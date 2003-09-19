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Poster of Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
4.7

Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'

, 2003
Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
Italy / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
4.7

Cast

Chiara Colizzi
Madre di Sarah
Salvatore Compagno
Papà Sorriso
Daniela Dada Loi
Mamma Sorriso
Sarah Dietrich
Sarah
Paola Giannetti
Madre di Simone
Irene Grandi
Giulia
Nino Manfredi
Bobo
Michele Mirabella
Angelo del Paradiso
Ludovica Modugno
Ludovica Modugno
Ape Regina
Gabriele Patriarca
Simone
Director Paolo Modugno
Composer Alessandro Molinari
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 19 September 2003
Release date
24 February 2005 Russia Кино без границ
24 February 2005 Belarus
19 September 2003 Italy
24 February 2005 Kazakhstan
24 February 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $796,371
Also known as
L'apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, Bleteza Xhulia, Las aventuras de Julia, la abejita, Little Bee Julia & Lady Life, Pčólka Juljá, Pszczólka Julia, Tzoúlia to melissáki, Τζούλια το μελισσάκι, Пчёлка Юля, Julia, to melissaki

Cartoon rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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