Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1965

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1965 году

Место проведения Hollywood Palladium, Голливуд, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 12 сентября 1965
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Individual Achievements in News, Documentaries and Sports - Musicians
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Norman Dello Joio
Победитель
Все номинанты
Saga of Western Man Saga of Western Man
Ulpio Minucci, Rayburn Wright For episode "Leonardo da Vinci".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News, Information, Documentary and Sports - Writing
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Sidney Carroll, John T. Sughrue
Победитель
A Golden Prison: The Louvre A Golden Prison: The Louvre
Sidney Carroll, John T. Sughrue
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Барбра Стрейзанд
Барбра Стрейзанд
My Name Is Barbra
Победитель
Alfred Lunt
The Magnificent Yankee For playing "Oliver Wendell Holmes". Alfred Lunt was not present at the award's ceremony. Melvyn Douglas accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Leonard Bernstein
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Победитель
Lynn Fontanne
The Magnificent Yankee For playing "Fanny Bowditch Holmes". Lynn Fontanne was not present at the award's ceremony. 'Joan Crawford' accepted the award on her behalf.
Победитель
Дик Ван Дайк
Дик Ван Дайк
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ред Скелтон
The Red Skelton Hour
Danny Kaye
The Danny Kaye Show
Дин Джаггер
Mr. Novak
Боб Хоуп
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "Bob Hope Comedy Special (#1.24)".
Джули Эндрюс
Джули Эндрюс
The Andy Williams Show For episode on 30 November 1964.
Джули Харрис
The Holy Terror Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Роберт Кут
The Rogues
Ричард Кренна
Slattery's People
Глэдис Купер
The Rogues
Johnny Carson
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
David McCallum
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Art Directors and Set Decorators
Bill Harp
My Name Is Barbra
Победитель
Tom H. John
My Name Is Barbra
Победитель
Warren Clymer
The Holy Terror Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Warren Clymer
The Magnificent Yankee
Gene Callahan
Carol for Another Christmas Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Jack Wright Jr.
Carol for Another Christmas Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Choreographers
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Joe Layton
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Cinematographer
12 O'Clock High 12 O'Clock High
William W. Spencer
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Fred J. Koenekamp
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Color Consultant
Bonanza Bonanza
Edward P. Ancona Jr.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Costume Designers
Все номинанты
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Noel Taylor
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Directors
Paul Bogart
The Defenders For episode "The 700 Year Old Gang".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dwight Hemion
My Name Is Barbra
George Schaefer
The Magnificent Yankee Shown within "Hallmark Hall of Fame"
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Editors
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Lighting Directors
Phil Hymes
The Magnificent Yankee
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Make-Up Artist
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Bob O'Bradovich
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Musicians
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Peter Matz
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Fantasticks The Fantasticks
Herbert Grossman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Production Crew
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Production Team Effort.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Special Photographic Effects
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
L.B. Abbott
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Technical Directors
Clair McCoy
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Writers
The Defenders The Defenders
David Karp For episode "The 700 Year Old Gang".
Победитель
Все номинанты
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Dee Caruso, David Frost, Gerald Gardner, Бак Генри, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Gloria Steinem, Calvin Trillin, Saul Turteltaub, Larry Siegel, Robert Emmett, William Boardman, Jim Stevenson, Joseph Hurley
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Coleman Jacoby, Arnie Rosen
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Карл Райнер For episode "Never Bathe On Sunday".
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Dee Caruso, David Frost, Gerald Gardner, Бак Генри, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Gloria Steinem, Calvin Trillin, Saul Turteltaub, Larry Siegel, Robert Emmett, William Boardman, Jim Stevenson, Joseph Hurley
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Robert Hartung Emmet Lavery is listed on the official Emmy Database for writing the original book. Lavery was not listed as an Emmy nominee on earlier press releases.
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
Coleman Jacoby, Arnie Rosen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Program Achievements in Entertainment
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Roger Englander For episode: What Is Sonata Form? (#8.1).
Победитель
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Карл Райнер
Победитель
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
George Schaefer
Победитель
My Name Is Barbra My Name Is Barbra
Richard Lewine
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Sam Rolfe
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
Richard Berg
Mr. Novak Mr. Novak
Leonard Freeman
Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque Danny Thomas Special: The Wonderful World of Burlesque
George Schlatter
Who Has Seen the Wind? Who Has Seen the Wind?
Джордж Сидни Shown within "Xerox Specials".
Carol for Another Christmas Carol for Another Christmas
Джозеф Лео Манкевич Shown within "Xerox Specials"
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Уолт Дисней
Profiles in Courage Profiles in Courage
Robert Saudek
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Bob Finkel
The Defenders The Defenders
Bob Markell
