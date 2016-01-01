Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Габор Чупо, Al Jean, Джей Коген, George Meyer, Рич Мур, Steve Pepoon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (1991).
Победитель
9.3
СимпсоныThe Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Габор Чупо, Al Jean, Джей Коген, George Meyer, Рич Мур, Steve Pepoon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (1991).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Claymation Comedy of HorrorsClaymation Comedy of Horrors
Barry Bruce, Paul Diener, Марк Густафсон, Ryan Holznagel, Уилл Винтон
Tiny Toon AdventuresTiny Toon Adventures
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Glen Kennedy, Дэйв Маршалл, Tom Ruegger, Sherri Stoner For The Looney Beginning (1989).
Tiny Toon AdventuresTiny Toon Adventures
Стивен Спилберг, Rich Arons, Paul Dini, Glen Kennedy, Дэйв Маршалл, Tom Ruegger, Sherri Stoner For The Looney Beginning (1989).
Claymation Comedy of HorrorsClaymation Comedy of Horrors
Barry Bruce, Paul Diener, Марк Густафсон, Ryan Holznagel, Уилл Винтон
All in the Family: 20th Anniversary SpecialAll in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special
George Zaloom, Norman Lear, Michael Doqui, Лес Мэйфилд, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mark E. Pollack
CheersCheers
Энди Экерман, Tom Anderson, Larry Balmagia, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Dan O'Shannon, Brian Pollack, Mert Rich, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
The Barbara Walters Summer SpecialThe Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irons and Sophia Loren.
CheersCheers
Энди Экерман, Tom Anderson, Larry Balmagia, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Dan O'Shannon, Brian Pollack, Mert Rich, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
All in the Family: 20th Anniversary SpecialAll in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special
George Zaloom, Norman Lear, Michael Doqui, Лес Мэйфилд, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mark E. Pollack
The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan ShowThe Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show
Andrew Solt, Susan F. Walker
The Barbara Walters Summer SpecialThe Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irons and Sophia Loren.
The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan ShowThe Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Billy B. Bell, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, Bob Costanza, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Kristi Johns, Dan Luna, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Michael J. Wright For part II.
Победитель
Son of the Morning StarSon of the Morning Star
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Billy B. Bell, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, Bob Costanza, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Kristi Johns, Dan Luna, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Michael J. Wright For part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
6.4
Пэрис ТраутParis Trout
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Frank A. Fuller Jr., James Hebenstreit, Erma E. Levin, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Dave Weathers
Separate But EqualSeparate But Equal
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Joanie Diener, Joe Earle, Frank A. Fuller Jr., John Haeny, David Hankins, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman For part I.
Separate But EqualSeparate But Equal
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Joanie Diener, Joe Earle, Frank A. Fuller Jr., John Haeny, David Hankins, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman For part I.
6.4
Пэрис ТраутParis Trout
Peter Bergren, John Voss Bonds Jr., Frank A. Fuller Jr., James Hebenstreit, Erma E. Levin, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Adam Sawelson, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Dave Weathers
IroncladsIronclads
Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Mace Matiosian, Craig M. Otte, Brian Risner, Lori Slomka, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Burton Weinstein, James Wolvington
IroncladsIronclads
Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Mace Matiosian, Craig M. Otte, Brian Risner, Lori Slomka, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Burton Weinstein, James Wolvington
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient ExpressThe Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
Sam Drummy, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient ExpressThe Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
Sam Drummy, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
Все номинанты
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney HoustonWelcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Sam Drummy, Ed Fussell, Thomas Geren, Jim Goldsmith, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Rick McVicar, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Joe Puthoff, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Roz Storey, Pat Gleason
Sinbad: Brain DamagedSinbad: Brain Damaged
John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Kenneth Patterson, Donna Quante, Ron Smith, Keith Winikoff
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards63rd Annual Academy Awards
D.J. Diomedes, Sal Folino, Bud Holland, Barry Kirstein, Chuck Pharis, Jim Ralston, Dale Walsh, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Averill Perry, John Monteleon, Ed Rajme, Ron Brooks, Ed Payne, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Larry Stenman, Bill Pope
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney HoustonWelcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Sam Drummy, Ed Fussell, Thomas Geren, Jim Goldsmith, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Rick McVicar, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Joe Puthoff, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Roz Storey, Pat Gleason
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Miguel Armstrong, Jill Bowers, Jim Covello, John Feher, Manny Gutierrez, Michael Jarocki, Michael Lieberman, Jay Millard, David Smith, Ron Smith, Larry Solomon, Billy Steinberg, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell
Sinbad: Brain DamagedSinbad: Brain Damaged
John Burdick, Gene Crowe, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Kenneth Patterson, Donna Quante, Ron Smith, Keith Winikoff
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards63rd Annual Academy Awards
D.J. Diomedes, Sal Folino, Bud Holland, Barry Kirstein, Chuck Pharis, Jim Ralston, Dale Walsh, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Averill Perry, John Monteleon, Ed Rajme, Ron Brooks, Ed Payne, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Larry Stenman, Bill Pope
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Miguel Armstrong, Jill Bowers, Jim Covello, John Feher, Manny Gutierrez, Michael Jarocki, Michael Lieberman, Jay Millard, David Smith, Ron Smith, Larry Solomon, Billy Steinberg, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards63rd Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал, Hal Kanter, Buz Kohan, Дэвид Стейнберг, Брюс Виленч, Роберт Вул
Победитель
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards63rd Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал, Hal Kanter, Buz Kohan, Дэвид Стейнберг, Брюс Виленч, Роберт Вул
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Muppets Celebrate Jim HensonThe Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Jerry Juhl, Sara Lukinson, Билл Прэди
In Living ColorIn Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс, Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Факс Бар, Ким Басс, John Bowman, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Becky Hartman Edwards, J.J. Paulsen, Buddy Sheffield, Adam Small, Стив Томпкинс, Pam Veasey For show #213.
Saturday Night Live
Адам Сэндлер, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Andy Robin, Herbert Sargent, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander For episode with host 'Roseanne'.
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Spike Feresten, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Maria Pope, Paul Simms, Steve Young, Larry Jacobson For show #1425.
In Living ColorIn Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс, Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Факс Бар, Ким Басс, John Bowman, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Becky Hartman Edwards, J.J. Paulsen, Buddy Sheffield, Adam Small, Стив Томпкинс, Pam Veasey For show #213.
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Spike Feresten, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Maria Pope, Paul Simms, Steve Young, Larry Jacobson For show #1425.
Saturday Night Live
Адам Сэндлер, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Andy Robin, Herbert Sargent, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander For episode with host 'Roseanne'.
The Muppets Celebrate Jim HensonThe Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson