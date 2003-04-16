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Poster of Bon Voyage
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Bon Voyage
6.4

Bon Voyage

, 2003
Bon voyage
France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bon Voyage
6.4

Cast

Isabelle Adjani
Isabelle Adjani
Viviane Denvers
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Jean-Étienne Beaufort
Yvan Attal
Yvan Attal
Raoul
Grégori Derangère
Frédéric Auger
Peter Coyote
Peter Coyote
Alex Winckler
Aurore Clément
Aurore Clément
Jacqueline de Lusse
Edith Scob
Edith Scob
Mme Arbesault
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Virginie Ledoyen
Virginie Ledoyen
Camille
Xavier De Guillebon
Brémond
Jean-Marc Stehlé
Professeur Kopolski
Director Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Writer Gilles Marchand, Julien Rappeneau, Jean-Paul Rappeneau, Patrick Modiano, Jérôme Tonnerre
Composer Gabriel Yared
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 16 April 2003
Release date
1 April 2004 Russia
1 April 2004 Belarus
20 May 2004 Czechia 15+
16 April 2003 France
1 April 2004 Kazakhstan
5 May 2003 USA
1 April 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,324,931
Production ARP Sélection, France 2 Cinéma, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Bon voyage, Boa Viagem, Drum bun, Goiteftikoi taxidiotes, Herkes kendi yoluna, Šťastnou cestu, Šťastnú cestu, Terve menoa!, Trevlig resa, Un Amor, Una Pasión, Un Adiós, Viagem do Coração, Бон воаяж, Бон вояж!, ボン・ヴォヤージュ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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