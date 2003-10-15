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Poster of The Miracle of Bern
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Miracle of Bern
5.5

The Miracle of Bern

, 2003
Das Wunder von Bern
Germany / Sport, History, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Miracle of Bern
5.5

Cast

Louis Klamroth
Matthias Lubanski
Péter Franke
Sepp Herberger
Lucas Gregorowicz
Paul Ackermann
Katharina Wackernagel
Annette Ackermann
Sascha Göpel
Helmut Rahn
Peter Lohmeyer
Richard Lubanski
Johanna Gastdorf
Christa Lubanski
Mirko Lang
Bruno Lubanski
Birthe Wolter
Ingrid Lubanski
Knut Hartwig
Fritz Walter
Director Sönke Wortmann
Writer Sönke Wortmann, Rochus Hahn
Composer Marcel Barsotti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 5 November 2003
World premiere 15 October 2003
Release date
9 June 2021 France
15 October 2003 Germany
18 October 2003 Greece
18 November 2004 Hong Kong
16 October 2003 USA
Budget €7,300,000
Worldwide Gross $24,816,750
Production Little Shark Entertainment GmbH, Senator Film Produktion, SevenPictures Film
Also known as
Das Wunder von Bern, The Miracle of Bern, O Milagre de Berna, A berni csoda, Bernin ihme, Bernui gijeok, Cud w Bernie, Cudez v Bernu, El Milagro De Bern, El milagro de Berna, Il miracolo di Berna, Le miracle de Berne, Minunea de la Berna, Miraklet i Bern, Το θαύμα της Βέρνης, Чудо Берна, Чудото от Берн, ベルンの奇蹟, 伯尔尼的奇迹

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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