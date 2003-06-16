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Poster of Alex & Emma
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Alex & Emma
5.7

Alex & Emma

, 2003
Alex & Emma
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Alex & Emma
5.7

Cast

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Elsa
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Adam Shipley
Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Polina Delacroix
David Paymer
David Paymer
John Shaw
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
Wirschafter
François Giroday
Robert Costanzo
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Derek Barbosa
Flamenco Dancer #2
Derek Barbosa
Flamenco Dancer #2
Lobo Sebastian
Flamenco Dancer #1
Lobo Sebastian
Flamenco Dancer #1
Director Rob Reiner
Writer Jeremy Leven
Composer Marc Shaiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 14 June 2004
World premiere 16 June 2003
Release date
15 January 2004 Russia
15 January 2004 Belarus
29 August 2003 Greece
16 September 2004 Israel
15 January 2004 Kazakhstan
5 September 2003 Mexico
20 August 2003 Philippines
16 June 2003 USA
15 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,368,897
Production Epsilon Motion Pictures, Franchise Pictures, Reiner-Greisman
Also known as
Alex & Emma, Un amor inesperado, Alex e Emma, Alex et Emma, Alex i Emma, Aleksas ir Ema, Alex & Emma: Escrevendo sua História de Amor, Alex a Emma, Alex és Emma - Regény az életünk, Alex ja Emma, Alex şi Emma, Alex Ve Emma, Alex y Emma, L'Àlex i l'Emma, Loosely Based on a True Love Story, The Gambler, Άλεξ & Έμμα, Алекс и Эмма, Алекс та Емма, あなたにも書ける恋愛小説, 戀愛書成班, Alex and Emma, Alex und Emma, 알렉스 & 엠마, Alex & Emma: Un amor inesperado

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 December 2021

Quotes

Emma Dinsmore There are some things that are nothing more than what they are, they're not meant to last. They just take their place in your heart and make you a little smarter the next time.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The plot is loosely inspired by the life of Fyodor Dostoyevsky, the author of 'Crime and Punishment'. He had pledged to finish a new novel by a specified date, yet a month before the due date he had not written anything. Following a recommendation, he employed a stenographer called Anna, who helped him complete 'The Gambler' in 26 days. The story of 'The Gambler', drawn from one of the author's own experiences, follows a tutor named Alexei who falls in love with Polina, who toys with his affections. Dostoyevsky and Anna fell in love during the writing process; they later married and had four children.

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