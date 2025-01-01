Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми» События Primetime Emmy Awards 1970

Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1970 году

Место проведения США
Дата проведения 7 июня 1970
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Danny Arnold, Шелдон Леонард
Победитель
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Danny Arnold, Шелдон Леонард
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Билл Косби, Marvin Miller
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Билл Косби, Marvin Miller
The Courtship of Eddie's Father The Courtship of Eddie's Father
Джеймс Комак
Room 222 Room 222
Джин Рейнольдс
Love, American Style Love, American Style
William P. D'Angelo, Arnold Margolin, Jim Parker
Love, American Style Love, American Style
William P. D'Angelo, Arnold Margolin, Jim Parker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Any Area of Creative Technical Crafts
Все номинанты
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Wilfrid M. Cline, Howard A. Anderson, Bill Hansard
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Wilfrid M. Cline, Howard A. Anderson, Bill Hansard
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
John Burke
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
Edie Panda
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Variety Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
Все номинанты
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For episode with Steve Lawrence and and Edward Villella.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For episode with Steve Lawrence and and Edward Villella.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design: For a Dramatic Program
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Jan Scott, Earl Carlson For episode "Shadow Game (#2.4)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
The File on Devlin The File on Devlin
James Trittipo Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
Man on the Moon: The Epic Journey of Apollo XI Man on the Moon: The Epic Journey of Apollo XI
Wesley Laws, Hugh Gray Raisky
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design: For a Variety Single Program
Mitzi's 2nd Special Mitzi's 2nd Special
E. Jay Krause
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
Robert Checchi, René Lagler
Robert Checchi, René Lagler
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
Robert Checchi, René Lagler
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Individuals
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Jeff Moss, Joe Raposo Music and lyrics for "This Way To Sesame Street". Aired on the NBC preview special "This Way to Sesame Street" November 8, 1969.
Победитель
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Bruce Hart, Carole Hart, Jerry Juhl, Jeff Moss, Jon Stone, Dan Wilcox, David D. Connell, Ray Sipherd, Virginia Schone For episode "Sally Sees Sesame Street".
Победитель
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Jeff Moss, Joe Raposo Music and lyrics for "This Way To Sesame Street". Aired on the NBC preview special "This Way to Sesame Street" November 8, 1969.
Победитель
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Bruce Hart, Carole Hart, Jerry Juhl, Jeff Moss, Jon Stone, Dan Wilcox, David D. Connell, Ray Sipherd, Virginia Schone For episode "Sally Sees Sesame Street".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Kukla, Fran and Ollie Kukla, Fran and Ollie
Michael Loewenstein
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Programs
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
Победитель
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ron Miller
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Norman Maen For episode with Mary Hopkins, José Feliciano and Shelley Berman.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ann-Margret: From Hollywood with Love Ann-Margret: From Hollywood with Love
Дэвид Уинтерс
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Tom Hansen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Walter Strenge For episode "Hello, Goodbye, Hello".
Победитель
Все номинанты
N.Y.P.D. N.Y.P.D.
Harvey Genkins
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Al Francis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
Ritual of Evil Ritual of Evil
Lionel Lindon
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Immortal The Immortal
Howard Schwartz For pilot episode.
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Gene Polito
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for News and Documentary Programming - Regularly Scheduled News Programs and Coverage of Special Events
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "Model Hippie".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "Middle Town, U.S.A.".
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "High School Profile".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
G.I.T. on Broadway G.I.T. on Broadway
Bob Mackie Official ATAS records list the title of the special as "Diana Ross and the Supremes and The Temptations on Broadway".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Michael Travis
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
George Whittaker
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Individuals
Все номинанты
Today Today
Hugh Downs
Today Today
Joe Garagiola
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Programs
Today Today
Stuart Schulberg
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Galloping Gourmet The Galloping Gourmet
Treena Kerr, Graham Kerr
The Galloping Gourmet The Galloping Gourmet
Treena Kerr, Graham Kerr
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Bracken's World Bracken's World
Bill Mosher For episode "Sweet Smell of Failure".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir The Ghost & Mrs. Muir
Axel Hubert Sr. For episode "The Great Power Failure".
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Arthur Hilton
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Эдвард М. Абромс
Победитель
Все номинанты
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Gene Palmer For the pilot episode.
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special
Anthony Carras, Jim Henrikson, Igo Kantor, Frank McKelvey, Stan Siegel
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for News and Documentary Programming - Regularly Scheduled News Programs and Coverage of Special Events
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "High School Profile".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Tom Dunphy, George Johnson, Fred Flamenhaft, Ken Shea, Martin Sheppard, Pat Minerva
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Richard Raderman, Norman Karlin Tied with The Immortal (1969).
Победитель
Победитель
The Immortal The Immortal
Alex Bamattre, Michael Colgan, Doug Grindstaff, Joe Kavigan, Josef von Stroheim, William E. Lee For pilot episode. Tied with Gunsmoke (1955).
Победитель
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Richard Raderman, Norman Karlin Tied with The Immortal (1969).
Победитель
The Immortal The Immortal
Alex Bamattre, Michael Colgan, Doug Grindstaff, Joe Kavigan, Josef von Stroheim, William E. Lee For pilot episode. Tied with Gunsmoke (1955).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Bob Cornett, Don Hall, John Kline, Larry Meek, Frank White, William Howard
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Bob Cornett, Don Hall, John Kline, Larry Meek, Frank White, William Howard
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Gordon L. Day, Dominick Gaffey
Победитель
Все номинанты
First Tuesday First Tuesday
Roger Gary Andrews
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Roger Heman Jr., Melvin M. Metcalfe Sr., Clarence E. Self, John Stransky Jr.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Clive Bassett, Leard Davis, Ed S. Hill, Dick Scovel For episode "Appalachian Autumn (#3.1)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Johnny Cash Show The Johnny Cash Show
Jim Kilgore
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Bill Klages
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
John Freschi
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Live or Tape Sound Mixing
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
William Cole, Dave Williams
Победитель
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
William Cole, Dave Williams
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Mahlon Fox For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
The Jim Nabors Hour The Jim Nabors Hour
Neal Weinstein For episode with Vikki Carr.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
Louis Phillipi, Ray Sebastian
Победитель
Все номинанты
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Shirley Muslin, Marie Roche
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Shirley Muslin, Marie Roche
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series (In Its First Year Only)
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "A Thousand Pardons -- You're Dead!".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar
Franklyn Marks (Screened within Disneyland (1954).)
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Куинси Джонс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Special Program
The Challengers The Challengers
Pete Rugolo
Победитель
Все номинанты
Gene Kelly's Wonderful World of Girls Gene Kelly's Wonderful World of Girls
Van Alexander
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction of a Variety, Musical or Dramatic Program
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Peter Matz For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Победитель
Все номинанты
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Johnnie Spence For episode with Mary Hopkins, Shelley Berman and José Feliciano.
The Merv Griffin Show The Merv Griffin Show
Mort Lindsey For episode from Las Vegas with Chuck Connors, Joey Heatherton, Buddy Greco and Jack E. Leonard.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Music, Lyrics and Special Material
Love, American Style Love, American Style
Charles Fox, Arnold Margolin
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Billy Barnes For episode with Carol Channing.
Spoon River Spoon River
Чарльз Эйдмен, Naomi Caryl
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Individuals
Hospital Hospital
Фредерик Вайсман
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Programs
Hospital Hospital
Фредерик Вайсман
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
1970 NFL Pro Bowl 1970 NFL Pro Bowl
Robert Forte Official ATAS database lists title as "Pro-Bowl Game".
Победитель
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge
Победитель
Все номинанты
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Robert Riger
Robert Riger
1969 World Series 1969 World Series
Lou Kusserow
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Heino Ripp, Gene Martin, Al Camoin, Don Mulvaney, Cal Shadwell For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Победитель
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Heino Ripp, Gene Martin, Al Camoin, Don Mulvaney, Cal Shadwell For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Ken Lamkin, Charles Franklin, Robert Fonarow, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Ron Sheldon, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen, Gene Schwarz, Wayne Osterhout
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Ron Sheldon, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen, Gene Schwarz, Wayne Osterhout
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Ken Lamkin, Charles Franklin, Robert Fonarow, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Jack Shultis For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Nick Giordano For episode #7.17 (Finale).
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Armond Poitras
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Уильям Уиндом
My World and Welcome to It For playing: "John Monroe".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Lloyd Haynes
Room 222 For playing: "Pete Dixon".
Билл Косби
The Bill Cosby Show For playing: "Chet Kincaid".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "Marcus Welby".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майк Коннорс
Mannix For playing: "Joe Mannix".
Рэймонд Берр
Ironside For playing: "Robert Ironside".
Роберт Вагнер
Роберт Вагнер
It Takes a Thief For playing: "Al Mundy".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Хоуп Лэнг
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Carolyn Muir".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched For playing: "Samantha Stephens".
Марло Томас
That Girl For playing: "Ann Marie".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Сьюзен Хэмпшир
The Forsyte Saga For playing: "Fleur Mont".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Пегги Липтон
Пегги Липтон
Mod Squad For playing: "Julie Barnes".
Джоан Блонделл
Here Come the Brides For playing: "Lottie Hatfield".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Paul Bogart
CBS Playhouse For episode "Shadow Game (#2.4)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лэмонт Джонсон
My Sweet Charlie
Базз Кьюлик
A Storm in Summer
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety, Comedy or Music
Dwight Hemion
The Kraft Music Hall For The Sound of Burt Bacharach (1969).
Победитель
Все номинанты
Roger Englander
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts For Berlioz Takes a Trip (1969).
Seymour Berns
The Second Bill Cosby Special
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Program
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Alan Landsburg, M.J. Rivkin
Победитель
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Alan Landsburg, M.J. Rivkin
Победитель
Все номинанты
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor For episode "Hello, Goodbye, Hello".
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Bob Banner, Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Bob Banner, Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
David Copperfield David Copperfield
Frederick H. Brogger
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Dramatic Series
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ironside Ironside
Albert Aley, Douglas Benton, Cy Chermak, Winston Miller, Joel Rogosin
The Forsyte Saga The Forsyte Saga
Donald Wilson
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
George Eckstein, Dean Hargrove, Richard Irving, Норман Ллойд, Борис Сагал
Ironside Ironside
Albert Aley, Douglas Benton, Cy Chermak, Winston Miller, Joel Rogosin
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Jac Venza
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
George Eckstein, Dean Hargrove, Richard Irving, Норман Ллойд, Борис Сагал
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Aaron Spelling, Tony Barrett, Harve Bennett, Danny Thomas
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding New Series
Room 222 Room 222
Джин Рейнольдс
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
The Forsyte Saga The Forsyte Saga
Donald Wilson
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Билл Косби, Marvin Miller
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Билл Косби, Marvin Miller
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Майкл Константин
Room 222 For playing: "Seymour Kaufman".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вернер Клемперер
Hogan's Heroes For playing: "Wilhelm Klink".
Charles Nelson Reilly
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Claymore Gregg".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Джеймс Бролин
Джеймс Бролин
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "Steven Kiley".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Greg Morris
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Barney Collier".
Tige Andrews
Mod Squad For playing: "Adam Greer".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Karen Valentine
Room 222 For playing: "Alice Johnson".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Люрин Таттл
Julia For playing: "Hannah Yarby".
Агнес Мурхед
Агнес Мурхед
Bewitched For playing: "Endora".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Drama
Gail Fisher
Mannix For playing: "Peggy Fair".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Barbara Anderson
Ironside For playing: "Eve Whitfield".
Susan Saint James
The Name of the Game For playing: "Peggy Maxwell".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Питер Устинов
Питер Устинов
A Storm in Summer For playing: "Abel Shaddick".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лоуренс Оливье
Лоуренс Оливье
David Copperfield For playing: "Mr. Creakle".
Al Freeman Jr.
My Sweet Charlie For playing: "Charles Roberts".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Patty Duke
My Sweet Charlie For playing: "Marlene Chambers".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ширли Джонс
Ширли Джонс
Silent Night, Lonely Night For playing: "Katherine Johnson".
Эдит Эванс
David Copperfield For playing: "Betsy Trotwood".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Classical Music
NET Festival NET Festival
John Barnes, Norman Campbell, Curtis W. Davis For episode "Cinderella: National Ballet of Canada"
Победитель
NET Festival NET Festival
John Barnes, Norman Campbell, Curtis W. Davis For episode "Cinderella: National Ballet of Canada"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sounds of Summer: The Blossom Music Center with Pierre Boulez Sounds of Summer: The Blossom Music Center with Pierre Boulez
Jack Sameth, Craig Gilbert
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
Pierre Cossette, Jack Good, Burt Sugarman
S. Hurok Presents - Part III S. Hurok Presents - Part III
James Krayer, Roger Englander
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Энн Бэнкрофт, Joseph Cates, Martin Charnin
Победитель
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Энн Бэнкрофт, Joseph Cates, Martin Charnin
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Джек Бенни, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Fiars Club 'Roasts' Jack Benny".
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Burt Bacharach, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
The Second Bill Cosby Special The Second Bill Cosby Special
Билл Косби, Bruce Campbell, Roy Silver
Sinatra Sinatra Featuring Don Costa and His Orchestra
Фрэнк Синатра, Carolyn Raskin
Sinatra Sinatra Featuring Don Costa and His Orchestra
Фрэнк Синатра, Carolyn Raskin
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Burt Bacharach, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety or Musical Series
The David Frost Show The David Frost Show
David Frost, Peter Baker
Победитель
The David Frost Show The David Frost Show
David Frost, Peter Baker
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan, George Schlatter
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Дин Мартин, Greg Garrison
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan, George Schlatter
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Дик Каветт, Tony Converse, Джек Роллинс
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Кэрол Барнетт, Joe Hamilton
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Дик Каветт, Tony Converse, Джек Роллинс
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Gary Belkin, Peter Bellwood, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Judith Viorst
Победитель
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Gary Belkin, Peter Bellwood, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Judith Viorst
Победитель
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas For episode on 3 November 1969 (with Buddy Hackett).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Chet Dowling, Coslough Johnson, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Barry Took, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas, Jim Abell For episode on 20 December 1969 (with Nancy Sinatra).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Chet Dowling, Coslough Johnson, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Barry Took, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas, Jim Abell For episode on 20 December 1969 (with Nancy Sinatra).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas For episode on 3 November 1969 (with Buddy Hackett).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
Победитель
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Ричард Левинсон, Уильям Линк
Победитель
Все номинанты
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
George Bellak For episode "Sadbird (#3.2)".
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Don Mankiewicz For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement - Individuals
Все номинанты
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Голди Хоун
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arte Johnson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievements - Programs
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Победитель
Все номинанты
NBC Experiment in Television NBC Experiment in Television
Peter Goldfarb For episode "Fellini: A Director's Notebook".
