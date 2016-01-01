Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Russell Brower, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Doug Gray, Vince Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Mace Matiosian, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas Tied with Family of Spies (1990).
Drug Wars: The Camarena StoryDrug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
The Old Man and the SeaThe Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to MoscowMidnight Train to Moscow
Билли Кристал Tied with The Tracey Ullman Show (1987), episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris".
The Tracey Ullman ShowThe Tracey Ullman Show
Джеймс Л Брукс, Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Джей Коген, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
Saturday Night Live
Майк Майерс, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Gregory Daniels, Tom Hymes For episode with host Alec Baldwin (show #637).
In Living ColorIn Living Color
Дэймон Уайанс, Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Франклин Аджей, Jeanette Collins, Barry Douglas, Mimi Friedman, Jeff Joseph, Howard Kuperberg, Buddy Sheffield, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Rob Edwards, Sandy Frank For show #101.
