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Poster of Michel Vaillant
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Michel Vaillant
6.2

Michel Vaillant

, 2003
Michel Vaillant
France / Action, Sport / 18+
Poster of Michel Vaillant
6.2

Cast

Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Julie Wood
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Henri Vaillant
Béatrice Agenin
Élisabeth Vaillant
Lisa Barbuscia
Ruth Wong
François Levantal
François Levantal
Bob Cramer
Philippe Bas
Jean-Pierre Vaillant
Sagamore Stévenin
Michel Vaillant
Peter Hudson
Steve Warson
Stefano Cassetti
Giulio Cavallo
Philippe Lellouche
José
Director Louis-Pascal Couvelaire
Writer Luc Besson, Jean Graton, Philippe Graton, Gilles Malençon
Composer Titus Abbott, Archive
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 8 November 2003
World premiere 8 November 2003
Release date
8 January 2004 Russia 16+
8 January 2004 Belarus
4 March 2004 Czechia 12+
19 November 2003 France
14 March 2005 Germany
11 June 2004 Italy
8 January 2004 Kazakhstan
8 November 2003 USA
8 January 2004 Ukraine
Budget €22,900,000
Worldwide Gross $7,463,092
Production EuropaCorp, TF1 Films Production, The Prod
Also known as
Michel Vaillant, 24 horas al límite, 24 horas al límite: Velocidad extrema. La leyenda de Michel Vaillant, 24 Hours, Adrenalina blu - La leggenda di Michel Vaillant, Fék nélkül - Michel Vaillant, Fúria Sobre Rodas, Heroes on Hot Wheels, Jeder Sieg hat seinen Preis, Michael Vailant, Michel Vailiant, Michel Vailliant, Michel Valiant, Michel Valliant, Mišelis Valjanas, Mišels Vaijāns: ātruma kaisle, Najlepsi z najlepszych, Need for Speed, No Limit - The Story of Michel Vaillant, Odigontas sta oria, Οδηγώντας στα όρια, Мишел Ваян, Мишель Вальян: Жажда скорости, ミシェル・ヴァイヨン, Na plný plyn, 极速威龙

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 June 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Portions of the film were shot during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2002. The event organisers added two cars to the entry specifically for the shoot, but the production had to recruit 6 professional drivers to pilot those cars during the race itself.

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