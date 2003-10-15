ProductionLittle Shark Entertainment GmbH, Senator Film Produktion, SevenPictures Film
Also known as
Das Wunder von Bern, The Miracle of Bern, O Milagre de Berna, A berni csoda, Bernin ihme, Bernui gijeok, Cud w Bernie, Cudez v Bernu, El Milagro De Bern, El milagro de Berna, Il miracolo di Berna, Le miracle de Berne, Minunea de la Berna, Miraklet i Bern, Το θαύμα της Βέρνης, Чудо Берна, Чудото от Берн, ベルンの奇蹟, 伯尔尼的奇迹
Film rating
5.5
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 25 February 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.