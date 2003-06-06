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Poster of Harvie Krumpet
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Harvie Krumpet
7.5

Harvie Krumpet

, 2003
Harvie Krumpet
Australia / Comedy, Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Harvie Krumpet
7.5

Cast

Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Narrator
Julie Forsyth
Church Singer
Kamahl
Statue of Horace
John Flaus
Harvie
Director Adam Elliot
Writer Adam Elliot
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Australia
Runtime 23 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 6 June 2003
Release date
23 October 2003 USA
Budget 377,000 AUD
Production Melodrama Pictures, The Australian Film Commission, SBS Independent
Also known as
Harvie Krumpet, Cuôc Doi Harvie Krumpet, Η επική ζωή του Χάρβι Κράμπετ, Гарві Крампет, Харви Крампет, ハーヴィー・クランペット

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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