Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1969

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1969 году

Место проведения США
Дата проведения 8 июня 1969
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Get Smart Get Smart
Burt Nodella
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir The Ghost & Mrs. Muir
Stanley Rubin
Julia Julia
Hal Kanter
Bewitched Bewitched
Эшер, Уильям
Семейное дело
Семейное дело
Edmund L. Hartmann
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Scenic Design
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Bill Ross For episodes: "The Bunker: Part 1" and "The Bunker: Part 2".
Победитель
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Bill Ross For episodes: "The Bunker: Part 1" and "The Bunker: Part 2".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Ken Johnson
Звездный путь
Звездный путь Star Trek
John M. Dwyer, Walter M. Jefferies For episode "All Our Yesterdays".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Individuals
Все номинанты
Captain Kangaroo Captain Kangaroo
Robert Keeshan
NBC Children's Theatre NBC Children's Theatre
Burr Tillstrom For episode "The Reluctant Dragon".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Programs
Все номинанты
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
Фред Роджерс
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ron Miller
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Here's Peggy Fleming Here's Peggy Fleming
George J. Folsey
Победитель
Все номинанты
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Howard Schwartz For episode "The Crash" (Pilot).
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Robert Riger For 19th Summer Olympic Games Special Reports: October 16-21, 1968.
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Frank V. Phillips For episode "Up Tight".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Individuals
Все номинанты
Concentration Concentration
Hugh Downs
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Programs
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Don Silverman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Merrill Heatter, Bob Quigley
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Electronic Camerawork
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
A.J. Cunningham, Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Robert Fonarow, Fred Gough, Rick Tanzi, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf For episode "The People Next Door".
Победитель
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
A.J. Cunningham, Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Robert Fonarow, Fred Gough, Rick Tanzi, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf For episode "The People Next Door".
Победитель
Все номинанты
That's Life That's Life
Frank Biondo
Petula Petula
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Karl Messerschmidt, Tony Yarlett, Wayne Nostaja
Petula Petula
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Karl Messerschmidt, Tony Yarlett, Wayne Nostaja
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Judd for the Defense Judd for the Defense
Bill Mosher For episode "An Elephant in a Cigar Box".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special: Around the World with the USO
John C. Fuller, Igo Kantor, Patrick Kennedy, Frank McKelvey
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special: Around the World with the USO
John C. Fuller, Igo Kantor, Patrick Kennedy, Frank McKelvey
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
Sidney Katz Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Звездный путь
Звездный путь Star Trek
Donald R. Rode For episode "Assignment: Earth".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Musical Composition
Heidi Heidi
John Williams
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "Pilot (#1.0)".
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lalo Schifrin For episode "The Heir Apparent".
Hemingway's Spain: A Love Affair Hemingway's Spain: A Love Affair
Jacques Belasco
The Outcasts The Outcasts
Hugo Montenegro For episode "Take Your Lover In The Ring".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Programs
7.7
Закон и порядок Law & order
Фредерик Вайсман
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Bill Bennington, Mike Freedman, Andy Sidaris, Doug Wilson, Lou Volpicelli, Robert Riger, Marvin Schlenker, Marc Memion
Победитель
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Bill Bennington, Mike Freedman, Andy Sidaris, Doug Wilson, Lou Volpicelli, Robert Riger, Marvin Schlenker, Marc Memion
Победитель
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Roone Arledge
Победитель
Все номинанты
19th Summer Olympic Games 19th Summer Olympic Games
Chris Schenkel
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement within Regularly Scheduled News
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Wallace Westfeldt coverage of hunger in the U.S.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Fred Briggs coverage of the campaign to obtain black lung compensation
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
John Laurence Police After Chicago
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Morley Safer coverage of Nigerian-Biafran War
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Ховард К. Смит commentaries
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Eric Sevareid Analysis
ABC Weekend News ABC Weekend News
Sid Darion Recap of Senator Robert F. Kennedy funeral
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Charles Kuralt, James Wilson, Robert Funk On The Road
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Frank Reynolds commentaries
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Хейвуд Хейл Браун special sports reporting
Frank McGee Report Frank McGee Report
Frank Bourgholtzer coverage of Russian naval emergence in Mediterranean
Issues and Answers Issues and Answers
Peggy Wheedon debate between Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Senator Eugene McCarthy
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Liz Trotta coverage of Vietnam War
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
John Chancellor coverage of the 1968 political campaign
The CBS Evening News CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite
Charles Kuralt, James Wilson, Robert Funk On The Road
World News Tonight ABC Evening News
Peter Jennings report on slaughter of baby seals
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Don Adams
Get Smart For playing: "Maxwell Smart".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Брайан Кит
Семейное дело For playing: "Bill Davis".
Ллойд Нолан
Julia For playing: "Morton Chegley".
Эдвард Малхейр
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Daniel Gregg".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Carl Betz
Judd for the Defense For playing: "Clinton Judd".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Питер Грейвз
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Jim Phelps".
Росс Мартин
The Wild Wild West For playing: "Artemus Gordon".
Рэймонд Берр
Ironside For playing: "Robert T. Ironside".
Мартин Ландау
Мартин Ландау
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Rollin Hand".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Вернер Клемперер
Hogan's Heroes For playing: "Wilhelm Klink".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Леонард Нимой
Леонард Нимой
Звездный путь For playing: "Spock".
Greg Morris
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Barney Collier".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Хоуп Лэнг
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Carolyn Muir".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Feldon
Get Smart For playing: "Agent 99".
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched For playing: "Samantha Stephens".
Дайэнн Кэррол
Дайэнн Кэррол
Julia For playing: "Julia Baker".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Барбара Бэйн
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Cinnamon Carter".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Пегги Липтон
Пегги Липтон
Mod Squad For playing: "Julie Barnes".
Джоан Блонделл
Here Come the Brides For playing: "Lottie Hatfield".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series
Susan Saint James
The Name of the Game For playing: "Peggy Maxwell".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Anderson
Ironside For playing: "Eve Whitfield".
Агнес Мурхед
Агнес Мурхед
Bewitched For playing: "Endora".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cultural Documentary and Magazine-Type Program or Series Achievements
Man Who Dances: Edward Villella Man Who Dances: Edward Villella
Robert Drew, Mike Jackson
Победитель
Man Who Dances: Edward Villella Man Who Dances: Edward Villella
Robert Drew, Mike Jackson
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Greg Garrison
The Dean Martin Show For episode on 17 October 1968.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Bill Hobin
The Bill Cosby Special
Gordon Wiles
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In For episode on 3 February 1969.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Дэвид Грин
CBS Playhouse For episode "The People Next Door".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Филдер Кук
Teacher, Teacher
Paul Bogart
CBS Playhouse For episode "Secrets".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Program
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
George Lefferts Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Allan Balter, William Read Woodfield For episode "The Execution".
A Midsummer Night's Dream A Midsummer Night's Dream
Michael Birkett
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Herbert Brodkin For episode "The People Next Door".
Heidi Heidi
Джеймс Франсискус, Frederick H. Brogger
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Series
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Curtis W. Davis
Победитель
Все номинанты
The F.B.I. The F.B.I.
Charles Larson
Ironside Ironside
Cy Chermak
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
Richard Irving, Leslie Stevens, David Victor
Judd for the Defense Judd for the Defense
Harold Gast
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Bruce Geller
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Electronic Production
Все номинанты
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Robert H. Guhl, Jim Stewart, Larry Jones For episode "A Hint of Darkness, A Hint of Light".
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arthur Schneider
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Robert H. Guhl, Jim Stewart, Larry Jones For episode "A Hint of Darkness, A Hint of Light".
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
John Teele, Bruce Verran
TCB TCB
William Cole
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
John Freschi For episode "Andy Williams' Kaleidoscope Company" (28 April 1968).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Mort Lindsey
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Beat of the Brass The Beat of the Brass
Herb Alpert
The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant
Tom Adair, John Scott Trotter
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Billy Barnes
The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant
Tom Adair, John Scott Trotter
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in the Visual Arts
Все номинанты
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "U.S.S. Pueblo Court of Inquiry".
...and Debbie Makes Six ...And Debbie Makes Six
Claude Thompson
Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey: On Broadway Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey: On Broadway
Ray Aghayan
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bob Mackie
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding News Documentary Program Achievement
Все номинанты
Appalachia: Rich Land, Poor People Appalachia: Rich Land, Poor People
Jack Willis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Пол Скофилд
Male of the Species For playing: "Emlyn Bowen".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Билл Тревес
The Admirable Crichton For playing "Crichton".
David McCallum
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Hamilton Cade".
Осси Дэвис
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Charles Carter".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Все номинанты
Billy Schulman
Teacher, Teacher For playing: "Freddie Putnam".
Хэл Холбрук
Хэл Холбрук
The Whole World Is Watching For playing: "Chancellor Graham". Shown within NBC World Premiere.
Нед Гласс
Нед Гласс
Julia For playing: "Sol Cooper". For episode: "A Little Chicken Soup Never Hurt Anybody".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Джеральдин Пейдж
Джеральдин Пейдж
The Thanksgiving Visitor For playing: "Miss Sook".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Энн Бэкстер
The Name of the Game For playing: "Betty-Jean Currier". For episode: "The Bobbie Currier Story".
Ли Грант
Judd for the Defense For playing: "Kay Gould". For episode: "The Gates of Cerberus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Анна Колдер-Маршалл
Male of the Species For playing: "Mary McNeil".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ирен Херви
My Three Sons For playing: "Beatrice Brady". For episode: "The O'Casey Scandal".
Памела Браун
The Admirable Crichton For playing "Lady Brocklehurst".
Нэнси Ковак
Mannix For playing: "Bret Nicols". For episode: "The Girl Who Came In With The Tide".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
The Bill Cosby Special The Bill Cosby Special
Билл Косби, Sam Denoff, Bill Hobin, Bill Persky, Roy Silver
Победитель
The Bill Cosby Special The Bill Cosby Special
Билл Косби, Sam Denoff, Bill Hobin, Bill Persky, Roy Silver
Победитель
Все номинанты
NET Festival NET Festival
Robert Foshko, Zubin Mehta For episode "The Rite of Spring".
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Duke Ellington, Ralph J. Gleason, Richard Moore For episode "Duke Ellington - A Concert of Sacred Music".
Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing
Фрэнк Синатра, Ernest Chambers, Saul Ilson
Vladimir Horowitz: A Television Concert at Carnegie Hall Vladimir Horowitz: A Television Concert at Carnegie Hall
Vladimir Horowitz, Roger Englander
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
NET Festival NET Festival
Robert Foshko, Zubin Mehta For episode "The Rite of Spring".
Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing
Фрэнк Синатра, Ernest Chambers, Saul Ilson
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Duke Ellington, Ralph J. Gleason, Richard Moore For episode "Duke Ellington - A Concert of Sacred Music".
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Барбра Стрейзанд, Роберт Ширер
A Happening in Central Park A Happening in Central Park
Барбра Стрейзанд, Роберт Ширер
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety or Musical Series
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
Победитель
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Allan Blye, Дик Смазерс, Том Смотерз, George A. Sunga
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Allan Blye, Дик Смазерс, Том Смотерз, George A. Sunga
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Дин Мартин, Greg Garrison
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton
That's Life That's Life
Stan Harris, Marvin Marx, Роберт Морс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Стив Мартин, Allan Blye, Боб Эйнштейн, Карл Готтлиб, Cy Howard, Lorenzo Music, Murray Roman, Cecil Tuck, Paul Wayne, Mason Williams
Победитель
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Стив Мартин, Allan Blye, Боб Эйнштейн, Карл Готтлиб, Cy Howard, Lorenzo Music, Murray Roman, Cecil Tuck, Paul Wayne, Mason Williams
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Chris Bearde, Jim Carlson, David M. Cox, Phil Hahn, Jack Hanrahan, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jack Mendelsohn, Lorne Michaels, David Panich, Hart Pomerantz, Hugh Wedlock Jr., James Mulligan For episode on 3 February 1969.
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Chris Bearde, Jim Carlson, David M. Cox, Phil Hahn, Jack Hanrahan, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jack Mendelsohn, Lorne Michaels, David Panich, Hart Pomerantz, Hugh Wedlock Jr., James Mulligan For episode on 3 February 1969.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Stan Burns, Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Don Hinkley, Buz Kohan, Mike Marmer, Gail Parent, Arnie Rosen, Kenny Solms
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Stan Burns, Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Don Hinkley, Buz Kohan, Mike Marmer, Gail Parent, Arnie Rosen, Kenny Solms
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
J.P. Miller For episode "The People Next Door".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Teacher, Teacher Teacher, Teacher
Allan Sloane
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Ellen M. Violett For episode "The Experiment".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification Achievements - Individuals (Variety Performances)
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arte Johnson
Победитель
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Харви Кормен
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Голди Хоун
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Рут Баззи
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification Achievements - Programs
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Победитель
Firing Line Firing Line
Warren Steibel
Победитель
Все номинанты
The 22nd Annual Tony Awards The 22nd Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen
80th Tournament of Roses Parade 80th Tournament of Roses Parade
Paul Levitan
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification of Outstanding Individual Achievements - Special Photographic Effects
Все номинанты
Звездный путь
Звездный путь Star Trek
For episode "The Tholian Web".
