Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1989

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1989 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 17 сентября 1989
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Cheers Cheers
David Angell, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Питер Кэйси, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, David Lee, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Гарри Томасон, Tommy Thompson, Дэвид Трейнер
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Carol Black, Bob Brush, Neal Marlens, Стив Майнер, Jeffrey Silver
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Дайан Инглиш, Norm Gunzenhauser, Frank Pace, Tom Seeley, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith, Russ Woody
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Robert Bruce, Eric Cohen, Barry Fanaro, Terry Grossman, Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Морт Натан, Kathy Speer, Tony Thomas, Martin Weiss
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Стивен Бокко, Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery, Phillip M. Goldfarb, Scott Goldstein, Judith Parker, Rick Wallace, Alice West
Победитель
Все номинанты
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Эдвард Цвик, Маршалл Херсковиц, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Эллен С. Прессман, Скотт Уинант
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Stephen J. Cannell, Alex Beaton, Дэвид Дж. Берк, Stephen Kronish, Alfonse Ruggiero Jr., Les Sheldon, Jo Swerling Jr.
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Alex Gansa, Ховард Гордон, Paul Junger Witt, Kenneth R. Koch, Рон Кослоу, Stephen Kurzfeld, Джордж Реймонд Ричард Мартин, Tony Thomas, Patricia Livingston
China Beach China Beach
Geno Escarrega, Фред Гербер, Patricia Green, Christopher Nelson, Джон Уэллс, Джон Сейкрет Янг
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Ричард Маллиган
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фред Сэвэдж
The Wonder Years For playing "Kevin Arnold".
Тед Дэнсон
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Джон Гудман
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Майкл Джей Фокс
Family Ties For playing "Alex Keaton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Кэррол О’Коннор
In the Heat of the Night For playing "Bill Gillespie".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рон Перлман
Beauty and the Beast For playing "Vincent".
Майкл Такер
L.A. Law For playing "Stuart Markowitz".
Эдвард Вудворд
The Equalizer For playing "Robert McCall".
Кен Уол
Wiseguy For playing "Vinnie Terranova".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Кэндис Берген
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Беатрис Артур
The Golden Girls For playing "Dorothy Zbornak".
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls For playing "Blanche Devereaux".
Бетти Уайт
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Блэр Браун
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Дана Дилэйни
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law For playing "Ann Kelsey".
Линда Хэмилтон
Beauty and the Beast For playing "Catherine Chandler".
Susan Dey
L.A. Law For playing "Grace Van Owen".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Вуди Харрельсон
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Питер Сколари
Newhart For playing "Michael Harris".
Meshach Taylor
Designing Women For playing "Anthony Bouvier".
Джордж Уэндт
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Джо Регалбуто
Murphy Brown For playing "Frank Fontana".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Ларри Дрэйк
L.A. Law For playing "Benny Stulwicz".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джонатан Бэнкс
Wiseguy For playing "Frank McPike".
Джимми Смитс
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Ричард А. Дайсарт
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Тимоти Басфилд
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Ри Перлман
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джулия Даффи
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Фейт Форд
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Кэтрин Хелмонд
Who's the Boss? For playing "Mona Robinson".
Эстелл Гетти
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Мелани Мейрон
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аманда Пламмер
L.A. Law For playing "Alice Hackett".
Луис Неттлтон
In the Heat of the Night For playing "Joanne St. John".
Сьюзан Руттан
L.A. Law For playing "Roxanne Melman".
Michele Greene
L.A. Law For playing "Abby Perkins".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Джо Спано
Midnight Caller For playing "John Saringo". For episode "The Execution Of John Saringo".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джек Гилфорд
Thirtysomething For playing "The Old Gentleman". For episode "The Mike Van Dyke Show".
Эдвард Вудворд
Alfred Hitchcock Presents For playing "Drummond". For episode "Hunted", parts 1 and 2.
Питер Бойл
Midnight Caller For playing "J.J. Killian". For episode "Fathers and Sins".
Майкл Мориарти
Майкл Мориарти
The Equalizer For playing "Seti aka Wayne Virgil". For episode "Starfire".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Kay Lenz
Midnight Caller For playing "Tina Cassidy". For episode "After It Happened...".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Морин Стейплтон
B.L. Stryker For playing "Auntie Sue". For episode "Auntie Sue".
Хлоя Уэбб
China Beach For playing "Laurette Barber". For the episode "Chao Ong".
Тереза Райт
Dolphin Cove For playing "Nina Rothman". For episode "The Elders".
Джин Симмонс
Она написала убийство For playing "Eudora McVeigh". For episode "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: Part 1".
Ширли Найт
The Equalizer For playing "Mrs. Robert McCall". For episode "Time Present, Time Past".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Кливон Литтл
Dear John For playing "Tony Larkin". For Stand by Your Man (1989).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джек Гилфорд
The Golden Girls For playing "Max Weinstock". For episode "Sophia's Wedding".
Роберт Пикардо
The Wonder Years For playing "Coach Ed Cutlip". For episode "Loosiers".
Лесли Нильсен
Day by Day For playing "Jack Harper". For episode "Harper And Son".
Сэмми Дэвис мл.
The Cosby Show For playing "Ray Palomino". For episode "No Way Baby".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Коллин Дьюхерст
Murphy Brown For playing "Avery Brown". For episode "Mama Said".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Айлин Бреннан
Newhart For playing "Corine Denby". For episode "The Little Match Girl".
Максин Стюарт
The Wonder Years For playing "Mrs. Carples". For episode "Coda".
Дорис Робертс
Perfect Strangers For playing "Mrs. Bailey". For episode "Maid To Order".
Дайэнн Кэррол
A Different World For playing "Marion Gilbert". For episode "For She's Only A Bird In A Gilded Cage".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Lynn Kressel
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
Pancho Barnes Pancho Barnes
Stephen M. Chudej, Paula Lynn Kaatz, Janet Lucas Lawler, Andrea E. Weaver
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Friendship in Vienna A Friendship in Vienna
Mária Horányi
Unconquered Unconquered
Frances Harrison Hays
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Series
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Julie Glick, Patrick R. Norris For episode "We'll Meet Again".
Победитель
Все номинанты
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Urine Trouble Now".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Все номинанты
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Jeff Boortz, Billy Pittard, Ed Sullivan
Later with Bob Costas Later with Bob Costas
Alex Weil, John Semerad, Chris Harvey
Just Say Julie Just Say Julie
John Payson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Jack the Ripper Jack the Ripper
Elaine Bowerbank, Betty Glasow, Stevie Hall For part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Jan Archibald, Janis Clark, Dino Ganziano, Chris Taylor For part III.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Philip Leto, Manlio Rocchetti For part II ("On The Trail").
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
Квантовый скачок
Virginia Kearns For episode "Double Identity".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Carol Pershing For episode "We'll Meet Again".
Almost Grown Almost Grown
Sharleen Rassi, Susan Schuler-Page For episode "If This Diamond Ring Don't Shine".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Richard Sabre, Georgina Williams For Unnatural Selection (1989)
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Billie Laughridge For episode "The Subway".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Все номинанты
Nick & Hillary Tattingers
Jonathan Tunick
Men Men
James Newton Howard
Paradise Paradise
Jerrold Immel
Unsub Unsub
Mike Post
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Jean Ann Black, Carla Palmer, Manlio Rocchetti For part 4 ("The Return").
Победитель
Все номинанты
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Wes Dawn, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part II.
David David
Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Thomas R. Burman, Wes Dawn, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part III.
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Wes Dawn, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part II.
David David
Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Thomas R. Burman, Wes Dawn, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Magdalen Gaffney, Jim Kail, Christopher Tucker For part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Robin LaVigne, Carol Schwartz For episode "The Subway".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Рик Бейкер, Margaret Prentice, Fred C. Blau Jr., Norman Cabrera, Vincent Prentice For episode "Brothers".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Janna Phillips, Gerald Quist, Michael Westmore For A Matter of Honor (1989)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Basil Poledouris For part IV ("The Return").
Победитель
Все номинанты
Pancho Barnes Pancho Barnes
Allyn Ferguson
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Chris Boardman
Bridge to Silence Bridge to Silence
Fred Karlin
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Bob Cobert For part XI.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
Joel Rosenbaum For episode "Dust To Dust".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Blue Skies Blue Skies
Angela Morley For episode "The White Horse".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For The Child (1988)
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" 6.8
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" Moonlighting
Alf Clausen For episode "A Womb With A View".
Коломбо 8.6
Коломбо Columbo
Patrick Williams For episode "Murder, Smoke and Shadows (#8.2)".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Chris Boardman, Ian Fraser, J. Hill
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sunday Night Sunday Night
Marcus Miller
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Paul Shaffer, Greg Adams For episode "7th Anniversary Special".
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" 6.8
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" Moonlighting
Hummie Mann, Alf Clausen, Brad Dechter, George Gaffney, D'Vaughn Pershing For episode "A Womb With A View".
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Jack Elliott For episode with guests Kenny Rogers, 'Maureen McGovern' and Geoffrey Lewis.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Lee Holdridge, Melanie For the song "The First Time I Loved Forever" For episode "A Distant Shore".
Победитель
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Lee Holdridge, Melanie For the song "The First Time I Loved Forever" For episode "A Distant Shore".
Победитель
Sesame Street: 20 Years & Still Counting! 1969-1989 Sesame Street: 20 and Still Counting
Joe Raposo For episode "Look Through The Window".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Roseanne Roseanne
Dan Foliart, Howard Pearl For the song "I'll Never Change My Mind". For episode "Radio Days".
Shining Time Station Shining Time Station
Larry Grossman For the song "Start Where You Are". For episode "A Place Unlike Any Other"
Dadah Is Death Dadah Is Death
Fred Karlin, John Milligan For the song "In The Light of Our Love" (part I).
Roseanne Roseanne
Dan Foliart, Howard Pearl For the song "I'll Never Change My Mind". For episode "Radio Days".
Dadah Is Death Dadah Is Death
Fred Karlin, John Milligan For the song "In The Light of Our Love" (part I).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Special Visual Effects
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
William Cruse, Godfrey A. Godar, Martin Gutteridge, William H. Schirmer, Charles Staffell, Edward L. Williams, Egil S. Woxholt, Steve Anderson, Simon Smith
Победитель
Все номинанты
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Jeanne Byrd, Victor Du Bois, Simon Holden, Steve Wyskocil For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dan Curry, Ronald B. Moore, Peter W. Moyer, Stephen L. Price For Q Who (1989)
Friday the 13th: The Series Friday the 13th: The Series
John Gajdecki, Gary L. Smith For episode "13 O'Clock".
Friday the 13th: The Series Friday the 13th: The Series
John Gajdecki, Gary L. Smith For episode "13 O'Clock".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dan Curry, Ronald B. Moore, Peter W. Moyer, Stephen L. Price For Q Who (1989)
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Jeanne Byrd, Victor Du Bois, Simon Holden, Steve Wyskocil For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
The Infinite Voyage The Infinite Voyage
John Allison For episode "The Geometry Of Life".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Garfield's Babes and Bullets Garfield's Babes and Bullets
Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Победитель
Все номинанты
Abel's Island Abel's Island
Maxine Fisher, Michael Sporn, Giuliana Nicodemi
Madeline Madeline
Saul Cooper, Andy Heyward, Pancho Kohner, Judy Rothman Rofé, Cassandra Schafhausen, Stephan Martinière, Richard Rosen
Garfield: His 9 Lives Garfield: His 9 Lives
Jim Davis, Doug Frankel, Ruth Kissane, Bill Littlejohn, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, Bob Scott, George Singer, John Sparey
Meet the Raisins! Meet the Raisins! The Story of the California Raisins
David Altschul, Крэйг Бартлетт, Barry Bruce, Марк Густафсон, Arthur Sellers, Уилл Винтон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Super DuckTales Super DuckTales
Боб Хэчкок, Ken Koonce, Jymn Magon, Джеймс Т. Уолкер, David Weimers
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
I'll Be Home for Christmas I'll Be Home for Christmas
Edward J. McDonald, Jan Scott, Jack Taylor
Победитель
Все номинанты
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in 80 Days
Jonathan Cheung, Chung Yee Fung, Roger Hulme, Vladislav Lasic, Mike Porter, Svetislav Todorovic, Ian Watson For part I.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Michael J. Sullivan, Cary White For part IV ("The Return").
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Norm Baron, Francesco Chianese, Guy J. Comtois, William Cruse, Veronica Hadfield, Jeff Haley, Jean-Michel Hugon, Don K. Ivey, Richard Reams, Malcolm Stone, Wally White, Hari Pischinger For part XII.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" 6.8
Детективное агенство "Лунный свет" Moonlighting
James J. Agazzi, Bill Harp For episode "A Womb With A View".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Roseanne Roseanne
Garvin Eddy For episode "Lover's Lanes".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Roy Christopher, Steve Rostine For episode "Mama Said".
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For Elementary, Dear Data (1988)
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Brandy Alexander, Mary Ann Biddle For episode "Michael Writes A Story".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Портия Иверсен For episode "All About Tammy Lee Maggie In Peril ", part II.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
John Shaffner, Joe Stewart
The Glenn Miller Band Reunion The Glenn Miller Band Reunion
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse
Пол Рубенс, Jimmy Cuomo, Ric Heitzman, Deborah Madalena-Lloyd, Gary Panter, Вейн Уайт
The Pat Sajak Show The Pat Sajak Show
Fred M. Duer, William H. Harris, Anthony Sabatino, Fred Cooper For episode with guest Jeffrey Osborne.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
Free to Be... a Family Free to Be... a Family
Марло Томас, Vern Calhoun, Robert Dalrymple, Christopher Cerf, Igor Menzelintsev, Leonid Zolotarevsky
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Dale Bell, Jay Rayvid, Paul Stone
Young Charlie Chaplin Young Charlie Chaplin
Dale Bell, Alan Horrox, Jay Rayvid, Colin Shindler
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Джим Хенсон, Martin G. Baker, Jerry Juhl, Duncan Kenworthy, Lawrence S. Mirkin For episode "Muppet Variety #6 The Heartless Giant".
3-2-1 Contact 3-2-1 Contact
Al Hyslop, Susan Schwartz Lynn For the "I Have Aids - A Teenager's Story" extra.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Walter Painter Tied with 'Paula Abdul' for The Tracey Ullman Show (1987).
Победитель
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Пола Абдул For episodes "The Wave Girls", "D.U.I.", "The Cure" and "Maggie In Peril", part I.Tied with Walter Painter for The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening (1989).
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Debbie Allen Special The Debbie Allen Special
Дэбби Аллен
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Shooter Shooter
Gayne Rescher
Победитель
Все номинанты
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Dietrich Lohmann For part XI.
Disaster at Silo 7 Disaster at Silo 7
Roy H. Wagner
Favorite Son Favorite Son
Брэдфорд Мэй For part III.
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Douglas Milsome For part IV ("The Return").
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Roy H. Wagner For episode "Genesis: Part 1 - September 13, 1956 (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Paradise Paradise
Richard M. Rawlings Jr. For episode "Long Lost Lawson".
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
John C. Flinn III For episode "Wish You Were Here".
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Stevan Larner For episode "Ceremony of Innocence".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances Great Performances
Michael Bronson, Thomas Skinner, Harry J. Kraut, Klaus Hallig For episode "Bernstein at 70!".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Baryshnikov Dances Balanchine".
Horowitz Plays Mozart Horowitz Plays Mozart
Сьюзан Фремке, Peter Gelb
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Ray Charles in Concert with the New York City Ballet".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Van Broughton Ramsey For part II ("On The Trail").
Победитель
Все номинанты
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
April Ferry
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Judy Evans For episode "The Outsiders".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Soul Man".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Scilla Andreen For episode "Birthday Boy".
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "Come On And Marry Me, Bill".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
Daniel Orlandi
Победитель
Все номинанты
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
Madeline Ann Kozlowski For episode with guests Kenny Rogers, 'Maureen McGovern' and Geoffrey Lewis.
Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse
Robert Turturice, Max Robert
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for Special Events
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Все номинанты
A Pavarotti Celebration: Scenes from La Bohème A Pavarotti Celebration: Scenes from La Bohème
Kirk Browning
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in Informational Programming
Все номинанты
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Ron de Moraes For episode "Lucille Ball Memorial".
Destined to Live Destined to Live
Linda Otto
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Питер Болдуин For episode "Our Miss White".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "The Visiting Lecher".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Стив Майнер For episode "Birthday Boy".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Michael Dinner For episode "How I'm Spending My Summer Vacation".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Барнет Келлман For episode "Respect" (pilot episode).
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Терри Хьюз For episode "Brother Can You Spare That Jacket".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Tanner '88 Tanner '88
Роберт Олтмен For episode "The Boiler Room".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Скотт Уинант For episode "We'll Meet Again".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Джон Пасквин For episode "To Live And Diet In L.A.".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Эрик Ланёвилль For episode "I'm In The Nude For Love".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Томас Картер For episode "Conversations With The Assassin" (pilot episode).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Саймон Уинсер For parts I and IV.
Победитель
Все номинанты
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Dan Curtis For parts XI and XII.
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
Дэниел Питри
I Know My First Name Is Steven I Know My First Name Is Steven
Larry Elikann
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Грегори Хоблит
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Джим Хенсон For episode "Dog City".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Don Mischer (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Debbie Allen Special The Debbie Allen Special
Дэбби Аллен
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Ted Bessell For episode "D.U.I.", "Family Therapy", "9 Minutes & 52 Seconds over Tokyo", "Conjugal Visit".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For episode "In Chicago".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Alison Cross, Грегори Хоблит, Michael Manheim Tied with Day One (1989).
Победитель
Day One Day One
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Все номинанты
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
Джеймс Гарнер, Peter K. Duchow, Дэниел Питри
David David
Джон Эрман, Donald March
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story
Graham Benson, Bob Cooper, John Kemeny, Abby Mann
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Mark West (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Mark Oberthaler, Ann Woodward For the 50th special.
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Kris Trexler, Jeff Palmer, Terry Climer
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Gary Anderson For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
George Magda For episode "7th Anniversary Special".
The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening The Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park Grand Opening
Kris Trexler, Jeff Palmer, Terry Climer
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
John F. Burnett, Peter Zinner For part X.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Joe Ann Fogle, Элоди Кин
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Robert K. Lambert
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
Paul Rubell, John Wright
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Corky Ehlers For part III ("The Plains").
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Joe Ann Fogle, Элоди Кин
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Respect" (pilot episode).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Jerry Davis For episode "It's How You Play The Game".
Roseanne Roseanne
Marco Zappia For episode "Toto, We're Not In Kansas Anymore".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Steven Rosenblum For episode "First Day/Last Day".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Ron Spang, Larry Strong For episode "White Noise".
China Beach China Beach
Randy Jon Morgan For the episode "Vets".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Stuart Bass For episode "Loosiers".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Paul Dixon For episode "His Suit Is Hirsute".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Михаил Барышников For episode "Baryshnikov Dances Balanchine".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Great Performances Great Performances
Linda Ronstadt For episode "Canciones di mi Padre".
Победитель
Все номинанты
D.C. Follies D.C. Follies
Морис ЛаМарше, Thom Fountain, Sandey Grinn, John Lovelady, Todd Mattox, Steve Sherman, Van Snowden, Fred Spencer, Allan Trautman For episode #211.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джули Кэвнер For "Ginny vs. Roz"/"Dance Studio"/"The Simpsons".
D.C. Follies D.C. Follies
Морис ЛаМарше, Thom Fountain, Sandey Grinn, John Lovelady, Todd Mattox, Steve Sherman, Van Snowden, Fred Spencer, Allan Trautman For episode with guest star Greg Louganis.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
Nature Nature
David Heeley, Fred Kaufman For episode "The Nature Of Australia - A Seperate Creation", part I.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Джон Косгров, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye, Stuart Schwartz
Cops Cops
Malcolm Barbour, John Langley, Paul Stojanovich, Andrew Thomas
Cops Cops
Malcolm Barbour, John Langley, Paul Stojanovich, Andrew Thomas
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Cliff Lachman For episode "Lucille Ball Memorial".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
American Masters American Masters
William T. Cartwright, Сьюзен Лейси, Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders For episode "Lillian Gish: The Actor's Life for Me".
Победитель
Все номинанты
AIDS: The Global Explosion AIDS: The Global Explosion
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Barbara Walters For the 50th special.
The Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole The Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Джеймс Вудс
My Name Is Bill W. For playing "Bill Wilson".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Гилгуд
War and Remembrance For playing "Aaron Jastrow".
Бен Кингсли
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story For playing "Simon Wiesenthal".
Томми Ли Джонс
Lonesome Dove For playing "Woodrow F. Call".
Роберт Дювалл
Lonesome Dove For playing " Gus McCrae".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Холли Хантер
Roe vs. Wade For playing "Ellen Russell".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джейн Сеймур
War and Remembrance For playing "Natalie Henry".
Анжелика Хьюстон
Lonesome Dove For playing "Clara Allen".
Дайан Лэйн
Lonesome Dove For playing "Lorena Wood".
Эми Мэдиган
Roe vs. Wade For playing "Sarah Weddington".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for Special Events
Все номинанты
The 61st Annual Academy Awards 61st Annual Academy Awards
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "A Spirited Christmas".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Yokel Hero".
Family Ties Family Ties
Robert F. Liu For episode "Alex Doesn't Live Here Anymore".
Night Court Night Court
Robert Berry For episode "Danny Got His Gun ", part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
Robert A. Dickinson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Christmas in Aspen Christmas in Aspen
Tom Beck, Kieran Healy
Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong
Jeff Engel
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
John Rook For episode "Dog City".
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, Bill Klages For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Christmas in Aspen Christmas in Aspen
Tom Beck, Kieran Healy
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, Bill Klages For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Все номинанты
A Perfect Spy A Perfect Spy
Jonathan Powell, Colin Rogers
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Suzanne De Passe, Robert A. Halmi, Дайсон Ловелл, Michael Weisbarth, William D. Wittliff
The Women of Brewster Place The Women of Brewster Place
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music for Special Events
Все номинанты
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Portrait of America Portrait of America
Хэл Холбрук For episode "Alaska".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Crimes of Passion Crimes of Passion
Джеймс Вудс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in Special Events
The 31st Annual Grammy Awards The 31st Annual Grammy Awards
Билли Кристал
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
Charles R. Beith Jr., Karla Caldwell, Jamie Forester, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Tom Villano, Michael J. Wright, George Bell For part III ("The Plains").
Победитель
Все номинанты
Steal the Sky Steal the Sky
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, A. David Marshall, Diane Marshall, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Allan K. Rosen, Mark Steele, Rusty Tinsley, Scott A. Tinsley
Go Toward the Light Go Toward the Light
Steve Dutkovich, David Hankins, Ken Johnson, Steve Livingston, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Brian Thomas Nist, Matt Sawelson, Richard Taylor, Joel Valentine
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Ray Alba, Cliff Bell Jr., John M. Colwell, Michael O'Corrigan, Joe Divitale, Sam Gemette, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, William Jacobs, John Kline, Chris Ledesma, Thomas McMullen, Steve Olson, Jim Siracusa, Craig Vandagriff, Richard Wahrman, Bill Young, John Kaufman, Gary Winter For part VII.
David David
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Guy Tsujimoto, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For Q Who (1989)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Jeff Charbonneau, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, Roxanne Jones, Edward L. Sandlin, Paul Wittenberg, Bill Young, John Kaufman For episode "All Or Nothing".
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Keith Bilderbeck, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, Jon Johnson, Art Ottinger, Miguel Rivera For episode "Gold Rush".
Hunter Hunter
Ray Alba, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Cindy Marty, Susan Mick, Steve Olson, Ed Osborne, Craig Vandagriff, Jack Woods For episode "City Under Siege ", part III.
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Michael L. DePatie, David Hankins, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Ralph Osborn, Lori Slomka, Richard Taylor For episode "The Watcher".
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Michael L. DePatie, David Hankins, Bobby Mackston, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Ralph Osborn, Lori Slomka, Richard Taylor For episode "The Watcher".
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Keith Bilderbeck, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, Jon Johnson, Art Ottinger, Miguel Rivera For episode "Gold Rush".
Hunter Hunter
Ray Alba, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Cindy Marty, Susan Mick, Steve Olson, Ed Osborne, Craig Vandagriff, Jack Woods For episode "City Under Siege ", part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for Special Events
The 31st Annual Grammy Awards The 31st Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Night Court Night Court
Klaus Landsberg, Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "The Last Temptation Of Mac".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Edward L. Moskowitz, Allen Patapoff, Craig Porter For episode "You Gotta Have Hope".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, David John West, Ray West For episode "Birthday Boy".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "Jumping Jerks".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For Q Who (1989)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Paul Clark, Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben For episode "Spy".
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Tim Cooney, Artie Torgersen, James G. Williams For the episode "Vets".
Tour of Duty Tour of Duty
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Susan Moore-Chong For episode "I Wish It Would Rain".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Special
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
James L. Aicholtz, Michael Herbick, Donald F. Johnson, Kevin O'Connell For part IV ("The Return").
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Karen Carpenter Story The Karen Carpenter Story
Grover B. Helsley, Charles T. Knight, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers
The Great Escape II: The Untold Story The Great Escape II: The Untold Story
Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, John Wilkinson For part I.
Guts and Glory: The Rise and Fall of Oliver North Guts and Glory: The Rise and Fall of Oliver North
Grover B. Helsley, Chuck Lewis, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers For part I.
Double Exposure: The Story of Margaret Bourke-White Margaret Bourke-White
Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, Richard Schexnayder, John Wilkinson
The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro The Hijacking of the Achille Lauro
Grover B. Helsley, William L. McCaughey, Noel Quinn, Doug E. Turner
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong Kenny, Dolly and Willie: Something Inside So Strong
David E. Fluhr, Larry Brown, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter
David E. Fluhr, Jeff Courtie, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Gordon Klimuck For episode with guests 'LeVert', Patti D'Arbanville and Peter DeLuise.
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Roger Cortes, Ron Estes For episode with guests Jonathan Winters and Kenny Loggins.
The Glenn Miller Band Reunion The Glenn Miller Band Reunion
David E. Fluhr, Tom Ancell, Carroll Pratt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Events
The 42nd Annual Tony Awards The 42nd Annual Tony Awards
Jeffrey Lane, Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg
Победитель
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Gregory Peck A Tribute to Gregory Peck
Jeffrey Lane, George Stevens Jr.
Победитель
Cirque du Soleil: The Magic Circus Cirque du Soleil: The Magic Circus
Hélène Dufresne
Победитель
Sesame Street: 20 Years & Still Counting! 1969-1989 Sesame Street: 20 and Still Counting
Джим Хенсон, Diana Birkenfield
Победитель
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Дерек Джекоби
Дерек Джекоби
The Tenth Man For playing "The Imposter".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Арманд Ассанте
Арманд Ассанте
Jack the Ripper For playing "Richard Mansfield".
Корин Немек
I Know My First Name Is Steven For playing "Steven Stayner".
Дэнни Гловер
Дэнни Гловер
Lonesome Dove For playing "Joshua Deets".
Джеймс Гарнер
Джеймс Гарнер
My Name Is Bill W. For playing "Bob Smith".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Коллин Дьюхерст
Those She Left Behind For playing "Margaret Page".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гленн Хедли
Lonesome Dove For playing "Elmira Johnson".
Полли Берген
War and Remembrance For playing "Rhoda Henry".
Paula Kelly
The Women of Brewster Place For playing "Theresa".
Пегги Эшкрофт
A Perfect Spy For playing "Miss Duber".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ron Graft, Greg Harms, Kenneth Patterson, Richard Price, Mark Sanford For The Meeting (1989).
Победитель
Все номинанты
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Greg Cook, Ron Graft, Greg Harms, Kenneth Patterson, Mark Sanford For A Raisin in the Sun (1989).
Il Trovatore Il Trovatore
Juan Barrera, Manny Gutierrez, Jay Millard, Jake Ostroff, Paul Ranieri, David Smith, Ron Washburn, Bill Akerlund, Frank O'Connell (Screened within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977)).
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, Michael Lieberman, Jake Ostroff, Ron Washburn (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Night Court Night Court
Rocky Danielson, John Repczynski, Tom Tcimpidis, Jeffrey Wheat, Leigh Nicholson, Robert G. Holmes For episode "Yet Another Day In The Life".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Steve Berry, Greg Cook, Ken Dahlquist, Thomas Geren, Bob Highton, Clay Jacobsen For episode with guests 'Boy George', Mary Frann and Bruce Boxleitner.
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Chester Jackson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri, O. Tamburri For episode "Brother, Can You Spare That Jacket?".
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Dale Carlson, Keith Lisle, Blair White, Herm Falk, Leonard Grice, Robert Martin For episode "A Spirited Christmas".
Family Ties Family Ties
Paul Basta, Rick Caswell, Eric Clay, Hank Geving, Richard Price, Parker Roe For episode "Alex Dosen't Live Here Anymore".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Win, Lose or Draw Win, Lose or Draw
Ross Elliott, Thomas Geren, James Earl Jackson, Rick Labgold, David Navarrette, Jim Rush, Van Theodore Carlson, Tracy Lawrence, Bob Blair, Mike Hernandez For episode "Disney World Remote".
Family Ties Family Ties
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джеймс Л Брукс, Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Ted Bessell, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Сэм Саймон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Robert Morton, Джек Роллинс For episode "In Chicago".
Saturday Night Live
Tap Dance in America Tap Dance in America
Грегори Хайнс, Rhoda Grauer, Don Mischer, Jac Venza, David J. Goldberg (Screened within Great Performances: Dance in America (1976)).
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Арсенио Холл, Marla Kell Brown For episode #74.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for Special Events
The 42nd Annual Tony Awards The 42nd Annual Tony Awards
Jeffrey Lane
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in Informational Programming
The Mind The Mind
John Heminway For episode "Search For Mind".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Дайан Инглиш For Respect (1988)
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Мэттью Карлсон For Pottery Will Get You Nowhere (1989)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
David M. Stern For Loosiers (1989)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Майкл Джей Уайторн For Our Miss White (1988)
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Todd W. Langen For Coda (1989)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Джозеф Дагерти For episode "First Day/Last Day".
Победитель
Все номинанты
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Стивен Бокко, Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery For episode "His Suit Is Hirsute".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery, Judith Parker For episode "Urine Trouble Now".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли For episode "I'm In The Nude For Love".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery, Judith Parker For episode "Urine Trouble Now".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Стивен Бокко, Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein, Michele Gallery For episode "His Suit Is Hirsute".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Эдвард Цвик, Маршалл Херсковиц For episode "The Mike Van Dyke Show".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story
Ron Hutchinson, Abby Mann, Robin Vote
Победитель
Все номинанты
Roe vs. Wade Roe vs. Wade
Alison Cross
My Name Is Bill W. My Name Is Bill W.
William Borchert
Lonesome Dove Lonesome Dove
William D. Wittliff For part l.
I Know My First Name Is Steven I Know My First Name Is Steven
J.P. Miller, Cynthia Whitcomb
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Майк Майерс, Конан О’Брайен, John Bowman, A. Whitney Brown, Грег Дэниелс, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Фил Хартмен, George Meyer, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Shannon Gaughan
Победитель
Все номинанты
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Boyd Hale, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson For episode "Seventh Anniversary Special".
Not Necessarily the News Not Necessarily the News
Larry Arnstein, Steve Barker, David Hurwitz, Lane Sarasohn, Matt Neuman, Billy Kimball
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джеймс Л Брукс, Трейси Ульман, Matt Groening, Джерри Белсон, Dick Blasucci, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Джей Коген, Heide Perlman, Michael Sardo, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For episode "5W76".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Michael Barrie, Hal Goodman, Jim Mulholland, Kevin Mulholland, Andrew Nicholls, Bob Dolan Smith, Patric M. Verrone, Darrell Vickers, Larry Klein, Tony De Sena, Bob Keane, Raymond Siller
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джеймс Л Брукс, Трейси Ульман, Matt Groening, Джерри Белсон, Dick Blasucci, Ken Estin, Marc Flanagan, Джей Коген, Heide Perlman, Michael Sardo, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For episode "5W76".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Kevin Curran, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Boyd Hale, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Larry Jacobson For episode "Seventh Anniversary Special".
Not Necessarily the News Not Necessarily the News
Larry Arnstein, Steve Barker, David Hurwitz, Lane Sarasohn, Matt Neuman, Billy Kimball
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Michael Barrie, Hal Goodman, Jim Mulholland, Kevin Mulholland, Andrew Nicholls, Bob Dolan Smith, Patric M. Verrone, Darrell Vickers, Larry Klein, Tony De Sena, Bob Keane, Raymond Siller
