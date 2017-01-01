Carl Mahakian, Brian Courcier, Greg Dillon, David R. Elliott, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Joseph A. Mayer, Joe Melody, Catherine Shorr, Roy Prendergast, Richard Shorr, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch
Победитель
The Day AfterThe Day After
V: The Final BattleV: The Final Battle
Alex Bamattre, Chick Camera, Lee Chaney, Larry Kaufman, Sid Lubow, Ralph Sandler, Corinne Sessarego, Jay Alfred Smith, Mark Southern, Ron Tinsley For part II.
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure ContinuesKenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Tom Carlin, Brian Courcier, Dino Dimuro, John Kline, William L. Manger, Joseph A. Mayer, Christopher T. Welch, Bill Jackson
A Streetcar Named DesireA Streetcar Named Desire
David D. Caldwell, Terry Chambers, Russ Hill, Chris Jargo, Steve Livingston, Anthony Magro, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Dan Thomas, James Troutman
Flight 90: Disaster on the PotomacFlight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Mace Matiosian, John Mick, Bill Thiederman, David A. Whittaker, Bill Wistrom
Peter B. Cook, David Elstein, Lindsay Law For the four-part mini-series "Concealed Enemies": Concealed Enemies, Part I: Suspicion (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part II: Accusation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part IV: Verdict (1984).
Победитель
American PlayhouseAmerican Playhouse
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Крис Эллиот, Мэрилл Марко, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, David Yazbek, Sandy Frank, Ted Greenberg For show #312.
Победитель
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, James Downey, Крис Эллиот, Tom Gammill, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Marc London, Sara Lukinson, George Stevens Jr.
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian GishA Tribute to Lillian Gish
Joseph McBride, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, James Downey, Крис Эллиот, Tom Gammill, Мэрилл Марко, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
Saturday Night Live
Эдди Мерфи, Джеймс Белуши, Энди Брэкман, Робин Дьюк, Adam Green, Мэри Гросс, Тим Казурински, Kevin Kelton, Andrew Kurtzman, Michael C. McCarthy, Pamela Norris, Margaret Oberman, Джо Пископо, Herbert Sargent, Bob Tischler, Eliot Wald, Andrew Smith, Nate Herman For show #378.
The 38th Annual Tony AwardsThe 38th Annual Tony Awards
Hildy Parks
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts