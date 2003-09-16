Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Old Women
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Old Women
6.6

Old Women

, 2003
Starukhi
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Old Women
6.6

Cast

Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Thekla
Galina Smirnova
Zoya Norkina
Tamara Klimova
Bronislava Zakharova
Anastasia Lyubimova
Sergey Makarov
Mikolka
Gennadiy Sidorov
Fedka
Director Gennadiy Sidorov
Writer Gennadiy Sidorov
Composer Andrey Khudyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 16 September 2003
Release date
16 September 2003 Russia
12 January 2004 Belarus
12 January 2004 Kazakhstan
12 January 2004 Ukraine
Production Cinema Support Foundation
Also known as
Starukhi, Las viejas, Les petites vieilles, Old Women, Staruchy, Старухи

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more