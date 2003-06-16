|15 January 2004
|Russia
|15 January 2004
|Belarus
|29 August 2003
|Greece
|16 September 2004
|Israel
|15 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|5 September 2003
|Mexico
|20 August 2003
|Philippines
|16 June 2003
|USA
|15 January 2004
|Ukraine
The plot is loosely inspired by the life of Fyodor Dostoyevsky, the author of 'Crime and Punishment'. He had pledged to finish a new novel by a specified date, yet a month before the due date he had not written anything. Following a recommendation, he employed a stenographer called Anna, who helped him complete 'The Gambler' in 26 days. The story of 'The Gambler', drawn from one of the author's own experiences, follows a tutor named Alexei who falls in love with Polina, who toys with his affections. Dostoyevsky and Anna fell in love during the writing process; they later married and had four children.