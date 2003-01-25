7.1The Recruit
The Recruit, 2003
USA / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Mike Realba
Ronnie
Ron Lea
Dell Rep (Bill Rudolph)
Jeanie Calleja
Co-Ed #1
Director Roger Donaldson
Writer Kurt Wimmer, Mitch Glazer, Roger Towne
Composer Klaus Badelt
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 4 April 2003
World premiere 25 January 2003
Release date
|5 June 2003
|Russia
|16+
|27 February 2003
|Australia
|5 June 2003
|Belarus
|15 January 2004
|Brazil
|13 March 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|11 June 2003
|France
|15 January 2004
|Germany
|28 March 2003
|Great Britain
|13 March 2003
|Greece
|17 April 2003
|Hungary
|28 March 2003
|Ireland
|5 June 2003
|Kazakhstan
|28 March 2003
|Lithuania
|27 March 2003
|Netherlands
|18 April 2003
|Portugal
|24 April 2003
|Slovakia
|12
|14 March 2003
|Taiwan
|31 January 2003
|USA
|5 June 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $46,000,000
Worldwide Gross $101,191,884
Production Touchstone Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, Epsilon Motion Pictures
Also known as
The Recruit, La recrue, Rekrut, Рекрут, Beavatás, C.I.A.追緝令, Çaylak, Der Auftrag, Der Einsatz, Điệp Viên Học Việc, El discípulo, Farma, Første oppdrag, Ha-Shatool, I dokimasia, La prueba, La regola del sospetto, Le nouvel agent, O Novato, O Recruta, Recrutul, Rekrutas, Rekrūtis, Spioonitest, Svježa krv, Test, The Farm, The Recruit: Agenttikokelas, Uppdraget, Η δοκιμασία, Регрут, Фермата, リクルート, Der Einsatz - The Recruit, The Recruit - La Regola Del Sospetto
Updated 4 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Recruit
soundtrack The Recruit
Quotes
Frequently asked questions about the film “The Recruit”
When is the premiere of the film “The Recruit”?
The world premiere of the film “The Recruit” was on 25 January 2003.
What is the rating of the film “The Recruit”?
The film “The Recruit” is rated 7.1/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 6.6/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Recruit”?
The runtime of the film “The Recruit” is 1 hour 55 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Recruit”?
The film “The Recruit” was directed by Roger Donaldson.
What is the budget of the film “The Recruit”?
The budget of the film “The Recruit” is $46,000,000.
How much did the film “The Recruit” gross?
The film “The Recruit” grossed $101,191,884 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “The Recruit”?
The music for the film “The Recruit” was composed by Klaus Badelt.Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The scene in which Colin Farrell's character tells a woman at a bar that he had 'just got out of prison' was Farrell's idea. He said he once used the line on a woman in a bar and it worked, so the producers respected his improvisation and decided to keep that line in the film.
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