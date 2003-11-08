ProductionEuropaCorp, TF1 Films Production, The Prod
Also known as
Michel Vaillant, 24 horas al límite, 24 horas al límite: Velocidad extrema. La leyenda de Michel Vaillant, 24 Hours, Adrenalina blu - La leggenda di Michel Vaillant, Fék nélkül - Michel Vaillant, Fúria Sobre Rodas, Heroes on Hot Wheels, Jeder Sieg hat seinen Preis, Michael Vailant, Michel Vailiant, Michel Vailliant, Michel Valiant, Michel Valliant, Mišelis Valjanas, Mišels Vaijāns: ātruma kaisle, Najlepsi z najlepszych, Need for Speed, No Limit - The Story of Michel Vaillant, Odigontas sta oria, Οδηγώντας στα όρια, Мишел Ваян, Мишель Вальян: Жажда скорости, ミシェル・ヴァイヨン, Na plný plyn, 极速威龙
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Portions of the film were shot during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2002. The event organisers added two cars to the entry specifically for the shoot, but the production had to recruit 6 professional drivers to pilot those cars during the race itself.