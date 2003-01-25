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Poster of The Recruit
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Recruit
7.1

The Recruit

, 2003
The Recruit
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Recruit
7.1

Cast

Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Walter Burke
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
James Clayton
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell
Alan
Bridget Moynahan
Bridget Moynahan
Layla
Gabriel Macht
Gabriel Macht
Zack
Mike Realba
Ronnie
Ron Lea
Dell Rep (Bill Rudolph)
Karl Pruner
Dennis Slayne
Jeanie Calleja
Co-Ed #1
Jenny Levine
Blonde with Cell Phone
Director Roger Donaldson
Writer Kurt Wimmer, Mitch Glazer, Roger Towne
Composer Klaus Badelt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 4 April 2003
World premiere 25 January 2003
Release date
5 June 2003 Russia 16+
27 February 2003 Australia
5 June 2003 Belarus
15 January 2004 Brazil
13 March 2003 Czechia 12+
11 June 2003 France
15 January 2004 Germany
28 March 2003 Great Britain
13 March 2003 Greece
17 April 2003 Hungary
28 March 2003 Ireland
5 June 2003 Kazakhstan
28 March 2003 Lithuania
27 March 2003 Netherlands
18 April 2003 Portugal
24 April 2003 Slovakia 12
14 March 2003 Taiwan
31 January 2003 USA
5 June 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $46,000,000
Worldwide Gross $101,191,884
Production Touchstone Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, Epsilon Motion Pictures
Also known as
The Recruit, La recrue, Rekrut, Рекрут, Beavatás, C.I.A.追緝令, Çaylak, Der Auftrag, Der Einsatz, Điệp Viên Học Việc, El discípulo, Farma, Første oppdrag, Ha-Shatool, I dokimasia, La prueba, La regola del sospetto, Le nouvel agent, O Novato, O Recruta, Recrutul, Rekrutas, Rekrūtis, Spioonitest, Svježa krv, Test, The Farm, The Recruit: Agenttikokelas, Uppdraget, Η δοκιμασία, Регрут, Фермата, リクルート, Der Einsatz - The Recruit, The Recruit - La Regola Del Sospetto

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Recruit

Quotes

Walter Burke There's this parish priest, goes up to the Pope, drops down on his knees, starts weeping... asking forgiveness. "Holy father, holy father, what am I to do? What am I to do? I do not believe in God anymore. What am i to do?" And you know what the pope said... "Fake it."

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Recruit”

When is the premiere of the film “The Recruit”?

The world premiere of the film “The Recruit” was on 25 January 2003.

What is the rating of the film “The Recruit”?

The film “The Recruit” is rated 7.1/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 6.6/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Recruit”?

The runtime of the film “The Recruit” is 1 hour 55 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Recruit”?

The film “The Recruit” was directed by Roger Donaldson.

What is the budget of the film “The Recruit”?

The budget of the film “The Recruit” is $46,000,000.

How much did the film “The Recruit” gross?

The film “The Recruit” grossed $101,191,884 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “The Recruit”?

The music for the film “The Recruit” was composed by Klaus Badelt.

Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The scene in which Colin Farrell's character tells a woman at a bar that he had 'just got out of prison' was Farrell's idea. He said he once used the line on a woman in a bar and it worked, so the producers respected his improvisation and decided to keep that line in the film.

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