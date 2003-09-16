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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Old Women
6.6
Old Women
, 2003
Starukhi
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
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Facts
6.6
Cast
Valentina Berezutskaya
Thekla
Galina Smirnova
Zoya Norkina
Tamara Klimova
Bronislava Zakharova
Anastasia Lyubimova
Sergey Makarov
Mikolka
Gennadiy Sidorov
Fedka
Director
Gennadiy Sidorov
Writer
Gennadiy Sidorov
Composer
Andrey Khudyakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
16 September 2003
Release date
16 September 2003
Russia
12 January 2004
Belarus
12 January 2004
Kazakhstan
12 January 2004
Ukraine
Production
Cinema Support Foundation
Also known as
Starukhi, Las viejas, Les petites vieilles, Old Women, Staruchy, Старухи
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Interesting facts
Anastasia Lyubimova's first appearance.
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