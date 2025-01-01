Меню
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1974

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1974 году

Место проведения Pantages Theatre, Голливуд, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 28 мая 1974
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Джин Рейнольдс
Победитель
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Джин Рейнольдс
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Odd Couple The Odd Couple
Гэрри Маршалл, Anthony W. Marshall, Harvey Miller
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Джон Рич
The Odd Couple The Odd Couple
Гэрри Маршалл, Anthony W. Marshall, Harvey Miller
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Джон Рич
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Джеймс Л Брукс, Allan Burns, Ed. Weinberger
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth
Победитель
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Streets of San Francisco The Streets of San Francisco
Quinn Martin, John Wilder
Kojak Kojak
Abby Mann, James Duff McAdams, Matthew Rapf
The Waltons The Waltons
Robert L. Jacks, Lee Rich
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis
Kojak Kojak
Abby Mann, James Duff McAdams, Matthew Rapf
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Actor of the Year - Series
Алан Алда
Алан Алда
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Actor of the Year - Special
Хэл Холбрук
Хэл Холбрук
Pueblo
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Actress of the Year - Series
Мэри Тайлер Мур
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Actress of the Year - Special
Сисели Тайсон
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Art Director and Set Decorator of the Year
Jan Scott
The Lie
Победитель
Charles Kreiner
The Lie
Победитель
Jan Scott
The Lie
Победитель
Charles Kreiner
The Lie
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Dramatic Program or Feature Length Film, for a Series, a Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
The Lie The Lie
Jan Scott, Charles Kreiner
Победитель
The Lie The Lie
Jan Scott, Charles Kreiner
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Friedman, Walter H. Tyler
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Michael D. Haller
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Musical or Variety Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Brian Bartholomew
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Andy Williams Christmas Special The Andy Williams Christmas Special
Lynn Griffin, René Lagler
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
The Andy Williams Christmas Special The Andy Williams Christmas Special
Lynn Griffin, René Lagler
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Коломбо 8.6
Коломбо Columbo
Harry L. Wolf For episode "Any Old Port in a Storm (#3.2)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Robert L. Morrison, Jack Whitman Additional recipient: Bill Huffman (cinematographer)
Kojak Kojak
Gerald Finnerman
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Robert L. Morrison, Jack Whitman Additional recipient: Bill Huffman (cinematographer)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
It's Good to Be Alive It's Good to Be Alive
Ted Voigtlander
Победитель
Все номинанты
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Walter Strenge
Doberman Patrol Trapped
Fred Mandl
The Man Without a Country The Man Without a Country
Andrew Laszlo
The Migrants The Migrants
Richard C. Kratina (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Directing in Comedy
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Джекки Купер For Carry On, Hawkeye (1973)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Джей Сэндрич For Lou's First Date (1973)
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Джин Рейнольдс For Deal Me Out (1973)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Directing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Dwight Hemion
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
Tony Charmoli
Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra
Marty Pasetta
Peggy Fleming Visits the Soviet Union Peggy Fleming Visits the Soviet Union
Sterling Johnson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Directing in Drama - A Single Program - Comedy or Drama
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
John Korty
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Лэмонт Джонсон
The Migrants The Migrants
Tom Gries (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
A Case of Rape A Case of Rape
Борис Сагал
Pueblo Pueblo
Энтони Пейдж
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Directing in Drama - A Single Program of a Series with Continuing Characters and/or Theme
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Роберт Батлер For part III.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Waltons The Waltons
Гарри Харрис For episode "The Journey".
The Waltons The Waltons
Филип Ликок For episode "The Thanksgiving Story".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Directing in Variety or Music
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Dave Powers For "The Australia Show".
Победитель
Все номинанты
In Concert In Concert
Joshua White For: In Concert (1972).
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Art Fisher For episode with Ken Berry and George Foreman.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Samuel E. Beetley, Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler
Победитель
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Samuel E. Beetley, Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler
Победитель
Все номинанты
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines, Bud S. Isaacs
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines, Bud S. Isaacs
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Frank Morriss
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sidney Levin
A Case of Rape A Case of Rape
Richard Bracken
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Алан Алда
Алан Алда
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кэррол О’Коннор
All in the Family For playing: "Archie Bunker".
Тони Ренделл
The Odd Couple For playing: "Felix Unger".
Джек Клагмен
Джек Клагмен
The Odd Couple For playing: "Oscar Madison".
Редд Фокс
Sanford and Son For playing: "Fred Sanford".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Хэл Холбрук
Хэл Холбрук
Pueblo For playing: "Lloyd Bucher".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мартин Шин
Мартин Шин
The Execution of Private Slovik For playing: "Eddie Slovik".
Дик Ван Дайк
Дик Ван Дайк
The Morning After For playing: "Charlie Lester".
Лоуренс Оливье
Лоуренс Оливье
The Merchant of Venice For playing: "Shylock".
Алан Алда
Алан Алда
6 Rms Riv Vu For playing: "Paul Friedman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Телли Савалас
Kojak For playing: "Theo Kojak".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ричард Томас
Ричард Томас
The Waltons For playing: "John-Boy Walton".
Карл Молден
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Mike Stone".
Уильям Конрад
Cannon For playing: "Frank Cannon".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Уильям Холден
Уильям Холден
The Blue Knight For playing: "Bumper Morgan".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Питер Фальк
Питер Фальк
Коломбо For playing: "Columbo".
Деннис Уивер
McCloud For playing: "Sam McCloud".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Мэри Тайлер Мур
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Mary Richards".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Беатрис Артур
Maude For playing: "Maude Findlay".
Джин Стэплтон
All in the Family For playing: "Edith Bunker".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Сисели Тайсон
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman For playing: "Jane Pittman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кэрол Барнетт
6 Rms Riv Vu For playing: "Anne Miller".
Клорис Личмен
Клорис Личмен
The Migrants For playing: "Viola Barlow".
Elizabeth Montgomery
A Case of Rape For playing: "Ellen Harrod".
Кэтрин Хепберн
Кэтрин Хепберн
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Amanda Wingfield".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Майкл Лернд
The Waltons For playing: "Olivia Walton".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джин Марш
Upstairs, Downstairs For playing: "Rose Buck".
Жанетт Нолан
Dirty Sally For playing: "Sally Fergus".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Милдред Нэтвик
The Snoop Sisters For playing: "Gwendolyn Snoop Nicholson".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ли Ремик
Ли Ремик
The Blue Knight For playing: "Cassie Walters".
Хелен Хэйс
The Snoop Sisters For playing: "Ernesta Snoop".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Music Composition - For a Series, a Single Program of a Series
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "Hookman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Don B. Ray For episode "Nightmare in Blue".
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Bruce Broughton For episode "The $100,000 Nickel".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Music Composition - For a Special Program
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Fred Karlin
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Migrants The Migrants
Billy Goldenberg (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Laurence Rosenthal
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Music Direction of a Variety, Music or Dramatic Program
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Peter Matz For episode "The Australia Show".
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Marty Paich For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Song or Theme
Ironside Ironside
David Paich, Marty Paich For the song "Light The Way". For episode "Once More For Joey".
Победитель
Ironside Ironside
David Paich, Marty Paich For the song "Light The Way". For episode "Once More For Joey".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Kojak Kojak
Billy Goldenberg
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Fred Karlin For the song "The Love That Lights Our Way".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actor in Comedy
Роб Райнер
Роб Райнер
All in the Family For playing: "Michael Stivic".
Победитель
Все номинанты
McLean Stevenson
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш For playing: "Henry Blake".
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Ted Baxter".
Гэри Бергхофф
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш For playing: "Walter Eugene O'Reilly".
Эдвард Эснер
Эдвард Эснер
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Lou Grant".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actor in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Харви Кормен
The Carol Burnett Show
Победитель
Все номинанты
Тим Конуэй
The Carol Burnett Show For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Petula Clark.
Foster Brooks
The Dean Martin Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Майкл Мориарти
Майкл Мориарти
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Jim O'Connor".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майкл Дуглас
Майкл Дуглас
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Steve Keller".
Сэм Уотерстон
Сэм Уотерстон
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Tom Wingfield".
Уилл Гир
The Waltons For playing: "Zebulon Walton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actress in Comedy
Клорис Личмен
Клорис Личмен
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Phyllis Lindstrom". For episode: "The Lars Affair".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сэлли Стразерс
All in the Family For playing: "Gloria Stivic".
Валери Харпер
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Rhoda Morgenstern".
Loretta Swit
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш For playing: "Margaret Houlihan".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actress in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Бренда Ваккаро
Бренда Ваккаро
The Shape of Things
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ли Грант
The Shape of Things
Рут Баззи
The Dean Martin Show For episode on 15 February 1974.
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Supporting Actress in Drama
Джоэнна Майлз
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Laura Wingfield".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Nancy Walker
McMillan & Wife For playing: "Mildred".
Эллен Корби
The Waltons For playing: "Esther Walton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Comedy
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Treva Silverman For The Lou and Edie Story (1973)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
Мэри Кэй Плэйс, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason For Hot Lips and Empty Arms (1973)
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш 8.6
Чертова служба в госпитале Мэш M*A*S*H
McLean Stevenson For The Trial of Henry Blake (1973)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Lily Lily
Ричард Прайор, Лили Томлин, Rosalyn Drexler, Ann Elder, Bob Illes, Lorne Michaels, Herbert Sargent, James R. Stein, Джейн Вагнер, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
Победитель
Lily Lily
Ричард Прайор, Лили Томлин, Rosalyn Drexler, Ann Elder, Bob Illes, Lorne Michaels, Herbert Sargent, James R. Stein, Джейн Вагнер, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Larry Gelbart, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Paradise Paradise
Джозеф Болонья, Рене Тэйлор
Paradise Paradise
Джозеф Болонья, Рене Тэйлор
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Larry Gelbart, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Drama
The Waltons The Waltons
Joanna Lee For episode "The Thanksgiving Story".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Waltons The Waltons
John McGreevey For episode "The Easter Story".
Kojak Kojak
Gene R. Kearney For episode "Death is Not a Passing Grade".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Drama - Adaptation
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Tracy Keenan Wynn
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
Steambath Steambath
Bruce Jay Friedman
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Drama - Original Teleplay
Tell Me Where It Hurts Tell Me Where It Hurts
Fay Kanin
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Migrants The Migrants
Lanford Wilson (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Cry Rape Cry Rape
Will Lorin
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Best Writing in Variety or Music
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Барри Левинсон, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Руди Де Люка, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Победитель
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Барри Левинсон, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Руди Де Люка, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Боб Эйнштейн, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Боб Эйнштейн, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Cinematographer of the Year
It's Good to Be Alive It's Good to Be Alive
Ted Voigtlander
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Director of the Year - Series
Роберт Батлер
The Blue Knight For part III.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Director of the Year - Special
Dwight Hemion
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Film Editor of the Year
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Frank Morriss
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Musician of the Year
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Победитель
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Any Area of Creative Technical Crafts
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Lynda Gurasich
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Renate Leuschner
Evening at Pops Evening at Pops
Jordan M. Whitelaw
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
Tony Charmoli
Победитель
Все номинанты
NBC Follies NBC Follies
Carl Jablonski For the episode on 13 September 1973 with Sammy Davis Jr..
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ernie Flatt For episode "The Australia Show".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sandra Stewart, Bruce Walkup
Победитель
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sandra Stewart, Bruce Walkup
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
The Snoop Sisters The Snoop Sisters
Grady Hunt
The New Treasure Hunt The New Treasure Hunt
Barbara Murphy Syndicated.
War & Peace War & Peace
Charles Knode
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Pueblo Pueblo
Bud Nolan
Победитель
Все номинанты
Kojak Kojak
Sam Caylor, Stanley Frazen, Jack Kirschner, Sid Lubow, Richard Raderman, John W. Singleton
Police Story Police Story
William M. Andrews, Ronald V. Ashcroft, Milton C. Burrow, Richard Burrow, Tony Garber, Jack Milner, Jerry Rosenthal, Edward L. Sandlin, Al Kajita
Kojak Kojak
Sam Caylor, Stanley Frazen, Jack Kirschner, Sid Lubow, Richard Raderman, John W. Singleton
Police Story Police Story
William M. Andrews, Ronald V. Ashcroft, Milton C. Burrow, Richard Burrow, Tony Garber, Jack Milner, Jerry Rosenthal, Edward L. Sandlin, Al Kajita
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film or Tape Sound Mixing
Pueblo Pueblo
Al Gramaglia, Michael Schindler
Победитель
Pueblo Pueblo
Al Gramaglia, Michael Schindler
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Charles T. Knight, Don Minkler
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
John K. Kean, Thom Piper
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Charles T. Knight, Don Minkler
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
The Lie The Lie
Bill Klages
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
John Freschi
Dean Martin Presents Music Country Dean Martin Presents Music Country
Lon Stucky, John Nance
Dean Martin Presents Music Country Dean Martin Presents Music Country
Lon Stucky, John Nance
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Рик Бейкер, Стэн Уинстон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Nick Marcellino, James Lee McCoy
The Phantom of Hollywood The Phantom of Hollywood
William Tuttle
Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
Ben Nye
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Jim McKay
Победитель
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge, Dennis Lewin
Победитель
Все номинанты
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Frank Gifford
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Хауард Коселл
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Harry Coyle
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Tennis Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs
Roone Arledge, Jackie Barnett, Chuck Howard
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Roone Arledge, Don Ohlmeyer
The Triple Crown of Racing The Triple Crown of Racing
Tony Verna Official ATAS records lists title as "The Triple Crown of Racing: The Kentucky Derby, The Preakness, The Belmont Stakes".
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Roy Hammerman, Allan B. Connal
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Tennis Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs
Roone Arledge, Jackie Barnett, Chuck Howard
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Roy Hammerman, Allan B. Connal
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
In Concert In Concert
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, David Smith, Ken Tamburri, Ron Brooks, Gerry Bucci For: Cat Stevens: Moon & Star (1973).
Победитель
In Concert In Concert
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, David Smith, Ken Tamburri, Ron Brooks, Gerry Bucci For: Cat Stevens: Moon & Star (1973).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
Lew Adams, Ken Lamkin, John Poliak, Parker Roe, Gary Stanton
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing
Pueblo Pueblo
Alfred Muller
Победитель
Все номинанты
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Nick Giordano, George Gurunian
The Lie The Lie
Lewis W. Smith
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Special
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Марло Томас, Carole Hart
Победитель
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Марло Томас, Carole Hart
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Duane Bogie, Walt deFaria, Warren Lockhart
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Билл Мелендес, Lee Mendelson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special
Lily Lily
Лили Томлин, Herbert Sargent, Irene Pinn, Jerry McPhie
Победитель
Lily Lily
Лили Томлин, Herbert Sargent, Irene Pinn, Jerry McPhie
Победитель
Все номинанты
Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra
Фрэнк Синатра, Howard W. Koch
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Джон Денвер, Джерри Уайнтрауб, Рич Юстис, Al Rogers
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Барбра Стрейзанд, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton, Gary Smith
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Джон Денвер, Джерри Уайнтрауб, Рич Юстис, Al Rogers
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Барбра Стрейзанд, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton, Gary Smith
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Programming
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Charles M. Schulz
Победитель
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Peter Razmofsky, Bill Zaharuk
Победитель
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Peter Razmofsky, Bill Zaharuk
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Walter C. Miller
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Bill Davis
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Juul Haalmeyer
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Джудит Андерсон For playing "Aunt Sophy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Limited Series
Коломбо 8.6
Коломбо Columbo
Douglas Benton, Edward K. Dodds, Dean Hargrove, Roland Kibbee, Robert F. O'Neill (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Победитель
Коломбо 8.6
Коломбо Columbo
Douglas Benton, Edward K. Dodds, Dean Hargrove, Roland Kibbee, Robert F. O'Neill (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Победитель
Все номинанты
McCloud McCloud
Michael Gleason, Глен А. Ларсон
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Walter Coblenz, Lee Rich
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music-Variety Series
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
Победитель
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Шер, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Сонни Боно
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Шер, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Сонни Боно
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special - Comedy or Drama
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Robert W. Christiansen, Rick Rosenberg
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Dubelman, Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Dubelman, Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
The Migrants The Migrants
Tom Gries (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
6 Rms Riv Vu 6 Rms Riv Vu
Joe Hamilton
Steambath Steambath
Норман Ллойд
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Дик Каветт, John Gilroy
Победитель
Tomorrow Coast to Coast The Tomorrow Show
Tom Snyder
Победитель
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Дик Каветт, John Gilroy
Победитель
Все номинанты
CBS All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade CBS All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mike Gargiulo
ABC Late Night ABC's Wide World of Entertainment
Бетт Дэвис For episode "Warner Bros. Movies - A 50 Year Salute".
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Пол Линд
ABC Late Night ABC's Wide World of Entertainment
Rick Rosner, Lawrence Einhorn For episode "Warner Bros. Movies - A 50 Year Salute".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Supporting Actor of the Year
Майкл Мориарти
Майкл Мориарти
The Glass Menagerie
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Supporting Actress of the Year
Джоэнна Майлз
The Glass Menagerie
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Writer of the Year - Series
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Treva Silverman For episode "The Lou And Edie Story".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Writer of the Year - Special
Tell Me Where It Hurts Tell Me Where It Hurts
Fay Kanin
Победитель
