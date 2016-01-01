Меню
Все фильмы-номинанты «Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»» в 1990 году

Место проведения Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Пасадина, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 16 сентября 1990
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший комедийный сериал
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Дайан Инглиш, Norm Gunzenhauser, Барнет Келлман, Steven Peterman, Tom Seeley, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith, Russ Woody
Победитель
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, Мэттью Карлсон, Michael Dinner, Kerry Ehrin, Jill Gordon, Bob Stevens, Ken Topolsky
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Robert Bruce, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Терри Хьюз, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Martin Weiss, Tom Whedon
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Гарри Томасон, Tommy Thompson, Дэвид Трейнер
Cheers Cheers
Энди Экерман, Tim Berry, Берроуз, Джеймс, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший драматический сериал
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, Robert Breech, William M. Finkelstein, Элоди Кин, Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Alice West
Победитель
Все номинанты
China Beach China Beach
Мими Ледер, Geno Escarrega, Фред Гербер, Georgia Jeffries, Джон Уэллс, Джон Сейкрет Янг
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дэвид Линч, Марк Фрост, Gregg Fienberg, David J. Latt
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Эдвард Цвик, Маршалл Херсковиц, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Эллен С. Прессман, Скотт Уинант
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Scott Shepherd, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Майкл Цинберг, Paul M. Belous
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в комедийном сериале
Тед Дэнсон
Тед Дэнсон
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Победитель
Ричард Маллиган
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
Крэйг Т. Нельсон
Coach For playing "Hayden Fox".
Фред Сэвэдж
Фред Сэвэдж
The Wonder Years For playing "Kevin Arnold".
Джон Гудман
Джон Гудман
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр в драматическом сериале
Питер Фальк
Питер Фальк
Коломбо For playing "Columbo".
Победитель
Скотт Бакула
Скотт Бакула
Квантовый скачок For playing "Sam Beckett".
Кайл МакЛоклен
Кайл МакЛоклен
Твин Пикс For playing "Special Agent Dale Cooper".
Роберт Лоджа
Mancuso, FBI For playing "Nick Mancuso".
Эдвард Вудворд
The Equalizer For playing "Robert McCall".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в комедийном сериале
Кэндис Берген
Кэндис Берген
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Победитель
Delta Burke
Designing Women For playing "Suzanne Sugarbaker".
Бетти Уайт
Бетти Уайт
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Блэр Браун
Блэр Браун
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Керсти Элли
Керсти Элли
Cheers For playing "Rebecca Howe".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса в драматическом сериале
Патриша Уэттиг
Thirtysomething For playing "Nancy Krieger-Weston".
Победитель
Пайпер Лори
Пайпер Лори
Твин Пикс For playing "Catherine Martell".
Дана Дилэйни
Дана Дилэйни
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law For playing "Ann Kelsey".
Анджела Лэнсбери
Анджела Лэнсбери
Она написала убийство For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в комедийном сериале
Алекс Рокко
The Famous Teddy Z For playing "Al Floss".
Победитель
Келси Грэммер
Келси Грэммер
Cheers For playing "Frasier Crane".
Чарлз Кимбро
Murphy Brown For playing "Jim Dial".
Jerry Van Dyke
Coach For playing "Luther Van Dam".
Вуди Харрельсон
Вуди Харрельсон
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший актёр второго плана в драматическом сериале
Джимми Смитс
Джимми Смитс
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Победитель
Дин Стокуэлл
Квантовый скачок For playing "Al Calavicci".
Ларри Дрэйк
L.A. Law For playing "Benny Stulwicz".
Ричард А. Дайсарт
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Тимоти Басфилд
Тимоти Басфилд
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в комедийном сериале
Биби Ньювирт
Биби Ньювирт
Cheers For playing "Lilith Sternin".
Победитель
Ри Перлман
Ри Перлман
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Джулия Даффи
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Эстелл Гетти
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Фейт Форд
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая актриса второго плана в драматическом сериале
Марг Хельгенбергер
Марг Хельгенбергер
China Beach For playing "KC Koloski".
Победитель
Шерилин Фенн
Шерилин Фенн
Твин Пикс For playing "Audrey Horne".
Diana Muldaur
L.A. Law For playing "Rosalind Shays".
Мелани Мейрон
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Сьюзан Руттан
L.A. Law For playing "Roxanne Melman".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в драматическом телесериале
Патрик МакГуэн
Патрик МакГуэн
Коломбо For playing "Oscar Finch". For episode "Agenda for Murder (#9.3)".
Победитель
Уильям Хикки
Байки из склепа For playing "Carlton Webster". For episode "The Switch".
Питер Фрешетт
Thirtysomething For playing "Peter Montefiore". For episode "Strangers".
Хэролд Гулд
The Ray Bradbury Theater For playing "The Old Man". For episode "To The Chicago Abyss".
Брюс Уайтц
Midnight Caller For playing "Sgt. Ed Adderly". For episode "Mercy Me".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в драматическом телесериале
Вивека Линдфорс
Life Goes On For playing "Mrs. Doubcha". For episode "Save The Last Dance For Me".
Победитель
Коллин Дьюхерст
Avonlea For playing "Marilla Cuthbert". For episode "The Quarantine at Alexander Abraham's".
Руби Ди
China Beach For playing "Ruby". For episode "Skylark".
Ширли Найт
Ширли Найт
Thirtysomething For playing "Ruth Murdoch". For episode "Arizona".
Kay Lenz
Midnight Caller For playing "Tina Cassidy". For episode "Someone To Love".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучший приглашённый актёр в комедийном телесериале
Джей Томас
Murphy Brown For playing "Jerry Gold". For episode "Heart Of Gold".
Победитель
Дик Ван Дайк
Дик Ван Дайк
The Golden Girls For playing "Ken". For episode "Love Under The Big Top".
Дэвид Хаддлстон
The Wonder Years For playing "Granpa Arnold". For episode "The Powers That Be".
Дэррен МакГэвин
Murphy Brown For playing "Bill Brown". For episode "Brown Like Me".
Джерри Орбак
Джерри Орбак
The Golden Girls For playing "Glen". For episode "Cheaters".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Лучшая приглашённая актриса в комедийном телесериале
Свузи Кёрц
Свузи Кёрц
Carol & Company For playing "Laurie". For episode "Reunion".
Победитель
Алексис Смит
Cheers For playing "Alice Anne Volkman". For episode "Sammy and the Professor".
Джорджия Браун
Cheers For playing "Madame Lazora". For episode "The Ghost and Mrs. LeBec".
Liz Torres
The Famous Teddy Z For playing "Angie".
Морган Фэйрчайлд
Murphy Brown For playing "Julia St. Martin". For episode "TV or not TV".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Джеймс Л Брукс, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Габор Чупо, Al Jean, Margot Pipkin, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Дэвид Силверман, Сэм Саймон, John Swartzwelder For Life on the Fast Lane (1990).
Победитель
Garfield's Thanksgiving Garfield's Thanksgiving
Gerard Baldwin, Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey, Kim Campbell
Garfield's Feline Fantasies Garfield's Feline Fantasies
Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Timian Alsaker, Jacques Bufnoir For part II.
Победитель
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Anthony Brockliss, Bill Harp, Jan Scott For part II.
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Stephen Bream, Keith Wilson For part I.
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Tracey A. Doyle, Paul W. Gorfine, Jeff Haley, Jan Scott, Jack Taylor For part I.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For Sins of the Father (1990)
Победитель
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "So Help Me God".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Leslie Morales, Patricia Norris For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Brandy Alexander, Mary Ann Biddle For episode "Michael's Campaign".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Night Of The Tarantula".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
Победитель
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Bob Keene, Robert A. Coltrin Jr.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Anne H. Ahrens, Richard Lawrence, Stephen J. Lineweaver For episodes "Creative Differences", "Tea" and "Jinx Haber Revisited".
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
René Lagler
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Randy L. Blom, Elina Katsioula, Ray Klausen
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
The Incident The Incident
Holly Powell, Randy Stone
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Children's Program
A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story
Patricia Clifford, Robert W. Cort, Ted Field, Kate Wright, Chet Walker
Победитель
A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera
Джозеф Барбера, Marshall Flaum, Уильям Ханна, Bruce Johnson
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Джим Хенсон, Martin G. Baker, Jerry Juhl, Lawrence S. Mirkin, Ritamarie Peruggi For episode "The Song Of The Cloud Forest".
All Creatures Great & Small All Creatures Great & Small
Bill Sellars For episode "Here and There".
You Don't Look 40, Charlie Brown! You Don't Look 40, Charlie Brown!
Lee Mendelson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Choreography
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Пола Абдул, Michael Darrin, Dean Barlow
Победитель
Sing! Sesame Street Remembers Joe Raposo and His Music Sing! Sesame Street Remembers Joe Raposo and His Music
Jacques d'Amboise For the Peanut Butter Ballet.
In Living Color In Living Color
Рози Перес For episode #105.
Polly Polly
Дэбби Аллен
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Murder in Mississippi Murder in Mississippi
Donald M. Morgan
Победитель
The Final Days The Final Days
Фред Мёрфи
The Operation The Operation
John C. Flinn III
Where Pigeons Go to Die Where Pigeons Go to Die
Haskell B. Boggs
Polly Polly
Isidore Mankofsky
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Майкл В. Уоткинс For episode "Pool Hall Blues".
Победитель
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Stevan Larner For episode "Snow".
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
John Elsenbach For episode "Night Of The Tarantula".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Bradley B. Six For episode "Evil Is Live Spelled Backward", part 2.
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
John C. Flinn III For episode "If I Didn't Care".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Aida Aida
Peter Gelb (Shown within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977)).
Победитель
Great Performances Great Performances
David Horn, Jac Venza, John Walker For episode "Show Boat (#18.4)". (Screened within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Wynton Marsalis For episode "Classical Jazz Christmas with Wynton Marsalis".
Great Performances Great Performances
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Itzhak Perlman For episode "Mostly Mozart with Itzhak Perlman".
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Thomas Buerger
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Shelley Komarov For part I.
Победитель
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Jacqueline Moreau For part I.
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Tiny Nicholls, Joyce Stoneman For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Patricia Norris For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Judy Evans For episode "Though Lovers Be Lost".
Квантовый скачок
Квантовый скачок Quantum Leap
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Sea Bride".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Brown Like Me".
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "The Rowdy Girls".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme
Патриша Филд
Победитель
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Jane Ruhm For episode "Creative Differences", "Tea" and "Jinx Haber Revisited".
Great Performances Great Performances
Bradford Wood For episode "Show Boat (#18.4)". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
Bob Mackie
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
The Young Riders The Young Riders
Frances Harrison Hays For episode "The Kid".
Победитель
Женаты и с детьми 8.4
Женаты и с детьми Married... with Children
Marti M. Squyres For episode "Raingirl".
China Beach China Beach
Le Dawson, Paula Lynn Kaatz For episode "Magic".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Last Gasp".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Julie Glick, Patrick R. Norris For episode "Strangers".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
The Eighth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Here to Make Music The Eighth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Here to Make Music
Peter Rosen, Alan Skog
Победитель
The Orchestra The Orchestra
Zbigniew Rybczynski (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in Informational Programming
American Masters American Masters
Gene Lasko For episode "W. Eugene Smith: Photography Made Difficult".
Победитель
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic
Jack Haley Jr.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Michael Dinner For episode "Good-Bye".
Победитель
Designing Women Designing Women
Гарри Томасон For episode "They Shoot Fat Women, Don't They?".
Cheers Cheers
Берроуз, Джеймс For episode "The Improbable Dream ", part I.
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Барнет Келлман For episode "Brown Like Me".
The Famous Teddy Z The Famous Teddy Z
Хью Уилсон For the pilot episode.
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Терри Хьюз For episode "Triple Play".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Equal Justice Equal Justice
Томас Картер For episode "Promises To Keep". Tied with Scott Winant for Thirtysomething (1987), episode "The Go-Between".
Победитель
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Скотт Уинант For episode "The Go-Between".Tied with Thomas Carter for Equal Justice (1990), episode "Promises To Keep".
Победитель
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Rick Wallace For episode "The Last Gasp".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дэвид Линч For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Win Phelps For episode "Noah's Bark".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
Caroline? Caroline?
Джозеф Сарджент
Победитель
Do You Know the Muffin Man? Do You Know the Muffin Man?
Гилберт Кэйтс
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Стивен Джилленхол
The Final Days The Final Days
Ричард Пирс
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Лэмонт Джонсон
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
Победитель
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Джим Хенсон For episode "The Song of the Cloud Forest".
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Jeff Margolis
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Чак Уоркмэн For the segment "100 Years At The Movies".
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Пол Флаэрти
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
The Incident The Incident
Bill Brademan, Robert A. Halmi, Edwin Self Tied with Caroline? (1990).
Победитель
Caroline? Caroline?
Les Alexander, Joseph Broido, Dan Enright, Don Enright, Barbara Hiser, Dorothea G. Petrie Tied with The Incident (1990).
Победитель
Murder in Mississippi Murder in Mississippi
Tova Laiter, Bernard Sofronski, David L. Wolper, Mark Wolper
The Final Days The Final Days
Stu Samuels, Susan Weber-Gold
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Cynthia Cidre, Courtney Pledger, Bruce J. Sallan, Dan Witt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines, Brian K. Roberts
Победитель
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Keith Fernandes, Donn Hoyer, Barney Robinson, Maria S. Schlatter, Dave Vernon, Michael Kelly
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Girish Bhargava For episode "Bob Fosse Steam Heat".
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
Kris Trexler
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Caroline? Caroline?
Paul LaMastra
Победитель
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Christopher Cooke, James Galloway For part II.
Jacques Cousteau: Rediscover the World I Cousteau's Rediscovery of the World I
Jane Lippman
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Harvey Rosenstock
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines For episodes "...And God Created Tillman" and "Rare Talent".
Победитель
Designing Women Designing Women
Judy Burke For episode "The First Day Of The Last Decade Of The Entire 20th Century".
Женаты и с детьми 8.4
Женаты и с детьми Married... with Children
Larry Harris For episode "Who'll Stop The Rain".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "The Strike".
Newhart Newhart
Mike Wilcox For episode "The Last Newhart".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дуэйн Данэм For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Победитель
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Robert Lederman For Deja Q (1990)
China Beach China Beach
Susan B. Browdy For episode "The Unquiet Earth".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Dennis C. Vejar For episode "Good-bye".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Roger Bondelli For episode "Someone To Love".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Engineering Development
Хэл Нидэм
Хэл Нидэм
Award won for Shotmaker Elite Camera Car and Crane
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Alive from Off Center Alive from Off Center
Джим Блэшфилд
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Fall from Grace Fall from Grace
Janice Alexander, Dorothy Andre Tied with The Phantom of the Opera (1990).
Победитель
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Carolyn Elias For part I.
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Janice Alexander
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Eithne Fennel For part II.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Peggy Shannon, Linle White For episodes "My Date With Il Duce", "The Thrill Is Gone" and "The Wrong Message".
Победитель
Она написала убийство
Она написала убийство Murder, She Wrote
Rita Bellissimo, Dino Ganziano, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Ann Wadlington For episode "When The Fat Lady Sings".
Paradise Paradise
Linda Leiter Sharp For episode "A Gathering Of Guns".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Carol Pershing For episode "Strangers".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
Трейси Ульман
Победитель
The 43rd Annual Tony Awards The 43rd Annual Tony Awards
Анджела Лэнсбери
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Дэна Карви For episode with host Ed O'Neill.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джули Кэвнер For "Parallel Existence (My Better Whole)"/"The Man That Got Away"/ "The Co-Op".
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Билли Кристал
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Series
Smithsonian World Smithsonian World
Adrian Malone For episode "Tales Of The Human Dawn".
Победитель
America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back America's Most Wanted
Dan Kavanaugh, Cord Keller, Michael Linder For episode "United States Marshals".
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
Джон Косгров, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye, Stuart Schwartz
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Informational Special
American Masters American Masters
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Сьюзен Лейси, Jac Venza, Джоэнн Вудворд For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Победитель
American Masters American Masters
Kevin Brownlow, Harlene Freezer, David Gill, Suzanne Lloyd Hayes, Сьюзен Лейси For episode "Harold Lloyd: The Third Genius".
I Love Lucy: The Very First Show I Love Lucy: The Very First Show
Jane Milmore, Jason Shubb, Billy Van Zandt
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Хьюм Кронин
Age-Old Friends For playing "Cooper".
Победитель
Майкл Кейн
Майкл Кейн
Jekyll and Hyde For playing "Henry Jekyll/Harry Hyde".
Арт Карни
Арт Карни
Where Pigeons Go to Die For playing "Da".
Альберт Финни
The Image For playing "Jason Cromwell".
Том Халс
Murder in Mississippi For playing "Mickey Schwerner".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Барбара Херши
Барбара Херши
A Killing in a Small Town For playing "Candy Morrison".
Победитель
Фарра Фосетт
Small Sacrifices For playing "Diane Downs".
Элфри Вудард
Элфри Вудард
A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story For playing "Mary Thomas".
Аннетт О’Тул
Аннетт О’Тул
The Kennedys of Massachusetts For playing "Rose Kennedy".
Кристин Лати
No Place Like Home For playing "Zan Cooper".
Лесли Энн Уоррен
Family of Spies For playing "Barbara Walker".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Just the Ten of Us Just the Ten of Us
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Highway To Heaven".
Победитель
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Ebb Tide".
Roseanne Roseanne
Daniel Flannery For episode "Boo".
Bagdad Cafe Bagdad Cafe
Donald A. Morgan For episode "Prototype" (pilot).
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "The All-Nighter".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Olin Younger
Победитель
The Earth Day Special The Earth Day Special
John Rook
Победитель
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
William Merrill
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
John Rook, Marc Palius
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Alan Adelman For episode "American Indian Dance Theatre".
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
FM FM
Patrick Williams
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дэвид Линч, Angelo Badalamenti
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Дэнни Элфман
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Dan Foliart, Howard Pearl
The Young Riders The Young Riders
John Debney
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Ken Chase
Победитель
A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Angela Levin, Melanie Verkins
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
Dale Bach-Siss, Dale Condit
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Greg Nelson, Ron Walters For episode "High School Sweethearts".Tied with Alien Nation (1989).
Победитель
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler, Hank Edds, Gerald Quist, Ron Walters, June Westmore, Michael Westmore For Allegiance (1990)
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Dale Bach-Siss, Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Ron Walters For episode "Creative Differences".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Miniseries
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Майкл Манн, Mark Allan, Richard Brams, Christopher Canaan, Бранко Лустиг, Ann Powell, Rose Schacht
Победитель
The Shell Seekers The Shell Seekers
James Di Pasquale
Победитель
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Дэвид Шайр For part III.
Do You Know the Muffin Man? Do You Know the Muffin Man?
Lee Holdridge
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
John Addison For part II.
People Like Us People Like Us
Billy Goldenberg For part II.
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Bruce Broughton
Last Flight Out Last Flight Out
Christopher Young
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Don Davis For episode "A Time to Heal".
Победитель
Matlock Matlock
Bruce Babcock For episode "The Clown".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Angelo Badalamenti For episode #002.
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music Direction
Julie Andrews in Concert Julie Andrews in Concert
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Bob Florence, Ian Fraser, Angela Morley, J. Hill
Победитель
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Morton Stevens, Bill Conti, Billy Byers, Jack Eskew, Эшли Ирвин, William Kidd, Peter Matz, Julie Giroux
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Jon Charles, Ray Charles, Nick Perito
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan
Победитель
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дэвид Линч, Angelo Badalamenti For the song "Into the Night".For episode #005.
Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer
Dick DeBenedictis
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Катарина Уитт
Победитель
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Brian Boitano
Победитель
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Brian Orser
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
A Conversation with... A Conversation with...
Джордж Барнс
Победитель
American Masters American Masters
Джоэнн Вудворд For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Победитель
Challenger Challenger
Russell Brower, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Doug Gray, Vince Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Mace Matiosian, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas Tied with Family of Spies (1990).
Победитель
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Победитель
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Rick Freeman, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Победитель
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, David Long, George Nemzer, Miguel Rivera, Guy Tsujimoto For episode "The Lost Amadeus".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Lori L. Eschler, Fred Cipriano, John Haeny, John A. Larsen, Albert Edmund Lord III, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Matt Sawelson For episode #007.
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Joseph A. Johnston, Craig M. Otte, Mark Server, James D. Young For episode "Golden Serpent".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Stork Brings a Crane".
Победитель
Designing Women Designing Women
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Larry Lasota For episode "Tornado Watch".
Симпсоны 9.3
Симпсоны The Simpsons
Brad Brock, Jim Fitzpatrick, Gary Montgomery For episode "Call of the Simpsons".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, David John West, Ray West For episode "St. Valentine's Day Massacre".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Cross Fire Cross of Fire
Grover B. Helsley, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers, Fred Schultz For part I.
Победитель
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Robert Wald For part I.
Caroline? Caroline?
Jim Hawkins, Grover B. Helsley, Doug E. Turner, John Wilkinson
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Lowell Harris, Artie Torgersen For episode "F.N.G".
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Gordon Klimuck For show #292.
Победитель
The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
John Bickelhaupt, Marc A. Gilmartin, Ed Greene
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Miracle Landing Miracle Landing
John Coats, Tim Donahue, William Mesa, David B. Sharp, Anton Tremblay Tied with By Dawn's Early Light (1990) and The Orchestra (1990) (_"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Победитель
The Orchestra The Orchestra
Paul Bachmann, Zbigniew Rybczynski, Richard Welnowski Tied with By Dawn's Early Light (1990) and Miracle Landing (1990)
Победитель
Все номинанты
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение
Звездный путь: Следующее поколение Star Trek: The Next Generation
Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Роберт Легато, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price For Tin Man (1990)
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Винсент Гардения
Age-Old Friends For playing "Aylott".
Победитель
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
Джеймс Эрл Джонс
By Dawn's Early Light For playing "Alice".
Брайан Деннехи
Брайан Деннехи
A Killing in a Small Town For playing "Ed Reivers".
Энтони Хопкинс
Энтони Хопкинс
Great Expectations For playing "Magwitch".
Нед Битти
Magic Hour: Tom Alone For playing "Cornelius Van Horne".
Макс фон Сюдов
Макс фон Сюдов
Red King, White Knight For playing "Szaz'.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Ева Мари Сэйнт
People Like Us For playing "Lil Van Degan Altemus".
Победитель
Коллин Дьюхерст
Lantern Hill For playing "Hepzibah".
Свузи Кёрц
Свузи Кёрц
The Image For playing "Joanne Winstow-Darvish".
Ирен Ворф
The Shell Seekers For playing "Dolly Keeling".
Стокард Чэннинг
Стокард Чэннинг
Perfect Witness For playing "Liz Sapperstein".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge
David N. Banks, Gary Childs, Sam Drummy, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Steve Jambeck, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, Joseph DeBonis, Terry Rohnke For episode with host Christopher Walken.
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
In Living Color In Living Color
Кинен Айвори Уайанс, Кевин Брайт, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Buz Kohan, Jeff Margolis, Gary Necessary, George Schlatter, Maria S. Schlatter
Победитель
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Holly Brubach For episode "The Search for Nijinsky's Rite of Spring".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in Informational Programming
American Masters American Masters
Steve Lawson For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush For Goodbye (1990)
Победитель
Cheers Cheers
David Isaacs, Кен Ливайн For Death Takes a Holiday on Ice (1989)
The Famous Teddy Z The Famous Teddy Z
Хью Уилсон For Pilot (1989)
Cheers Cheers
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли For episode "Blood, Sweat & Fears".
Победитель
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Джозеф Дагерти For episode "The Go-Between".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Дэвид Э. Келли, William M. Finkelstein For episode "Bang... Zoom... Zap".
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Харли Пейтон For episode #003.
Твин Пикс 8.2
Твин Пикс Twin Peaks
Дэвид Линч, Марк Фрост For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Terrence McNally For Andre's Mother (1990).
Победитель
Caroline? Caroline?
Michael De Guzman
The Final Days The Final Days
Hugh Whitemore
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
William Hanley
The Incident The Incident
James Norell, Michael Norell
Прайм-таймовая «Эмми» / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Билли Кристал Tied with The Tracey Ullman Show (1987), episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris".
Победитель
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Джеймс Л Брукс, Трейси Ульман, Джерри Белсон, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Джей Коген, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Сэм Саймон, Уоллес Володарски For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
Победитель
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Дэвид Леттерман, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Крис Эллиот, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Майк Майерс, Роб Шнайдер, Конан О’Брайен, Дэвид Спейд, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Боб Оденкерк, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Роберт Шмигель, Бонни Тернер, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Gregory Daniels, Tom Hymes For episode with host Alec Baldwin (show #637).
