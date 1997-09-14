Меню
Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 14 сентября 1997
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Питер Кэйси, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Роб Гринберг, Michael B. Kaplan, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Кристофер Ллойд, Suzanne Martin, Chuck Ranberg, William Lucas Walker
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Энди Экерман, Алек Берг, Spike Feresten, Tom Gammill, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Дэвид Мэндел, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, Andy Robin, Джефф Шаффер, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
Mad About You Mad About You
Хелен Хант, Пол Райзер, Ларри Чарльз, Richard Day, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Jenji Kohan, Виктор Левин, Maria Semple, Mary Connelly
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Джефф Цезарио, Brad Grey, Becky Hartman Edwards, Тодд Холлэнд, Carol Leifer, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, John Riggi, Гарри Шендлинг, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Джерри Сайнфелд, Энди Экерман, Алек Берг, Spike Feresten, Tom Gammill, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Дэвид Мэндел, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, Andy Robin, Джефф Шаффер, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
Mad About You Mad About You
Хелен Хант, Пол Райзер, Ларри Чарльз, Richard Day, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Jenji Kohan, Виктор Левин, Maria Semple, Mary Connelly
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, Джефф Цезарио, Brad Grey, Becky Hartman Edwards, Тодд Холлэнд, Carol Leifer, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, John Riggi, Гарри Шендлинг, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Рене Бальцер, Артур В. Форни, Billy Fox, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Jeremy R. Littman, Эдвин Шерин, Gardner Stern, Дик Вульф, Ed Zuckerman
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Дэвид Милч, Дэвид Миллс, Theresa Rebeck, Michael M. Robin, Mark Tinker, Майкл В. Уоткинс
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Роб Бауман, Joseph Patrick Finn, Винс Гиллиган, Р. В. Гудвин, Ховард Гордон, Ken Horton, Ким Мэннерс, Глен Морган, Lori Jo Nemhauser, Paul Rabwin, Фрэнк Спотниц, Джеймс Вонг
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Роб Бауман, Joseph Patrick Finn, Винс Гиллиган, Р. В. Гудвин, Ховард Гордон, Ken Horton, Ким Мэннерс, Глен Морган, Lori Jo Nemhauser, Paul Rabwin, Фрэнк Спотниц, Джеймс Вонг
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Бокко, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, Дэвид Милч, Дэвид Миллс, Theresa Rebeck, Michael M. Robin, Mark Tinker, Майкл В. Уоткинс
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Билл Д’Элиа, Rob Corn, James C. Hart, John Heath, Тим Кринг, Доун Прествич, Джон Тинкер, Николь Йоркин
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Майкл Крайтон, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, Джон Уэллс, Lydia Woodward
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Джон Литгоу
Джон Литгоу
Третья планета от Солнца For playing: "Dick Solomon".
Все номинанты
Гарри Шендлинг
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Larry Sanders".
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Фрейзер For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Майкл Джей Фокс
Майкл Джей Фокс
Spin City For playing: "Mike Flaherty".
Пол Райзер
Пол Райзер
Mad About You For playing: "Paul Buchman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Деннис Франц
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Andy Sipowicz".
Все номинанты
Энтони Эдвардс
Энтони Эдвардс
Скорая помощь For playing: "Mark Greene".
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Bobby Simone".
Сэм Уотерстон
Сэм Уотерстон
Закон и порядок For playing: "Jack McCoy".
Дэвид Духовны
Дэвид Духовны
Секретные материалы For playing: "Fox Mulder".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Хелен Хант
Хелен Хант
Mad About You For playing: "Jamie Buchman".
Все номинанты
Патриша Ричардсон
Home Improvement For playing: "Jill Taylor".
Сибилл Шепард
Сибилл Шепард
Cybill For playing: "Cybill Sheridan".
Фрэн Дрешер
The Nanny For playing: "Fran Fine".
Эллен ДеДженерес
Эллен ДеДженерес
Ellen For playing: "Ellen Morgan".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Джиллиан Андерсон
Джиллиан Андерсон
Секретные материалы For playing: "Dana Scully".
Все номинанты
Рома Дауни
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Monica".
Шерри Стрингфилд
Скорая помощь For playing: "Susan Lewis".
Кристин Лати
Chicago Hope For playing: "Kathryn Austin".
Джулианна Маргулис
Джулианна Маргулис
Скорая помощь For playing: "Carol Hathaway".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Майкл Ричардс
Майкл Ричардс
Сайнфелд For playing: "Cosmo Kramer".
Все номинанты
Дэвид Хайд Пирс
Фрейзер For playing: "Niles Crane".
Рип Торн
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Artie".
Джеффри Тэмбор
Джеффри Тэмбор
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Hank Kingsley".
Джейсон Александр
Джейсон Александр
Сайнфелд For playing: "George Costanza".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Гектор Элизондо
Гектор Элизондо
Chicago Hope For playing: "Phillip Watters".
Все номинанты
Николас Туртурро
Николас Туртурро
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "James Martinez".
Адам Аркин
Адам Аркин
Chicago Hope For playing: "Aaron Shutt".
Ноа Уайли
Ноа Уайли
Скорая помощь For playing: "John Carter".
Эрик Ла Салль
Эрик Ла Салль
Скорая помощь For playing: "Peter Benton".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Кристен Джонстон
Кристен Джонстон
Третья планета от Солнца For playing: "Sally Solomon".
Все номинанты
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Джулия Луис-Дрейфус
Сайнфелд For playing: "Elaine Benes".
Лиза Кудроу
Лиза Кудроу
Друзья For playing: "Phoebe Buffay".
Джанин Гарофало
Джанин Гарофало
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Paula".
Кристин Барански
Кристин Барански
Cybill For playing: "Maryann Thorpe".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Ким Делани
Полиция Нью-Йорка For playing: "Diane Russell".
Все номинанты
Си Си Эйч Паундер
Си Си Эйч Паундер
Скорая помощь For playing: "Angela Hicks".
Laura Innes
Скорая помощь For playing: "Kerry Weaver".
Глория Рубен
Глория Рубен
Скорая помощь For playing: "Jeanie Boulet".
Делла Риз
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Tess".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Прюитт Тэйлор Винс
Прюитт Тэйлор Винс
Murder One For playing "Clifford Banks". For multiple episodes.
Все номинанты
Юэн МакГрегор
Юэн МакГрегор
Скорая помощь For playing "Duncan Stewart". For episode "The Long Way Around".
Уильям Х. Мэйси
Уильям Х. Мэйси
Скорая помощь For playing "Dr. Morgenstern". For multiple episodes.
Алан Аркин
Алан Аркин
Chicago Hope For playing "Zoltan Karpathein". For episode "The Son Also Rises".
Луис Госсет мл.
Луис Госсет мл.
Touched by an Angel For playing "Anderson Walker". For multiple episodes.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Дайэнн Уист
Дайэнн Уист
Avonlea For playing "Lillian Hepworth". For episode "Woman of Importance".
Все номинанты
Изабелла Росселлини
Изабелла Росселлини
Chicago Hope For playing "Prof. Marina Gianni". For multiple episodes.
Вероника Картрайт
Вероника Картрайт
Скорая помощь For playing "Norma". For multiple episodes.
Энн Мира
Энн Мира
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Donna DiGrazi". For multiple episodes.
Дайэн Лэдд
Touched by an Angel For playing "Carolyn Sellers". For episode "An Angel By Any Other Name".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Мэл Брукс
Мэл Брукс
Mad About You For playing "Uncle Phil". For multiple episodes.
Все номинанты
Дэвид Духовны
Дэвид Духовны
The Larry Sanders Show For playing himself. For episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
Джерри Стиллер
Сайнфелд For playing "Frank Costanza". For multiple episodes.
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Фрейзер For playing "Norman". For episode "Roz's Krantz And Gouldenstein Are Dead".
Сид Сизар
Mad About You For playing "Harold". For episode "Citizen Buchman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Кэрол Барнетт
Mad About You For playing "Teresa". For multiple episodes.
Все номинанты
Лора Дерн
Лора Дерн
Ellen For playing "Susan Richmond". For "The Puppy Episode".
Бетти Уайт
Бетти Уайт
Suddenly Susan For playing "Midge Haber". For episode "Golden Girl Friday".
Эллен ДеДженерес
Эллен ДеДженерес
The Larry Sanders Show For playing herself. For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
Марша Мейсон
Фрейзер For playing "Sherry". For multiple episodes.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшее озвучивание
The Willows in Winter The Willows in Winter
Рик Майял For playing "Toad".
The Great War: 1914-1918 The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century
Джереми Айронс For playing "Siegfried Sassoon". For episode "War Without End".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура драматического сериала
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker For episode "Where's Swaldo?"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Rod Holcomb For episode "Last Call".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Christopher Chulack For episode "Fear of Flying".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Том Мур For episode "Union Station".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Джеймс Вонг For episode "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая режиссура комедийного сериала
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
David Lee For episode "To Kill a Talking Bird".
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Тодд Холлэнд For episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
Ellen Ellen
Джил Джангер For "The Puppy Episode".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Алан Майерсон For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She".
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Энди Экерман For episode "The Pothole".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Testament: The Bible in Animation Testament: The Bible in Animation
Gary Hurst For episode "Moses".
The Willows in Winter The Willows in Winter
Loraine Marshall
Boo to You Too! Winnie the Pooh Boo to You Too! Winnie the Pooh
Фил Вайнштейн
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming - Performance
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Pilobolus Dance Theater
Все номинанты
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Все номинанты
The Willows in Winter The Willows in Winter
John Coates, Peter Orton, Jonathan Peel, Dave Unwin, Ted Walker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Ричард Аппель, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Ron Hauge, Джош Вайнштейн, Ken Keeler, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan McGrath, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, Дэвид Миркин, Билл Окли, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, Denise Sirkot, Стив Томпкинс, Michael Wolf For episode "Homer's Phobia".
Все номинанты
Царь горы
Царь горы King of the Hill
Lolee Aries, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Cheryl Holliday, Майк Джадж, Howard Klein, Gary McCarver, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Bill Schultz, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Square Peg".
Дакмен
Дакмен Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Michael Markowitz, Peter Avanzino, Габор Чупо, Арлин Класки, Gene Laufenberg, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Jeff Reno, Mitch Watson For episode "Duckman and Cornfed in 'Haunted Society Plumbers'".
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Larry Huber, Крэйг Маккракен, Генндий Тартаковский, Jason Butler Rote For episodes "Star Spangled Sidekicks", "T.V. Superpals" and "Game Over".
Царь горы
Царь горы King of the Hill
Lolee Aries, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Грег Дэниелс, Cheryl Holliday, Майк Джадж, Howard Klein, Gary McCarver, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Bill Schultz, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Square Peg".
Дакмен
Дакмен Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Michael Markowitz, Peter Avanzino, Габор Чупо, Арлин Класки, Gene Laufenberg, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Jeff Reno, Mitch Watson For episode "Duckman and Cornfed in 'Haunted Society Plumbers'".
Ох уж эти детки!
Ох уж эти детки! Rugrats
Eryk Casemiro, Джон Кукси, Габор Чупо, Paul Demeyer, Mary Harrington, Арлин Класки, Ali Marie Matheson, Margot Pipkin, J. David Stem, Toni Vian, Нортон Вирген, Дэвид Н. Уайсс, Kathrin Seitz For episode "Mother's Day".
Лаборатория Декстера
Лаборатория Декстера Dexter's Laboratory
Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Larry Huber, Крэйг Маккракен, Генндий Тартаковский, Jason Butler Rote For episodes "Star Spangled Sidekicks", "T.V. Superpals" and "Game Over".
Ох уж эти детки!
Ох уж эти детки! Rugrats
Eryk Casemiro, Джон Кукси, Габор Чупо, Paul Demeyer, Mary Harrington, Арлин Класки, Ali Marie Matheson, Margot Pipkin, J. David Stem, Toni Vian, Нортон Вирген, Дэвид Н. Уайсс, Kathrin Seitz For episode "Mother's Day".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Эмма (ТВ) 7.0
Эмма (ТВ) Emma
John Bush, Jo Graysmark, Don Taylor
Все номинанты
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Charles William Breen, Chas. Butcher, Charles Rosen, Linda Spheeris, Stephanie Ziemer
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
András Maros, József Romvári, Trevor Williams
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Charles William Breen, Chas. Butcher, Charles Rosen, Linda Spheeris, Stephanie Ziemer
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Ellen Totleben
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
András Maros, József Romvári, Trevor Williams
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Karen Brookes, Frederic Evard, Roger Hall, John King
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Karen Brookes, Frederic Evard, Roger Hall, John King
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Ellen Totleben
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Gary Pembroke Allen, Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "Memento Mori".
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Richard C. Hankins, David Smith For episode "A Wrenching Experience".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Richard C. Hankins, David Smith For episode "A Wrenching Experience".
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Edward J. McDonald, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For episode "New York and Queens".
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Edward J. McDonald, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For episode "New York and Queens".
7th Heaven 7th Heaven
Mary Ann Good, Patricia Van Ryker For episode "The Color of God".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Randall McIlvain, Laura Richarz, Herman F. Zimmerman For episode "Trials and Tribble-ations".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Bob Keene, Steve Bass
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Все номинанты
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Jim Dultz, Val Strazovec, Jenny Wilkinson For episode with host Jason Alexander.
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Elina Katsioula, Michael G. Gallenberg
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Jim Dultz, Val Strazovec, Jenny Wilkinson For episode with host Jason Alexander.
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kristen Toscano Messina, Chez Cherry, Toby Corbett For episode "Vegas".
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Elina Katsioula, Michael G. Gallenberg
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Robert De Mora
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Linda Lowy
Все номинанты
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Jaki Brown, Shay Griffin, Robyn M. Mitchell
Grand Avenue Grand Avenue
April Webster
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Lynn Stalmaster
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Gary M. Zuckerbrod
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Все номинанты
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Alexa L. Fogel, Junie Lowry-Johnson
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Meg Liberman, Marc Hirschfeld, Brian Myers
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Meg Liberman, Marc Hirschfeld, Brian Myers
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
How Do You Spell God? How Do You Spell God?
Эллен Гусенберг Кент, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Эми Шатц
How Do You Spell God? How Do You Spell God?
Все номинанты
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Брайан Хенсон, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Jonathan G. Meath, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray
Smoke Alarm: The Unfiltered Truth About Cigarettes Smoke Alarm: The Unfiltered Truth About Cigarettes
John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Joyce H. Newman, Gabriella Messina, Lila Corn
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Брайан Хенсон, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Jonathan G. Meath, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray
About Us: The Dignity of Children About Us: The Dignity of Children
Фред Бернер, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Jeffrey D. Jacobs, Lesley Karsten, Tracy A. Mitchell, Debra Reynolds
It Just Takes One It Just Takes One
Ellen Weissbrod, Bonnie Hammer, Lorna Thomas
About Us: The Dignity of Children About Us: The Dignity of Children
Фред Бернер, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Jeffrey D. Jacobs, Lesley Karsten, Tracy A. Mitchell, Debra Reynolds
It Just Takes One It Just Takes One
Ellen Weissbrod, Bonnie Hammer, Lorna Thomas
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
Scott Hamilton: Upside Down Scott Hamilton: Upside Down
Sarah Kawahara Tied with Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks for 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996).
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks For episode "A Nightmare On Dick Street". Tied with Sarah Kawahara for Scott Hamilton: Upside Down (1996).
Все номинанты
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Dianne McIntyre
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Keith Young For episode: "New York and Queens".
The Wrecker's Ball: Three Dances by Paul Taylor Great Performances: Dance in America: The Wrecker's Ball: Three Dances by Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Роб Маршалл
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Donald M. Morgan
Все номинанты
Gotti Gotti
Alar Kivilo
Hidden in America Hidden in America
James R. Bagdonas
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Frederick Elmes
To Love, Honor and Deceive To Love, Honor and Deceive
Michael D. O'Shea
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Константин Макрис For episode "Mad Dog".
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jonathan West For episode "Apocalypse Rising".
Relativity Relativity
Michael D. O'Shea For episode "Karen And Her Sisters".
Gun Gun
Roy H. Wagner For episode "Ricochet".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
James R. Bagdonas For episode "A Time To Kill".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Commercial
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Inheritance The Inheritance
Mary Malin Tied with Jenny Beavan for Emma (1996).
Эмма (ТВ) 7.0
Эмма (ТВ) Emma
Все номинанты
Titanic Titanic
Joe I. Tompkins, Jori Woodman
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Bob Mackie
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
John Bloomfield
Titanic Titanic
Joe I. Tompkins, Jori Woodman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Melina Root For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Все номинанты
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Julie Rhine For episode "New York and Queens".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Robert Blackman For episode "False Profits".
Сабрина — маленькая ведьма
Сабрина — маленькая ведьма Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Dianne Kennedy For episode "Third Aunt From The Sun".
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "The Diva That Wouldn't Die".
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Ruth Secord For episode "Woman Of Importance".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm For episode "1976".
Все номинанты
Great Performances Great Performances
Dona Granata For episode "Jazz '34".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Robert De Mora
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Ret Turner
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Aghayan
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
Andy Gordon
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
JAG JAG
L. Paul Dafelmair For episode "Cowboys & Cossacks".
Все номинанты
The Nanny The Nanny
Shawn Holly Cookson, Terry Gordon For episode "The Facts Of Lice".
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "The Rosie Show".
NewsRadio NewsRadio
Luellyn Harper For episode "Awards Show".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cultural Music-Dance Program
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
Все номинанты
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Celebration of the American Musical".
Great Performances Great Performances
Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Bobby McFerrin, Laura Mitgang, Molly McBride For episode "Bobby McFerrin: Loosely Mozart, the New Innovators of Classical Music".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Mostly Mozart 30th Anniversary Opening Night Concert With Itzhak Perlman and Pinchas Zukerman".
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Dwight Hemion, Fred A. Rappoport, Robert Shrum, Gary Smith, Lawrence J. Wilker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Андрей Кончаловский
Все номинанты
Gotti Gotti
Роберт Хармон
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Кристофер Рив
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Анжелика Хьюстон
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Марк Райделл
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Don Mischer
Все номинанты
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Томас Шламме For episode "1976".
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #1062.
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Марти Коллнер
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito, Catherine Shields, Joseph Wiedenmayer, Mark Muheim, Randy Magalski
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Все номинанты
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Troy Okoniewski, Jeff U'ren
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Steve Binder, Ron Barr
Great Performances Great Performances
Brent Carpenter, Dylan Tichenor For episode "Jazz '34".
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Steve Binder, Ron Barr
Happy Birthday Elizabeth: A Celebration of Life Happy Birthday Elizabeth: A Celebration of Life
Michael Polito
Great Performances Great Performances
Brent Carpenter, Dylan Tichenor For episode "Jazz '34".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Michael Brown
Все номинанты
Gotti Gotti
Zach Staenberg
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Antony Gibbs
In Cold Blood In Cold Blood
Michael D. Ornstein
The Man Who Captured Eichmann The Man Who Captured Eichmann
Drake Silliman
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Elena Maganini For segments "1952" and "1974".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Ellen Ellen
Kris Trexler For "The Puppy Episode".
Все номинанты
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Sean K. Lambert, Leslie Tolan For the episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Ron Volk For the episode "To Kill A Mockingbird".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Paul Anderson, Leslie Tolan For the episode "My Name Is Asher Kingsley".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Sean K. Lambert, Leslie Tolan For the episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Paul Anderson, Leslie Tolan For the episode "My Name Is Asher Kingsley".
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Skip Collector For the episode "The Pothole".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Randy Jon Morgan For episode "The Long Way Around".
Все номинанты
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark C. Baldwin, Augie Hess, Алек Смайт For episode "Days Of The Rope".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Jim Gross For episode "Terma".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Heather MacDougall For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
David Siegel For episode "Judgement In L.A.", part II.
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Kevin Casey For episode "Union Station".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Dorothy Andre, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Все номинанты
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Robert Ramos
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Petra Schaumann, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Enzo Angileri, Clare M. Corsick, Sally J. Harper, Voni Hinkle, Cammy R. Langer, Renate Leuschner, Serena Radaelli
Crazy Horse Crazy Horse
JoJo Guthrie, Jeaneen Muckerman, Joani Yarbrough
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Enzo Angileri, Clare M. Corsick, Sally J. Harper, Voni Hinkle, Cammy R. Langer, Renate Leuschner, Serena Radaelli
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
Libuse Barlova, Jánosné Kajtár, Monika Hufnagel
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
Libuse Barlova, Jánosné Kajtár, Monika Hufnagel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Suzan Bagdadi, Monique DeSart, Frank Fontaine, Charlotte Parker, Josée Normand, Diane Pepper, Jo Ann Phillips For episode "Fair Trade".
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Все номинанты
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Karl Wesson For episode "Starting Over".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Caryl Codon-Tharp, Charlotte Harvey, Norma Lee, Jacklin Masteran, Francine Shermaine, Brian A. Tunstall, Linle White, Susan Zietlow-Maust For episode "Trials and Tribble-ations".
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern For episode "Childhood".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Caryl Codon-Tharp, Charlotte Harvey, Norma Lee, Jacklin Masteran, Francine Shermaine, Brian A. Tunstall, Linle White, Susan Zietlow-Maust For episode "Trials and Tribble-ations".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Camille Friend, Pixie Schwartz For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Camille Friend, Pixie Schwartz For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач 8.4
Доктор Куин: Женщина-врач Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Leslie Ann Anderson, Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Karl Wesson For episode "Starting Over".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Programming
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Darren Barnett, Paul Schremp, Paul Trautman
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Darren Barnett, Paul Schremp, Paul Trautman
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Memphis PD: War on the Streets Memphis PD: War on the Streets
Jason Rosenfield
Все номинанты
Animal ER Animal ER
Don Lenzer, Daniel Moyer, Andy Cifelli, Charlie Bailey, Peter Lorch
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Bill Mills
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Robert Richman
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Pattie Lorusso, Barry Nye
Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow
Scott Reynolds (Screened within Biography (1987).)
How Do You Spell God? How Do You Spell God?
Scott P. Doniger
Animal ER Animal ER
Don Lenzer, Daniel Moyer, Andy Cifelli, Charlie Bailey, Peter Lorch
America's Music: The Roots of Country America's Music: The Roots of Country
Kent Gibson, Mark McLaughlin, Tom Mitchell, Alan Porzio For part III.
Without Pity: A Film About Abilities Without Pity: A Film About Abilities
Vincent Stenerson
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Barry Nye
America's Music: The Roots of Country America's Music: The Roots of Country
Kent Gibson, Mark McLaughlin, Tom Mitchell, Alan Porzio For part III.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow
Michael Cascio, CarolAnne Dolan, Питер Грейвз, Jack Perkins, Diane Ferenczi Tied with The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century (1996).
The Great War: 1914-1918 The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century
Blaine Baggett, Carl Byker, Jay Winter Tied with Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow (1997).
Победитель
The Great War: 1914-1918 The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century
Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow
Все номинанты
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Caroline Kaplan, Michael Kostel, Джеймс Липтон, Jeff Wurtz
Discover Magazine Discover Magazine
Suzy Geller-Wolf, Dan Gordon-Levitt, Nancy Dubuc, Marc Etkind, David McKillop For episode "Immortality".
Discover Magazine Discover Magazine
Suzy Geller-Wolf, Dan Gordon-Levitt, Nancy Dubuc, Marc Etkind, David McKillop For episode "Immortality".
Siskel & Ebert Siskel & Ebert & the Movies
Roger Ebert, Don DuPree, Andrea Gronvall, Gene Siskel, Larry Dieckhaus
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Caroline Kaplan, Michael Kostel, Джеймс Липтон, Jeff Wurtz
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Ричард Кайли, Kevin McCarey, Nicolas Noxon, Mark Stouffer Tied with Without Pity: A Film About Abilities (1996).
Without Pity: A Film About Abilities Without Pity: A Film About Abilities
Кристофер Рив, Michael Mierendorf, Jonathan Moss, Sheila Nevins Tied with Tigers of the Snow (1997).
Победитель
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Without Pity: A Film About Abilities Without Pity: A Film About Abilities
Все номинанты
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins
American Masters American Masters
William T. Cartwright, Tamar Hacker, Сьюзен Лейси, Мэл Стюарт, Neil Baldwin For episode "Man Ray: Prophet of the Avant Garde".
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Джо Берлинджер, Jonathan Moss, Sheila Nevins, Bruce Sinofsky
Talked to Death Talked to Death
Nancy Abraham, Эллен Гусенберг Кент, Sheila Nevins, Diane Rosenberg, Eames Yates, John Parsons Peditto
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Джо Берлинджер, Jonathan Moss, Sheila Nevins, Bruce Sinofsky
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Арманд Ассанте
Арманд Ассанте
Gotti For playing: "John Gotti".
Все номинанты
Лоуренс Фишберн
Лоуренс Фишберн
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Caleb Humphries".
Роберт Дювалл
Роберт Дювалл
The Man Who Captured Eichmann For playing: "Adolf Eichmann".
Сидни Пуатье
Сидни Пуатье
Mandela and de Klerk For playing: "Nelson Mandela".
Бо Бриджес
Бо Бриджес
Hidden in America For playing: "Bill Januson".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Eunice Evers".
Все номинанты
Хелен Миррен
Хелен Миррен
Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement For playing: "Jane Tennison".
Гленн Клоуз
Гленн Клоуз
In the Gloaming For playing: "Janet".
Стокард Чэннинг
Стокард Чэннинг
An Unexpected Family For playing: "Barbara Whitney".
Мэрил Стрип
Мэрил Стрип
...First Do No Harm For playing: "Lori Reimuller".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Cosby Cosby
Alan Keath Walker For the pilot episode.
Все номинанты
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "The Ski Squad".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Smokler For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She".
In the House In the House
Art Busch For episode "Curse of the Hill House".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "I Was A Teenage Taylor".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Allen Branton, Peter Morse
Все номинанты
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Bill Klages
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 39th Annual Grammy Awards The 39th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Gary Thorns For episode #1082.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Лоуренс Фишберн, Robert Benedetti, Derek Kavanagh, Kern Konwiser, Kip Konwiser, Peter Stelzer
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Все номинанты
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Amanda Digiulio Richmond, Gary Hoffman
Gotti Gotti
David Coatsworth, Gary Lucchesi, Robert McMinn
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Деми Мур, Laura Greenlee, J.J. Klein, Suzanne Todd
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Michael Fuchs, Nellie Nugiel, Nicholas Paleologos, Bonnie Timmermann, Frederick Zollo
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Деми Мур, Laura Greenlee, J.J. Klein, Suzanne Todd
Gotti Gotti
David Coatsworth, Gary Lucchesi, Robert McMinn
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Amanda Digiulio Richmond, Gary Hoffman
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Michael Fuchs, Nellie Nugiel, Nicholas Paleologos, Bonnie Timmermann, Frederick Zollo
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Design
Dark Skies Dark Skies
Mike Jones
Все номинанты
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Clark
Great Books Great Books
Billy Pittard, Yvonne Gensurowsky
Gun Gun
Jennifer Grey Berkowitz, Billy Pittard, Earl Jenshus
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Clark
Gun Gun
Jennifer Grey Berkowitz, Billy Pittard, Earl Jenshus
The Burning Zone The Burning Zone
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
EZ Streets EZ Streets
Mark Isham For episode "A Terrible Beauty"
Все номинанты
The Cape The Cape
John Debney For the pilot episode.
Crisis Center Crisis Center
Danny Lux For the pilot episode.
Dark Skies Dark Skies
Michael Hoenig
Утренний выпуск 7.3
Утренний выпуск Early Edition
W.G. Snuffy Walden
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Сияние 7.4
Сияние The Shining
Joe Colwell, Bill Corso, Joel Harlow, Steve Johnson, Barry R. Koper, Tracey Levy, Ve Neill, Douglas Noe, Ashlee Petersen, Jill Rockow
Сияние 7.4
Сияние The Shining
Все номинанты
Alien Nation: The Enemy Within Alien Nation: The Enemy Within
David Abbott, Edouard F. Henriques, Kenny Myers, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton, Karen Westerfield
Trilogy of Terror II Trilogy of Terror II
Rick Stratton
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Matthew W. Mungle, Wynona Price
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
Sacha Carter, Noémi Czakó, Katalin Jakots, Anna Tesner, Julia Vitray, Eva Vyplelová, David White, Julie Wright
Alien Nation: The Enemy Within Alien Nation: The Enemy Within
David Abbott, Edouard F. Henriques, Kenny Myers, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton, Karen Westerfield
The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Hunchback
Sacha Carter, Noémi Czakó, Katalin Jakots, Anna Tesner, Julia Vitray, Eva Vyplelová, David White, Julie Wright
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Matthew W. Mungle, Wynona Price
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Vegas".
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Все номинанты
Баффи — истребительница вампиров 8.0
Баффи — истребительница вампиров Buffy the Vampire Slayer
John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Welcome To The Hellmouth".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Toby Lindala For episode "Leonard Betts".
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
Fionagh Cush, Gabriel De Cunto, Liz Dean, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, Rob Sherwood, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "The Summoning".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Toby Lindala For episode "Leonard Betts".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Allan A. Apone, Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Lisa Collins, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Brad Look, James MacKinnon, John Maldonado, Mary Kay Morse, David Quashnick, Perri Sorel, R. Stephen Weber, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Apocalypse Rising".
Вавилон 5
Вавилон 5 Babylon 5
Fionagh Cush, Gabriel De Cunto, Liz Dean, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, Rob Sherwood, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "The Summoning".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Allan A. Apone, Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Lisa Collins, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Brad Look, James MacKinnon, John Maldonado, Mary Kay Morse, David Quashnick, Perri Sorel, R. Stephen Weber, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Apocalypse Rising".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement
Rebecca Eaton, Lynn Horsford, Gub Neal
Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement
Все номинанты
The Last Don The Last Don
James T. Davis, Joyce Eliason, Frank Konigsberg, Larry Sanitsky
In Cold Blood In Cold Blood
Robert Halmi Sr., Tom Rowe
The Last Don The Last Don
James T. Davis, Joyce Eliason, Frank Konigsberg, Larry Sanitsky
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола, Fred Fuchs, Robert Halmi Sr., Дайсон Ловелл, Николас Мейер
Сияние 7.4
Сияние The Shining
Стивен Кинг, Mark Carliner, Elliot Friedgen
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола, Fred Fuchs, Robert Halmi Sr., Дайсон Ловелл, Николас Мейер
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father
Laurence Rosenthal
Все номинанты
Quicksilver Highway Quicksilver Highway
Mark Mothersbaugh
Calm at Sunset Calm at Sunset
Ernest Troost
Настоящая женщина 6.7
Настоящая женщина True Women
Bruce Broughton
After Jimmy After Jimmy
Patrick Williams
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
The Cape The Cape
John Debney, Louis Febre For the pilot episode.
Все номинанты
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Mark Snow For episode "Paper Hearts".
Orleans Orleans
David Hamilton For the pilot episode.
Утренний выпуск 7.3
Утренний выпуск Early Edition
W.G. Snuffy Walden For episode "The Choice".
Зена — королева воинов 7.9
Зена — королева воинов Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For episode "Destiny".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Direction
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Mark Watters
Все номинанты
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiali(Annoyed Grunt)cious".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Bobby Lyle
The 53rd Presidential Inaugural Gala: An American Journey The 53rd Presidential Inaugural Gala: An American Journey
Ian Fraser
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Ken Keeler For the song "We Put The Spring In Springfield". For episode "Bart After Dark".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Все номинанты
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Lorraine Feather, Mark Watters For the song "Faster, Higher, Stronger".
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Jerry Herman For the song "Mrs. Santa Claus".
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, David Foster, Linda Thompson For the song "The Power of the Dream".
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Lorraine Feather, Mark Watters For the song "Faster, Higher, Stronger".
Boo to You Too! Winnie the Pooh Boo to You Too! Winnie the Pooh
Michael Silversher, Patty Silversher For the song "I Wanna Scare Myself".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Бетт Мидлер
Все номинанты
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Билли Кристал
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман For episode "Childhood"
George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy
Джордж Карлин
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар For episode #4086
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Сияние 7.4
Сияние The Shining
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Сияние 7.4
Сияние The Shining
Все номинанты
The Cherokee Kid The Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Old Man Old Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
David David
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Jack Levy, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Sharon Smith, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part I.
Crazy Horse Crazy Horse
Michael Broomberg, Gregg Barbanell, Tom Cornwell, Charles Dayton, Virginia S. Ellsworth, James N. Harrison, Peter Harrison, Rich Harrison, Rick Hinson, Tally Paulos
David David
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Jack Levy, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Sharon Smith, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part I.
Old Man Old Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
The Cherokee Kid The Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Победитель
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Profiler Profiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
Детектив Нэш Бриджес 8.4
Детектив Нэш Бриджес Nash Bridges
David M. Cowan, Matthew Dettmann, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Dino A. Moriana, Timothy Pearson, Carmine Rubino, Charlie Shepard, Jonathan Golodner For episode "Zodiac".
The Cape The Cape
Peter Bergren, Eric Erickson, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For the pilot episode.
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
The Cape The Cape
Peter Bergren, Eric Erickson, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For the pilot episode.
Profiler Profiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street"
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Все номинанты
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "Wilson's World".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "The Brother From Another Series".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "The Brother From Another Series".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "Wilson's World".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Liar, Liar!".
Фрейзер 8.3
Фрейзер Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Liar, Liar!".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Titanic Titanic
David E. Fluhr, Don Digirolamo, David Husby, Adam Jenkins For episode: "Part 1".
Titanic Titanic
Все номинанты
Apollo 11 Apollo 11
Larry Scharf, Kevin Patrick Burns, Todd Orr, Jon Taylor
Gotti Gotti
Ezra Dweck, Robert W. Glass Jr., David Lee, Dan Wallin
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Peter Bentley, Neil Brody, William Freesh, Mike Olman
Apollo 11 Apollo 11
Larry Scharf, Kevin Patrick Burns, Todd Orr, Jon Taylor
Gotti Gotti
Ezra Dweck, Robert W. Glass Jr., David Lee, Dan Wallin
Old Man Old Man
Steve C. Aaron, John Asman, Sam Black, Thomas J. Huth
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Peter Bentley, Neil Brody, William Freesh, Mike Olman
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Lowell Harris, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Fear of Flying".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Вояджер
Звездный путь: Вояджер Star Trek: Voyager
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For episode "Future's End", part I.
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Unembraceable You".
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Thomas Meloeny, Bill Nicholson, David Platt For episode "D-Girl".
Закон и порядок 8.5
Закон и порядок Law & Order
Thomas Meloeny, Bill Nicholson, David Platt For episode "D-Girl".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Harry Andronis, Nello Torri, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Harry Andronis, Nello Torri, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Все номинанты
Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Day Special Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Day Special
John Harris, Andy Strauber
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Ed Greene
Great Performances Great Performances
Rob Rapley For episode "Bobby McFerrin: Loosely Mozart, the New Innovators of Classical Music".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Asteroid Asteroid
Larry Detwiler, Adam Ealovega, Richard O. Helmer, Steve Melchiorre, Sam Nicholson, Dan Schmit, Tom Sindicich, Jaison Stritch Tied with The Odyssey (1997).
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Mike McGee For part II. Tied with Asteroid (1997).
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gregory Jein, Don Lee, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples For episode "Trials And Tribble-ations".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Patrick Shearn, Chris Staves, Glen Bennett For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9
Звездный путь: Дальний Космос 9 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gregory Jein, Don Lee, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples For episode "Trials And Tribble-ations".
Третья планета от Солнца 8.4
Третья планета от Солнца 3rd Rock from the Sun
Patrick Shearn, Chris Staves, Glen Bennett For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Бо Бриджес
Бо Бриджес
The Second Civil War For playing: "James A. Farley".
Все номинанты
Обба Бабатунде
Обба Бабатунде
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Willie Johnson".
Осси Дэвис
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Mr. Evers".
Майкл Кейн
Майкл Кейн
Mandela and de Klerk For playing: "F.W. de Klerk".
Джо Мантенья
Джо Мантенья
The Last Don For playing: "Pippi De Lena".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Дайана Ригг
Дайана Ригг
Rebecca For playing: "Mrs. Danvers".
Все номинанты
Бриджит Фонда
Бриджит Фонда
In the Gloaming For playing: "Anne".
Фрэнсис МакДорманд
Фрэнсис МакДорманд
Hidden in America For playing: "Gus".
Керсти Элли
Керсти Элли
The Last Don For playing: "Rose Marie Clericuzio".
Гленн Хедли
Гленн Хедли
Bastard Out of Carolina For playing: "Aunt Ruth".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Theodore Ashton, Wayne Orr, John Palacio, Rick Robinson, Donna Stock
Все номинанты
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Kenneth Patterson, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Ron Smith, John Palacio Jr.
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Kenneth Patterson, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Ron Smith, John Palacio Jr.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, John Palacio, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser For episode #1079.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Все номинанты
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Diane Biederbeck, Tom Conkright, Thomas Geren, Randy Gomez, Brian Reason, Ken Tamburri, John Palacio Jr., Ray Gonzales For episode with Sandra Bullock.
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Diane Biederbeck, Tom Conkright, Thomas Geren, Randy Gomez, Brian Reason, Ken Tamburri, John Palacio Jr., Ray Gonzales For episode with Sandra Bullock.
Cosby Cosby
Theodore Ashton, Neal Carlos, Tom Conkright, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Karl Messerschmidt For the pilot episode.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull For episode with host Dana Carvey and musical guest 'Doctor Dre'.
Cosby Cosby
Theodore Ashton, Neal Carlos, Tom Conkright, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Karl Messerschmidt For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Carey Dietrich, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Stephanie Laing, Robert Klane, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Томас Шламме, Allen J. Zipper
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Все номинанты
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Michele DeVoe, Eddie Feldmann, Colleen Grillo, Деннис Миллер, Kevin C. Slattery For show #74, guest: Dana Carvey.
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Michele DeVoe, Eddie Feldmann, Colleen Grillo, Деннис Миллер, Kevin C. Slattery For show #74, guest: Dana Carvey.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Larry Goitia, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant For show #1036.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Joe Toplyn For episode #741.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Joe Toplyn For episode #741.
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Билл Маар, Bernie Brillstein, Scott Carter, Nancy Geller, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Kevin Hamburger, Douglas M. Wilson For episode #97-035.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Крис Рок, Tom Bull, Sandy Chanley, Michael Rotenberg
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Все номинанты
George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy
Brenda Carlin, Keiren Fisher, Pat Tourk Lee, John Moffitt, Kimber Rickabaugh, Stu Smiley, Nancy Kurshner
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Бетт Мидлер, Bill Brigode, Bonnie Bruckheimer, Марти Коллнер, Douglas C. Forbes, Randall Gladstein
George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy
Brenda Carlin, Keiren Fisher, Pat Tourk Lee, John Moffitt, Kimber Rickabaugh, Stu Smiley, Nancy Kurshner
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Бетт Мидлер, Bill Brigode, Bonnie Bruckheimer, Марти Коллнер, Douglas C. Forbes, Randall Gladstein
The 50th Annual Tony Awards The 50th Annual Tony Awards
Walter C. Miller, Gary Smith, Roy A. Somlyo
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Гилберт Кэйтс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Ellen Ellen
Эллен ДеДженерес, Mark Driscoll, Tracy Newman, Dava Savel, Jonathan Stark For The Puppy Episode (1997)
Все номинанты
Сайнфелд
Сайнфелд Seinfeld
Jill Franklyn, Peter Mehlman For The Yada Yada (1997)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Питер Толан For My Name Is Asher Kingsley (1996)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Джадд Апатоу, John Markus, Гарри Шендлинг For Ellen, or Isn't She? (1996)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Jon Vitti For Everybody Loves Larry (1996)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Стивен Гейган, Дэвид Милч, Michael R. Perry For episode "Where's Swaldo?".
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Все номинанты
Полиция Нью-Йорка
Полиция Нью-Йорка NYPD Blue
Дэвид Миллс For episode "Taillight's Last Gleaming".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Джон Уэллс For episode "Faith".
Секретные материалы 8.7
Секретные материалы The X-Files
Крис Картер, Винс Гиллиган, John Shiban, Фрэнк Спотниц For episode "Memento Mori".
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Neal Baer For episode "Whose Appy Now?".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Old Man Old Man
Horton Foote
Все номинанты
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Уолтер Бернстин
Gotti Gotti
Steve Shagan
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Уильям Николсон
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Larry Gelbart
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Крис Рок
Все номинанты
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Конан О’Брайен, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Энди Рихтер, Роберт Шмигель, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik For episode "3rd Anniversary Show".
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Robert Klane, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Allen J. Zipper
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Конан О’Брайен, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Энди Рихтер, Роберт Шмигель, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik For episode "3rd Anniversary Show".
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Алекс Грегори, Matt Harrigan, Питер Хайк, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young, Bill Scheft For show #664.
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Деннис Миллер, Рик Овертон, Jim Hanna For show #74, guest: Dana Carvey.
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Крис Рок, Mike Rotman, Билл Маар, Франклин Аджей, Scott Carter, Al Franken, Arianna Huffington, Chris Kelly, Geoff Rodkey, Джефф Стилсон, Eric Weinberg, Billy Martin, Ned Rice, Danny Vermont, Bill Kelley, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Christopher Case Erbland, Jon Hotchkiss, Hayes Jackson For episode #4086.
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Деннис Миллер, Рик Овертон, Jim Hanna For show #74, guest: Dana Carvey.
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Алекс Грегори, Matt Harrigan, Питер Хайк, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young, Bill Scheft For show #664.
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Дик Клемент, Robert Klane, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Allen J. Zipper
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Крис Рок, Mike Rotman, Билл Маар, Франклин Аджей, Scott Carter, Al Franken, Arianna Huffington, Chris Kelly, Geoff Rodkey, Джефф Стилсон, Eric Weinberg, Billy Martin, Ned Rice, Danny Vermont, Bill Kelley, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Christopher Case Erbland, Jon Hotchkiss, Hayes Jackson For episode #4086.
President's Award
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Все номинанты
Если бы эти стены могли говорить 6.8
Если бы эти стены могли говорить If These Walls Could Talk
Biography Biography
Touched by an Angel Touched by an Angel
Скорая помощь 8.3
Скорая помощь ER
Год проведения
Номинации