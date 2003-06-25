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Poster of 7 Years of Marriage
5.6
Kinoafisha Films 7 Years of Marriage
5.6

7 Years of Marriage

, 2003
7 ans de mariage
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of 7 Years of Marriage
5.6

Cast

Catherine Frot
Catherine Frot
wife
Didier Bourdon
Didier Bourdon
husbnd
Jacques Weber
Claude
Yan Duffas
Arnaud
Gabrielle Lopes Benites
Camille
Veronique Barrault
Chantal
Françoise Lépine
Ariane
Jean-Pierre Tagliaferri
Monsieur Masson
Jacques Herlin
Grand-père Ménard
Claire Nadeau
Claire Nadeau
Viviane
Director Didier Bourdon
Writer Didier Bourdon, Dominique Coubes, Nathalie Vierne
Composer Laurent Bertaud, Jean-Charles Laurent, Jean-Christophe Prudhomme
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 25 June 2003
Release date
16 February 2004 Russia Парадиз
29 January 2004 Argentina
16 February 2004 Belarus
2 July 2003 Belgium
19 August 2004 Chile
25 June 2003 France
11 December 2003 Israel
16 February 2004 Kazakhstan
7 July 2003 USA
16 February 2004 Ukraine
Budget €7,870,000
Worldwide Gross $10,278,225
Production CiBy 2000, D.B. Production, RF2K Productions
Also known as
7 ans de mariage, Married for 7 Years, 7 años de matrimonio, 7 Years of Marriage, Evlilikte Yedi Yıl, Hét év házasság, Le point D, Liebe auf Französisch, Seven Years of Marriage, Женаты семь лет

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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