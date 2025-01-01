Барри Левинсон, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Руди Де Люка, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Победитель
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
Барри Левинсон, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Руди Де Люка, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Sonny and Cher Comedy HourThe Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Боб Эйнштейн, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
The Sonny and Cher Comedy HourThe Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Боб Эйнштейн, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".