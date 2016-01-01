Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1991

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1991 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 25 августа 1991
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман, Tom Anderson, Larry Balmagia, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Dan O'Shannon, Brian Pollack, Mert Rich, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
Все номинанты
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, David Chambers, Michael Dinner, Jill Gordon, Ken Topolsky
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Дайан Инглиш, Барнет Келлман, Tom Palmer, Steven Peterman, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Гарри Томасон, Tommy Thompson, Дэвид Трейнер
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Nina Feinberg, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Jerry Perzigian, Don Seigel, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Tom Whedon
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, David Chambers, Michael Dinner, Jill Gordon, Ken Topolsky
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, Robert Breech, Alan Brennert, Patricia Green, James C. Hart, John Hill, Элоди Кин, Rick Wallace, Alice West
Все номинанты
China Beach China Beach
Мими Ледер, Geno Escarrega, Carol Flint, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward, Джон Сейкрет Янг
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Эдвард Цвик, Джозеф Дагерти, Ann Lewis Hamilton, Маршалл Херсковиц, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Эллен С. Прессман, Скотт Уинант
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Cheryl Bloch, Joshua Brand, John Falsey, Diane Frolov, Matt Nodella, Charles Rosin, Andrew Schneider, Robert T. Skodis, Robin Green
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Майкл Цинберг
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Эдвард Цвик, Джозеф Дагерти, Ann Lewis Hamilton, Маршалл Херсковиц, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Эллен С. Прессман, Скотт Уинант
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Cheryl Bloch, Joshua Brand, John Falsey, Diane Frolov, Matt Nodella, Charles Rosin, Andrew Schneider, Robert T. Skodis, Robin Green
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Майкл Цинберг
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Берт Рейнольдс
Берт Рейнольдс
Evening Shade For playing "Wood Newton".
Все номинанты
Тед Дэнсон
Тед Дэнсон
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Ричард Маллиган
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
Джон Гудман
Джон Гудман
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Крэйг Т. Нельсон
Coach For playing "Hayden Fox".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Gabriel Bird".
Все номинанты
Скотт Бакула
Скотт Бакула
Квантовый скачок For playing "Sam Beckett".
Кайл МакЛоклен
Кайл МакЛоклен
Твин Пикс For playing "Dale Cooper".
Майкл Мориарти
Майкл Мориарти
Закон и порядок For playing "Benjamin Stone".
Питер Фальк
Питер Фальк
Коломбо For playing "Columbo".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Керсти Элли
Керсти Элли
Cheers For playing "Rebecca Howe".
Все номинанты
Кэндис Берген
Кэндис Берген
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Бетти Уайт
Бетти Уайт
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Delta Burke
Designing Women For playing "Suzanne Sugarbaker".
Блэр Браун
Блэр Браун
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Патриша Уэттиг
Thirtysomething For playing "Nancy Krieger-Weston".
Все номинанты
Sharon Gless
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill For playing "Rosie O'Neill".
Дана Дилэйни
Дана Дилэйни
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Анджела Лэнсбери
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Джонатан Уинтерс
Davis Rules For playing "Gunny Davis".
Все номинанты
Jerry Van Dyke
Coach For playing "Luther Van Dam".
Вуди Харрельсон
Вуди Харрельсон
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Майкл Джетер
Evening Shade For playing "Herman Stiles".
Чарльз Дернинг
Evening Shade For playing "Herlan Eldridge".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Тимоти Басфилд
Тимоти Басфилд
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Все номинанты
Дэвид Кленнон
Thirtysomething For playing "Miles Drentell".
Ричард А. Дайсарт
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Дин Стокуэлл
Квантовый скачок For playing "Al Calavicci".
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Биби Ньювирт
Биби Ньювирт
Cheers For playing "Lilith Sternin".
Все номинанты
Эстелл Гетти
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Ри Перлман
Ри Перлман
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Элизабет Эшли
Элизабет Эшли
Evening Shade For playing "Frieda Evans".
Фейт Форд
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Мэдж Синклер
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Empress Josephine".
Все номинанты
Diana Muldaur
L.A. Law For playing "Rosalind Shays".
Марг Хельгенбергер
Марг Хельгенбергер
China Beach For playing "KC Koloski".
Мелани Мейрон
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Пайпер Лори
Пайпер Лори
Твин Пикс For playing "Catherine Martell".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Дэвид Опатошу
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Max Goldstein". For episode "A Prayer For The Goldsteins".
Все номинанты
Джон Гловер
Джон Гловер
L.A. Law For playing "Dr. Paul Kohler". For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Питер Койот
Питер Койот
Avonlea For playing "Romney Penhallow". For episode "Old Quarrels, Old Love".
Дэбни Коулмен
Коломбо For episode "Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star (#10.3)". For playing "Hugh Creighton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Peggy McCay
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill For playing "Irene Hayes". For episode "State Of Mind".
Все номинанты
Penny Fuller
China Beach For playing "Mary Margaret McMurphy". For episode "Fever".
Коллин Дьюхерст
Avonlea For playing "Marilla Cuthbert". For episode "The Materializing Of Duncan McTavish".
Айлин Бреннан
Thirtysomething For playing "Margaret Weston". For episode "Sifting The Ashes".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Джей Томас
Murphy Brown For playing "Jerry Gold". For episode "Gold Rush".
Все номинанты
Алан Оппенхаймер
Murphy Brown For playing "Eugene Kinsella". For episode "Strike Two".
Том Постон
Coach For playing "Art Hibke". For episode "Diamond's Are A Dentist's Best Friend".
Шелдон Леонард
Cheers For playing "Sid Nelson". For episode "Grease".
Danny Thomas
Empty Nest For playing "Dr. Leo Brewster". For episode "The Mentor".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Коллин Дьюхерст
Murphy Brown For playing "Avery Brown". For episode "Bob And Murphy And Ted And Avery".
Все номинанты
Фрэнсис Стернхаген
Cheers For playing "Esther Clavin". For episode "Ma Always Liked You Best".
Вупи Голдберг
Вупи Голдберг
A Different World For playing "Professor Jordan". For episode "If I Should Die Before I Wake".
Бренда Ваккаро
Бренда Ваккаро
The Golden Girls For playing "Angela Petrillo". For episode "Ebbtide's Revenge".
Сэда Томпсон
Cheers For playing "Mama Lozupone". For episode "Honor Thy Mother".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Alixe Gordin
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Motown 30: What's Goin' on! Motown 30: What's Goin' On!
Дэбби Аллен For the dance number "African American Odyssey".
Победитель
Все номинанты
After the Shock After the Shock
Lester Wilson
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
George Faison
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Michael T. Boyd, Bud Clark, Cathy Smith For part II.
Все номинанты
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Jane Janiger, Michelle Kurpaska, Buffy Snyder For part I.
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Jane Janiger, Michelle Kurpaska, Buffy Snyder For part I.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Series
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Linda Serijan, Patrick R. Norris For episode "A Wedding".
Все номинанты
China Beach China Beach
Le Dawson, Paula Lynn Kaatz For episode "Juice".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Elaine Ramires, Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Женаты и с детьми 8.4
Женаты и с детьми Married... with Children
Marti M. Squyres For episode "Married...With Aliens".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
World of Discovery World of Discovery
Jeff Doud, Стив Мартино, Jon Townley, Thomas Barham Official ATAS database lists title as "ABC World of Discovery".
Все номинанты
Sunday Best Sunday Best
Jeff Boortz, Billy Pittard
Shannon's Deal Shannon's Deal
Jeff Boortz, Scott Milne, Ed Sullivan
American Dreamer American Dreamer
Jeff Boortz, Ed Sullivan, Ron Crabb
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Jánosné Kajtár, Ferdinando Merolla, Aldo Signoretti
Все номинанты
Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter
Jeffrey Sacino
An Inconvenient Woman An Inconvenient Woman
Anthony Esposito For part II.
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Carolyn Elias, Barbara Lampson For part I.
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Jennifer Bell, Casey Camp-Horinek, Marsha Lewis, Beth Buckwalter Miller For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
Dark Shadows Dark Shadows
Susan Boyd, Dee-Dee Petty, Jan Van Uchelen For episode #8.
Все номинанты
Anything But Love Anything But Love
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Все номинанты
Singer & Sons Singer & Sons
Ray Colcord
Dream On Dream On
Michael Skloff
Hull High Hull High
Stanley Clarke, Maureen Crowe, Lawrence Edwards, Пегги Холмс, Кенни Ортега, David Weiss
Against the Law Against the Law
Thomas Newman
World of Discovery World of Discovery
Lee Holdridge Official ATAS database lists title as "ABC World of Discovery".
Hull High Hull High
Stanley Clarke, Maureen Crowe, Lawrence Edwards, Пегги Холмс, Кенни Ортега, David Weiss
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Hank Edds, Joe McKinney, Paul Sanchez, T.C. Williams For part II.
Все номинанты
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Julia Fenyvessy, Marie Carter
Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes
Pamela Peitzman, Todd Masters
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Michael Mills, Gerald Quist, Jeremy Swan For episode "The Leap Home: November 25, 1969", part I.
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Ed French, Gilbert A. Mosko, Gerald Quist, Jill Rockow, Michael Westmore For episode "Identity Crisis".
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Margaret Prentice, Fred C. Blau Jr. For episode "In The Forests Of The Night".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Michael Mills, Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore For episode "Brothers".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Michael Mills, Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore For episode "Brothers".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Ed French, Gilbert A. Mosko, Gerald Quist, Jill Rockow, Michael Westmore For episode "Identity Crisis".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Thomas R. Burman, Ken Diaz, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Darrell McIntyre For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
Оно 6.7
Оно It
Richard Bellis For part I.
Все номинанты
The Killing Mind The Killing Mind
James Di Pasquale
Johnny Ryan Johnny Ryan
Chris Boardman
Lies Before Kisses Lies Before Kisses
Don Davis
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Patrick Williams
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
The Young Riders The Young Riders
John Debney For episode "Kansas".
Все номинанты
My Life and Times My Life and Times
Don Davis For episode "The Collapse of '98".
Father Dowling Mysteries Father Dowling Mysteries
Bruce Babcock For episode "The Consulting Detective Mystery".
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
Joel Rosenbaum For episode "God Bless The Child".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For episode "Half A Life".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
The 1st Annual American Teacher Awards The 1st Annual American Teacher Awards
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, J. Hill Title listed in the Emmy Awards' official website: "The Walt Disney Company Presents The American Teacher Awards" (1990).
Все номинанты
The 44th Annual Tony Awards The 44th Annual Tony Awards
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Марк Шейман, Bill Conti, Jack Eskew, Эшли Ирвин, Dennis McCarthy, Julie Giroux
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Larry Grossman, Paul McKibbons, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Ralph Burns
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Larry Grossman, Paul McKibbons, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Марк Шейман, Bill Conti, Jack Eskew, Эшли Ирвин, Dennis McCarthy, Julie Giroux
The 44th Annual Tony Awards The 44th Annual Tony Awards
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Randy Newman For the pilot episode.
Все номинанты
The Lost Capone The Lost Capone
Mark Snow
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Greg Edmonson For episode "Oil Of Ol'Lay".
Life Goes On Life Goes On
Craig Safan, Mark Mueller For episode "Corky's Travels".
Matlock Matlock
Dick DeBenedictis For episode "The Critic".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Special Visual Effects
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
Don Wayne, Tim White, Chris Wilson
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Syd Dutton, Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Роберт Легато, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, Роберт Стромберг, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part I.
Ironclads Ironclads
Martin Gutteridge
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Syd Dutton, Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Роберт Легато, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, Роберт Стромберг, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part I.
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Patrick Clancey, Syd Dutton, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Роберт Легато, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Patrick Clancey, Syd Dutton, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Роберт Легато, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Чудеса на виражах
Чудеса на виражах TaleSpin
Alan Burnett, Larry Latham, Jymn Magon, Robert Taylor, Len Uhley, Mark Zaslove For episode "Plunder & Lightning".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Габор Чупо, Al Jean, Джей Коген, George Meyer, Рич Мур, Steve Pepoon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (1991).
Все номинанты
Claymation Comedy of Horrors Claymation Comedy of Horrors
Barry Bruce, Paul Diener, Марк Густафсон, Ryan Holznagel, Уилл Винтон
Tiny Toon Adventures Tiny Toon Adventures
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Glen Kennedy, Дэйв Маршалл, Tom Ruegger, Sherri Stoner For The Looney Beginning (1989).
Tiny Toon Adventures Tiny Toon Adventures
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Glen Kennedy, Дэйв Маршалл, Tom Ruegger, Sherri Stoner For The Looney Beginning (1989).
Claymation Comedy of Horrors Claymation Comedy of Horrors
Barry Bruce, Paul Diener, Марк Густафсон, Ryan Holznagel, Уилл Винтон
Garfield Gets a Life Garfield Gets a Life
Jim Davis, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Garfield Gets a Life Garfield Gets a Life
Jim Davis, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
József Romvári, Dean Tschetter
Все номинанты
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert Checchi, Ed Wittstein
An Inconvenient Woman An Inconvenient Woman
Mimi Gramatky, Stephen Storer, Sharon Viljoen For part I.
An Inconvenient Woman An Inconvenient Woman
Mimi Gramatky, Stephen Storer, Sharon Viljoen For part I.
The Flash The Flash
Jeanette M. Gunn, Dean Edward Mitzner For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode.
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert Checchi, Ed Wittstein
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Dinosaurs Dinosaurs
John C. Mula, Kevin Pfeiffer, Brian Savegar For episode "The Mating Dance".
Все номинанты
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Murder Plain And Simple".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Roy Christopher, Steve Rostine For episode "Retreat".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Roy Christopher, Steve Rostine For episode "Retreat".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Murder Plain And Simple".
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "The Boogieman - October 31, 1964".
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "The Boogieman - October 31, 1964".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
Все номинанты
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Портия Иверсен, David Sackeroff For episode "Spudnik".
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Портия Иверсен, David Sackeroff For episode "Spudnik".
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
3-2-1 Contact 3-2-1 Contact
Thomas Cammisa For "You Can't Go Home Again: A 3-2-1 Contact Extra".
Все номинанты
What's Up Doc? A Salute to Bugs Bunny What's Up Doc? A Salute to Bugs Bunny
Carl H. Lindahl
Newton's Apple Newton's Apple
James Steinbach, Kaye Zusmann, Richard Hudson For show #801.
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan For episode "How Kissing Was Discovered".
Earth to Kids: A Guide to Products for a Healthy Planet Earth to Kids: A Guide to Products for a Healthy Planet
Aram Boyajian, Carole Rosen, Joyce H. Newman, Betsy Howie, Susan Markowitz
Newton's Apple Newton's Apple
James Steinbach, Kaye Zusmann, Richard Hudson For show #801.
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan For episode "How Kissing Was Discovered".
Earth to Kids: A Guide to Products for a Healthy Planet Earth to Kids: A Guide to Products for a Healthy Planet
Aram Boyajian, Carole Rosen, Joyce H. Newman, Betsy Howie, Susan Markowitz
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Gayne Rescher For part I.
Все номинанты
The Whereabouts of Jenny The Whereabouts of Jenny
Jonathan West
Love, Lies and Murder Love, Lies and Murder
Isidore Mankofsky For part I.
The Haunted The Haunted
Michael D. Margulies
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Майкл В. Уоткинс For episode "The Leap Home: (Vietnam) - April 7, 1970", part II.
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Marvin V. Rush For episode "Family".
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill The Trials of Rosie O'Neill
Jack Priestley For episode "Starting Over".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad
Anne Cauvin, Peter Gelb, Laura Mitgang, Helmut Rost
Все номинанты
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Michael Brandman, Iris Merlis For Into the Woods (1991).
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg, Joann Goldberg, Ray F. Wellbaum, Geoff Bennett, Judith Arron
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Michael Brandman, Iris Merlis For Into the Woods (1991).
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg, Joann Goldberg, Ray F. Wellbaum, Geoff Bennett, Judith Arron
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Лучано Паваротти For episode "Pavarotti Plus!".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Лучано Паваротти For episode "Pavarotti Plus!".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "A Little Night Music".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Mária Hruby, Györgyi Vidák
Все номинанты
Ironclads Ironclads
Noel Taylor
Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter
May Routh
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Van Broughton Ramsey
Молодая Екатерина 7.7
Молодая Екатерина Young Catherine
Larisa Konnikova For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Eldin Imitates Life".
Все номинанты
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Glitter Rock - April 12, 1974".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Robert Blackman For episode "Devil's Due".
Dark Shadows Dark Shadows
Rosalie Wallace For episode #6.
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "Keep The Home Fires Burning".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "That Little Extra Something".
Все номинанты
In Living Color In Living Color
Michelle Cole For show #220: "BS Brothers & Sisters", "Douche Commercial", "Superfly" and "Snackin' Shack".
Cher... at the Mirage Cher... at the Mirage
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner, Michael Schmidt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "Woody Interruptus".
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Tom Cherones For episode "The Pony Remark".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Барнет Келлман For episode "On Another Plane".
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd
Jay Tarses For episode "Here's A Little Touch Of Harry In The Night".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Питер Болдуин For episode "The Ties That Bind - Thanksgiving".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Equal Justice Equal Justice
Томас Картер For episode "In Confidence".
Все номинанты
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Том Мур For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
China Beach China Beach
Мими Ледер For episode "You, Babe".
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Грегори Хоблит For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Брайан Гибсон
Все номинанты
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Гленн Джордан
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Роберт Марковиц
Absolute Strangers Absolute Strangers
Гилберт Кэйтс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For show #1425, guests: Robert Wuhl and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Все номинанты
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Stan Margulies, George Stevens Jr.
Все номинанты
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Dick Gallegly, Anne Hopkins, Marian Rees
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
John Kemeny, David Puttnam
Switched at Birth Switched at Birth
Richard Heus, Lawrence Horowitz, Barry Morrow, Michael O'Hara, Mark Sennet, Ervin Zavada
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Dick Gallegly, Anne Hopkins, Marian Rees
Switched at Birth Switched at Birth
Richard Heus, Lawrence Horowitz, Barry Morrow, Michael O'Hara, Mark Sennet, Ervin Zavada
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Гленн Клоуз, Гленн Джордан, Edwin Self, William Self
Пэрис Траут 6.4
Пэрис Траут Paris Trout
Diana Kerew, Frank Konigsberg, Larry Sanitsky
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
John Kemeny, David Puttnam
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Гленн Клоуз, Гленн Джордан, Edwin Self, William Self
Пэрис Траут 6.4
Пэрис Траут Paris Trout
Diana Kerew, Frank Konigsberg, Larry Sanitsky
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Girish Bhargava, David Gumpel
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic
Harry Arends, Bruce Bailey, Kevin Lee Miller, Robert P. Schneider, Mark West
Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter Red Hot and Blue
Harry Arends, David Fairfield, Booey Kober, Bruce Motyer
Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter Red Hot and Blue
Harry Arends, David Fairfield, Booey Kober, Bruce Motyer
The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic
Harry Arends, Bruce Bailey, Kevin Lee Miller, Robert P. Schneider, Mark West
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
George Verschoor, Ray Miller, Tony Teresi
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
John Wright
Все номинанты
Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes
Robert Florio
Оно 6.7
Оно It
David Blangsted, Robert F. Shugrue For part I.
The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson
Eric A. Sears, Bob Wyman
Оно 6.7
Оно It
David Blangsted, Robert F. Shugrue For part I.
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
John W. Wheeler For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "On Another Plane".
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
Sheila Amos For episode "Rat Girl".
Coach Coach
Andrew Chulack For episode "The Break-Up".
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман For episode "The Days Of Wine And Neuroses".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Joe Ann Fogle For the pilot episode.
Все номинанты
Dinosaurs Dinosaurs
Marco Zappia For episode "The Mighty Megalosaurus".
DEA DEA
Dann Cahn For the pilot episode.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Jonathan Pontell For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual - Informational Programming
The Civil War The Civil War
Кен Бёрнс, Ric Burns, Geoffrey C. Ward For episode "The Better Angels Of Our Nature".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual - Informational Programming
Soldiers of Music Soldiers of Music
Bob Eisenhardt, Сьюзан Фремке, Peter Gelb, Альберт Мэйслес
Все номинанты
The Power of the Past with Bill Moyers: Florence The Power of the Past with Bill Moyers: Florence
David Grubin
Motel Motel
Кристиан Блэквуд
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming
Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad
Yo-Yo Ma
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Kurt Moll For playing "Hunding". For episode "The Ring of Nibelung".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad
Itzhak Perlman
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Siegfried Jerusalem For playing "Siegfried and Loge". For episode "The Ring of Nibelung".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Claymation Comedy of Horrors Claymation Comedy of Horrors
Teresa Drilling, Jeffery Mulcaster
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал
Все номинанты
In Living Color In Living Color
Кинен Айвори Уайанс For show #205 ("Black Like You With Tom And Tom").
In Living Color In Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс For show #212 ("Homey Claus").
Great Performances Great Performances
Харри Конник мл. For episode "Swinging Out With Harry".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Дэна Карви For episode with host John Goodman.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
The Civil War The Civil War
Кен Бёрнс, Ric Burns, Julie Dunfey, Stephen Ives, Mike Hill, Catherine Eisele-Yang
Все номинанты
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Raymond Bridgers, Джон Косгров, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Stuart Schwartz For show #320.
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Raymond Bridgers, Джон Косгров, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Stuart Schwartz For show #320.
Smithsonian World Smithsonian World
Adrian Malone, Sandra Wentworth Bradley For episode "The Quantum Universe".
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Jim Ziegler For show #2487.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
Все номинанты
All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special
George Zaloom, Norman Lear, Michael Doqui, Лес Мэйфилд, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mark E. Pollack
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман, Tom Anderson, Larry Balmagia, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Dan O'Shannon, Brian Pollack, Mert Rich, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irons and Sophia Loren.
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман, Tom Anderson, Larry Balmagia, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Dan O'Shannon, Brian Pollack, Mert Rich, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special
George Zaloom, Norman Lear, Michael Doqui, Лес Мэйфилд, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mark E. Pollack
The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show
Andrew Solt, Susan F. Walker
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irons and Sophia Loren.
The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show
Andrew Solt, Susan F. Walker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Джон Гилгуд
Джон Гилгуд
Summer's Lease For playing "Haverford Downs".
Все номинанты
Джеймс Гарнер
Джеймс Гарнер
Decoration Day For playing "Albert Sidney Finch".
Кристофер Уокен
Кристофер Уокен
Sarah, Plain and Tall For playing "Jacob Witting".
Сидни Пуатье
Сидни Пуатье
Separate But Equal For playing "Thurgood Marshall".
Деннис Хоппер
Деннис Хоппер
Пэрис Траут For playing "Paris Trout".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Линн Уитфилд
The Josephine Baker Story For playing: "Josephine Baker".
Все номинанты
Ли Пурселл
Long Road Home For playing "Bessie Robertson".
Барбара Херши
Барбара Херши
Пэрис Траут For playing "Hanna Trout".
Гленн Клоуз
Гленн Клоуз
Sarah, Plain and Tall For playing "Sarah Wheaton".
Сюзанн Плешетт
Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean For playing: "Leona Helmsley".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Growing Pains Growing Pains
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Happy Halloween", parts I and II.
Все номинанты
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "Starlight Memories".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "The Bloom Is Off The Rose".
Night Court Night Court
Charles L. Barbee For episodes "Hey Harry", "F'Cryin' Out Loud" and "It Is A Wonderful Life...Sorta".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Bill Klages Tied with The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express (1991).
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
Robert A. Dickinson Tied with The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards (1991).
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
William Merrill For episode with guests: Louie Bellson, magician Dean Dill and Cirque du Soleil cast memebers.
Cher... at the Mirage Cher... at the Mirage
Марти Коллнер, Tim Phelps, Jeff Ravitz, Jeff Johnson
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Engel, Marc Palius
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Engel, Marc Palius
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
This Reporter This Reporter
Harlene Freezer, Elizabeth Kreutz, Сьюзен Лейси, Susan Steinberg
This Reporter This Reporter
Harlene Freezer, Elizabeth Kreutz, Сьюзен Лейси, Susan Steinberg
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Billy B. Bell, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, Bob Costanza, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Kristi Johns, Dan Luna, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Michael J. Wright For part II.
Все номинанты
Пэрис Траут 6.4
Пэрис Траут Paris Trout
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Frank A. Fuller Jr., James Hebenstreit, Erma E. Levin, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Dave Weathers
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Joanie Diener, Joe Earle, Frank A. Fuller Jr., John Haeny, David Hankins, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman For part I.
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Joanie Diener, Joe Earle, Frank A. Fuller Jr., John Haeny, David Hankins, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman For part I.
Пэрис Траут 6.4
Пэрис Траут Paris Trout
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Frank A. Fuller Jr., James Hebenstreit, Erma E. Levin, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Dave Weathers
Ironclads Ironclads
Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Mace Matiosian, Craig M. Otte, Brian Risner, Lori Slomka, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Burton Weinstein, James Wolvington
Ironclads Ironclads
Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Mace Matiosian, Craig M. Otte, Brian Risner, Lori Slomka, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Burton Weinstein, James Wolvington
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington, Dan Yale For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Все номинанты
The Flash The Flash
Kenneth R. Burton, Gonzo Cervantes, Mike Goodman, James Koford, Thomas Milano, Warren Smith, Greg Stacy, Kerry Dean Williams For episode "The Trickster".
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Rick Bozeat, Paul B. Clay, Susan Kurtz, Ernesto Mas, Carin Rogers, Greg Schorer, Donald Woods, William Williams For episode "Black On White On Fire - August 11, 1965".
The Flash The Flash
Kenneth R. Burton, Gonzo Cervantes, Mike Goodman, James Koford, Thomas Milano, Warren Smith, Greg Stacy, Kerry Dean Williams For episode "The Trickster".
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Rick Bozeat, Paul B. Clay, Susan Kurtz, Ernesto Mas, Carin Rogers, Greg Schorer, Donald Woods, William Williams For episode "Black On White On Fire - August 11, 1965".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Lori L. Eschler, Richard F.W. Davis, Thomas DeGorter, Albert Edmund Lord III, Pat McCormick, Richard Taylor For episode #25.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Doogie Howser, M.D. Doogie Howser, M.D.
Dean Okrand, Mike Getlin, Joe Kenworthy, Bill Thiederman For episode "Doogenstein".
Все номинанты
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, Nello Torri, David John West For episode "Little Debbie".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
David E. Fluhr, John Hicks, Rick Himot For episode "On Another Plane".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Days Of Wine And Neuroses".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Days Of Wine And Neuroses".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Brad Brock, Jim Fitzpatrick, Gary Montgomery, Brad Sherman For episode "Homer Vs. Lisa And The 8th Commandment".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
David E. Fluhr, John Hicks, Rick Himot For episode "On Another Plane".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, Nello Torri, David John West For episode "Little Debbie".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Brad Brock, Jim Fitzpatrick, Gary Montgomery, Brad Sherman For episode "Homer Vs. Lisa And The 8th Commandment".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Nelson Stoll For part II.
Все номинанты
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Clive Pendry, János Réti, Hugh Strain
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Clive Pendry, János Réti, Hugh Strain
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Dennis Kirk, Ed Novick For part I.
Ironclads Ironclads
George R. Groves Jr., Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Kenneth B. Ross
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert W. Glass Jr., Jacob Goldstein, Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Dennis Kirk, Ed Novick For part I.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Все номинанты
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Robert Appere, Ron Estes, Gary D. Rogers, Mark Server For episode "Oil Of Ol'Lay".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Don Summer For episode #25.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Robert Appere, Ron Estes, Gary D. Rogers, David Schneiderman For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Robert Appere, Ron Estes, Gary D. Rogers, David Schneiderman For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Glenn Micallef, Dean Okrand, Mike Getlin, Bill Thiederman For episode "Aurora Borealis: A Fairy Tale For Big People".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Don Summer For episode #25.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Ed Greene, Terry Kulchar
Все номинанты
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Lee De Carlo, Clark Germain, Zoli Osaze, Ron Cronkhite
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Randy Ezratty, Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Robert Eldez
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Randy Ezratty, Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Robert Eldez
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Lee De Carlo, Clark Germain, Zoli Osaze, Ron Cronkhite
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Heat Wave For playing "Junius Jackson".
Все номинанты
Леон Рассом
Леон Рассом
Long Road Home For playing "Titus Wardlow".
Дэвид Дьюкс
The Josephine Baker Story For playing "Jo Bouillon".
Ричард Кайли
Separate But Equal For playing "'Earl Warren'".
Рубен Бладес
Рубен Бладес
The Josephine Baker Story For playing "Count Giuseppe Pepito Abatino".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Руби Ди
Decoration Day For playing "Rowena".
Все номинанты
Дорис Робертс
American Playhouse For playing "Mimi Finklestein". For The Sunset Gang (1991).
Илэйн Стритч
An Inconvenient Woman For playing "Rose".
Олимпия Дукакис
Олимпия Дукакис
Lucky Day For playing "Katherine Campbell".
Ванесса Редгрейв
Ванесса Редгрейв
Молодая Екатерина For playing "Empress Elizabeth".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
Sam Drummy, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
Все номинанты
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Sam Drummy, Ed Fussell, Thomas Geren, Jim Goldsmith, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Rick McVicar, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Joe Puthoff, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Roz Storey, Pat Gleason
Sinbad: Brain Damaged Sinbad: Brain Damaged
John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Kenneth Patterson, Donna Quante, Ron Smith, Keith Winikoff
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
D.J. Diomedes, Sal Folino, Bud Holland, Barry Kirstein, Chuck Pharis, Jim Ralston, Dale Walsh, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Averill Perry, John Monteleon, Ed Rajme, Ron Brooks, Ed Payne, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Larry Stenman, Bill Pope
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Sam Drummy, Ed Fussell, Thomas Geren, Jim Goldsmith, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Rick McVicar, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Joe Puthoff, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Roz Storey, Pat Gleason
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Miguel Armstrong, Jill Bowers, Jim Covello, John Feher, Manny Gutierrez, Michael Jarocki, Michael Lieberman, Jay Millard, David Smith, Ron Smith, Larry Solomon, Billy Steinberg, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell
Sinbad: Brain Damaged Sinbad: Brain Damaged
John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Kenneth Patterson, Donna Quante, Ron Smith, Keith Winikoff
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
D.J. Diomedes, Sal Folino, Bud Holland, Barry Kirstein, Chuck Pharis, Jim Ralston, Dale Walsh, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Averill Perry, John Monteleon, Ed Rajme, Ron Brooks, Ed Payne, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Larry Stenman, Bill Pope
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Miguel Armstrong, Jill Bowers, Jim Covello, John Feher, Manny Gutierrez, Michael Jarocki, Michael Lieberman, Jay Millard, David Smith, Ron Smith, Larry Solomon, Billy Steinberg, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Married People Married People
Dave Owen, Marvin Shearer, Mark Warshaw, Jerry Weiss, Rich Rose, Marty Brown For episode "Dance Ten, Friends Zero".
Все номинанты
Empty Nest Empty Nest
Dave Heckman, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri For episode "The Last Temptation of Laverne".
Into the Night Into the Night with Rick Dees
Art LaCombe, Chuck Pharis, Harriet Uhl, Guy Casagrande For show #171 (guest: Helen Reddy).
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Kurt Tonnessen For episode with guests Dolly Parton and comedian 'Mark Schif'.
Empty Nest Empty Nest
Dave Heckman, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri For episode "The Last Temptation of Laverne".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Ken Tamburri For episode "What A Difference A Date Makes".
Into the Night Into the Night with Rick Dees
Art LaCombe, Chuck Pharis, Harriet Uhl, Guy Casagrande For show #171 (guest: Helen Reddy).
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Ken Tamburri For episode "What A Difference A Date Makes".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Kurt Tonnessen For episode with guests Dolly Parton and comedian 'Mark Schif'.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Гилберт Кэйтс
Все номинанты
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally, Jeff Sotzing, Jim McCawley For episode "28th Anniversary Show".
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally, Jeff Sotzing, Jim McCawley For episode "28th Anniversary Show".
In Living Color In Living Color
Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt For show #225.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Robert Morton, Джек Роллинс For show #1439.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
In Living Color In Living Color
Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt For show #225.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for Non-Fiction Programming
American Masters American Masters
Todd McCarthy For episode: "Preston Sturges: The Rise and Fall of an American Dreamer".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Steven Peterman For Jingle Hell, Jingle Hell, Jingle All the Way (1990)
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Ларри Дэвид For The Pony Remark (1991)
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Ларри Дэвид For The Deal (1991)
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Дайан Инглиш For On Another Plane (I) (1991)
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd
Jay Tarses For Here's a Little Touch of Harry in the Night (1991)
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Ларри Дэвид For The Pony Remark (1991)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли For episode "On The Toad Again".
Все номинанты
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Ann Lewis Hamilton For episode "Second Look".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, Alan Brennert, Patricia Green For episode "Mutinies On The Banzai".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Judith Feldman, Sarah Woodside Gallagher For episode "Lie Harder".
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Joshua Brand, John Falsey For the pilot episode.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, Alan Brennert, Patricia Green For episode "Mutinies On The Banzai".
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Joshua Brand, John Falsey For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
House of Cards House of Cards
Эндрю Дэвис
Все номинанты
Пэрис Траут 6.4
Пэрис Траут Paris Trout
Peter Dexter
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Robert W. Lenski
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Patricia MacLachlan, Carol Sobieski
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
George Stevens Jr.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал, Hal Kanter, Buz Kohan, Дэвид Стейнберг, Брюс Виленч, Роберт Вул
Все номинанты
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Jerry Juhl, Sara Lukinson, Билл Прэди
In Living Color In Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс, Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Факс Бар, Ким Басс, John Bowman, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Becky Hartman Edwards, J.J. Paulsen, Buddy Sheffield, Adam Small, Стив Томпкинс, Pam Veasey For show #213.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Адам Сэндлер, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Andy Robin, Herbert Sargent, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander For episode with host 'Roseanne'.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Spike Feresten, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Maria Pope, Paul Simms, Steve Young, Larry Jacobson For show #1425.
In Living Color In Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс, Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Факс Бар, Ким Басс, John Bowman, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Becky Hartman Edwards, J.J. Paulsen, Buddy Sheffield, Adam Small, Стив Томпкинс, Pam Veasey For show #213.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Spike Feresten, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Maria Pope, Paul Simms, Steve Young, Larry Jacobson For show #1425.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Адам Сэндлер, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Andy Robin, Herbert Sargent, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander For episode with host 'Roseanne'.
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Jerry Juhl, Sara Lukinson, Билл Прэди
Governor's Award
Masterpiece Masterpiece Theatre
On the occasion of its 20th anniversary season.
Syd Cassyd Founders Award
Syd Cassyd
