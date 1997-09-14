David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Питер Кэйси, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Роб Гринберг, Michael B. Kaplan, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Кристофер Ллойд, Suzanne Martin, Chuck Ranberg, William Lucas Walker
Победитель
8.3
ФрейзерFrasier
Победитель
СайнфелдSeinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Энди Экерман, Алек Берг, Spike Feresten, Tom Gammill, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Дэвид Мэндел, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, Andy Robin, Джефф Шаффер, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
Mad About YouMad About You
Хелен Хант, Пол Райзер, Ларри Чарльз, Richard Day, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Jenji Kohan, Виктор Левин, Maria Semple, Mary Connelly
8.4
Третья планета от Солнца3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
The Larry Sanders ShowThe Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Джефф Цезарио, Brad Grey, Becky Hartman Edwards, Тодд Холлэнд, Carol Leifer, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, John Riggi, Гарри Шендлинг, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Mad About YouMad About You
Хелен Хант, Пол Райзер, Ларри Чарльз, Richard Day, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Jenji Kohan, Виктор Левин, Maria Semple, Mary Connelly
8.4
Третья планета от Солнца3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
The Larry Sanders ShowThe Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Джефф Цезарио, Brad Grey, Becky Hartman Edwards, Тодд Холлэнд, Carol Leifer, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, John Riggi, Гарри Шендлинг, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Ричард Аппель, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Ron Hauge, Джош Вайнштейн, Ken Keeler, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan McGrath, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, Denise Sirkot, Стив Томпкинс, Michael Wolf For episode "Homer's Phobia".
Победитель
9.3
СимпсоныThe Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Ричард Аппель, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Ron Hauge, Джош Вайнштейн, Ken Keeler, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan McGrath, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, Denise Sirkot, Стив Томпкинс, Michael Wolf For episode "Homer's Phobia".
Победитель
Царь горыKing of the Hill
Lolee Aries, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Cheryl Holliday, Майк Джадж, Howard Klein, Gary McCarver, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Bill Schultz, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Square Peg".
ДакменDuckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Michael Markowitz, Peter Avanzino, Габор Чупо, Арлин Класки, Gene Laufenberg, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Jeff Reno, Mitch Watson For episode "Duckman and Cornfed in 'Haunted Society Plumbers'".
Лаборатория ДекстераDexter's Laboratory
Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Larry Huber, Крэйг Маккракен, Генндий Тартаковский, Jason Butler Rote For episodes "Star Spangled Sidekicks", "T.V. Superpals" and "Game Over".
Ох уж эти детки!Rugrats
Eryk Casemiro, Джон Кукси, Габор Чупо, Paul Demeyer, Mary Harrington, Арлин Класки, Ali Marie Matheson, Margot Pipkin, J. David Stem, Toni Vian, Нортон Вирген, Дэвид Н. Уайсс, Kathrin Seitz For episode "Mother's Day".
Лаборатория ДекстераDexter's Laboratory
Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Larry Huber, Крэйг Маккракен, Генндий Тартаковский, Jason Butler Rote For episodes "Star Spangled Sidekicks", "T.V. Superpals" and "Game Over".
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Vegas".
Победитель
Tracey Takes On...Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Vegas".
Победитель
8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампировBuffy the Vampire Slayer
John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Welcome To The Hellmouth".
8.7
Секретные материалыThe X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Toby Lindala For episode "Leonard Betts".
Вавилон 5Babylon 5
Fionagh Cush, Gabriel De Cunto, Liz Dean, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, Rob Sherwood, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "The Summoning".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Allan A. Apone, Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Lisa Collins, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Brad Look, James MacKinnon, John Maldonado, Mary Kay Morse, David Quashnick, Perri Sorel, R. Stephen Weber, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Apocalypse Rising".
Вавилон 5Babylon 5
Fionagh Cush, Gabriel De Cunto, Liz Dean, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, Rob Sherwood, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "The Summoning".
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Победитель
7.4
СияниеThe Shining
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Победитель
The Cherokee KidThe Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Old ManOld Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
DavidDavid
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Jack Levy, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Sharon Smith, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part I.
Crazy HorseCrazy Horse
Michael Broomberg, Gregg Barbanell, Tom Cornwell, Charles Dayton, Virginia S. Ellsworth, James N. Harrison, Peter Harrison, Rich Harrison, Rick Hinson, Tally Paulos
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Победитель
8.7
Секретные материалыThe X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Победитель
ProfilerProfiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
8.4
Детектив Нэш БриджесNash Bridges
David M. Cowan, Matthew Dettmann, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Dino A. Moriana, Timothy Pearson, Carmine Rubino, Charlie Shepard, Jonathan Golodner For episode "Zodiac".
The CapeThe Cape
Peter Bergren, Eric Erickson, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For the pilot episode.
Chicago HopeChicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on IceBeauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Theodore Ashton, Wayne Orr, John Palacio, Rick Robinson, Donna Stock
Победитель
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical SpectacularThe Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Kenneth Patterson, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Ron Smith, John Palacio Jr.
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary SpecialThe Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln CenterLive from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, John Palacio, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
Chris Rock: Bring the PainChris Rock: Bring the Pain
Крис Рок
Победитель
Late Night with Conan O'BrienLate Night with Conan O'Brien
Конан О’Брайен, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Энди Рихтер, Роберт Шмигель, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik For episode "3rd Anniversary Show".
Tracey Takes On...Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Robert Klane, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Allen J. Zipper
Dennis Miller LiveDennis Miller Live
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Деннис Миллер, Рик Овертон, Jim Hanna For show #74, guest: Dana Carvey.
Politically IncorrectPolitically Incorrect
Крис Рок, Mike Rotman, Билл Маар, Франклин Аджей, Scott Carter, Al Franken, Arianna Huffington, Chris Kelly, Geoff Rodkey, Джефф Стилсон, Eric Weinberg, Billy Martin, Ned Rice, Danny Vermont, Bill Kelley, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Christopher Case Erbland, Jon Hotchkiss, Hayes Jackson For episode #4086.
