynasty Dynasty
Nolan Miller For episode "The Wedding". Tied with Mama's Family (1983).
Победитель
Mama's Family Mama's Family
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "Mama's Birthday". Tied with Dynasty (1981).
Победитель
Mama's Family Mama's Family
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "Mama's Birthday". Tied with Dynasty (1981).
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Bill Persky For episode "A Very Loud Family".
Победитель
Все номинанты
AfterMASH After MASH
Larry Gelbart For episode "Fall Out".
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Ellen Gittelsohn For episode "Jo-Jo's Problem", part 2.
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "Old Flames".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Кори Аллен For episode "Goodbye, Mr. Scripps".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Fame Fame
Роберт Ширер For episode "Sheer Will".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Артур Аллан Сайдлман For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Томас Картер For episode "Midway to What?".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Джефф Блекнер For Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter
Лэмонт Джонсон
The Day After The Day After
Николас Мейер
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Рэнда Хейнс
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Джон Эрман
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Dwight Hemion
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Clark Jones
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Don Mischer
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Marty Pasetta
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Leonard Goldberg, Michele Rappaport
Победитель
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Leonard Goldberg, Michele Rappaport
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Bill Finnegan, Bruce Gilbert
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Bill Finnegan, Bruce Gilbert
Adam Adam
Joan Barnett, Alan Landsburg, Linda Otto
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Keith Barish, Craig Baumgarten, Marc Trabulus
The Day After The Day After
Robert A. Papazian
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Jerry Ludwig
Победитель
Все номинанты
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Jack Harnish
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Rita Roland
George Washington George Washington
Donald Douglas, Mel Friedman, Les Green, David Wages For part III.
The Day After The Day After
Robert Florio, William Paul Dornisch
Dark Mirror Dark Mirror
Bob Bring
George Washington George Washington
Donald Douglas, Mel Friedman, Les Green, David Wages For part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Cheers Cheers
Andrew Chulack For episode "Old Flames".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Larry Heath For episode "Double Play".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Millie Moore For episode "Choices".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Ray Daniels For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Geoffrey Rowland For episode "The Baby Broker".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
The Day After The Day After
Carl Mahakian, Brian Courcier, Greg Dillon, David R. Elliott, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Joseph A. Mayer, Joe Melody, Catherine Shorr, Roy Prendergast, Richard Shorr, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch
Победитель
The Day After The Day After
Carl Mahakian, Brian Courcier, Greg Dillon, David R. Elliott, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Joseph A. Mayer, Joe Melody, Catherine Shorr, Roy Prendergast, Richard Shorr, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch
Победитель
Все номинанты
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alex Bamattre, Chick Camera, Lee Chaney, Larry Kaufman, Sid Lubow, Ralph Sandler, Corinne Sessarego, Jay Alfred Smith, Mark Southern, Ron Tinsley For part II.
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alex Bamattre, Chick Camera, Lee Chaney, Larry Kaufman, Sid Lubow, Ralph Sandler, Corinne Sessarego, Jay Alfred Smith, Mark Southern, Ron Tinsley For part II.
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Tom Carlin, Brian Courcier, Dino Dimuro, John Kline, William L. Manger, Joseph A. Mayer, Christopher T. Welch, Bill Jackson
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
David D. Caldwell, Terry Chambers, Russ Hill, Chris Jargo, Steve Livingston, Anthony Magro, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Dan Thomas, James Troutman
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Tom Carlin, Brian Courcier, Dino Dimuro, John Kline, William L. Manger, Joseph A. Mayer, Christopher T. Welch, Bill Jackson
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Mace Matiosian, John Mick, Bill Thiederman, David A. Whittaker, Bill Wistrom
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
David D. Caldwell, Terry Chambers, Russ Hill, Chris Jargo, Steve Livingston, Anthony Magro, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Dan Thomas, James Troutman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Series
Airwolf Airwolf
Nicholas Korda, Michael H. Ford, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Breck Warwick, Michael D. Wilhoit, Sam F. Shaw, Bob Weatherford, Mark Roberts
Победитель
Airwolf Airwolf
Nicholas Korda, Michael H. Ford, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Breck Warwick, Michael D. Wilhoit, Sam F. Shaw, Bob Weatherford, Mark Roberts
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Denise Horta, Sam Horta, Ted Johnston, Constance A. Kazmer, Gary Krivacek, Allan K. Rosen, David John West For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Bruce Bell, Golden Felton, Phil Haberman, Donlee Jorgensen, Dave Kahn, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Don Tomlinson, Kyle Wright, Sabato Fiorello For episode "Betty Grable Flies Again".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
Joanie Diener, Mace Matiosian, Bill Wistrom For episode "Ashes to Ashes".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Anthony Mazzei, David A. Whittaker, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Hindenburg".
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Bruce Bell, Golden Felton, Phil Haberman, Donlee Jorgensen, Dave Kahn, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Don Tomlinson, Kyle Wright, Sabato Fiorello For episode "Betty Grable Flies Again".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Denise Horta, Sam Horta, Ted Johnston, Constance A. Kazmer, Gary Krivacek, Allan K. Rosen, David John West For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Anthony Mazzei, David A. Whittaker, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Hindenburg".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
William L. McCaughey, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, Richard Raguse
Победитель
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
William L. McCaughey, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, Richard Raguse
Победитель
Все номинанты
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Mel Metcalfe, Don Minkler, William Randall, Bill Thiederman
The Day After The Day After
Gary C. Bourgeois, Kevin F. Cleary, Robert L. Harman, Charles T. Knight
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Mel Metcalfe, Don Minkler, William Randall, Bill Thiederman
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Keith A. Wester, Gordon L. Day, Stan Wetzel, Howard Wilmarth
The Day After The Day After
Gary C. Bourgeois, Kevin F. Cleary, Robert L. Harman, Charles T. Knight
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Chris Carpenter, Gordon L. Day, Scott D. Smith, Stan Wetzel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, David Schneiderman For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Победитель
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, David Schneiderman For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Marky, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Praise Dilaudid".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Marky, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Praise Dilaudid".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
John L. Anderson, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Eddie Knowles For episode "The Avenger".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Bounty Hunter".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
John L. Anderson, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Eddie Knowles For episode "The Avenger".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Bounty Hunter".
Команда А 7.6
Команда А The A-Team
Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, 'Fast' Eddie Mahler, John Norman For episode "Welcome Back Range Rider".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Merrill Brockway For episode "A Song for Dead Warriors - San Francisco Ballet".
Победитель
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
James Levine For episode "Centennial Gala", part 2.
Победитель
In Performance at the White House In Performance at the White House
Леонтин Прайс For episode "An Evening of Sprituals and Gospel Music".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Эмиль Ардолино For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Kirk Browning For episode "Centennial Gala", part 2.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Costumers
Все номинанты
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Lucille Cusolito, Ed Sunley
Night Court Night Court
Barbara Murphy For episode "Welcome Back, Mama".
Sparkling Cyanide Sparkling Cyanide
Tom Dawson, Donna Roberts
Dempsey Dempsey
Ellis Cohen, Mina Mittelman
The Dukes of Hazzard The Dukes of Hazzard
Bob Christenson, Hope Slepak For episode "Target: Daisy and Lulu".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Graphic Design and Title Sequences
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
Gerry Woolery, Ted Woolery For episode "Filling Buddy's Shoes".
Победитель
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
Gerry Woolery, Ted Woolery For episode "Filling Buddy's Shoes".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 56th Annual Academy Awards The 56th Annual Academy Awards
Bruce Bryant, James Castle
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Bill Moyers For episode "Marshall, Texas; Marshall, Texas", which is the title listed on the official ATAS Emmy Awards database.
Победитель
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Эмиль Ардолино
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
David Grubin For episode "Marshall, Texas; Marshall, Texas", which is the title listed on the official ATAS Emmy Awards database.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Sound Achievement
Все номинанты
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Ron Estes, John Strain For episode with Linda Ronstadt and Nelson Riddle with Strings.
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Ron Estes, John Strain For episode with Linda Ronstadt and Nelson Riddle with Strings.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Visual Effects
The Day After The Day After
Robert Blalack, Christofer Dierdorff, Chris Regan, Nancy Rushlow, Dan Pinkham, Larry Stevens
Победитель
The 26th Annual Grammy Awards The 26th Annual Grammy Awards
Bill Klages
Победитель
Все номинанты
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Phillip Feiner, Charles McKimson, Steve Rundell, Doug Ulm, Richard L. Bennett, Charlie Ulm, Ken Smith
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Phillip Feiner, Charles McKimson, Steve Rundell, Doug Ulm, Richard L. Bennett, Charlie Ulm, Ken Smith
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Клорис Личмен
Победитель
Все номинанты
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Дэбби Аллен For episode #1.1.
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Лили Томлин For episode #1.3.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Джо Пископо
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Эдди Мерфи
George Burns Celebrates 80 Years in Show Business George Burns Celebrates 80 Years in Show Business
Джордж Барнс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Ronald Blumer, David Grubin, Mert Koplin, Bill Moyers, Charles Grinker, Betsy McCarthy
Победитель
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Ronald Blumer, David Grubin, Mert Koplin, Bill Moyers, Charles Grinker, Betsy McCarthy
Победитель
Все номинанты
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Amazon Amazon
Жак Ив Кусто, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Mose Richards, John Soh
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Vin Di Bona, George Merlis, Bruce Cook, Jack Reilly
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Vin Di Bona, George Merlis, Bruce Cook, Jack Reilly
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
America Remembers John F. Kennedy America Remembers John F. Kennedy
Thomas Horton Syndicated.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Jim Cross, Robin Leach
The Journey Within The Journey Within
John D. Backe, Bob Eisenhardt, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Nancy Smith
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Balanchine".
The Journey Within The Journey Within
John D. Backe, Bob Eisenhardt, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Nancy Smith
The Lions of Etosha: King of the Beasts The Lions of Etosha: King of the Beasts
Colin Willock, Aubrey Buxton
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Balanchine".
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Jim Cross, Robin Leach
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Лоуренс Оливье
Лоуренс Оливье
King Lear For playing "King Lear".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Луис Госсет мл.
Луис Госсет мл.
Sadat For playing "Anwar al-Sadat".
Дэниел Дж.Траванти
Adam For playing "John Walsh".
Тед Дэнсон
Тед Дэнсон
Something About Amelia For playing "Steven Bennett".
Микки Руни
Bill: On His Own For playing "Bill Sackter".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Джейн Фонда
Джейн Фонда
The Dollmaker For playing "Gertie Nevels".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джейн Александр
Calamity Jane For playing "Calamity Jane".
ДжоБет Уильямс
ДжоБет Уильямс
Adam For playing "Reve Walsh".
Энн-Маргрет
Энн-Маргрет
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Blanche DuBois".
Гленн Клоуз
Гленн Клоуз
Something About Amelia For playing "Gail Bennett".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Limited Series or a Special
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Bill Klages
Победитель
Все номинанты
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Greg Brunton
Sinatra: Concert for the Americas Sinatra: Concert for the Americas
Fred McKinnon, Carl Vitelli
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Olin Younger, Fred McKinnon
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Olin Younger, Fred McKinnon
Great Performances Great Performances
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Purlie Purlie
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Great Performances Great Performances
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Purlie Purlie
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Sinatra: Concert for the Americas Sinatra: Concert for the Americas
Fred McKinnon, Carl Vitelli
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Series
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson, Frank Olivas For show #198.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Sisters".
Family Ties Family Ties
Mikel Neiers For episode "Birthday Boy".
Night Court Night Court
John Appelroth For episode "Bull's Baby".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Limited Series
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Peter B. Cook, David Elstein, Lindsay Law For the four-part mini-series "Concealed Enemies": Concealed Enemies, Part I: Suspicion (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part II: Accusation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part IV: Verdict (1984).
Победитель
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Peter B. Cook, David Elstein, Lindsay Law For the four-part mini-series "Concealed Enemies": Concealed Enemies, Part I: Suspicion (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part II: Accusation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part IV: Verdict (1984).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Chiefs Chiefs
Джерри Лондон, Martin Manulis, John E. Quill
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Chris Burt, Verity Lambert
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Philip Hinchcliffe
George Washington George Washington
Richard Fielder, David Gerber, Базз Кьюлик
Chiefs Chiefs
Джерри Лондон, Martin Manulis, John E. Quill
George Washington George Washington
Richard Fielder, David Gerber, Базз Кьюлик
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Limited Series or a Special
Winter Carnival in Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
David E. Fluhr, Jerry Clemans, Richard Masci, Joe Ralston
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition
Barbara Issak, Don Worsham, Eric Levinson
Ray Charles: A Man & His Soul Ray Charles: A Man & His Soul
Jerry Clemans, Craig Porter, Don Worsham Syndicated.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition
Barbara Issak, Don Worsham, Eric Levinson
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
John Kantrowe, Joe Ralston
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
David E. Fluhr, Jerry Clemans, Richard Masci, Joe Ralston
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Series
Real People Real People
Dean Okrand, Stu Fox, Edward F. Suski, Mark Hanes For episode "Hawaii Show - Sarah's Wedding".
Победитель
Real People Real People
Dean Okrand, Stu Fox, Edward F. Suski, Mark Hanes For episode "Hawaii Show - Sarah's Wedding".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Fame Fame
Lyle J. Burbridge, Jerry Clemans, Paul Hochman, John Oliver For episode "Lisa's Song".
Fame Fame
Lyle J. Burbridge, Jerry Clemans, Paul Hochman, John Oliver For episode "Lisa's Song".
Benson Benson
Ross Davis, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Down the Drain".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth, Gordon Klimuck For episode "No Help Wanted".
Fame Fame
Jerry Clemans, Ross Davis, John Oliver, Frank Wolf For episode "Break Dance".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth, Gordon Klimuck For episode "No Help Wanted".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Арт Карни
Арт Карни
Terrible Joe Moran For playing "Tony".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кит Кэррэдин
Chiefs For playing "Foxy Funderburke".
Джон Литгоу
Джон Литгоу
The Day After For playing "Joe Huxley".
Джон Гилгуд
Джон Гилгуд
The Master of Ballantrae For playing "Lord Durrisdeer".
Дэвид Огден Стайерз
Дэвид Огден Стайерз
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 For playing "William Milligan Sloane".
Рэнди Куэйд
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Harold 'Mitch' Mitchell".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Роксана Зэл
Something About Amelia For playing "Amelia Bennett".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Беверли Д’Анджело
Беверли Д’Анджело
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Stella DuBois Kowalski".
Клорис Личмен
Клорис Личмен
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter For playing "Mary Kovacs".
Patty Duke
George Washington For playing "Martha Washington".
Тьюзди Уэлд
The Winter of Our Discontent For playing "Margie Young-Hunt".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video for a Limited Series or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Dean Hall, Dave Hilmer, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Jerry Smith, Bruce Bottone, Louis Fusari
Победитель
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Dean Hall, Dave Hilmer, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Jerry Smith, Bruce Bottone, Louis Fusari
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 11th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
David N. Banks, Bruce Bonnett, D.J. Diomedes, Dale Walsh, Carol Wetovich, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Ron Brooks, Ernie Buttelman, Evan Baker, John Allen
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Jim Herring
The 11th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
David N. Banks, Bruce Bonnett, D.J. Diomedes, Dale Walsh, Carol Wetovich, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Ron Brooks, Ernie Buttelman, Evan Baker, John Allen
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Jim Herring
Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut
George Falardeau, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Steve Deaver, Bill Church
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
George Falardeau, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
George Falardeau, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone
Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut
George Falardeau, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Steve Deaver, Bill Church
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video for a Series
On Stage America On Stage America
Gene Crowe, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon For show #5.
Победитель
On Stage America On Stage America
Gene Crowe, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon For show #5.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Donna Quante, Iris Rosenthal, Carol Wetovich, Gerry Bucci, Ross Harmon For episode "Book of Love".
Jennifer Slept Here Jennifer Slept Here
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Arnold Shapiro, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Life with Grandfather".
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Donna Quante, Iris Rosenthal, Carol Wetovich, Gerry Bucci, Ross Harmon For episode "Book of Love".
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For show #98.
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For show #98.
Benson Benson
Stephen A. Jones, Donna Quante, Ron Brooks, Herm Falk, Bill Pope, Victor Bagdadi For episode "The Governor's Brain Is Missing".
Jennifer Slept Here Jennifer Slept Here
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Arnold Shapiro, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Life with Grandfather".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
Победитель
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Martha Mason
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Джек Роллинс, Barry Sand
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Martha Mason
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
George Stevens Jr.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
Jim McQueen, Catherine Shields
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Manuel Martínez
Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll
David Fairfield, Mark West, Andy Zall
The Best of Everything The Best of Everything
Marco Zappia, Branda S. Miller
The Chemical People The Chemical People
Vern Oakley, Nicholas Spies, Catherine Hughes, Christine Ochtun
The Chemical People The Chemical People
Vern Oakley, Nicholas Spies, Catherine Hughes, Christine Ochtun
Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll
David Fairfield, Mark West, Andy Zall
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Matty Powers, Frank Cernese For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
The Best of Everything The Best of Everything
Marco Zappia, Branda S. Miller
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Pam Marshall
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Series
Fame Fame
Howard Brock For episode "Gonna Learn How to Fly", part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Benson Benson
Michael Riolo For episode "Down the Drain".
Fame Fame
Jim McElroy For episode "Break Dance".
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Marco Zappia For episode "Dear Diary".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
David Angell For Old Flames (1983).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
David Lloyd For Homicidal Ham (1983).
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Tom Patchett For Wilkinson's Sword (1983).
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Jay Tarses For Jo Jo's Problem: Part 2 (1984).
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Power Play (1983).
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Power Play (1983).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Ford Noonan For episode "The Women".
Победитель
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Ford Noonan For episode "The Women".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Стивен Бокко, Jeff Lewis, Дэвид Милч, Peter Silverman For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Марк Фрост, Стивен Бокко, Jeff Lewis, Дэвид Милч, Michael I. Wagner, Karen Hall For episode "Grace Under Pressure".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, Джон Тинкер, Mark Tinker For episode "Qui Transulit Sustinet".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "All About Eve".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Стивен Бокко, Jeff Lewis, Дэвид Милч, Peter Silverman For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Марк Фрост, Стивен Бокко, Jeff Lewis, Дэвид Милч, Michael I. Wagner, Karen Hall For episode "Grace Under Pressure".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, Джон Тинкер, Mark Tinker For episode "Qui Transulit Sustinet".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, Garn Stephens, Emilie R. Small For episode "Newheart".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "All About Eve".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
William Hanley
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Хьюм Кронин, Susan Cooper
Adam Adam
Allan Leicht
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter
April Smith
The Day After The Day After
Edward Hume
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Крис Эллиот, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, David Yazbek, Sandy Frank, Ted Greenberg For show #312.
Победитель
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Крис Эллиот, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, David Yazbek, Sandy Frank, Ted Greenberg For show #312.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, James Downey, Крис Эллиот, Tom Gammill, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Энди Брэкман, James Downey, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Sandy Frank For show #285.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Marc London, Sara Lukinson, George Stevens Jr.
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
Joseph McBride, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, James Downey, Крис Эллиот, Tom Gammill, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Энди Брэкман, James Downey, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Sandy Frank For show #285.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Эдди Мерфи, Джеймс Белуши, Энди Брэкман, Робин Дьюк, Adam Green, Мэри Гросс, Тим Казурински, Kevin Kelton, Andrew Kurtzman, Michael C. McCarthy, Pamela Norris, Margaret Oberman, Джо Пископо, Herbert Sargent, Bob Tischler, Eliot Wald, Andrew Smith, Nate Herman For show #378.
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Hildy Parks
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Marc London, Sara Lukinson, George Stevens Jr.
