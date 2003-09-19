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Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
4.7
Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
, 2003
Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
Italy / Animation, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.7
Cast
Chiara Colizzi
Madre di Sarah
Salvatore Compagno
Papà Sorriso
Daniela Dada Loi
Mamma Sorriso
Sarah Dietrich
Sarah
Paola Giannetti
Madre di Simone
Irene Grandi
Giulia
Nino Manfredi
Bobo
Michele Mirabella
Angelo del Paradiso
Ludovica Modugno
Ape Regina
Gabriele Patriarca
Simone
Director
Paolo Modugno
Composer
Alessandro Molinari
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
19 September 2003
Release date
24 February 2005
Russia
Кино без границ
24 February 2005
Belarus
19 September 2003
Italy
24 February 2005
Kazakhstan
24 February 2005
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$796,371
Also known as
L'apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, Bleteza Xhulia, Las aventuras de Julia, la abejita, Little Bee Julia & Lady Life, Pčólka Juljá, Pszczólka Julia, Tzoúlia to melissáki, Τζούλια το μελισσάκι, Пчёлка Юля, Julia, to melissaki
More
Cartoon rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 31 July 2024
Showtimes
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