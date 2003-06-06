Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Harvie Krumpet
7.5
Harvie Krumpet
, 2003
Harvie Krumpet
Australia / Comedy, Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
7.5
Cast
Geoffrey Rush
Narrator
Julie Forsyth
Church Singer
Kamahl
Statue of Horace
John Flaus
Harvie
Director
Adam Elliot
Writer
Adam Elliot
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
23 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
6 June 2003
Release date
23 October 2003
USA
Budget
377,000 AUD
Production
Melodrama Pictures, The Australian Film Commission, SBS Independent
Also known as
Harvie Krumpet, Cuôc Doi Harvie Krumpet, Η επική ζωή του Χάρβι Κράμπετ, Гарві Крампет, Харви Крампет, ハーヴィー・クランペット
More
Cartoon rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Quotes
Statue of Horace
Seize the day, Harvie. Seize the day. Carpe Diem.
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Harvie Krumpet
Mary and Max
Animation
2009, Australia
7.0
Sintel
Animation, Fantasy, Short
2010, USA
7.0
The Old Man And The Sea
Short, Animation
1999, Russia / Canada / Japan
7.0
The Banger Sisters
Comedy
2002, USA
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree