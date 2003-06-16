There are some things that are nothing more than what they are, they're not meant to last. They just take their place in your heart and make you a little smarter the next time.

Emma Dinsmore There are some things that are nothing more than what they are, they're not meant to last. They just take their place in your heart and make you a little smarter the next time.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.